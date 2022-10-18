Premier League odds, picks: Week 12 of the 2022-23 season

Blink and you might miss a matchweek of Premier League action, as Week 12 comes hot on the heels of a compelling weekend in England’s top flight.
Who do the oddsmakers think will win Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, and who do our staff peg to pick up wins or draw?
Read on…
PST’s Premier League picks standings after Week 11
Considering that winning requires getting the correct result (win, loss, or draw), getting a ‘W’ in picks isn’t all that easy.
The originator of PST’s picks, Joe Prince-Wright, had surged in front on the back of consecutive sensational weeks, as Nick only picked four winners to finish behind Andy in Week 11.
Joe’s now two matches back of Nick.
STANDINGS
Wk11
JPW 8-2
Andy 5-5
Nick 4-6
Season
Joe Prince-Wright, 50-47
Nick Mendola, 48-48
Andy Edwards, 42-54
Premier League picks: Week 12 of the 2022-23 season
Brighton vs Nottingham Forest
Kickoff: 2:30pm ET Tuesday
TV/Stream: USA Network – WATCH LIVE ON NBCSPORTS.COM
JPW: Brighton 2-1 Forest
Andy: Brighton 2-1 Forest
Nick: Brighton 3-2 Forest
Crystal Palace vs Wolves
Odds: Palace (+110) vs Wolves (+275) | Draw (+220)
Kickoff: 3:15pm ET Tuesday
TV/Stream: Watch live on Peacock Premium
JPW: Palace 2-0 Wolves
Andy: Palace 1-0 Wolves
Nick: Palace 1-1 Wolves
Liverpool vs West Ham
Odds: Liverpool (-230) vs West Ham (+575) | Draw (+375)
Kickoff: 2:30pm ET Wednesday
TV/Stream: Watch live on Peacock Premium
JPW: Liverpool 2-0 West Ham
Andy: Liverpool 2-1 West Ham
Nick: Liverpool 3-2 West Ham
Newcastle vs Everton
Odds: Newcastle (-165) vs Everton (+450) | Draw (+225)
Kickoff: 2:30pm ET Wednesday
TV/Stream:Watch live on Peacock Premium
JPW: Newcastle 2-1 Everton
Andy: Newcastle 3-1 Everton
Nick: Newcastle 2-0 Everton
Brentford vs Chelsea
Odds: Brentford (+350) vs Chelsea (-136) | Draw (+375)
Kickoff: 2:30pm ET Wednesday
TV/Stream: USA Network – WATCH LIVE ON NBCSPORTS.COM
JPW: Brentford 1-3 Chelsea
Andy: Brentford 1-2 Chelsea
Nick: Brentford 0-2 Brentford
Man United vs Tottenham
Odds: Man Utd (+140) vs Spurs (+180) | Draw (+250)
Kickoff: 3:15pm ET Wednesday
TV/Stream: Watch live on Peacock Premium
JPW: Man United 1-3 Tottenham
Andy: Man United 2-1 Tottenham
Nick: Man United 1-1 Tottenham
Bournemouth vs Southampton
Odds: Bournemouth (+165) vs Saints (+165) | Draw (+165)
3:15pm ET Wednesday – Watch live on Peacock Premium
JPW: Bournemouth 1-1 Southampton
Andy: Bournemouth 1-2 Southampton
Nick: Bournemouth 0-1 Southampton
Arsenal v Man City
POSTPONED DUE TO ARSENAL’S REARRANGED EUROPA LEAGUE GAME
Fulham vs Aston Villa
Odds: Fulham (+185) vs Villa (+145) | Draw (+230)
Kickoff: 2:30pm ET Thursday
TV/Stream: USA Network – WATCH LIVE ON NBCSPORTS.COM
JPW: Fulham 2-2 Aston Villa
Andy: Fulham 1-1 Aston Villa
Nick: Fulham 2-1 Aston Villa
Leicester City vs Leeds
Leicester (+130) vs Leeds (+195) | Draw (+250)
Kickoff: 3:15pm ET Thursday
TV/Stream: Watch live on Peacock Premium
JPW: Leicester 2-1 Leeds
Andy: Leicester 1-2 Leeds
Nick: Leicester 1-1 Leeds