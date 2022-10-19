Southampton battle to victory at Bournemouth

By Oct 19, 2022, 4:30 PM EDT
0 Comments

Southampton beat Bournemouth 1-0 at the Vitality Stadium as Ralph Hasenhuttl grabbed a huge win to boost his hopes of staying in charge.

Che Adams’ first half header was enough for Saints to secure all three points as they also secured their first shutout of the season.

Caretaker boss Gary O’Neil tasted defeat for the first time as Bournemouth boss but the Cherries almost snatched a point late on.

With the win Southampton move on to 11 points for the season, two points behind Bournemouth.

What we learned from Bournemouth vs Southampton

Saints finally have a settled lineup: Ralph Hasenhuttl has been under pressure after an awful finish to last season and a slow start to this one and he’s gone back to basics and now has a settled starting lineup. He has given chances to all of the youngsters Saints signed this summer but the only one who started against  Bournemouth was goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu. There is more experience in this Saints lineup and that was needed after this week they dropped into the bottom three for the first time since September 2020.

Bournemouth will cause plenty of problems: They looked a little leggy after their battling draw at Fulham at the weekend but the Cherries have a clear identity under caretaker boss Gary O’Neil and they caused problems with their pressing and directness. With Solanke a handful up top, they are well-organized and will scrap everything. Bournemouth have become a horrible team to play against.

Tactical focus

Saints started with their trademark 4-2-2-2 system and they looked much more comfortable, especially defensively, with Maitland-Niles and Ward-Prowse sat in front of the back four. Adams and Armstrong linked up well and they put Bournemouth’s defense under a lot of pressure. Bournemouth went with a back three which was unexpected and some of their defenders seemed to be leaving it to one another.

Stars of the show

Che Adams: Brilliant header and held the ball up really well. A real nuisance and Bournemouth couldn’t handle him. What a center forward display.

Mohammed Salisu: Excellent positioning defensively and the Ghanian center back stood tall without his usual partner Armel Bella-Kotchap. His new partner, Duje Caleta-Car, also looked very calm at center back.

What’s next?

Bournemouth head to West Ham on Monday, Oct. 24, while Saints host Arsenal on Sunday, Oct. 23.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Southampton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:30pm ET, Wednesday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines

After their hammering at Liverpool, the Cherries are unbeaten and have shocked even their own supporters. A team tipped for immediate relegation back to the Championship is playing with confidence and belief and what Gary O’Neil has been able to do is pretty incredible. In January they should have plenty of extra funds from their new owners to spend on new players too. Southampton’s form has been woeful for a long time now. Their new owners, who arrived in January 2022, look likely to make a change in manager unless Hasenhuttl turns things around significantly over the next few weeks.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Dominic Solanke has been sensational up top for Bournemouth, while Philip Billing has supported him superbly in a more attacking role. Goalkeeper Neto has also been excellent, with fellow summer signing Marcos Senesi also looking very good at center back. Southampton’s Che Adams continues to battle away but hasn’t scored in his last seven in the PL. Most of Southampton’s team is out of form.

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup

David Brooks and Lloyd Kelly are still working their way back from injury, while Ben Pearson is on the bench. Bournemouth have kept the same starting lineup together from the draw at Fulham as they’ve been gelling so well.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup

Tino Livramento is still working his way back to full fitness, while key central midfielder Romeo Lavia is getting closer to a return too. Armel Bella-Kotchap injured his shoulder against West Ham and had to come off, so Duje Caleta-Car comes in at center back in Saints’ only change.

Liverpool beats West Ham as Nunez off the mark at Anfield

By Oct 19, 2022, 4:23 PM EDT
0 Comments

Liverpool beat West Ham at Anfield to make it back-to-back Premier League wins as they continue to improve defensively.

Jurgen Klopp’s side took the lead through Darwin Nunez and had Alisson to thank for the scores being level at half time as he saved Jarrod Bowen’s penalty kick.

After the incredible drama of their win against Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday, this was a professional job from Liverpool as they move on to 16 points for the season. West Ham remain on 11 points.

What we learned from Liverpool vs West Ham

Raw Darwin Nunez delivers: He could have scored four goal in the first half and there is a rawness to Nunez’s play which catches defenders by surprises. It also is why he only scored once. There is still a lack of calmness around Nunez in the final third and maybe it is because he is trying so hard to please that he sometimes chooses the wrong option. That will come with time and his movement, speed, power and energy levels are all top class. He is well on the way to being the No. 9 who can be the main man at Liverpool and grabbing his first goal at Anfield will certainly calm him down as he now scored three goals in his last four outings.

Disjointed West Ham pay the penalty: Aside from a few minutes at the end of each half, this was a pretty turgid Hammers display. Bowen did well to win the penalty kick in the first half but his spot kick was woeful and Alisson saved pretty easily. They then had one good chance late on in the second but Milner blocked superbly. West Ham’s season just hasn’t got going so far and although they’ve already reached the knockout rounds of the Europa Conference League, they need a huge upturn to push for European qualification this season. They seem to lack a consistent spark in attack and right now West Ham can’t put together a solid 90 minutes.

Tactical focus

Liverpool went with Nunex up top and Firmino just behind him and it worked well as Uruguayan ace stretched West Ham’s defense and direct balls into the box, like the one for his goal, causes chaos. Henderson and Thiago were a force in the holding midfield role as this new Liverpool 4-2-3-1 is working quite well.

Stars of the show

Darwin Nunez: Got his goal in the first half, forced Fabianski into a fine save and hit the post too. He looked hungry and the most pleasing thing for Liverpool fans is that he isn’t even close to reaching his potential.

Jordan Henderson: The skipper came back into the starting lineup and looked assured and composed on the ball and set the tone for Liverpool’s display.

Declan Rice: Ran himself into the ground as West Ham battled hard to try and create some openings.

What’s next?

Liverpool travel to Nottingham Forest on Saturday, Oct. 22, while West Ham host Bournemouth on Monday, Oct. 24.

How to watch Liverpool vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:30pm ET, Wednesday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines

Jurgen Klopp explained to Pro Soccer Talk why he ‘lost it’ and got sent off late on against City, as the Liverpool boss admitted he went too far. He will be on the bench for this game but is likely to get a ban from the FA after his unsavory actions towards the officials led to a charge from the authorities. Liverpool are still way behind leaders Arsenal ( the gap is 14 points) but they’ll keep chipping away and it seems like they’ve regained their aggressive edge. West Ham continue to look better in attack with summer signings Scamacca and Paqueta bringing so much quality. They look primed for another top 10 finish (at the very least) and another deep run in Europe after already reaching the Europa Conference League knockout rounds.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Liverpool’s Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk were sensational against Manchester City as they kept Erling Haaland mostly quiet, while Alisson continues to make big stops when needed and has probably been Liverpool’s player of the season so far. Mohamed Salah is also finding his form with five goals in his last four games in all competitions. West Ham’s Gianluca Scamacca looked very sharp against Southampton last time out, while Declan Rice scored his first of the season and he’s starting to dominate games from central midfield.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup

Injuries continue to be an issue for Jurgen Klopp as Diogo Jota suffered what was a serious muscle injury late on against City and will miss the World Cup. Joel Matip, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, Arthur Melo and Luis Diaz all remain out. Ibrahima Konate is also out. With that being the case, Klopp doesn’t have many options to rotate but Alexander-Arnold comes back in at right back and Tsmikas starts at left back with Carvalho, Henderson and Nunez also rotated into the lineup.

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup

Kurt Zouma is back as West Ham’s injury issues at center back ease, while Nayef Aguerd remains out and Maxwel Cornet continues to battle back to fitness. Michail Antonio is on the bench, while Flynn Downes comes into the starting lineup.

Fulham vs Aston Villa: How to watch, live stream link, start time, team news

By Oct 19, 2022, 4:05 PM EDT
0 Comments

Aston Villa looks for just its third win of the Premier League season when it meets a Fulham side enjoying loftier status at Craven Cottage (watch live, 2:30pm ET Thursday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

Fulham sits 12th with 12 points in its return to the Premier League, three points more than a 17th-place Villa side which expected much better this season.

Steven Gerrard admits the pressure at Aston Villa is palpable and the Liverpool and England legends needs his players to deliver soon.

Gerrard has been asked if Villa is better than when he took over 11 months ago and says he believes so.

“I have total trust and confidence and belief in myself and this group of players,” Gerrard said. “It’s well-documented we’re missing big players at the moment.”

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Fulham vs Aston Villa.

How to watch Fulham vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:30pm ET, Thursday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Fulham’s gotten seven goals out of Aleksandar Mitrovic and eight out of everyone else on the roster. Wide service has been a specialty for the Cottagers, with Neeskens Kebano, Kevin Mbabu, Kenny Tete, and Antonee Robinson all feeding the big Serbian forward.

Villa’s won the expected goals battle in four-straight matches including a loss to Chelsea last time out, but that’s only bagged Gerrard’s men five of nine points. Emiliano Buendia is averaging 2.05 key passes per game but is yet to register an assist for the Villans.

Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Kenny Tete (other). OUT: Nathaniel Chalobah (suspension), Layvin Kurzawa (calf), Manor Solomon (knee)

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Diego Carlos (ankle), Ludwig Augustinsson (thigh), Lucas Digne (heel), Boubacar Kamara (knee)

Leicester vs Leeds: How to watch, live stream link, start time, team news

By Oct 19, 2022, 3:47 PM EDT
0 Comments

Leeds looks to move clearer of the bottom three at the King Power Stadium on Thursday while Leicester City seeks a win that would move it within a point of the Premier League’s safe places (watch live, 3:15pm ET Thursday online via Peacock Premium).

Leicester has won just once through 10 matches. Their five points sit four behind a trio of teams with nine points.

One of those is Leeds, who is winless in six since beating Chelsea 3-0. Jesse Marsch’s side has drawn Everton and Aston Villa at home during that stretch but would love to boost its results to meet its performances.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leicester vs Leeds.

How to watch Leicester vs Leeds live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3:15pm ET, Thursday
TV Channel/Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Leeds fully deserved to beat Arsenal or at least get a draw, but finishing was not the friend of Rodrigo, Jack Harrison, Brenden Aaronson, and Co. at the weekend. The opposition is far kinder this go-round but can Leeds make the most of its opportunities?

Leicester goes as James Maddison goes, but that could change if Youri Tielemans, Jamie Vardy, or Harvey Barnes joins him in looking bright. Patson Daka has been more impressive of late and might deliver, too. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall remains a sparkplug in the midfield.

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Jonny Evans (calf), Caglar Soyuncu (knee). OUT: Ricardo Pereira (calf), Wilfred Ndidi (thigh), James Maddison (suspension), Ryan Bertrand (knee).

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Archie Gray (toe), Pascal Struijk (other), Leo Fuhr Hjedle (appendectomy), Adam Forshaw (ankle), Stuart Dallas (thigh)

Man United vs Tottenham, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream

By Oct 19, 2022, 2:55 PM EDT
0 Comments

Manchester United vs Tottenham: It’s Spurs who need a victory to keep pace with Arsenal and Manchester City in the Premier League title race, when they face the Red Devils at Old Trafford on Wednesday (watch live, 3:15 pm ET on Peacock Premium). 

Tottenham (23 points – 3rd place) are level with the two-time defending champions after 10 games, though both sit four points behind leaders Arsenal ahead of these midweek fixtures. The defeat to Arsenal is the only true blemish on Spurs’ domestic record. As for Man United (16 points – 5th), a top-four challenge is looking likely as Erik ten Hag makes quick work of stabilizing and improving the side in his first season.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester United vs Tottenham

How to watch Manchester United vs Tottenham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3:15 pm ET, Wednesday
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Tottenham will be shorthanded in attack when they head to Manchester, with Richarlison joining Dejan Kulusevski on the injured list. Kulusevski hasn’t played since Sept. 17 (three games); Richarlison is expected to miss two weeks. Harry Kane and Son Heung-min will once again shoulder the load offensively, but it’ll be much tougher sledding without the graceful creativity and powerful dribbling of Kulusevski, or the tireless chasing and defensive work of Richarlison.

The gap between Man United and 4th-place Chelsea is currently three points, but the Blues have been buoyed by the appointment of Graham Potter, winning all three of their Premier League fixtures by a combined score of 7-1. Wednesday is Tottenham, Saturday is Chelsea. The true progress of Ten Hag will soon reveal itself.

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Aaron Wan Bissaka (knock), Donny van de Beek (knock), Brandon Williams (undisclosed), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Harry Maguire (hamstring), Christian Eriksen (illness), Anthony Martial (back)

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Richarlison (calf), Emerson Royal (suspension), Japhet Tanganga (knock) | QUESTIONABLE: Dejan Kulusevski (thigh)

Follow @AndyEdMLS