Chelsea stymied by Brentford despite strong sub showings

Kepa Arrizabalaga and David Raya made five saves each as Brentford and Chelsea staged a scoreless draw at Gtech Community Stadium on Wednesday.
Chelsea erupted for 10 second-half shot attempts after both sides had bright patches in the first 45 minutes, but could not get the better of Raya.
Christian Pulisic was bright in a 30-minute spell for new boss Graham Potter, days after the USMNT star acknowledged that he’s hungry for playing time at any position.
The draw gives Chelsea 20 points, seven off leaders Arsenal, while Brentford moves into ninth with its 14 point.
What we learned from Brentford vs Chelsea
Mee’s Bees: Longtime Burnley man Ben Mee stood tall in front of star goalkeeper David Raya, and he’s more or less solidified Brentford’s back line.
Chelsea on the wrong end of fine margins: Christian Pulisic entered with a half-hour to go and really energized a Blues side struggling to manufacture danger. The USMNT winger did enough to get an assist but fellow sub Carney Chukwuemeka and his mates couldn’t supply the dagger.
Kepa No. 1: The man once called the world’s most expensive goalkeeper looks that way right now. Kepa Arrizabalaga may stop Edouard Mendy from reclaiming the first-choice keeper shirt for some time (if, in fact, such a shirt exists).
Tactical focus (a.k.a. Pulisic Watch)
Potter changed the game with three subs at the hour mark, and American midfielder Christian Pulisic swapped places with Marc Cucurella, good in his own right over the first hour. Pulisic was bright, daring, and did not lack for confidence in almost certainly raising Potter’s eyebrows moving forward.
Stars of the show
Kalidou Koulibaly
Ben Mee
Kepa Arrizabalaga
David Raya
Christian Pulisic
Mateo Kovacic
What’s next?
Chelsea hosts Manchester United at 12:30pm ET Saturday, while Brentford will visit Aston Villa at 9am ET Sunday.
Key storylines & star players
Brentford’s Ivan Toney is using his play to scream for a World Cup roster spot under Gareth Southgate, and there may not be a center forward in the pool closer to Harry Kane in style and power.
Mason Mount is going to the World Cup barring a major Southgate surprise that would deny the red-hot form of Chelsea’s clever playmaker.
Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Pontus Jansson (thigh), Thomas Strakosha (ankle), Aaron Hickey (ankle), Christian Norgaard (calf)
Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: N’Golo Kante (thigh), Wesley Fofana (knee), Reece James (knee)
