Chelsea stymied by Brentford despite strong sub showings

Liverpool beat West Ham at Anfield to make it back-to-back Premier League wins as they continue to improve defensively.

Jurgen Klopp’s side took the lead through Darwin Nunez and had Alisson to thank for the scores being level at half time as he saved Jarrod Bowen’s penalty kick.

After the incredible drama of their win against Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday, this was a professional job from Liverpool as they move on to 16 points for the season. West Ham remain on 11 points.

What we learned from Liverpool vs West Ham

Raw Darwin Nunez delivers: He could have scored four goal in the first half and there is a rawness to Nunez’s play which catches defenders by surprises. It also is why he only scored once. There is still a lack of calmness around Nunez in the final third and maybe it is because he is trying so hard to please that he sometimes chooses the wrong option. That will come with time and his movement, speed, power and energy levels are all top class. He is well on the way to being the No. 9 who can be the main man at Liverpool and grabbing his first goal at Anfield will certainly calm him down as he now scored three goals in his last four outings.

Alisson comes up BIG for Liverpool with this penalty save! 📺: @peacock #LIVWHU pic.twitter.com/krGQjojTB7 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) October 19, 2022

Disjointed West Ham pay the penalty: Aside from a few minutes at the end of each half, this was a pretty turgid Hammers display. Bowen did well to win the penalty kick in the first half but his spot kick was woeful and Alisson saved pretty easily. They then had one good chance late on in the second but Milner blocked superbly. West Ham’s season just hasn’t got going so far and although they’ve already reached the knockout rounds of the Europa Conference League, they need a huge upturn to push for European qualification this season. They seem to lack a consistent spark in attack and right now West Ham can’t put together a solid 90 minutes.

Tactical focus

Liverpool went with Nunex up top and Firmino just behind him and it worked well as Uruguayan ace stretched West Ham’s defense and direct balls into the box, like the one for his goal, causes chaos. Henderson and Thiago were a force in the holding midfield role as this new Liverpool 4-2-3-1 is working quite well.

Stars of the show

Darwin Nunez: Got his goal in the first half, forced Fabianski into a fine save and hit the post too. He looked hungry and the most pleasing thing for Liverpool fans is that he isn’t even close to reaching his potential.

Jordan Henderson: The skipper came back into the starting lineup and looked assured and composed on the ball and set the tone for Liverpool’s display.

Declan Rice: Ran himself into the ground as West Ham battled hard to try and create some openings.

What’s next?

Liverpool travel to Nottingham Forest on Saturday, Oct. 22, while West Ham host Bournemouth on Monday, Oct. 24.

Key storylines

Jurgen Klopp explained to Pro Soccer Talk why he ‘lost it’ and got sent off late on against City, as the Liverpool boss admitted he went too far. He will be on the bench for this game but is likely to get a ban from the FA after his unsavory actions towards the officials led to a charge from the authorities. Liverpool are still way behind leaders Arsenal ( the gap is 14 points) but they’ll keep chipping away and it seems like they’ve regained their aggressive edge. West Ham continue to look better in attack with summer signings Scamacca and Paqueta bringing so much quality. They look primed for another top 10 finish (at the very least) and another deep run in Europe after already reaching the Europa Conference League knockout rounds.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Liverpool’s Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk were sensational against Manchester City as they kept Erling Haaland mostly quiet, while Alisson continues to make big stops when needed and has probably been Liverpool’s player of the season so far. Mohamed Salah is also finding his form with five goals in his last four games in all competitions. West Ham’s Gianluca Scamacca looked very sharp against Southampton last time out, while Declan Rice scored his first of the season and he’s starting to dominate games from central midfield.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup

Injuries continue to be an issue for Jurgen Klopp as Diogo Jota suffered what was a serious muscle injury late on against City and will miss the World Cup. Joel Matip, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, Arthur Melo and Luis Diaz all remain out. Ibrahima Konate is also out. With that being the case, Klopp doesn’t have many options to rotate but Alexander-Arnold comes back in at right back and Tsmikas starts at left back with Carvalho, Henderson and Nunez also rotated into the lineup.

🔴 #LIVWHU TEAM NEWS 🔴 Here’s how we line up to face West Ham tonight! — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 19, 2022

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup

Kurt Zouma is back as West Ham’s injury issues at center back ease, while Nayef Aguerd remains out and Maxwel Cornet continues to battle back to fitness. Michail Antonio is on the bench, while Flynn Downes comes into the starting lineup.

Here's how we line up to take on Liverpool! ⚒️#LIVWHU pic.twitter.com/s0hNg9FeII — West Ham United (@WestHam) October 19, 2022

