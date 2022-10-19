Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United bench for tunnel in 90th minute (video)

By Oct 19, 2022, 5:34 PM EDT
0 Comments

Cristiano Ronaldo had seen enough from Manchester United vs Tottenham, heading down the tunnel in the 90th-minute in a 2-0 win at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

As the stadium celebrated a big win, singing “Fred Will Tear You Apart”, Ronaldo couldn’t wait to get into the team room despite the Red Devils holding two more subs in the game.

It will be interesting to hear what Erik Ten Hag has to say about Ronaldo’s exit, surely not something he’d prefer to talk about after out-foxing Antonio Conte to keep United in the thick of the top-four chase.

[ MORE: What we learned from Man Utd 2-0 Spurs ]

Perhaps Ronaldo has a good reason for skipping town early, or maybe Ten Hag will provide cover for the 37-year-old Portuguese star.

But Ronaldo will certainly have known how it would look to leave the match early, especially when there was limited stoppage time and he’d merely have to wait a few minute to appear to be a good member of the team.

United faces old foes Chelsea at the weekend, so this is unneeded drama as fans and pundits would’ve predicted Ronaldo was being saved for the weekend in a congested week of fixtures.

Erik Ten Hag reaction when asked about Ronaldo’s early exit

“I will deal with that tomorrow, not today. We are now celebrating this victory.”

Cristiano Ronaldo video: Manchester United star leaves early

More Premier League

Crystal Palace vs Wolves
Zaha, Eze lead Crystal Palace comeback win over Wolves
Brighton vs Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest frustrates Brighton, moves out of Premier League cellar
Tottenham vs Everton
Harry Kane scores again as Tottenham controls Everton in 2-0 win (video)

Premier League fixtures for 2022-23 season: How to watch, TV schedule, live stream links, Peacock, channel

By Oct 19, 2022, 5:55 PM EDT
0 Comments

The 2022-23 Premier League fixtures are front and center as the new season has delivered so much drama so far.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Remember: you can watch all 380 Premier League games across NBC, USA Network, NBCSports.com and Peacock. We’ve got you covered.

Will Manchester City win yet another Premier League title? Can Chelsea and Liverpool push them all the way? How will Manchester United’s new-look side fare? What about Tottenham and Arsenal? How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package?

So. Many. Questions.

[ MORE: Watch Premier League live | Peacock Premium details ]

Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.

While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.

Latest Premier League news

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United bench for tunnel in 90th minute...
Newcastle vs Everton
Miguel Almiron’s otherworldly goal leads Newcastle cruise past Everton
Brentford vs Chelsea
Chelsea stymied by Brentford despite strong sub showings

The 2022-23 Premier League fixtures

The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.

The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.

When will the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?

The season will take a pause after Match round 16, which ends on November 13. After the World Cup is finished on Dec. 18, Premier League games will then restart on December 26.

When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?

The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?

These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:

Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers

Predictions for 2022-23 Premier League season

We made a few bold predictions ahead of the Premier League campaign, which you can read in full here. And we’ve also predicted how we think the Premier League table will look at the end of the 2022-23 campaign. I’m sure you agree wholeheartedly with these predictions…

2022-23 Premier League TV schedule

Below are the Premier League fixtures in full, with all kick offs listed at 10am ET unless otherwise stated:

Matchweek 12

Tuesday 18 October

Brighton 0-0 Nottingham Forest – USA Network – Full match replayRecap/highlights
Crystal Palace 2-1 Wolves – Full match replayRecap/highlights

Wednesday 19 October

Liverpool 1-0 West Ham – Full match replay Recap/highlights
Newcastle 1-0 Everton – Full match replay Recap/highlights
Brentford 0-0 Chelsea – USA Network – Full match replay Recap/highlights
Man Utd 2-0 Spurs – Full match replay Recap/highlights
AFC Bournemouth 0-1 Southampton – Full match replay Recap/highlights
Arsenal v Man City — Postponed due to Arsenal’s Europa League game

Thursday 20 October

2:30pm: Fulham v Aston Villa – USA Network – WATCH LIVE ON NBCSPORTS.COM
3:15pm: Leicester v Leeds – Watch live on Peacock Premium

Premier League table – October 19, 2022

Matchweek 1

Friday 5 August

Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Saturday 6 August

Fulham 2-2 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
AFC Bournemouth 2-0 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Leeds 2-1 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Newcastle 2-0 Nottingham Forest – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Spurs 4-1 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Everton 0-1 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 7 August

Leicester 2-2 Brentford – FULL MATCH  REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man Utd 1-2 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 0-2 Man City – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 2

Saturday 13 August

Aston Villa 2-1 Everton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Arsenal 4-2 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brighton 0-0 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man City 4-0 AFC Bournemouth – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Southampton 2-2 Leeds – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Wolves 0-0 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brentford 4-0 Man Utd – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 14 August

Nottingham Forest 1-0 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Chelsea 2-2 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Monday 15 August

Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 3

Saturday 20 August

Spurs 1-0 Wolves – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Crystal Palace 3-1 Aston Villa – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Everton 1-1 Nottingham Forest – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Fulham 3-2 Brentford – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Leicester 1-2 Southampton – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
AFC Bournemouth 0-3 Arsenal – NBC – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 21 August

Leeds 3-0 Chelsea – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 0-2 Brighton – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Newcastle 3-3 Man City – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Monday 22 August

Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 4

Saturday 27 August

Southampton 0-1 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brentford 1-1 Everton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brighton 1-0 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Chelsea 2-1 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Liverpool 9-0 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man City 4-2 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Arsenal 2-1 Fulham – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 28 August

Aston Villa 0-1 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Wolves 1-1 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Nottingham Forest 0-2 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 5

Tuesday 30 August

Crystal Palace 1-1 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Fulham 2-1 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Southampton 2-1 Chelsea – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Leeds 1-1 Everton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Wednesday 31 August

AFC Bournemouth 0-0 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Arsenal 2-1 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man City 6-0 Nottingham Forest –  FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 1-1 Spurs – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Thursday 1 September

Leicester 0-1 Man Utd – USA Network –  FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 6

Saturday 3 September

Everton 0-0 Liverpool – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Chelsea 2-1 West Ham FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brentford 5-2 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Newcastle 0-0 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Nottingham Forest 2-3 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Spurs 2-1 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Wolves 1-0 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Aston Villa 1-1 Man City – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 4 September

Brighton 5-2 Leicester – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man Utd 3-1 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 7 – POSTPONED

Saturday 10 September

7:30am: Fulham v Chelsea – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
AFC Bournemouth v Brighton – Watch live on Peacock Premium
Leicester v Aston Villa – Watch live on Peacock Premium
Liverpool v Wolves – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
Southampton v Brentford – Watch live on Peacock Premium
12:30pm: Man City v Spurs – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Sunday 11 September

9am: Arsenal v Everton – Watch live on Peacock Premium
9am: West Ham v Newcastle – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
11:30am: Crystal Palace v Man Utd – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Monday 12 September

3pm: Leeds v Nottingham Forest – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Matchweek 8

Friday 16 September

Aston Villa 1-0 Southampton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Nottingham Forest 2-3 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Saturday 17 September

Wolves 0-3 Man City – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brighton v Crystal Palace – POSTPONED
Newcastle 1-1 Bournemouth – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Spurs 6-2 Leicester – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 18 September

Brentford 0-3 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Everton 1-0 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
9am: Man Utd v Leeds – POSTPONED
11:30am: Chelsea v Liverpool – POSTPONED

Matchweek 9

Saturday 1 October

Arsenal 3-1 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
AFC Bournemouth 0-0 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Fulham 1-4 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Liverpool 3-3 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Southampton 1-2 Everton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 2-0 Wolves – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 2 October

Man City 6-3 Man Utd – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Leeds 0-0 Aston Villa – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Monday 3 October

Leicester 4-0 Nottingham Forest – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 10

Saturday October 8

AFC Bournemouth 2-1 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Chelsea 3-0 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man City 4-0 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Newcastle 5-1 Brentford – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brighton 0-1 Spurs – NBC – WATCH LIVE ON NBCSPORTS.COMRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday October 9

Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 3-1 Fulham – CNBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Everton 1-2 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Monday October 10

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Aston Villa – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 11

Friday 14 October

Brentford 2-1 Brighton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights

Saturday 15 October

Leicester 1-1 Crystal Palace – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Fulham 2-2 Bournemouth – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Wolves 1-0 Nottingham Forest – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Spurs 2-0 Everton – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights

Sunday 16 October

Aston Villa 0-2 Chelsea – Peacock Premium – STREAM LIVERecap/Highlights
Leeds 0-1 Arsenal – Peacock Premium – STREAM LIVERecap/Highlights
Man Utd 0-0 Newcastle – USA Network – STREAM LIVERecap/Highlights
Southampton 1-1 West Ham – Peacock Premium – STREAM LIVERecap/Highlights
Liverpool 1-0 Man City – USA Network – STREAM LIVERecap/Highlights

Matchweek 12

Tuesday 18 October

2:30pm: Brighton 0-0 Nottingham Forest – USA Network – Full match replayRecap/highlights
3:15pm: Crystal Palace 2-1 Wolves – Full match replayRecap/highlights

Wednesday 19 October

Liverpool 1-0 West Ham – Full match replay Recap/highlights
Newcastle 1-0 Everton – Full match replay Recap/highlights
Brentford 0-0 Chelsea – USA Network – Full match replay Recap/highlights
Man Utd 2-0 Spurs – Full match replay Recap/highlights
AFC Bournemouth 0-1 Southampton – Full match replay Recap/highlights
Arsenal v Man City — Postponed due to Arsenal’s Europa League game

Thursday 20 October

2:30pm: Fulham v Aston Villa – USA Network – WATCH LIVE ON NBCSPORTS.COM
3:15pm: Leicester v Leeds – Watch live on Peacock Premium

Matchweek 13

Saturday 22 October

7:30am: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool – USA Network – WATCH LIVE ON NBCSPORTS.COM
Everton v Crystal Palace – USA Network – WATCH LIVE ON NBCSPORTS.COM
Man City v Brighton – Watch live on Peacock Premium
12:30pm: Chelsea v Man Utd – NBC – WATCH LIVE ON NBCSPORTS.COM

Sunday 23 October

9am: Aston Villa v Brentford – Watch live on Peacock Premium
9am: Leeds v Fulham – CNBC – WATCH LIVE ON NBCSPORTS.COM
9am: Southampton v Arsenal – Watch live on Peacock Premium
9am: Wolves v Leicester – USA Network – WATCH LIVE ON NBCSPORTS.COM
11:30am: Spurs v Newcastle – USA Network – WATCH LIVE ON NBCSPORTS.COM

Monday 24 October

3pm: West Ham v AFC Bournemouth – USA Network – WATCH LIVE ON NBCSPORTS.COM

Matchweek 14

Saturday 29 October

7:30am: Leicester v Man City
AFC Bournemouth v Spurs
Brentford v Wolves
Brighton v Chelsea
Crystal Palace v Southampton
Newcastle v Aston Villa
12:30pm: Fulham v Everton
2:45pm: Liverpool v Leeds

Sunday October 30

10am: Arsenal v Nottingham Forest
12:30pm: Man Utd v West Ham

Matchweek 15

Saturday 5 November

8:30am: Leeds v AFC Bournemouth
11am: Man City v Fulham
11am: Nottingham Forest v Brentford
11am: Wolves v Brighton
1:30pm: Everton v Leicester

Sunday 6 November

7am: Chelsea v Arsenal
9am: Aston Villa v Man Utd
9am: Southampton v Newcastle
9am: West Ham v Crystal Palace
11:30am: Spurs v Liverpool

Matchweek 16

Saturday 12 November

7:30am: Man City v Brentford
AFC Bournemouth v Everton
Liverpool v Southampton
Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace
Spurs v Leeds
West Ham v Leicester
12:30pm: Newcastle v Chelsea
2:45pm: Wolves v Arsenal

Sunday 13 November

9am: Brighton v Aston Villa
11:30am: Fulham v Man Utd

Monday 26 December

Arsenal v West Ham
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Brentford v Spurs
Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth
Crystal Palace v Fulham
Everton v Wolves
Leeds v Man City
Leicester v Newcastle
Man Utd v Nottingham Forest
Southampton v Brighton

Saturday 31 December

AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
Brighton v Arsenal
Fulham v Southampton
Liverpool v Leicester
Man City v Everton
Newcastle v Leeds
Nottingham Forest v Chelsea
Spurs v Aston Villa
West Ham v Brentford
Wolves v Man Utd

Monday 2 January

Arsenal v Newcastle
Aston Villa v Wolves
Brentford v Liverpool
Chelsea v Man City
Crystal Palace v Spurs
Everton v Brighton
Leeds v West Ham
Leicester v Fulham
Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth
Southampton v Nottingham Forest

Saturday 14 January

Aston Villa v Leeds
Brentford v AFC Bournemouth
Brighton v Liverpool
Chelsea v Crystal Palace
Everton v Southampton
Man Utd v Man City
Newcastle v Fulham
Nottingham Forest v Leicester
Spurs v Arsenal
Wolves v West Ham

Saturday 21 January

AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest
Arsenal v Man Utd
Crystal Palace v Newcastle
Fulham v Spurs
Leeds v Brentford
Leicester v Brighton
Liverpool v Chelsea
Man City v Wolves
Southampton v Aston Villa
West Ham v Everton

Saturday 4 February

Aston Villa v Leicester
Brentford v Southampton
Brighton v AFC Bournemouth
Chelsea v Fulham
Everton v Arsenal
Man Utd v Crystal Palace
Newcastle v West Ham
Nottingham Forest v Leeds
Spurs v Man City
Wolves v Liverpool

Saturday 11 February

AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle
Arsenal v Brentford
Crystal Palace v Brighton
Fulham v Nottingham Forest
Leeds v Man Utd
Leicester v Spurs
Liverpool v Everton
Man City v Aston Villa
Southampton v Wolves
West Ham v Chelsea

Saturday 18 February

Aston Villa v Arsenal
Brentford v Crystal Palace
Brighton v Fulham
Chelsea v Southampton
Everton v Leeds
Man Utd v Leicester
Newcastle v Liverpool
Nottingham Forest v Man City
Spurs v West Ham
Wolves v AFC Bournemouth

Saturday 25 February

AFC Bournemouth v Man City
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Everton v Aston Villa
Fulham v Wolves
Leeds v Southampton
Leicester v Arsenal
Man Utd v Brentford
Newcastle v Brighton
Spurs v Chelsea
West Ham v Nottingham Forest

Saturday 4 March

Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Brentford v Fulham
Brighton v West Ham
Chelsea v Leeds
Liverpool v Man Utd
Man City v Newcastle
Nottingham Forest v Everton
Southampton v Leicester
Wolves v Spurs

Saturday 11 March

AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool
Crystal Palace v Man City
Everton v Brentford
Fulham v Arsenal
Leeds v Brighton
Leicester v Chelsea
Man Utd v Southampton
Newcastle v Wolves
Spurs v Nottingham Forest
West Ham v Aston Villa

Saturday 18 March

Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth
Brentford v Leicester
Brighton v Man Utd
Chelsea v Everton
Liverpool v Fulham
Man City v West Ham
Nottingham Forest v Newcastle
Southampton v Spurs
Wolves v Leeds

Saturday 1 April

AFC Bournemouth v Fulham
Arsenal v Leeds
Brighton v Brentford
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Leicester
Everton v Spurs
Man City v Liverpool
Newcastle v Man Utd
Nottingham Forest v Wolves
West Ham v Southampton

Saturday 8 April

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
Brentford v Newcastle
Fulham v West Ham
Leeds v Crystal Palace
Leicester v AFC Bournemouth
Liverpool v Arsenal
Man Utd v Everton
Southampton v Man City
Spurs v Brighton
Wolves v Chelsea

Saturday 15 April

Aston Villa v Newcastle
Chelsea v Brighton
Everton v Fulham
Leeds v Liverpool
Man City v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Man Utd
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Spurs v AFC Bournemouth
West Ham v Arsenal
Wolves v Brentford

Saturday 22 April

AFC Bournemouth v West Ham
Arsenal v Southampton
Brentford v Aston Villa
Brighton v Man City
Crystal Palace v Everton
Fulham v Leeds
Leicester v Wolves
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Man Utd v Chelsea
Newcastle v Spurs

Tuesday 25 April

19:45 Everton v Newcastle
19:45 Leeds v Leicester
19:45 Nottingham Forest v Brighton
19:45 Spurs v Man Utd
19:45 West Ham v Liverpool
19:45 Wolves v Crystal Palace
20:00 Aston Villa v Fulham

Wednesday 26 April

19:45 Chelsea v Brentford
19:45 Southampton v AFC Bournemouth
20:00 Man City v Arsenal

Saturday 29 April

AFC Bournemouth v Leeds
Arsenal v Chelsea
Brentford v Nottingham Forest
Brighton v Wolves
Crystal Palace v West Ham
Fulham v Man City
Leicester v Everton
Liverpool v Spurs
Man Utd v Aston Villa
Newcastle v Southampton

Saturday 6 May

AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Brighton v Everton
Fulham v Leicester
Liverpool v Brentford
Man City v Leeds
Newcastle v Arsenal
Nottingham Forest v Southampton
Spurs v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Man Utd
Wolves v Aston Villa

Saturday 13 May

Arsenal v Brighton
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v West Ham
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Everton v Man City
Leeds v Newcastle
Leicester v Liverpool
Man Utd v Wolves
Southampton v Fulham

Saturday 20 May

AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Brighton v Southampton
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man City v Chelsea
Newcastle v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Spurs v Brentford
West Ham v Leeds
Wolves v Everton

Sunday 28 May

16:00 Arsenal v Wolves
16:00 Aston Villa v Brighton
16:00 Brentford v Man City
16:00 Chelsea v Newcastle
16:00 Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
16:00 Everton v AFC Bournemouth
16:00 Leeds v Spurs
16:00 Leicester v West Ham
16:00 Man Utd v Fulham
16:00 Southampton v Liverpool

Miguel Almiron’s otherworldly goal leads Newcastle cruise past Everton

By Oct 19, 2022, 4:45 PM EDT
0 Comments

Miguel Almiron kept up his brilliant season with an awe-inspiring curler to lead Newcastle United to a 1-0 win over Everton at St. James’ Park on Wednesday.

The Magpies were good money for their win but needed Almiron’s brilliance to beat Jordan Pickford,

WATCH NEWCASTLE vs EVERTON FULL MATCH REPLAY STREAM

Everton’s lost two-straight since going unbeaten in seven across all competitions, but those losses were to Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

The Toffees ended a four-match winless run against Newcastle the last time these two met up, and could use a win on Wednesday for breathing room above the bottom three.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Newcastle vs Everton.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

Premier League fixtures
Premier League fixtures for 2022-23 season: How to watch, TV schedule, live...
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United bench for tunnel in 90th minute...
Brentford vs Chelsea
Chelsea stymied by Brentford despite strong sub showings

What we learned from Newcastle vs Everton

Almiron’s form, found: Atlanta United’s most-famous export has five goals this season including four in his last four, and he’s made the extended absence of Allan Saint-Maximin an afterthought. Almiron scored four Premier League goals in each of his first three seasons at Newcastle before nabbing just one goal last year, and it was a bit of a running joke to say that the Paraguayan was brilliant

Everton looks dire: Frank Lampard has inspired energy out of his men this season but his midfield was absolutely battered physically on Wednesday and that’s been the club’s strength. Dominic Calvert-Lewin returned to the fold but provided very little and Anthony Gordon spent most of his match hitting the deck like the fish in Faith No More’s “Epic” video (This writer is old). The Toffees look much tougher than they were when Frank Lampard took over the club. Now they need them to show a bit, really any, of the playmaking prowess that made him a legendary player.

Bruno, Trippier “different gravy”: When you think about the additions that Newcastle’s made in the last year, there are many to praise but none as significant as two January additions last season. Kieran Trippier has been sensational at right back and Bruno Guimares is an absolute game changer. That Guimares bought into the project at all is impressive, but Newcastle will find it difficult to resist overtures for the Brazilian international if they can’t fast-forward their European ambitions. Right now, however, those ambitions look ahead of schedule.

Tactical focus

This will be controversial in some circles (Liverpool circles, really), but Kieran Trippier is playing better than any healthy English fullback in the Premier League right now. Whatever he picked up at Atletico Madrid has made him a full-blown engineer out there. Even if Reece James is healthy, Trippier might be in the best form. He leads by example, tackles hard, and boy does he love delivering crosses just as much as he did when he was Burnley’s main man. Everton’s left side had to account for him all game.

 

Newcastle vs Everton
fotmob.com

Stars of the show

Miguel Almiron

Kieran Trippier

Bruno Guimares

What’s next?

Newcastle will look to close ground on Tottenham Hotspur when it visits North London for an 11:30am ET Sunday match.

Everton hosts Crystal Palace at 10am ET Saturday.

Miguel Almiron goal video: Stunning curler chips (kinda) Pickford

How to watch Newcastle vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:30pm ET, Wednesday
TV channel/online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Newcastle had been buzzing along in attack until last week, when the scoreless draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford showed the strength of its defense. Look for Sven Botman and goalkeeper Nick Pope to get more and more praise alongside Kieran Trippier as the season moves along toward the World Cup.

Everton’s star has been Alex Iwobi, who may well stand alongside Mason Mount as the most impressive player development under Frank Lampard in the manager’s young career.

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Allan Saint-Maximin (thigh). OUT: Matt Ritchie (calf), Emil Krafth (knee), Karl Darlow (ankle), Alexander Isak (thigh)

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Ben Godfrey (calf), Andros Townsend (knee), Nathan Patterson (ankle), Yerry Mina (foot)

More Premier League

Crystal Palace vs Wolves
Zaha, Eze lead Crystal Palace comeback win over Wolves
Brighton vs Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest frustrates Brighton, moves out of Premier League cellar
Tottenham vs Everton
Harry Kane scores again as Tottenham controls Everton in 2-0 win (video)

Chelsea stymied by Brentford despite strong sub showings

By Oct 19, 2022, 4:30 PM EDT
1 Comment

Kepa Arrizabalaga and David Raya made five saves each as Brentford and Chelsea staged a scoreless draw at Gtech Community Stadium on Wednesday.

Chelsea erupted for 10 second-half shot attempts after both sides had bright patches in the first 45 minutes, but could not get the better of Raya.

WATCH BRENTFORD vs CHELSEA FULL MATCH REPLAY STREAM

Christian Pulisic was bright in a 30-minute spell for new boss Graham Potter, days after the USMNT star acknowledged that he’s hungry for playing time at any position.

The draw gives Chelsea 20 points, seven off leaders Arsenal, while Brentford moves into ninth with its 14 point.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

Premier League fixtures
Premier League fixtures for 2022-23 season: How to watch, TV schedule, live...
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United bench for tunnel in 90th minute...
Newcastle vs Everton
Miguel Almiron’s otherworldly goal leads Newcastle cruise past Everton

What we learned from Brentford vs Chelsea

Mee’s Bees: Longtime Burnley man Ben Mee stood tall in front of star goalkeeper David Raya, and he’s more or less solidified Brentford’s back line.

Chelsea on the wrong end of fine margins: Christian Pulisic entered with a half-hour to go and really energized a Blues side struggling to manufacture danger. The USMNT winger did enough to get an assist but fellow sub Carney Chukwuemeka and his mates couldn’t supply the dagger.

Kepa No. 1: The man once called the world’s most expensive goalkeeper looks that way right now. Kepa Arrizabalaga may stop Edouard Mendy from reclaiming the first-choice keeper shirt for some time (if, in fact, such a shirt exists).

Tactical focus (a.k.a. Pulisic Watch)

Potter changed the game with three subs at the hour mark, and American midfielder Christian Pulisic swapped places with Marc Cucurella, good in his own right over the first hour. Pulisic was bright, daring, and did not lack for confidence in almost certainly raising Potter’s eyebrows moving forward.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Brentford vs Chelsea
fotmob.com

Stars of the show

Kalidou Koulibaly

Ben Mee

Kepa Arrizabalaga

David Raya

Christian Pulisic

Mateo Kovacic

What’s next?

Chelsea hosts Manchester United at 12:30pm ET Saturday, while Brentford will visit Aston Villa at 9am ET Sunday.

How to watch Brentford vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:30pm ET, Wednesday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Brentford’s Ivan Toney is using his play to scream for a World Cup roster spot under Gareth Southgate, and there may not be a center forward in the pool closer to Harry Kane in style and power.

Mason Mount is going to the World Cup barring a major Southgate surprise that would deny the red-hot form of Chelsea’s clever playmaker.

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Pontus Jansson (thigh), Thomas Strakosha (ankle), Aaron Hickey (ankle), Christian Norgaard (calf)

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: N’Golo Kante (thigh), Wesley Fofana (knee), Reece James (knee)

More Premier League

Crystal Palace vs Wolves
Zaha, Eze lead Crystal Palace comeback win over Wolves
Brighton vs Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest frustrates Brighton, moves out of Premier League cellar
Tottenham vs Everton
Harry Kane scores again as Tottenham controls Everton in 2-0 win (video)

Southampton battle to victory at Bournemouth

By Oct 19, 2022, 4:30 PM EDT
0 Comments

Southampton beat Bournemouth 1-0 at the Vitality Stadium as Ralph Hasenhuttl grabbed a huge win to boost his hopes of staying in charge.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]  

Che Adams’ first half header was enough for Saints to secure all three points as they also secured their first shutout of the season.

Caretaker boss Gary O’Neil tasted defeat for the first time as Bournemouth boss but the Cherries almost snatched a point late on as they lost for the first time in seven Premier League outings.

With the win Southampton move on to 11 points for the season, two points behind Bournemouth.

WATCH FULL MATCH REPLAY

Latest Premier League news

Premier League fixtures
Premier League fixtures for 2022-23 season: How to watch, TV schedule, live...
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United bench for tunnel in 90th minute...
Newcastle vs Everton
Miguel Almiron’s otherworldly goal leads Newcastle cruise past Everton

What we learned from Bournemouth vs Southampton

Saints finally have a settled lineup: Ralph Hasenhuttl has been under pressure after an awful finish to last season and a slow start to this one and he’s gone back to basics and now has a settled starting lineup. He has given chances to all of the youngsters Saints signed this summer but the only one who started against Bournemouth was goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu. There is more experience in this Saints lineup and that was needed after this week when they dropped into the bottom three for the first time since September 2020. They finally seem to have a preferred XI and that led to a more resolute defensive display. It wasn’t pretty but that was a huge win for Hasenhuttl.

Bournemouth will cause plenty of problems: They looked a little leggy after their battling draw at Fulham at the weekend but the Cherries have a clear identity under caretaker boss Gary O’Neil and they caused problems with their pressing and directness. With Solanke a handful up top, they are well-organized and will scrap everything. Bournemouth have become a horrible team to play against and perhaps their switch to a 3-5-2 system impacted them more than O’Neil thought it would.

Tactical focus

Ratings via FotMob.com

Saints started with their trademark 4-2-2-2 system and they looked much more comfortable, especially defensively, with Maitland-Niles and Ward-Prowse sat in front of the back four. Adams and Armstrong linked up well and they put Bournemouth’s defense under a lot of pressure. Bournemouth went with a back three which was unexpected and some of their defenders seemed to be leaving it to one another and were confused positionally.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Stars of the show

Che Adams: Brilliant header and held the ball up really well. A real nuisance and Bournemouth couldn’t handle him. What a center forward display.

Mohammed Salisu: Excellent positioning defensively and the Ghanian center back stood tall without his usual partner Armel Bella-Kotchap. His new partner, Duje Caleta-Car, also looked very calm at center back.

What’s next?

Bournemouth head to West Ham on Monday, Oct. 24, while Saints host Arsenal on Sunday, Oct. 23.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Southampton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:30pm ET, Wednesday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines

After their hammering at Liverpool, the Cherries are unbeaten and have shocked even their own supporters. A team tipped for immediate relegation back to the Championship is playing with confidence and belief and what Gary O’Neil has been able to do is pretty incredible. In January they should have plenty of extra funds from their new owners to spend on new players too. Southampton’s form has been woeful for a long time now. Their new owners, who arrived in January 2022, look likely to make a change in manager unless Hasenhuttl turns things around significantly over the next few weeks.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Dominic Solanke has been sensational up top for Bournemouth, while Philip Billing has supported him superbly in a more attacking role. Goalkeeper Neto has also been excellent, with fellow summer signing Marcos Senesi also looking very good at center back. Southampton’s Che Adams continues to battle away but hasn’t scored in his last seven in the PL. Most of Southampton’s team is out of form.

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup

David Brooks and Lloyd Kelly are still working their way back from injury, while Ben Pearson is on the bench. Bournemouth have kept the same starting lineup together from the draw at Fulham as they’ve been gelling so well.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup

Tino Livramento is still working his way back to full fitness, while key central midfielder Romeo Lavia is getting closer to a return too. Armel Bella-Kotchap injured his shoulder against West Ham and had to come off, so Duje Caleta-Car comes in at center back in Saints’ only change.

Latest USMNT news

World Cup 2022 schedule
World Cup 2022 schedule – groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets,...
World Cup kits
Ranking the 2022 World Cup kits
World Cup 2022 Group B
World Cup 2022 Group B: England, USA, Iran, Wales schedule, fixtures, rankings

 