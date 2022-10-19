Leicester vs Leeds: How to watch, live stream link, start time, team news

Bournemouth host Southampton in a South Coast derby at the Vitality Stadium on Wednesday, with these two teams in very different situations.

First up: this isn’t the biggest rivalry on the South Coast and it is quite a complicated local derby. Here’s our explainer on it from 2015.

Caretaker Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil is unbeaten in six games since he replaced Scott Parker and Bournemouth have picked up 13 points from their 10 games so far this season. With new American owners and a young squad exceeding expectations, there is real positivity around Bournemouth.

Negative vibes are plentiful around Southampton as Ralph Hasenhuttl’s job is hanging by a thread. They have failed to win any of their last five Premier League games and have slipped into the relegation zone. It is time for their young talented squad to start picking up results. If not, Hasenhuttl may not make his four-year anniversary in charge in December.

Here is everything you need for Bournemouth vs Southampton.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Southampton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:30pm ET, Wednesday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines

After their hammering at Liverpool, the Cherries are unbeaten and have shocked even their own supporters. A team tipped for immediate relegation back to the Championship is playing with confidence and belief and what Gary O’Neil has been able to do is pretty incredible. In January they should have plenty of extra funds from their new owners to spend on new players too. Southampton’s form has been woeful for a long time now. Their new owners, who arrived in January 2022, look likely to make a change in manager unless Hasenhuttl turns things around significantly over the next few weeks.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Dominic Solanke has been sensational up top for Bournemouth, while Philip Billing has supported him superbly in a more attacking role. Goalkeeper Neto has also been excellent, with fellow summer signing Marcos Senesi also looking very good at center back. Southampton’s Che Adams continues to battle away but hasn’t scored in his last seven in the PL. Most of Southampton’s team is out of form.

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup

David Brooks and Lloyd Kelly are still working their way back from injury, while Ben Pearson is on the bench. Bournemouth have kept the same starting lineup together from the draw at Fulham as they’ve been gelling so well.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup

Tino Livramento is still working his way back to full fitness, while key central midfielder Romeo Lavia is getting closer to a return too. Armel Bella-Kotchap injured his shoulder against West Ham and had to come off, so Duje Caleta-Car comes in at center back in Saints’ only change.

