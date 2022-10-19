Leicester vs Leeds: How to watch, live stream link, start time, team news

Leeds looks to move clearer of the bottom three at the King Power Stadium on Thursday while Leicester City seeks a win that would move it within a point of the Premier League’s safe places (watch live, 3:15pm ET Thursday online via Peacock Premium).
Leicester has won just once through 10 matches. Their five points sit four behind a trio of teams with nine points.
One of those is Leeds, who is winless in six since beating Chelsea 3-0. Jesse Marsch’s side has drawn Everton and Aston Villa at home during that stretch but would love to boost its results to meet its performances.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leicester vs Leeds.
How to watch Leicester vs Leeds live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 3:15pm ET, Thursday
TV Channel/Online: Stream via Peacock Premium
Key storylines & star players
Leeds fully deserved to beat Arsenal or at least get a draw, but finishing was not the friend of Rodrigo, Jack Harrison, Brenden Aaronson, and Co. at the weekend. The opposition is far kinder this go-round but can Leeds make the most of its opportunities?
Leicester goes as James Maddison goes, but that could change if Youri Tielemans, Jamie Vardy, or Harvey Barnes joins him in looking bright. Patson Daka has been more impressive of late and might deliver, too. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall remains a sparkplug in the midfield.
Leicester team news, injuries, lineup options
QUESTIONABLE: Jonny Evans (calf), Caglar Soyuncu (knee). OUT: Ricardo Pereira (calf), Wilfred Ndidi (thigh), James Maddison (suspension), Ryan Bertrand (knee).
Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Archie Gray (toe), Pascal Struijk (other), Leo Fuhr Hjedle (appendectomy), Adam Forshaw (ankle), Stuart Dallas (thigh)