Liverpool host West Ham at Anfield buoyant from their big win against Manchester City which promises to reignite their season.

Jurgen Klopp was sent off late in that clash as red-hot Anfield atmosphere helped the Reds battle past City and after a shaky start to the season they looked like their old selves.

West Ham are unbeaten in five in all competitions heading into this game and after also having a slow start, David Moyes’ side are getting back to their best too, especially in attack.

Here is everything you need for Liverpool vs West Ham.

How to watch Liverpool vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:30pm ET, Wednesday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines

Jurgen Klopp explained to Pro Soccer Talk why he ‘lost it’ and got sent off late on against City, as the Liverpool boss admitted he went too far. He will be on the bench for this game but is likely to get a ban from the FA after his unsavory actions towards the officials led to a charge from the authorities. Liverpool are still way behind leaders Arsenal ( the gap is 14 points) but they’ll keep chipping away and it seems like they’ve regained their aggressive edge. West Ham continue to look better in attack with summer signings Scamacca and Paqueta bringing so much quality. They look primed for another top 10 finish (at the very least) and another deep run in Europe after already reaching the Europa Conference League knockout rounds.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Liverpool’s Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk were sensational against Manchester City as they kept Erling Haaland mostly quiet, while Alisson continues to make big stops when needed and has probably been Liverpool’s player of the season so far. Mohamed Salah is also finding his form with five goals in his last four games in all competitions. West Ham’s Gianluca Scamacca looked very sharp against Southampton last time out, while Declan Rice scored his first of the season and he’s starting to dominate games from central midfield.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

Injuries continue to be an issue for Jurgen Klopp as Diogo Jota suffered what was a serious muscle injury late on against City and is expected to miss the World Cup. Joel Matip, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, Arthur Melo and Luis Diaz all remain out. Ibrahima Konate is also a doubt. With that being the case, Klopp doesn’t have many options to rotate but Alexander-Arnold could come back in at right back and Tsmikas could start at left back with Carvalho and Nunez also likely to be rotated into the lineup.

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options

Craig Dawson and Kurt Zouma are both injury doubts as West Ham’s issues at center back continue, while Nayef Aguerd remains out and Maxwel Cornet continues to battle back to fitness. Michail Antonio could start against Liverpool after being on the bench in the draw at Southampton.

