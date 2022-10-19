Erik ten Hag’s side dominated proceedings for the entirety of the first half before Fred opened the scoring just two minutes after the restart. Bruno Fernandes curled home goal no. 2 midway through the second half to end his nine-game goal-less drought for Man United (all competitions).
The victory sends Man United (19 points) up to 5th in the Premier League table, now just one point behind 4th-place Chelsea and four back of 3rd-place Tottenham (23 points)
What we learned from Manchester United vs Tottenham
Man United’s best performance under Ten Hag?
It was a minor miracle that Tottenham found themselves level at halftime after facing wave after wave of red shirts converging on their penalty area. There wasn’t much space in behind as Spurs sat quite deep without the ball, but Fernandes looked (nearly) back to his best as he operated in the hole and found Antony and Jadon Sancho with clever passes and one-twos between and around the three-man backline. Hugo Lloris made a handful of saves to keep it scoreless for as long as he could, but the goal(s) felt inevitable from the start. After finding some success as a counter-attacking side in recent weeks, it was refreshing to see Manchester United perform so well with the onus of dictating the game squarely on their shoulders.
Spurs defense under constant pressure, attack generates very little
Just a week ago, I wrote this about Spurs’ defense coming under lots of relentless pressure, largely due to their insistence on passing the ball out of the back every time they restart with possession. With only Harry Kane and Son Heung-min up top as Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison are both injured, Tottenham are short on both pressure-releasing outlets and creative sparks. The midfield is lacking a ball-carrying creator as well, with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Rodrigo Bentancur and Yves Bissouma all shading far more toward defensive midfielder than no. 10. The wing backs are also falling well short when they join the attack. Ivan Perisic was signed to be the wily creative veteran at the position, but he’s ended far more promising attacks than he’s aided. In the end, Manchester United out-shot Tottenham by a margin of 28-9 (10-2 on target).
From last week’s conversation about Spurs…
They’ll struggle to control the flow of play against any side good enough for the Champions League (as they have against Chelsea and Arsenal [and now Man United] in the Premier League this season, and in every game of the UCL group stage thus far).
Manager reaction
Antonio Conte, on Spurs’ struggles against the Premier League’s top teams this season…
“We have to be honest and say that United deserved to win. From the start they showed much more than us. I try to analyze after the game with my players because I like to be really honest and in this season we have struggled a lot every time we have played games at a high level, against Chelsea, Arsenal and United.
“It means we must continue to work and to improve ourselves and to see if it is enough to play at this high level. There is only one way to try to work. The approach of the game, we were a bit scared and we showed this. I do not like this. The table is good for us but in our mind and the mind of our players we need the ambition to play this game in a different way, with more personality, to not miss stupid passes.”
How to watch Manchester United vs Tottenham live, stream link and start time
Tottenham will be shorthanded in attack when they head to Manchester, with Richarlison joining Dejan Kulusevski on the injured list. Kulusevski hasn’t played since Sept. 17 (three games); Richarlison is expected to miss two weeks. Harry Kane and Son Heung-min will once again shoulder the load offensively, but it’ll be much tougher sledding without the graceful creativity and powerful dribbling of Kulusevski, or the tireless chasing and defensive work of Richarlison.
The gap between Man United and 4th-place Chelsea is currently three points, but the Blues have been buoyed by the appointment of Graham Potter, winning all three of their Premier League fixtures by a combined score of 7-1. Wednesday is Tottenham, Saturday is Chelsea. The true progress of Ten Hag will soon reveal itself.
Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Aaron Wan Bissaka (knock), Donny van de Beek (knock), Brandon Williams (undisclosed), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Harry Maguire (hamstring), Christian Eriksen (illness), Anthony Martial (back)
Remember: you can watch all 380 Premier League games across NBC, USA Network, NBCSports.com and Peacock. We’ve got you covered.
Will Manchester City win yet another Premier League title? Can Chelsea and Liverpool push them all the way? How will Manchester United’s new-look side fare? What about Tottenham and Arsenal? How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package?
Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.
While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.
The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.
The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.
When will the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?
The season will take a pause after Match round 16, which ends on November 13. After the World Cup is finished on Dec. 18, Premier League games will then restart on December 26.
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
7:30am: Leicester v Man City
AFC Bournemouth v Spurs
Brentford v Wolves
Brighton v Chelsea
Crystal Palace v Southampton
Newcastle v Aston Villa
12:30pm: Fulham v Everton
2:45pm: Liverpool v Leeds
Sunday October 30
10am: Arsenal v Nottingham Forest
12:30pm: Man Utd v West Ham
Matchweek 15
Saturday 5 November
8:30am: Leeds v AFC Bournemouth
11am: Man City v Fulham
11am: Nottingham Forest v Brentford
11am: Wolves v Brighton
1:30pm: Everton v Leicester
Sunday 6 November
7am: Chelsea v Arsenal
9am: Aston Villa v Man Utd
9am: Southampton v Newcastle
9am: West Ham v Crystal Palace
11:30am: Spurs v Liverpool
Matchweek 16
Saturday 12 November
7:30am: Man City v Brentford
AFC Bournemouth v Everton
Liverpool v Southampton
Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace
Spurs v Leeds
West Ham v Leicester
12:30pm: Newcastle v Chelsea
2:45pm: Wolves v Arsenal
Sunday 13 November
9am: Brighton v Aston Villa
11:30am: Fulham v Man Utd
Monday 26 December
Arsenal v West Ham
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Brentford v Spurs
Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth
Crystal Palace v Fulham
Everton v Wolves
Leeds v Man City
Leicester v Newcastle
Man Utd v Nottingham Forest
Southampton v Brighton
Saturday 31 December
AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
Brighton v Arsenal
Fulham v Southampton
Liverpool v Leicester
Man City v Everton
Newcastle v Leeds
Nottingham Forest v Chelsea
Spurs v Aston Villa
West Ham v Brentford
Wolves v Man Utd
Monday 2 January
Arsenal v Newcastle
Aston Villa v Wolves
Brentford v Liverpool
Chelsea v Man City
Crystal Palace v Spurs
Everton v Brighton
Leeds v West Ham
Leicester v Fulham
Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth
Southampton v Nottingham Forest
Saturday 14 January
Aston Villa v Leeds
Brentford v AFC Bournemouth
Brighton v Liverpool
Chelsea v Crystal Palace
Everton v Southampton
Man Utd v Man City
Newcastle v Fulham
Nottingham Forest v Leicester
Spurs v Arsenal
Wolves v West Ham
Saturday 21 January
AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest
Arsenal v Man Utd
Crystal Palace v Newcastle
Fulham v Spurs
Leeds v Brentford
Leicester v Brighton
Liverpool v Chelsea
Man City v Wolves
Southampton v Aston Villa
West Ham v Everton
Saturday 4 February
Aston Villa v Leicester
Brentford v Southampton
Brighton v AFC Bournemouth
Chelsea v Fulham
Everton v Arsenal
Man Utd v Crystal Palace
Newcastle v West Ham
Nottingham Forest v Leeds
Spurs v Man City
Wolves v Liverpool
Saturday 11 February
AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle
Arsenal v Brentford
Crystal Palace v Brighton
Fulham v Nottingham Forest
Leeds v Man Utd
Leicester v Spurs
Liverpool v Everton
Man City v Aston Villa
Southampton v Wolves
West Ham v Chelsea
Saturday 18 February
Aston Villa v Arsenal
Brentford v Crystal Palace
Brighton v Fulham
Chelsea v Southampton
Everton v Leeds
Man Utd v Leicester
Newcastle v Liverpool
Nottingham Forest v Man City
Spurs v West Ham
Wolves v AFC Bournemouth
Saturday 25 February
AFC Bournemouth v Man City
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Everton v Aston Villa
Fulham v Wolves
Leeds v Southampton
Leicester v Arsenal
Man Utd v Brentford
Newcastle v Brighton
Spurs v Chelsea
West Ham v Nottingham Forest
Saturday 4 March
Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Brentford v Fulham
Brighton v West Ham
Chelsea v Leeds
Liverpool v Man Utd
Man City v Newcastle
Nottingham Forest v Everton
Southampton v Leicester
Wolves v Spurs
Saturday 11 March
AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool
Crystal Palace v Man City
Everton v Brentford
Fulham v Arsenal
Leeds v Brighton
Leicester v Chelsea
Man Utd v Southampton
Newcastle v Wolves
Spurs v Nottingham Forest
West Ham v Aston Villa
Saturday 18 March
Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth
Brentford v Leicester
Brighton v Man Utd
Chelsea v Everton
Liverpool v Fulham
Man City v West Ham
Nottingham Forest v Newcastle
Southampton v Spurs
Wolves v Leeds
Saturday 1 April
AFC Bournemouth v Fulham
Arsenal v Leeds
Brighton v Brentford
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Leicester
Everton v Spurs
Man City v Liverpool
Newcastle v Man Utd
Nottingham Forest v Wolves
West Ham v Southampton
Saturday 8 April
Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
Brentford v Newcastle
Fulham v West Ham
Leeds v Crystal Palace
Leicester v AFC Bournemouth
Liverpool v Arsenal
Man Utd v Everton
Southampton v Man City
Spurs v Brighton
Wolves v Chelsea
Saturday 15 April
Aston Villa v Newcastle
Chelsea v Brighton
Everton v Fulham
Leeds v Liverpool
Man City v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Man Utd
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Spurs v AFC Bournemouth
West Ham v Arsenal
Wolves v Brentford
Saturday 22 April
AFC Bournemouth v West Ham
Arsenal v Southampton
Brentford v Aston Villa
Brighton v Man City
Crystal Palace v Everton
Fulham v Leeds
Leicester v Wolves
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Man Utd v Chelsea
Newcastle v Spurs
Tuesday 25 April
19:45 Everton v Newcastle
19:45 Leeds v Leicester
19:45 Nottingham Forest v Brighton
19:45 Spurs v Man Utd
19:45 West Ham v Liverpool
19:45 Wolves v Crystal Palace
20:00 Aston Villa v Fulham
Wednesday 26 April
19:45 Chelsea v Brentford
19:45 Southampton v AFC Bournemouth
20:00 Man City v Arsenal
Saturday 29 April
AFC Bournemouth v Leeds
Arsenal v Chelsea
Brentford v Nottingham Forest
Brighton v Wolves
Crystal Palace v West Ham
Fulham v Man City
Leicester v Everton
Liverpool v Spurs
Man Utd v Aston Villa
Newcastle v Southampton
Saturday 6 May
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Brighton v Everton
Fulham v Leicester
Liverpool v Brentford
Man City v Leeds
Newcastle v Arsenal
Nottingham Forest v Southampton
Spurs v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Man Utd
Wolves v Aston Villa
Saturday 13 May
Arsenal v Brighton
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v West Ham
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Everton v Man City
Leeds v Newcastle
Leicester v Liverpool
Man Utd v Wolves
Southampton v Fulham
Saturday 20 May
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Brighton v Southampton
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man City v Chelsea
Newcastle v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Spurs v Brentford
West Ham v Leeds
Wolves v Everton
Sunday 28 May
16:00 Arsenal v Wolves
16:00 Aston Villa v Brighton
16:00 Brentford v Man City
16:00 Chelsea v Newcastle
16:00 Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
16:00 Everton v AFC Bournemouth
16:00 Leeds v Spurs
16:00 Leicester v West Ham
16:00 Man Utd v Fulham
16:00 Southampton v Liverpool
Cristiano Ronaldo had seen enough from Manchester United vs Tottenham, heading down the tunnel in the 90th-minute in a 2-0 win at Old Trafford on Wednesday.
As the stadium celebrated a big win, singing “Fred Will Tear You Apart”, Ronaldo couldn’t wait to get into the team room despite the Red Devils holding two more subs in the game.
It will be interesting to hear what Erik Ten Hag has to say about Ronaldo’s exit, surely not something he’d prefer to talk about after out-foxing Antonio Conte to keep United in the thick of the top-four chase.
Perhaps Ronaldo has a good reason for skipping town early, or maybe Ten Hag will provide cover for the 37-year-old Portuguese star.
But Ronaldo will certainly have known how it would look to leave the match early, especially when there was limited stoppage time and he’d merely have to wait a few minute to appear to be a good member of the team.
United faces old foes Chelsea at the weekend, so this is unneeded drama as fans and pundits would’ve predicted Ronaldo was being saved for the weekend in a congested week of fixtures.
Erik Ten Hag reaction when asked about Ronaldo’s early exit
“I will deal with that tomorrow, not today. We are now celebrating this victory.”
Cristiano Ronaldo video: Manchester United star leaves early
Almiron’s form, found: Atlanta United’s most-famous export has five goals this season including four in his last four, and he’s made the extended absence of Allan Saint-Maximin an afterthought. Almiron scored four Premier League goals in each of his first three seasons at Newcastle before nabbing just one goal last year, and it was a bit of a running joke to say that the Paraguayan was brilliant
Everton looks dire: Frank Lampard has inspired energy out of his men this season but his midfield was absolutely battered physically on Wednesday and that’s been the club’s strength. Dominic Calvert-Lewin returned to the fold but provided very little and Anthony Gordon spent most of his match hitting the deck like the fish in Faith No More’s “Epic” video (This writer is old). The Toffees look much tougher than they were when Frank Lampard took over the club. Now they need them to show a bit, really any, of the playmaking prowess that made him a legendary player.
Bruno, Trippier “different gravy”: When you think about the additions that Newcastle’s made in the last year, there are many to praise but none as significant as two January additions last season. Kieran Trippier has been sensational at right back and Bruno Guimares is an absolute game changer. That Guimares bought into the project at all is impressive, but Newcastle will find it difficult to resist overtures for the Brazilian international if they can’t fast-forward their European ambitions. Right now, however, those ambitions look ahead of schedule.
Tactical focus
This will be controversial in some circles (Liverpool circles, really), but Kieran Trippier is playing better than any healthy English fullback in the Premier League right now. Whatever he picked up at Atletico Madrid has made him a full-blown engineer out there. Even if Reece James is healthy, Trippier might be in the best form. He leads by example, tackles hard, and boy does he love delivering crosses just as much as he did when he was Burnley’s main man. Everton’s left side had to account for him all game.
Stars of the show
Miguel Almiron
Kieran Trippier
Bruno Guimares
What’s next?
Newcastle will look to close ground on Tottenham Hotspur when it visits North London for an 11:30am ET Sunday match.
Everton hosts Crystal Palace at 10am ET Saturday.
Miguel Almiron goal video: Stunning curler chips (kinda) Pickford
How to watch Newcastle vs Everton live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 2:30pm ET, Wednesday TV channel/online: Stream via Peacock Premium
Key storylines & star players
Newcastle had been buzzing along in attack until last week, when the scoreless draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford showed the strength of its defense. Look for Sven Botman and goalkeeper Nick Pope to get more and more praise alongside Kieran Trippier as the season moves along toward the World Cup.
Everton’s star has been Alex Iwobi, who may well stand alongside Mason Mount as the most impressive player development under Frank Lampard in the manager’s young career.
Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options
QUESTIONABLE: Allan Saint-Maximin (thigh). OUT: Matt Ritchie (calf), Emil Krafth (knee), Karl Darlow (ankle), Alexander Isak (thigh)
Mee’s Bees: Longtime Burnley man Ben Mee stood tall in front of star goalkeeper David Raya, and he’s more or less solidified Brentford’s back line.
Chelsea on the wrong end of fine margins: Christian Pulisic entered with a half-hour to go and really energized a Blues side struggling to manufacture danger. The USMNT winger did enough to get an assist but fellow sub Carney Chukwuemeka and his mates couldn’t supply the dagger.
Kepa No. 1: The man once called the world’s most expensive goalkeeper looks that way right now. Kepa Arrizabalaga may stop Edouard Mendy from reclaiming the first-choice keeper shirt for some time (if, in fact, such a shirt exists).
Tactical focus (a.k.a. Pulisic Watch)
Potter changed the game with three subs at the hour mark, and American midfielder Christian Pulisic swapped places with Marc Cucurella, good in his own right over the first hour. Pulisic was bright, daring, and did not lack for confidence in almost certainly raising Potter’s eyebrows moving forward.