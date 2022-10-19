World Cup 2022 rankings: Who are the favorites?

By Oct 19, 2022, 9:20 AM EDT
0 Comments

With less than two months to go until it all kicks off, it is time to update and release the latest 2022 World Cup rankings.

There are a few clear favorites to win the trophy in Qatar but some of the giants have been handed tougher group stage draws than others which will obviously impact their chances of lifting the famous trophy.

Given that some of the favorites have also been struggling in recent Nations League games and friendlies with plenty of heavy defeats and strange results, there remains no real frontrunner to win the tournament. That is great news for neutrals.

Keep an eye out on a few underdogs too, as there are some real opportunities which have opened up depending on what side of the bracket you’re on.

We will updates these rankings before and during the tournament in Qatar, which takes place from November 21 to December 18, 2022.

Let us know what you think of the rankings below.

Schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live

When: November 20, 2022 to December 18, 2022
Group stage game kick off times: 5am, 8am, 11am, 2pm (all ET)
Location: Qatar
TV channel in EnglishFox
TV channel in Spanish: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock

World Cup Rankings – September 26, 2022

32. Tunisia – Down 1
31. Qatar – Down 4
30. Australia – Up 2
29. Ghana – Even
28. Cameroon – Down 3

27. Saudi Arabia – Up 1
26. Costa Rica – Up 4
25. Wales – Down 5
24. Iran – Even
23. Canada – Even

22. Morocco – Even
21. Ecuador – Down 3
20. USA – Down 4
19. Japan – Up 7
18. Poland – Up 3

17. Mexico – Up 2
16. South Korea – Down 1
15. Senegal – Down 3
14. Serbia – Up 3
13. Uruguay – Down 3

12. Switzerland – Up 1
11. Croatia – Up 3
10. Denmark – Up 1
9. Spain – Down 2
8. England – Down 2
7. Germany – Down 2

6. Netherlands – Up 3
5. Portugal – Up 3
4. France – Even
3. Belgium – Down 1
2. Argentina – Up 1
1. Brazil – Even

Man United vs Tottenham: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Oct 19, 2022, 9:45 AM EDT
0 Comments

Manchester United vs Tottenham: It’s Spurs who need a victory to keep pace with Arsenal and Manchester City in the Premier League title race, when they face the Red Devils at Old Trafford on Wednesday (watch live, 3:15 pm ET on Peacock Premium). 

Tottenham (23 points – 3rd place) are level with the two-time defending champions after 10 games, though both sit four points behind leaders Arsenal ahead of these midweek fixtures. The defeat to Arsenal is the only true blemish on Spurs’ domestic record. As for Man United (16 points – 5th), a top-four challenge is looking likely as Erik ten Hag makes quick work of stabilizing and improving the side in his first season.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester United vs Tottenham

How to watch Manchester United vs Tottenham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3:15 pm ET, Wednesday
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Tottenham will be shorthanded in attack when they head to Manchester, with Richarlison joining Dejan Kulusevski on the injured list. Kulusevski hasn’t played since Sept. 17 (three games); Richarlison is expected to miss two weeks. Harry Kane and Son Heung-min will once again shoulder the load offensively, but it’ll be much tougher sledding without the graceful creativity and powerful dribbling of Kulusevski, or the tireless chasing and defensive work of Richarlison.

The gap between Man United and 4th-place Chelsea is currently three points, but the Blues have been buoyed by the appointment of Graham Potter, winning all three of their Premier League fixtures by a combined score of 7-1. Wednesday is Tottenham, Saturday is Chelsea. The true progress of Ten Hag will soon reveal itself.

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Aaron Wan Bissaka (knock), Donny van de Beek (knock), Brandon Williams (undisclosed), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Harry Maguire (hamstring), Christian Eriksen (illness), Anthony Martial (back)

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Richarlison (calf), Emerson Royal (suspension), Japhet Tanganga (knock) | QUESTIONABLE: Dejan Kulusevski (thigh)

Bournemouth vs Southampton: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Oct 19, 2022, 9:45 AM EDT
0 Comments

Bournemouth host Southampton in a South Coast derby at the Vitality Stadium on Wednesday, with these two teams in very different situations.

First up: this isn’t the biggest rivalry on the South Coast and it is quite a complicated local derby. Here’s our explainer on it from 2015.

Caretaker Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil is unbeaten in six games since he replaced Scott Parker and Bournemouth have picked up 13 points from their 10 games so far this season. With new American owners and a young squad exceeding expectations, there is real positivity around Bournemouth.

Negative vibes are plentiful around Southampton as Ralph Hasenhuttl’s job is hanging by a thread. They have failed to win any of their last five Premier League games and have slipped into the relegation zone. It is time for their young talented squad to start picking up results. If not, Hasenhuttl may not make his four-year anniversary in charge in December.

Here is everything you need for Bournemouth vs Southampton.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Southampton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:30pm ET, Wednesday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines

After their hammering at Liverpool, the Cherries are unbeaten and have shocked even their own supporters. A team tipped for immediate relegation back to the Championship is playing with confidence and belief and what Gary O’Neil has been able to do is pretty incredible. In January they should have plenty of extra funds from their new owners to spend on new players too. Southampton’s form has been woeful for a long time now. Their new owners, who arrived in January 2022, look likely to make a change in manager unless Hasenhuttl turns things around significantly over the next few weeks.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Dominic Solanke has been sensational up top for Bournemouth, while Philip Billing has supported him superbly in a more attacking role. Goalkeeper Neto has also been excellent, with fellow summer signing Marcos Senesi also looking very good at center back. Southampton’s Che Adams continues to battle away but hasn’t scored in his last seven in the PL. Most of Southampton’s team is out of form.

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options

David Brooks and Lloyd Kelly are still working their way back from injury, while Ben Pearson could return. Bournemouth may make a few changes but O’Neil is likely to keep this lineup together as they’ve been gelling so well.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

Tino Livramento is still working his way back to full fitness, while key central midfielder Romeo Lavia is getting closer to a return too. Armel Bella-Kotchap injured his shoulder against West Ham and had to come off, and if he’s out then Duje Caleta-Car will likely come in at center back.

World Cup 2022 schedule – groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets, dates

By Oct 19, 2022, 9:30 AM EDT
2 Comments

The World Cup 2022 schedule is locked in and there is so much to look forward to ahead of the tournament in Qatar in November to December.

From the USMNT facing England the day after Thanksgiving to Mexico and Argentina squaring off in the group stages, Spain facing Germany, and Belgium vs Canada, there are plenty of intriguing games in the opening round.

Then we have the Round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals, and final to look forward to.

Below is the schedule in full, details on how to watch the games and everything else you need..

World Cup 2022 schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live

When: November 20, 2022 to December 18, 2022
Group stage game kick off times: 5am, 8am, 11am, 2pm (all ET)
Location: Qatar
TV channel in English: Fox
TV channel in Spanish: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock

Group A schedule (all kick off times ET)

November, 20: Qatar vs Ecuador – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 12pm
November, 21: Senegal vs Netherlands – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 5am
November, 25: Qatar vs Senegal – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 8am
November, 25: Netherlands vs Ecuador – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 11am
November, 29: Netherlands vs Qatar – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 10am
November, 29: Ecuador vs Senegal –  Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

Group B schedule

November, 21: England vs Iran – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
November, 21: USA vs Wales- Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm
November, 25: England vs USA – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm
November, 25: Wales vs Iran – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 5am
November, 29: Wales vs England – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm
November, 29: Iran vs USA – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Group C schedule

November, 22: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 5am
November, 22: Mexico vs Poland – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am
November, 26: Argentina vs Mexico – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm
November, 26: Poland vs Saudi Arabia – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
November, 30: Poland vs Argentina – Stadium 974, Doha – 2pm
November, 30: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm

Group D schedule

November, 22: France vs Australia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 2pm
November, 22: Denmark vs Tunisia – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
November, 26: France vs Denmark – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am
November, 26: Tunisia vs Australia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 5am
November, 30: Tunisia vs France –  Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am
November, 30: Australia vs Denmark – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 10am

Group E schedule

November, 23: Spain vs Costa Rica- Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 11am
November, 23: Germany vs Japan – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
November, 27: Spain vs Germany – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm
November, 27: Japan vs Costa Rica – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 5am
December, 1: Japan vs Spain – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm
December, 1: Costa Rica vs Germany – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Group F schedule

November, 23: Belgium vs Canada – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm
November, 23: Morocco vs Croatia – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 5am
November, 27: Belgium vs Morocco – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 8am
November, 27: Croatia vs Canada – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 11am
December, 1: Croatia vs Belgium – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am
December, 1: Canada vs Morocco – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 10am

Group G schedule

November, 24: Brazil vs Serbia – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm
November, 24: Switzerland vs Cameroon – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 5am
November, 28: Brazil vs Switzerland – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am
November, 28: Cameroon vs Serbia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 5am
December, 2: Cameroon vs Brazil – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm
December, 2: Serbia vs Switzerland – Stadium 974, Doha – 2pm

Group H schedule

November, 24: Portugal vs Ghana – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am
November, 24: Uruguay vs South Korea – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
November, 28: Portugal vs Uruguay – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm
November, 28: South Korea vs Ghana – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
December, 2: South Korea vs Portugal – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am
December, 2: Ghana vs Uruguay – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 10am

Round of 16 schedule

Match 49 – December, 3: Winner Group A vs Runners up Group B – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

Match 50 – December, 3:  Winners Group C vs Runners up Group D – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm

Match 52 -December, 4: Winners Group D vs Runners up Group C – Al Thumama Stadium, Doha – 10am

Match 51 – December, 4: Winners Group B vs Runners up Group A – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Match 53 -December, 5: Winners Group E vs Runners up Group F – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 10am

Match 54 – December, 5: Winners Group G vs Runners up Group H – Stadium 974, Doha – 2pm

Match 55 – December, 6: Winners Group F vs Runners up Group E – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

Match 56 – December, 6: Winners Group H vs Runners up Group G – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm

Quarterfinal schedule

Match 58 – December, 9: Winners Match 53 vs Winners Match 54 – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

Match 57 – December, 9: Winners Match 49 vs Winners Match 50 – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 10am

Match 60 – December, 10: Winners Match 55 vs Winners Match 56 – Al Thumama Stadium, Doha – 10am

Match 59 – December, 10: Winners Match 51 vs Winners Match 52 – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Semifinal schedule

Match 61 – December, 13: Winners Match 57 vs Winners Match 58 – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm

Match 62 – December, 14: Winners Match 59 vs Winners Match 60 – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Third-place play-off

Match 63 – December, 17: Losers Match 61 vs Losers Match 62 – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm

Final

Match 64 – December, 18: Winners Match 61 vs Winners Match 62 – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 10am

Liverpool vs West Ham: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Oct 19, 2022, 9:30 AM EDT
0 Comments

Liverpool host West Ham at Anfield buoyant from their big win against Manchester City which promises to reignite their season.

STREAM LIVE LIVERPOOL v WEST HAM

Jurgen Klopp was sent off late in that clash as red-hot Anfield atmosphere helped the Reds battle past City and after a shaky start to the season they looked like their old selves.

West Ham are unbeaten in five in all competitions heading into this game and after also having a slow start, David Moyes’ side are getting back to their best too, especially in attack.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]  

Here is everything you need for Liverpool vs West Ham.

How to watch Liverpool vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:30pm ET, Wednesday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines

Jurgen Klopp explained to Pro Soccer Talk why he ‘lost it’ and got sent off late on against City, as the Liverpool boss admitted he went too far. He will be on the bench for this game but is likely to get a ban from the FA after his unsavory actions towards the officials led to a charge from the authorities. Liverpool are still way behind leaders Arsenal ( the gap is 14 points) but they’ll keep chipping away and it seems like they’ve regained their aggressive edge. West Ham continue to look better in attack with summer signings Scamacca and Paqueta bringing so much quality. They look primed for another top 10 finish (at the very least) and another deep run in Europe after already reaching the Europa Conference League knockout rounds.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Liverpool’s Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk were sensational against Manchester City as they kept Erling Haaland mostly quiet, while Alisson continues to make big stops when needed and has probably been Liverpool’s player of the season so far. Mohamed Salah is also finding his form with five goals in his last four games in all competitions. West Ham’s Gianluca Scamacca looked very sharp against Southampton last time out, while Declan Rice scored his first of the season and he’s starting to dominate games from central midfield.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

Injuries continue to be an issue for Jurgen Klopp as Diogo Jota suffered what was a serious muscle injury late on against City and is expected to miss the World Cup. Joel Matip, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, Arthur Melo and Luis Diaz all remain out. Ibrahima Konate is also a doubt. With that being the case, Klopp doesn’t have many options to rotate but Alexander-Arnold could come back in at right back and Tsmikas could start at left back with Carvalho and Nunez also likely to be rotated into the lineup.

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options

Craig Dawson and Kurt Zouma are both injury doubts as West Ham’s issues at center back continue, while Nayef Aguerd remains out and Maxwel Cornet continues to battle back to fitness. Michail Antonio could start against Liverpool after being on the bench in the draw at Southampton.

