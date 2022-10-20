Chelsea stymied by Brentford despite strong sub showings

Nottingham Forest welcome Liverpool to the City Ground on Saturday as Steve Cooper’s side look to cause a huge upset Jurgen Klopp’s resurgent Reds.

STREAM LIVE NOTTINGHAM FOREST v LIVERPOOL

Forest drew away at Brighton in midweek which was a step in the right direction, but the Premier League new boys still sit in the bottom three and have won just once all season.

As for Liverpool, they’ve won back-to-back games 1-0 and Klopp will be delighted they’ve found defensive solidity. Maybe they aren’t out of the title race after all. Klopp has been charged by the FA after his actions towards the officials and being sent off against Manchester City, so it will be intriguing to see if he’s on the sidelines this weekend.

Here’s everything you need for Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool down by the banks of the River Trent.

Premier League news Southampton vs Arsenal: How to watch live, stream link, team news Manchester City vs Brighton: How to watch live, stream link, team news Chelsea vs Manchester United projected lineups, form, head-to-head, prediction

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines

Forest are backing Steve Cooper after giving him a new contract but after firing their recruitment staff, there are a lot of questions around their extensive, and expensive, summer splurge. There is still no cohesion in this team but they are within touching distance of getting out of the bottom three. They badly need Brennan Johnson, Taiwo Awoniyi and Emmanuel Dennis to get going in attack. As for Liverpool, they are looking back to their energetic and aggressive best as they have won two on the spin and Klopp is happy with their hunger levels. There is still a long way for them to go to get back into the title race but they are improving despite injuries hitting them hard. This weekend they are, quite remarkably, searching for their first away win of the Premier League season.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Dean Henderson is playing well in goal for Forest, while Liverpool’s goalkeeper Alisson saved Jarrod Bowen’s penalty kick and continues to deliver fine saves when it matters most. Darwin Nunez is being rotated into the attack and with Diogo Jota out injured, he will play a lot more alongside Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options

Jack Colback, Moussa Niakhate and Omar Richards all remain out, while Lewis O’Brien, Renan Lodi and Harry Toffolo are all at different stages of their recoveries but getting closer. As for the lineup, well, Forest make a few changes to the lineup every game but the back four is becoming more settled and Johnson and Gibbs-White look sure to start in attack.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

Klopp is without several key players as Joel Matip, Naby Keita, Arthur Melo, Luis Diaz and now Diogo Jota are all out. Darwin Nunez felt a tweak against West Ham but should be okay, while Ibrahima Konate remains a doubt. Given all of that, expect Any Robertson to come back into the starting lineup, plus Fabinho and Harvey Elliott could also feature in midfield.

Latest USMNT news World Cup 2022 schedule – groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets,... Ranking the 2022 World Cup kits World Cup 2022 Group B: England, USA, Iran, Wales schedule, fixtures, rankings

Follow @JPW_NBCSports