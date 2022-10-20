Fulham vs Aston Villa: How to watch, live stream link, start time, team news

Aston Villa looks for just its third win of the Premier League season when it meets a Fulham side enjoying loftier status at Craven Cottage (watch live, 2:30pm ET Thursday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
Fulham sits 12th with 12 points in its return to the Premier League, three points more than a 17th-place Villa side which expected much better this season.
Steven Gerrard admits the pressure at Aston Villa is palpable and the Liverpool and England legends needs his players to deliver soon.
Gerrard has been asked if Villa is better than when he took over 11 months ago and says he believes so.
“I have total trust and confidence and belief in myself and this group of players,” Gerrard said. “It’s well-documented we’re missing big players at the moment.”
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Fulham vs Aston Villa.
[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]
How to watch Fulham vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 2:30pm ET, Thursday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & star players
Fulham’s gotten seven goals out of Aleksandar Mitrovic and eight out of everyone else on the roster. Wide service has been a specialty for the Cottagers, with Neeskens Kebano, Kevin Mbabu, Kenny Tete, and Antonee Robinson all feeding the big Serbian forward.
Villa’s won the expected goals battle in four-straight matches including a loss to Chelsea last time out, but that’s only bagged Gerrard’s men five of nine points. Emiliano Buendia is averaging 2.05 key passes per game but is yet to register an assist for the Villans.
Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options
QUESTIONABLE: Kenny Tete (other). OUT: Nathaniel Chalobah (suspension), Layvin Kurzawa (calf), Manor Solomon (knee)
Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Diego Carlos (ankle), Ludwig Augustinsson (thigh), Lucas Digne (heel), Boubacar Kamara (knee)