Fulham looks to protect its top half footing when it visits desperate Leeds United at Elland Road (watch live, 9am ET on CNBC and online via NBCSports.com).
The Cottagers beat Aston Villa 3-0 on Thursday, costing Steven Gerrard his job as Villa boss, and now have 15 points to sit ninth in their first season back in the Premier League.
STREAM LIVE LEEDS vs FULHAM
Leeds has arguably been performing just as well as Fulham but cannot get finish from its forwards.
Now Sunday’s hosts could finish the match in the bottom three with a loss and cooperating results around England.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leeds vs Fulham.
[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]
How to watch Leeds vs Fulham live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 9am ET, Sunday
TV Channel: CNBC
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & star players
Patrick Bamford simply has to start finishing his chances. The Leeds center forward has an expected goals total of 3.84 this season but has zero goals on his account. Leeds was led by Rodrigo early in the season but he’s gone cold, too. Brenden Aaronson and Jack Harrison have been bright, but brightness without finish is an optical illusion and could cost American boss Jesse Marsch big time.
Only Harry Kane and Erling Haaland have scored more goals than Aleksandar Mitrovic, whose penalty Thursday leaves him tied with Ivan Toney for third in the Premier League for goals. Fulham’s fullbacks and wide men have certainly played their part, while Bernd Leno was wonderful early against Villa.
Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options
QUESTIONABLE: Pascal Struijk (other), Archie Gray (toe). OUT: Leo Fuhr Hjelde (appendectomy), Adam Forshaw (ankle), Stuart Dallas (thigh)
Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options
QUESTIONABLE: Kenny Tete (fitness). OUT: Daniel James (parent club), Layvin Kurzawa (calf), Manor Solomon (knee)