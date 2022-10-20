Resourceful Leicester City moving on up after flummoxing Leeds

By Oct 20, 2022, 5:50 PM EDT
0 Comments

Harvey Barnes scored to join a Leeds own goal in producing a 2-0 win for Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Thursday.

Jesse Marsch’s Leeds will again rue its luck after out-attempting Leicester 14-5 and holding 53 percent of the ball in the loss.

A Robin Koch own goal accounted for the other Leicester CIty goal.

Leicester rises into 19th place with eight points, one fewer than 16th-place Leeds.

What we learned from Leicester vs Leeds

Logjam near the bottom: The difference between 19th and 13th is three points now that Leicester has won to get its eighth point and move ahead of 20th place Nottingham Forest. As poor as Leicester has been this year, the Foxes are a win away from midtable. As good as Leeds has been, performance-wise, Jesse Marsch’s men are out of the table on goal differential (Leeds has a match in hand on every team 12th and lower.

Dewsbury-Hall a difference maker: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall assisted Barnes’ goal with the third of three passes across the final third for Leicester, one of 10 passes into the final third. That joined 10 recoveries in the middle of the park as Leicester City’s homegrown engine. The 24-year-old has been with the Foxes since he was eight years old.

Tactical focus

Maybe not tactics, but personnel. This could sound a little too pro-Marsch from an American site, but Leeds’ best players Thursday were his summer imports. And you’ve gotta score, let alone score more than the opponents, to win games.

Leicester vs Leeds
Stars of the show

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Tyler Adams

Wout Faes

Youri Tielemans

Brenden Aaronson

What’s next?

Wolves are off to Leicester for a 9am ET Sunday kickoff, the same time and day that Leeds hosts Fulham.

Jesse Marsch reaction: Fans booing is tough

“At the first time I’ve heard that. They have the right to have their feels. I’m here, I’m doing everything I can to help this team. I like our guys. We’ve just gotta keep pushing and fighting and find a way to stop the bleeding.”

“I understand they are not happy. We’re not representing the club the way we want. I am working very hard and diligently nobody is more disappointed than me and we have to find solutions.”

Jesse Marsch reaction
Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch gestures on the touchline. (Photo by GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty Images)

Harvey Barnes goal video: Leicester gets pretty to make it 2-0

Tyrone Mings own goal video

How to watch Leicester vs Leeds live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3:15pm ET, Thursday
TV Channel/Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Leeds fully deserved to beat Arsenal or at least get a draw, but finishing was not the friend of Rodrigo, Jack Harrison, Brenden Aaronson, and Co. at the weekend. The opposition is far kinder this go-round but can Leeds make the most of its opportunities?

Leicester goes as James Maddison goes, but that could change if Youri Tielemans, Jamie Vardy, or Harvey Barnes joins him in looking bright. Patson Daka has been more impressive of late and might deliver, too. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall remains a sparkplug in the midfield.

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Jonny Evans (calf), Caglar Soyuncu (knee). OUT: Ricardo Pereira (calf), Wilfred Ndidi (thigh), James Maddison (suspension), Ryan Bertrand (knee)

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Archie Gray (toe), Pascal Struijk (other), Leo Fuhr Hjedle (appendectomy), Adam Forshaw (ankle), Stuart Dallas (thigh)

Mitrovic strikes again, Fulham heaps misery on 10-man Aston Villa (video)

By Oct 20, 2022, 4:30 PM EDT
0 Comments

Harrison Reed and Aleksandar Mitrovic scored on either side of a Douglas Luiz red card as Fulham heaped misery on struggling Aston Villa 3-0 at Craven Cottage on Thursday.

Fulham forced a Villa own goal in the 83rd minute, moving up to ninth in the table with 15 points. The Cottagers improved their goal differential to minus-1 with the win.

Luiz’s headbutt of the tempestuous Mitrovic was caught by VAR in the 62nd minute, and Mitrovic doubled the Cottagers advantage six minutes later.

Villa was not bad early and eventually forced six saves out of Bernd Leno, but Steven Gerrard’s side again couldn’t find the scoreboard. Villa has one goal in its last 360 Premier League minutes.

The Villans’ nine points is pretty much out of the bottom three on goals scored at the moment, and managerial life for Gerrard could hardly be more precarious.

What we learned from Fulham vs Aston Villa

Gerrard let down by Luiz, but 10-man Villans fight: Steven Gerrard’s been under serious pressure at Villa Park and has been quick to point to injuries like the long-term ones suffered by Diego Carlos and Lucas Digne. So it was meaningful that his healthy players buzzed out of the gates on Thursday, showing support for the boss’ tenure (or at least pride). Villa took 13 of the first half’s 21 shots, putting seven on target. And villa held 66 percent of the ball in the second half, which was largely played down a man.

Silva’s Cottagers looking solid: Whether out-producing early-season performances or delivering points off superior displays, Fulham looks a lot better than it did at almost any point in its last Premier League season. Aleksandar Mitrovic’s converted penalty in addition to the red card he drew showed that his mayhem and magic remain at a peak ahead of Serbia’s World Cup run, as several of Fulham’s players look set for a bigger stage,

Tactical focus

This one’s simple, and not really about tactics. If you know a mayhem maker like Mitrovic is out there, don’t put your head into him. Red cards help nothing.

Stars of the show

Bernd Leno

John McGinn

Andreas Pereira

Aleksandar Mitrovic

Steven Gerrard reaction: Away fans boos ‘tough’

What’s next?

Villa hosts Brentford at 9am ET Sunday, the same day and time Fulham kicks off at Leeds.

Harrison Reed goal video

Douglas Luiz red card video

How to watch Fulham vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:30pm ET, Thursday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Fulham’s gotten seven goals out of Aleksandar Mitrovic and eight out of everyone else on the roster. Wide service has been a specialty for the Cottagers, with Neeskens Kebano, Kevin Mbabu, Kenny Tete, and Antonee Robinson all feeding the big Serbian forward.

Villa’s won the expected goals battle in four-straight matches including a loss to Chelsea last time out, but that’s only bagged Gerrard’s men five of nine points. Emiliano Buendia is averaging 2.05 key passes per game but is yet to register an assist for the Villans.

Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Nathaniel Chalobah (suspension), Layvin Kurzawa (calf), Manor Solomon (knee), Kenny Tete (other).

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Diego Carlos (ankle), Ludwig Augustinsson (thigh), Lucas Digne (heel), Boubacar Kamara (knee)

Wolves to keep Steve Davis in charge until year’s end

By Oct 20, 2022, 1:55 PM EDT
0 Comments

Wolverhampton Wanderers have liked what they’ve seen from interim boss Steve Davis, who will stay in charge of the club until at least 2023.

Whether that means they have something lined up for after the World Cup is anyone’s guess.

Wolves have been linked with several coaches since sacking Bruno Lage earlier this month. The club has lost to Chelsea, beaten Nottingham Forest, and lost to Crystal Palace under his watch.

Julen Lopetegui and Michael Beale have reportedly turned down the job, while Peter Bosz and former Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo have been linked with discussions.

Davis, 57, was player-manager at two of his former clubs before taking the player out of the title with Crewe Alexandria from 2011-17. He then led Leyton Orient for part of 2017.

Wolves chairman Jeff Shi says Davis “understands the culture of the club” and is a proper Steward for the club’s season:

“While there are no outstanding candidates to appoint on a permanent basis to the head coach position, we have complete faith in their ability and leadership to continue their roles into the World Cup break and new year.

“We have no plans to rush our search for a new permanent head coach and will not compromise in any way our approach to appointing the person we believe to be the perfect fit for our club, our squad and the role of head coach at Wolves.”

The door looks open at least a crack for Davis to assert himself as a candidate for a job, but there are several managers who could become available at the conclusion of the World Cup.

Former Premier League bosses Louis van Gaal and Roberto Martinez will lead World Cup participants, while there will be natural Portuguese links to South Korea’s Paulo Bento and the national team’s Fernando Santos.

Manchester United statement on Cristiano Ronaldo exit controversy (video)

By Oct 20, 2022, 12:55 PM EDT
0 Comments

Cristiano Ronaldo had seen enough from Manchester United vs Tottenham, heading down the tunnel in the 90th-minute in a 2-0 win at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

And now United’s seen enough from him, at least for the weekend. From ManUtd.com:

“Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s Premier League game against Chelsea. The rest of the squad is fully focused on preparing for that fixture.”

Oof.

Here’s what happened Wednesday: As the stadium celebrated a big win, singing “Fred Will Tear You Apart” to the famous Joy Division tune, Ronaldo couldn’t wait to get into the team room despite the Red Devils holding two more subs in the game.

A report from the Daily Telegraph states that Ronaldo didn’t just walk off the sidelines and down the tunnel, but he walked straight out of the stadium and went home.

Erik Ten Hag tried to push off the reaction after the game to focus on the big three points, saying, “I will deal with that tomorrow, not today. We are now celebrating this victory.”

Understandably it was not something he prefered to talk about after out-foxing Antonio Conte to keep United in the thick of the top-four chase.

This shows that Ronaldo’s reasoning for skipping out early isn’t up to United’s snuff, as Ten Hag did not provide cover for the 37-year-old Portuguese star.

Ronaldo will certainly have known how it would look to leave the match early, especially when there was limited stoppage time and he’d merely have to wait a few minute to appear to be a good member of the team.

United faces old foes Chelsea at the weekend, so this is unneeded drama as fans and pundits would’ve predicted Ronaldo was being saved for the weekend in a congested week of fixtures.

Cristiano Ronaldo video: Manchester United star leaves early

Southampton vs Arsenal: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Oct 20, 2022, 12:47 PM EDT
0 Comments

Southampton host Premier League leaders at Arsenal on Sunday hoping for a huge upset at St Mary’s.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side took four points from their last two games against West Ham United and Bournemouth, as pressure has eased on the Austrian coach after their midweek win away at Bournemouth.

Mikel Arteta’s side are flying after nine wins from 10 games to start the season, as the Gunners face a tight turnaround after playing against PSV Eindhoven on Thursday in a rearranged Europa League game.

Here’s everything you need for Southampton vs Arsenal.

How to watch Southampton vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9am ET, Sunday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines

Saints got a much-needed win after a terrible run of form and Hasenhuttl has gone back to a more experienced starting lineup for a crucial stretch of games. Che Adams is leading the line superbly and Saints look much better defensively this season. They are a very strange team as they’ve beaten Chelsea at home this season but lost to the likes of Aston Villa, Everton and Wolves. Saints need consistency and that will allow Hasenhuttl to play his talented youngsters more often. Saints’ last shutout at home came in their 1-0 win against Arsenal in April and the last two teams they’ve hosted an Arsenal side who were top of the PL they’ve one won and drawn one of those encounters.

As for Arsenal, well, they battled to a 1-0 win away at Leeds last weekend and this should be a similar test for Arteta’s side. They lost 1-0 at Southampton last season in a game they dominated but couldn’t finish off chances. With Gabriel Jesus now around, these are the type of games they have to win if they want to seal a top four finish, at the very least, this season. Arsenal have kept more clean sheets (4) and conceded fewer goals (3) away from home than any other team in the PL this season.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Che Adams scored the winner at Bournemouth and ran himself into the ground leading the line, while Romain Perraud has a goal and assist in his last two games and the French left back is a real threat going forward. Bukayo Saka scored the winner for Arsenal at Leeds, while the Gunners are digging deep and putting in gritty displays.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

Tino Livramento continues to work his way back to full fitness, while talented teenage midfielder Romeo Lavia is very close to a return. Armel Bella-Kotchap suffered a shoulder injury against West Ham and will be out for a few weeks, at least, while right back Kyle Walker-Peters hobbled off against Bournemouth in midweek. Saints may go to a back five for this game and play Djenepo as a right wing-back.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

Emile Smith Rowe and Mohamed Elneny remain out, while Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Martinelli are doubts. The back four and two holding midfielders are settled, while Fabio Vieira looks likely to start in an attacking role.

