Resourceful Leicester City moving on up after flummoxing Leeds

Harvey Barnes scored to join a Leeds own goal in producing a 2-0 win for Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Thursday.

Jesse Marsch’s Leeds will again rue its luck after out-attempting Leicester 14-5 and holding 53 percent of the ball in the loss.

A Robin Koch own goal accounted for the other Leicester CIty goal.

Leicester rises into 19th place with eight points, one fewer than 16th-place Leeds.

What we learned from Leicester vs Leeds

Logjam near the bottom: The difference between 19th and 13th is three points now that Leicester has won to get its eighth point and move ahead of 20th place Nottingham Forest. As poor as Leicester has been this year, the Foxes are a win away from midtable. As good as Leeds has been, performance-wise, Jesse Marsch’s men are out of the table on goal differential (Leeds has a match in hand on every team 12th and lower.

Dewsbury-Hall a difference maker: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall assisted Barnes’ goal with the third of three passes across the final third for Leicester, one of 10 passes into the final third. That joined 10 recoveries in the middle of the park as Leicester City’s homegrown engine. The 24-year-old has been with the Foxes since he was eight years old.

Tactical focus

Maybe not tactics, but personnel. This could sound a little too pro-Marsch from an American site, but Leeds’ best players Thursday were his summer imports. And you’ve gotta score, let alone score more than the opponents, to win games.

Stars of the show

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

Tyler Adams

Wout Faes

Youri Tielemans

Brenden Aaronson

What’s next?

Wolves are off to Leicester for a 9am ET Sunday kickoff, the same time and day that Leeds hosts Fulham.

Jesse Marsch reaction: Fans booing is tough

“At the first time I’ve heard that. They have the right to have their feels. I’m here, I’m doing everything I can to help this team. I like our guys. We’ve just gotta keep pushing and fighting and find a way to stop the bleeding.”

…

“I understand they are not happy. We’re not representing the club the way we want. I am working very hard and diligently nobody is more disappointed than me and we have to find solutions.”

Harvey Barnes goal video: Leicester gets pretty to make it 2-0

Key storylines & star players

Leeds fully deserved to beat Arsenal or at least get a draw, but finishing was not the friend of Rodrigo, Jack Harrison, Brenden Aaronson, and Co. at the weekend. The opposition is far kinder this go-round but can Leeds make the most of its opportunities?

Leicester goes as James Maddison goes, but that could change if Youri Tielemans, Jamie Vardy, or Harvey Barnes joins him in looking bright. Patson Daka has been more impressive of late and might deliver, too. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall remains a sparkplug in the midfield.

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Jonny Evans (calf), Caglar Soyuncu (knee). OUT: Ricardo Pereira (calf), Wilfred Ndidi (thigh), James Maddison (suspension), Ryan Bertrand (knee)

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Archie Gray (toe), Pascal Struijk (other), Leo Fuhr Hjedle (appendectomy), Adam Forshaw (ankle), Stuart Dallas (thigh)

