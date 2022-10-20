Leicester vs Leeds live: Score, updates, stream link, start time, lineups

By Oct 20, 2022, 2:40 PM EDT
Leeds looks to move clearer of the bottom three at the King Power Stadium on Thursday while Leicester City seeks a win that would move it within a point of the Premier League’s safe places (watch live, 3:15pm ET Thursday online via Peacock Premium).

Leicester has won just once through 10 matches. Their five points sit four behind a trio of teams with nine points.

One of those is Leeds, who is winless in six since beating Chelsea 3-0. Jesse Marsch’s side has drawn Everton and Aston Villa at home during that stretch but would love to boost its results to meet its performances.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leicester vs Leeds.

How to watch Leicester vs Leeds live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3:15pm ET, Thursday
TV Channel/Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Leeds fully deserved to beat Arsenal or at least get a draw, but finishing was not the friend of Rodrigo, Jack Harrison, Brenden Aaronson, and Co. at the weekend. The opposition is far kinder this go-round but can Leeds make the most of its opportunities?

Leicester goes as James Maddison goes, but that could change if Youri Tielemans, Jamie Vardy, or Harvey Barnes joins him in looking bright. Patson Daka has been more impressive of late and might deliver, too. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall remains a sparkplug in the midfield.

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Jonny Evans (calf), Caglar Soyuncu (knee). OUT: Ricardo Pereira (calf), Wilfred Ndidi (thigh), James Maddison (suspension), Ryan Bertrand (knee)

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Archie Gray (toe), Pascal Struijk (other), Leo Fuhr Hjedle (appendectomy), Adam Forshaw (ankle), Stuart Dallas (thigh)

Wolves to keep Steve Davis in charge until year’s end

By Oct 20, 2022, 1:55 PM EDT
Wolverhampton Wanderers have liked what they’ve seen from interim boss Steve Davis, who will stay in charge of the club until at least 2023.

Whether that means they have something lined up for after the World Cup is anyone’s guess.

Wolves have been linked with several coaches since sacking Bruno Lage earlier this month. The club has lost to Chelsea, beaten Nottingham Forest, and lost to Crystal Palace under his watch.

Julen Lopetegui and Michael Beale have reportedly turned down the job, while Peter Bosz and former Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo have been linked with discussions.

Davis, 57, was player-manager at two of his former clubs before taking the player out of the title with Crewe Alexandria from 2011-17. He then led Leyton Orient for part of 2017.

Wolves chairman Jeff Shi says Davis “understands the culture of the club” and is a proper Steward for the club’s season:

“While there are no outstanding candidates to appoint on a permanent basis to the head coach position, we have complete faith in their ability and leadership to continue their roles into the World Cup break and new year.

“We have no plans to rush our search for a new permanent head coach and will not compromise in any way our approach to appointing the person we believe to be the perfect fit for our club, our squad and the role of head coach at Wolves.”

The door looks open at least a crack for Davis to assert himself as a candidate for a job, but there are several managers who could become available at the conclusion of the World Cup.

Former Premier League bosses Louis van Gaal and Roberto Martinez will lead World Cup participants, while there will be natural Portuguese links to South Korea’s Paulo Bento and the national team’s Fernando Santos.

Fulham vs Aston Villa live! Score, updates, stream link, lineups, start time

By Oct 20, 2022, 1:31 PM EDT
Aston Villa looks for just its third win of the Premier League season when it meets a Fulham side enjoying loftier status at Craven Cottage (watch live, 2:30pm ET Thursday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

Fulham sits 12th with 12 points in its return to the Premier League, three points more than a 17th-place Villa side which expected much better this season.

Steven Gerrard admits the pressure at Aston Villa is palpable and the Liverpool and England legends needs his players to deliver soon.

Gerrard has been asked if Villa is better than when he took over 11 months ago and says he believes so.

“I have total trust and confidence and belief in myself and this group of players,” Gerrard said. “It’s well-documented we’re missing big players at the moment.”

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Fulham vs Aston Villa.

How to watch Fulham vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:30pm ET, Thursday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Fulham’s gotten seven goals out of Aleksandar Mitrovic and eight out of everyone else on the roster. Wide service has been a specialty for the Cottagers, with Neeskens Kebano, Kevin Mbabu, Kenny Tete, and Antonee Robinson all feeding the big Serbian forward.

Villa’s won the expected goals battle in four-straight matches including a loss to Chelsea last time out, but that’s only bagged Gerrard’s men five of nine points. Emiliano Buendia is averaging 2.05 key passes per game but is yet to register an assist for the Villans.

Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Nathaniel Chalobah (suspension), Layvin Kurzawa (calf), Manor Solomon (knee), Kenny Tete (other).

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Diego Carlos (ankle), Ludwig Augustinsson (thigh), Lucas Digne (heel), Boubacar Kamara (knee)

Manchester United statement on Cristiano Ronaldo exit controversy (video)

By Oct 20, 2022, 12:55 PM EDT
Cristiano Ronaldo had seen enough from Manchester United vs Tottenham, heading down the tunnel in the 90th-minute in a 2-0 win at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

And now United’s seen enough from him, at least for the weekend. From ManUtd.com:

“Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s Premier League game against Chelsea. The rest of the squad is fully focused on preparing for that fixture.”

Oof.

[ MORE: What we learned from Man Utd 2-0 Spurs ]

Here’s what happened Wednesday: As the stadium celebrated a big win, singing “Fred Will Tear You Apart” to the famous Joy Division tune, Ronaldo couldn’t wait to get into the team room despite the Red Devils holding two more subs in the game.

A report from the Daily Telegraph states that Ronaldo didn’t just walk off the sidelines and down the tunnel, but he walked straight out of the stadium and went home.

Erik Ten Hag tried to push off the reaction after the game to focus on the big three points, saying, “I will deal with that tomorrow, not today. We are now celebrating this victory.”

Understandably it was not something he prefered to talk about after out-foxing Antonio Conte to keep United in the thick of the top-four chase.

This shows that Ronaldo’s reasoning for skipping out early isn’t up to United’s snuff, as Ten Hag did not provide cover for the 37-year-old Portuguese star.

Ronaldo will certainly have known how it would look to leave the match early, especially when there was limited stoppage time and he’d merely have to wait a few minute to appear to be a good member of the team.

United faces old foes Chelsea at the weekend, so this is unneeded drama as fans and pundits would’ve predicted Ronaldo was being saved for the weekend in a congested week of fixtures.

Cristiano Ronaldo video: Manchester United star leaves early

Southampton vs Arsenal: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Oct 20, 2022, 12:47 PM EDT
Southampton host Premier League leaders at Arsenal on Sunday hoping for a huge upset at St Mary’s.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side took four points from their last two games against West Ham United and Bournemouth, as pressure has eased on the Austrian coach after their midweek win away at Bournemouth.

Mikel Arteta’s side are flying after nine wins from 10 games to start the season, as the Gunners face a tight turnaround after playing against PSV Eindhoven on Thursday in a rearranged Europa League game.

Here’s everything you need for Southampton vs Arsenal.

How to watch Southampton vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9am ET, Sunday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines

Saints got a much-needed win after a terrible run of form and Hasenhuttl has gone back to a more experienced starting lineup for a crucial stretch of games. Che Adams is leading the line superbly and Saints look much better defensively this season. They are a very strange team as they’ve beaten Chelsea at home this season but lost to the likes of Aston Villa, Everton and Wolves. Saints need consistency and that will allow Hasenhuttl to play his talented youngsters more often. Saints’ last shutout at home came in their 1-0 win against Arsenal in April and the last two teams they’ve hosted an Arsenal side who were top of the PL they’ve one won and drawn one of those encounters.

As for Arsenal, well, they battled to a 1-0 win away at Leeds last weekend and this should be a similar test for Arteta’s side. They lost 1-0 at Southampton last season in a game they dominated but couldn’t finish off chances. With Gabriel Jesus now around, these are the type of games they have to win if they want to seal a top four finish, at the very least, this season. Arsenal have kept more clean sheets (4) and conceded fewer goals (3) away from home than any other team in the PL this season.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Che Adams scored the winner at Bournemouth and ran himself into the ground leading the line, while Romain Perraud has a goal and assist in his last two games and the French left back is a real threat going forward. Bukayo Saka scored the winner for Arsenal at Leeds, while the Gunners are digging deep and putting in gritty displays.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

Tino Livramento continues to work his way back to full fitness, while talented teenage midfielder Romeo Lavia is very close to a return. Armel Bella-Kotchap suffered a shoulder injury against West Ham and will be out for a few weeks, at least, while right back Kyle Walker-Peters hobbled off against Bournemouth in midweek. Saints may go to a back five for this game and play Djenepo as a right wing-back.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

Emile Smith Rowe and Mohamed Elneny remain out, while Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Martinelli are doubts. The back four and two holding midfielders are settled, while Fabio Vieira looks likely to start in an attacking role.

