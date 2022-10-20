Manchester City host Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday as Pep Guardiola’s side aim to bounce back from their first defeat of the season.

STREAM LIVE MANCHESTER CITY v BRIGHTON

City lost 1-0 at Liverpool last time out and although they dominated large swathes of the game, they once again came unstuck against Jurgen Klopp’s side. Guardiola will be eager to prove that was a one-off and after a rare free midweek, City’s superstars will be rested and raring to go.

As for Brighton, they haven’t won any of Roberto De Zerbi’s first four games in charge and scoring goals is once again looking like a problem for the Seagulls as they drew 0-0 at home against Nottingham Forest in midweek. They are always good value for a shock and will take the game to City with their possession-based style and bravery on the ball.

Here’s everything you need for Manchester City vs Brighton.

Premier League news Southampton vs Arsenal: How to watch live, stream link, team news Chelsea vs Manchester United projected lineups, form, head-to-head, prediction Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool: How to watch live, stream link, team news

How to watch Manchester City vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines

City have won nine of their 10 meetings against Brighton and they have won each of their last eight home league meetings against the Seagulls by an aggregate score of 21-2. The likes of Erling Haaland, Phil Foden and Kevin de Bruyne will be angry about losing at Liverpool last week but defeats like that happen throughout a season. City still look dominant and the reigning champs will come flying of the traps this weekend. Brighton had a fantastic start to this season but losing Graham Potter was obviously a huge blow and Roberto De Zerbi has a tough challenge to keep their rise going. They haven’t scored in their last three games under the Italian coach and although they are dominating possession and creating chances, that finishing touch is just missing once again.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Obviously Erling Haaland, who didn’t score at Liverpool but came close on a number of occasions. Phil Foden is also in superb form in attack and Kevin de Bruyne continues to pull all the strings and Rodri is a machine in midfield. Brighton’s Leandro Trossard continues to work wonders down the left flank, while Pascal Gross and Solly March are also creating chances galore.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

John Stones, Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips remain City’s three absentees through injury, although Walker and Stones could return sooner than expected. Given they’ve had a full week to rest, expect to see a similar lineup to the team which lost at Liverpool.

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

Jakub Moder and Kaoru Mitoma remain out, while Levi Colwill has a knock. The Seagulls may switch things up in attack and start Deniz Undaz to try and give Danny Welbeck a bit of a rest.

Latest USMNT news World Cup 2022 schedule – groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets,... Ranking the 2022 World Cup kits World Cup 2022 Group B: England, USA, Iran, Wales schedule, fixtures, rankings

Follow @JPW_NBCSports