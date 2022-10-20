Miguel Almiron’s otherworldly goal leads Newcastle cruise past Everton

Miguel Almiron kept up his brilliant season with an awe-inspiring curler to lead Newcastle United to a 1-0 win over Everton at St. James’ Park on Wednesday.

The Magpies were good money for their win but needed Almiron’s brilliance to beat Jordan Pickford,

Everton’s lost two-straight since going unbeaten in seven across all competitions, but those losses were to Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur.

The Toffees ended a four-match winless run against Newcastle the last time these two met up, and could use a win on Wednesday for breathing room above the bottom three.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Newcastle vs Everton.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

What we learned from Newcastle vs Everton

Almiron’s form, found: Atlanta United’s most-famous export has five goals this season including four in his last four, and he’s made the extended absence of Allan Saint-Maximin an afterthought. Almiron scored four Premier League goals in each of his first three seasons at Newcastle before nabbing just one goal last year, and it was a bit of a running joke to say that the Paraguayan was brilliant

Everton looks dire: Frank Lampard has inspired energy out of his men this season but his midfield was absolutely battered physically on Wednesday and that’s been the club’s strength. Dominic Calvert-Lewin returned to the fold but provided very little and Anthony Gordon spent most of his match hitting the deck like the fish in Faith No More’s “Epic” video (This writer is old). The Toffees look much tougher than they were when Frank Lampard took over the club. Now they need them to show a bit, really any, of the playmaking prowess that made him a legendary player.

Bruno, Trippier “different gravy”: When you think about the additions that Newcastle’s made in the last year, there are many to praise but none as significant as two January additions last season. Kieran Trippier has been sensational at right back and Bruno Guimares is an absolute game changer. That Guimares bought into the project at all is impressive, but Newcastle will find it difficult to resist overtures for the Brazilian international if they can’t fast-forward their European ambitions. Right now, however, those ambitions look ahead of schedule.

Tactical focus

This will be controversial in some circles (Liverpool circles, really), but Kieran Trippier is playing better than any healthy English fullback in the Premier League right now. Whatever he picked up at Atletico Madrid has made him a full-blown engineer out there. Even if Reece James is healthy, Trippier might be in the best form. He leads by example, tackles hard, and boy does he love delivering crosses just as much as he did when he was Burnley’s main man. Everton’s left side had to account for him all game.

Stars of the show

Miguel Almiron

Kieran Trippier

Bruno Guimares

What’s next?

Newcastle will look to close ground on Tottenham Hotspur when it visits North London for an 11:30am ET Sunday match.

Everton hosts Crystal Palace at 10am ET Saturday.

Miguel Almiron goal video: Stunning curler chips (kinda) Pickford

How to watch Newcastle vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:30pm ET, Wednesday

TV channel/online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Newcastle had been buzzing along in attack until last week, when the scoreless draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford showed the strength of its defense. Look for Sven Botman and goalkeeper Nick Pope to get more and more praise alongside Kieran Trippier as the season moves along toward the World Cup.

Everton’s star has been Alex Iwobi, who may well stand alongside Mason Mount as the most impressive player development under Frank Lampard in the manager’s young career.

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Allan Saint-Maximin (thigh). OUT: Matt Ritchie (calf), Emil Krafth (knee), Karl Darlow (ankle), Alexander Isak (thigh)

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Ben Godfrey (calf), Andros Townsend (knee), Nathan Patterson (ankle), Yerry Mina (foot)

🔵⚪️ TEAM NEWS! ⚪️🔵 🦋 DCL starts

🔙 Gordon returns from suspension#NEWEVE pic.twitter.com/kQVhGSVnuQ — Everton (@Everton) October 19, 2022

Follow @NicholasMendola