Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?

By Oct 20, 2022, 8:05 PM EDT
0 Comments

Kevin De Bruyne’s gaudy assist numbers give rise to any number of considerations, and we have to wonder if the Manchester City star has ever wondered if the Premier League record would be his in a world in which Jose Mourinho found better use for him at Chelsea.

De Bruyne’s nine assists this Premier League season are more than double his closest competitors — teammate Bernardo Silva and Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka — to give him 95 for his career. That’s tied for fifth all-time with Dennis Bergkamp, 71 behind record holder Ryan Giggs.

The Belgian star, 31, arrived at Chelsea from Werder Bremen at the age of 22 and managed only 425 in a half-season before being offloaded to Wolfsburg. Back in the Bundesliga, De Bruyne got six assists the rest of the way before setting up 21 goals the next season to set up a move to Man City.

[ MORE: Premier League Golden Boot race ]

He’s since won the nascent Premier League Playmaker of the Season Award twice, including a 20-assist 2019-20 season, and he’s on pace to make it three of six. Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, and Eden Hazard have also won the award, which is only five years old.

De Bruyne also led the Premier League in assists in 2016-17, the year before the league but a name on the honor.

His stats hint that there’s more to come, as ‘KDB’ is creating a gaudy 3.95 chances per 90 minutes. After a season in which he scored 15 times with eight assists, De Bruyne is back taunting those who’d dare chase him in terms of setting up goals (Some guy named Erling Haaland is helping…).

Take a look at De Bruyne’s shining stats, and read on to see who’s chasing him in a list of the Premier League assist leaders for the 2022-23 season.

Kevin De Bruyne
fotmob.com

Latest Premier League

Fulham vs Leeds live
Leeds vs Fulham: How to watch, live stream link, team news
Premier League Golden Boot
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
Tottenham vs Newcastle live
Tottenham vs Newcastle: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Premier League 2022-23 assist leaders

  1. Kevin De Bruyne, Man City — 9
  2. Bernardo Silva, Man City — 4
  3. Bukayo Saka, Arsenal — 4
  4. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool — 3
  5. Dejan Kulusevski, Tottenham Hotspur — 3
  6. Erling Haaland, Man City — 3
  7. Ivan Perisic, Tottenham Hotspur — 3
  8. Roberto Firmino, Liverpool — 3
  9. Jack Harrison, Leeds United — 3
  10. Granit Xhaka, Arsenal — 3
  11. Alex Iwobi, Everton — 3
  12. Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal — 3
  13. Kenny Tete, Fulham — 3
  14. Jamie Vardy, Leicester City — 3
  15. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool — 3
  16. Phil Foden, Man City — 3
  17. Jack Harrison, Leeds — 3
  18. Rodri, Man City — 3
  19. Neeskens Kebano, Fulham — 3
  20. Dominic Solanke, Bournemouth — 3
  21. Bernardo Silva, Man City — 3
  22. Kostas Tsimikas, Liverpool — 3

Leeds vs Fulham: How to watch, live stream link, team news

By Oct 20, 2022, 8:20 PM EDT
0 Comments

Fulham looks to protect its top half footing when it visits desperate Leeds United at Elland Road (watch live, 9am ET on CNBC and online via NBCSports.com).

The Cottagers beat Aston Villa 3-0 on Thursday, costing Steven Gerrard his job as Villa boss, and now have 15 points to sit ninth in their first season back in the Premier League.

STREAM LIVE LEEDS vs FULHAM

Leeds has arguably been performing just as well as Fulham but cannot get finish from its forwards.

Now Sunday’s hosts could finish the match in the bottom three with a loss and cooperating results around England.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Leeds vs Fulham.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

Premier League assist leaders
Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?
Premier League Golden Boot
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
Tottenham vs Newcastle live
Tottenham vs Newcastle: How to watch, live stream link, team news

How to watch Leeds vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9am ET, Sunday
TV Channel: CNBC
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Patrick Bamford simply has to start finishing his chances. The Leeds center forward has an expected goals total of 3.84 this season but has zero goals on his account. Leeds was led by Rodrigo early in the season but he’s gone cold, too. Brenden Aaronson and Jack Harrison have been bright, but brightness without finish is an optical illusion and could cost American boss Jesse Marsch big time.

Only Harry Kane and Erling Haaland have scored more goals than Aleksandar Mitrovic, whose penalty Thursday leaves him tied with Ivan Toney for third in the Premier League for goals. Fulham’s fullbacks and wide men have certainly played their part, while Bernd Leno was wonderful early against Villa.

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Pascal Struijk (other), Archie Gray (toe). OUT: Leo Fuhr Hjelde (appendectomy), Adam Forshaw (ankle), Stuart Dallas (thigh)

Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Kenny Tete (fitness). OUT: Daniel James (parent club), Layvin Kurzawa (calf), Manor Solomon (knee)

More Premier League

Leicester vs Leeds
Resourceful Leicester City moving on up after flummoxing Leeds
Fulham vs Aston Villa
Mitrovic strikes again, Fulham heaps misery on 10-man Aston Villa (video)
Crystal Palace vs Wolves
Zaha, Eze lead Crystal Palace comeback win over Wolves

Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

By Oct 20, 2022, 8:00 PM EDT
0 Comments

For those tempted to write off Erling Haaland’s historically-hot start to life as a Premier League striker, we get it.

There is something somewhat dull about not wondering the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, but just the number of his final tally.

Haaland’s Premier League-leading 15 goals from nine games has him six goals clear of the next closest challenger: Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

There was no hat trick this week, as Haaland scored the final goal in City’s 4-0 win over Southampton at the weekend, but the big Norwegian’s now on pace for 63 goals.

And the later this season goes with him projected so far over the current record, the less chucking is accompanied by marking out the pace (especially considering Haaland will be beat up by the World Cup, though he’d surely trade the chance for Norway to be in the tournament).

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ] 

And even though Haaland is currently overperforming his expected goals total, it’s already becoming clear that projecting him for the Premier League record is not farfetched at all.

Premier League goal leaders

Take a look at these digits (right).

Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning.

Haaland is unlikely to hit even 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault

Mohamed Salah holds the 38-game season record with his 32 goals scored for Liverpool during the 2017-18 season, while Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer bagged 34 during 42-game seasons in the 20th century’s final decade.

Haaland also could topple the record for goal involvements (goals plus assists) in a single season, including beating the 42-game record. Alan Shearer put up 47 over 42, while Thierry Henry holds the 38-game record with 44.

Other records that Haaland could legitimately tie or topple:

  • 30 goals in a first Premier League season (Kevin Phillips, Sunderland, 1999-2000)
  • Goals in 24 different Premier League matches (Salah, Liverpool, 2017-18)
  • Most goals in a Premier League match (Five tied with five)
  • 11-straight Premier League games with a goal (Jamie Vardy, Leicester, 2014-15)

Read on to see the latest Premier League goal totals for the 2022-23 season, as Haaland looks to claim a Golden Boot in his first PL season.

Latest Premier League

Fulham vs Leeds live
Leeds vs Fulham: How to watch, live stream link, team news
Premier League assist leaders
Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?
Tottenham vs Newcastle live
Tottenham vs Newcastle: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Premier League 2022-23 Golden Boot race

  1. Erling Haaland, Man City — 15
  2. Harry Kane, Tottenham — 9
  3. Ivan Toney, Brentford — 8
  4. Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham — 8
  5. Phil Foden, Man City — 6
  6. Roberto Firmino, Liverpool — 6
  7. James Maddison, Leicester City — 5
  8. Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal — 5
  9. Leandro Trossard — Brighton — 5
  10. Wilfried Zaha, Crystal Palace — 5
  11. Miguel Almiron, Newcastle — 5

Tottenham vs Newcastle: How to watch, live stream link, team news

By Oct 20, 2022, 8:00 PM EDT
0 Comments

It’s a top-four litmus test when Tottenham Hotspur welcomes Newcastle United to North London on Sunday (watch live, 11:30am ET Sunday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

Third-place Spurs have 23 points through 11 games, having played once more than Chelsea (three points back) and Man United (four).

STREAM LIVE TOTTENHAM vs NEWCASTLE

Newcastle’s played 11 times and has 18 points, meaning an an away win puts them right in the thick of the top-four fight with a handful of matches left before the World Cup.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Tottenham vs Newcastle.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

Fulham vs Leeds live
Leeds vs Fulham: How to watch, live stream link, team news
Premier League assist leaders
Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?
Premier League Golden Boot
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

How to watch Tottenham vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:30am ET, Sunday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Harry Kane’s been red-hot but was saved in-tight by David De Gea right before Man United took a 2-0 lead at midweek. Spurs have struggled to get the ball in dangerous places but he’s done a lot with it. That said, he’s gone 90 minutes in almost every game across all competitions and it remains to be seen whether he’s wearing down a bit.

Newcastle looks strong at the back when Sven Botman and Nick Pope, while fullback Kieran Trippier — the old Spurs mainstay — has been a magnificent leader and crosser. If MIguel Almiron’s career-best form can last and Allan Saint-Maximin returns to health in-form, the Magpies could find themselves as good as they’ve been in a decade.

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Richarlison (calf). OUT: Dejan Kulusevski (thigh)

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Joelinton (knee), Allan Saint-Maximin (thigh). OUT: Matt Ritchie (calf), Emil Krafth (knee), Alexander Isak (thigh), Karl Darlow (foot).

More Premier League

Leicester vs Leeds
Resourceful Leicester City moving on up after flummoxing Leeds
Fulham vs Aston Villa
Mitrovic strikes again, Fulham heaps misery on 10-man Aston Villa (video)
Crystal Palace vs Wolves
Zaha, Eze lead Crystal Palace comeback win over Wolves

Premier League odds, picks: Week 13 of the 2022-23 season

By Oct 20, 2022, 7:33 PM EDT
0 Comments

There are some big time matches and interesting odds for the matches of this 13th week of the Premier League season.

Man City, Liverpool, West Ham, and Arsenal are the heaviest favorites as the league deals with significant schedule congestion.

[ MORE: Villa fires Steven Gerrard ]

Perhaps it’s no surprise that City is favored considering it’s the only club not to play a midweek match, with Arsenal’s Europa League win over PSV Eindhoven joining nine PL results on the docket.

Read on to see the odds for all 10 weekend matches, as well as picks from our Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards, and Nick Mendola.

More Premier League

Leicester vs Leeds
Resourceful Leicester City moving on up after flummoxing Leeds
Fulham vs Aston Villa
Mitrovic strikes again, Fulham heaps misery on 10-man Aston Villa (video)
Crystal Palace vs Wolves
Zaha, Eze lead Crystal Palace comeback win over Wolves

PST’s Premier League picks standings after Week 12

Considering that winning requires getting the correct result (win, loss, or draw), getting a ‘W’ in picks isn’t all that easy.

Joe holds his lead on Nick but Andy makes up a game.

STANDINGS

Wk12

JPW 4-5
Andy 5-4
Nick 4-5

Seaso5

Joe Prince-Wright, 54-52
Nick Mendola, 52-53
Andy Edwards, 47-58

Premier League picks: Week 13 of the 2022-23 season

Full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet – PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

You can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

DOWNLOAD NBC SPORTS PREDICTOR

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool

Odds: Forest (+1000) vs Liverpool (-400) | Draw (+500)
Kickoff: 7:30am ET Saturday
TV/Stream: USA Network – WATCH LIVE ON NBCSPORTS.COM

JPW: Forest 0-2 Liverpool
Andy: Forest 0-2 Liverpool
Nick: Forest 1-3 Liverpool

Everton vs Crystal Palace

Odds: Everton (+155) vs Palace (+190) | Draw (+210)
Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday
TV/Stream: USA Network – WATCH LIVE ON NBCSPORTS.COM

JPW: Everton 1-1 Palace
Andy: Everton 1-1 Palace
Nick: Everton 0-1 Palace

Manchester City vs Brighton

Odds: Man City (-500) vs Brighton (+1200) | Draw (+575)
Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday
TV/Stream: Watch live on Peacock Premium
JPW: Man City 3-0 Brighton
Andy: Man City 3-1 Brighton
Nick: Man City 4-0 Brighton

Chelsea vs Manchester United

Odds: Chelsea (+110) vs Man Utd (+240) | Draw (+250)
Kickoff: 12:30pm ET Saturday
TV/Stream: NBC – WATCH LIVE ON NBCSPORTS.COM
JPW: Chelsea 1-2 Man Utd
Andy: Chelsea 2-1 Man Utd
Nick: Chelsea 2-1 Man Utd

Wolves vs Leicester City

Odds: Wolves (+125) vs Brentford (+250) | Draw (+240)
Kickoff: 9am ET Sunday
TV/Stream: USA Network – WATCH LIVE ON NBCSPORTS.COM
JPW: Wolves 1-2 Leicester
Andy: Wolves 0-0 Leicester
Nick: Wolves 2-1 Leicester

Aston Villa vs Brentford

Odds: Villa (+110) vs Brentford (+250) | Draw (+240)
Kickoff: 9am ET Sunday
TV/Stream: Watch live on Peacock Premium
JPW: Villa 1-1 Brentford
Andy: Villa 2-3 Brentford
Nick: Villa 2-1 Brentford

Southampton vs Arsenal

Odds: Saints (+450) vs Arsenal (-176) | Draw (+325)
Kickoff: 9am ET Sunday
TV/Stream: Watch live on Peacock Premium
JPW: Saints 1-2 Arsenal
Andy: Saints 1-3 Arsenal
Nick: Saints 1-2 Arsenal

Leeds vs Fulham

Odds: Leeds (+105) vs Fulham (+250) | Draw (+250)
Kickoff: 9am ET Sunday
TV/Stream: CNBC – WATCH LIVE ON NBCSPORTS.COM
JPW: Leeds 1-2 Fulham
Andy: Leeds 3-1 Fulham
Nick: Leeds 1-1 Fulham

Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle

Odds: Spurs (+105) vs Newcastle (+250) | Draw (+250)
Kickoff: 11:30am ET Sunday
TV/Stream: USA Network – WATCH LIVE ON NBCSPORTS.COM
JPW: Spurs 3-1 Newcastle
Andy: Spurs 1-1 Newcastle
Nick: Spurs 1-1 Newcastle

West Ham vs Bournemouth

Odds: West Ham (-186) vs Bournemouth (+500) | Draw (+300)
Kickoff: 3pm ET Monday
TV/Stream: USA Network – WATCH LIVE ON NBCSPORTS.COM
JPW: West Ham 2-1 Bournemouth
Andy: West Ham 2-1 Bournemouth
Nick: West Ham 2-0 Bournemouth

More Premier League

Leicester vs Leeds
Resourceful Leicester City moving on up after flummoxing Leeds
Fulham vs Aston Villa
Mitrovic strikes again, Fulham heaps misery on 10-man Aston Villa (video)
Crystal Palace vs Wolves
Zaha, Eze lead Crystal Palace comeback win over Wolves