Premier League odds, picks: Week 13 of the 2022-23 season

There are some big time matches and interesting odds for the matches of this 13th week of the Premier League season.
Man City, Liverpool, West Ham, and Arsenal are the heaviest favorites as the league deals with significant schedule congestion.
[ MORE: Villa fires Steven Gerrard ]
Perhaps it’s no surprise that City is favored considering it’s the only club not to play a midweek match, with Arsenal’s Europa League win over PSV Eindhoven joining nine PL results on the docket.
Read on to see the odds for all 10 weekend matches, as well as picks from our Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards, and Nick Mendola.
PST’s Premier League picks standings after Week 12
Considering that winning requires getting the correct result (win, loss, or draw), getting a ‘W’ in picks isn’t all that easy.
Joe holds his lead on Nick but Andy makes up a game.
STANDINGS
Wk12
JPW 4-5
Andy 5-4
Nick 4-5
Seaso5
Joe Prince-Wright, 54-52
Nick Mendola, 52-53
Andy Edwards, 47-58
Premier League picks: Week 13 of the 2022-23 season
Full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet – PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.
You can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.
Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool
Odds: Forest (+1000) vs Liverpool (-400) | Draw (+500)
Kickoff: 7:30am ET Saturday
TV/Stream: USA Network – WATCH LIVE ON NBCSPORTS.COM
JPW: Forest 0-2 Liverpool
Andy: Forest 0-2 Liverpool
Nick: Forest 1-3 Liverpool
Everton vs Crystal Palace
Odds: Everton (+155) vs Palace (+190) | Draw (+210)
Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday
TV/Stream: USA Network – WATCH LIVE ON NBCSPORTS.COM
Andy: Everton 1-1 Palace
Nick: Everton 0-1 Palace
Manchester City vs Brighton
Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday
TV/Stream: Watch live on Peacock Premium
Nick: Man City 4-0 Brighton
Chelsea vs Manchester United
Kickoff: 12:30pm ET Saturday
TV/Stream: NBC – WATCH LIVE ON NBCSPORTS.COM
Andy: Chelsea 2-1 Man Utd
Nick: Chelsea 2-1 Man Utd
Wolves vs Leicester City
Kickoff: 9am ET Sunday
TV/Stream: USA Network – WATCH LIVE ON NBCSPORTS.COM
Andy: Wolves 0-0 Leicester
Nick: Wolves 2-1 Leicester
Aston Villa vs Brentford
Kickoff: 9am ET Sunday
TV/Stream: Watch live on Peacock Premium
Andy: Villa 2-3 Brentford
Nick: Villa 2-1 Brentford
Southampton vs Arsenal
Kickoff: 9am ET Sunday
TV/Stream: Watch live on Peacock Premium
Andy: Saints 1-3 Arsenal
Leeds vs Fulham
Kickoff: 9am ET Sunday
TV/Stream: CNBC – WATCH LIVE ON NBCSPORTS.COM
Andy: Leeds 3-1 Fulham
Nick: Leeds 1-1 Fulham
Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle
Kickoff: 11:30am ET Sunday
TV/Stream: USA Network – WATCH LIVE ON NBCSPORTS.COM
Andy: Spurs 1-1 Newcastle
Nick: Spurs 1-1 Newcastle
West Ham vs Bournemouth
Kickoff: 3pm ET Monday
TV/Stream: USA Network – WATCH LIVE ON NBCSPORTS.COM
Andy: West Ham 2-1 Bournemouth
Nick: West Ham 2-0 Bournemouth