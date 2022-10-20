Southampton vs Arsenal: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Oct 20, 2022, 12:47 PM EDT
Southampton host Premier League leaders at Arsenal on Sunday hoping for a huge upset at St Mary’s.

STREAM LIVE SOUTHAMPTON v ARSENAL

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side took four points from their last two games against West Ham United and Bournemouth, as pressure has eased on the Austrian coach after their midweek win away at Bournemouth.

Mikel Arteta’s side are flying after nine wins from 10 games to start the season, as the Gunners face a tight turnaround after playing against PSV Eindhoven on Thursday in a rearranged Europa League game.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]  

Here’s everything you need for Southampton vs Arsenal.

How to watch Southampton vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9am ET, Sunday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines

Saints got a much-needed win after a terrible run of form and Hasenhuttl has gone back to a more experienced starting lineup for a crucial stretch of games. Che Adams is leading the line superbly and Saints look much better defensively this season. They are a very strange team as they’ve beaten Chelsea at home this season but lost to the likes of Aston Villa, Everton and Wolves. Saints need consistency and that will allow Hasenhuttl to play his talented youngsters more often. Saints’ last shutout at home came in their 1-0 win against Arsenal in April and the last two teams they’ve hosted an Arsenal side who were top of the PL they’ve one won and drawn one of those encounters.

As for Arsenal, well, they battled to a 1-0 win away at Leeds last weekend and this should be a similar test for Arteta’s side. They lost 1-0 at Southampton last season in a game they dominated but couldn’t finish off chances. With Gabriel Jesus now around, these are the type of games they have to win if they want to seal a top four finish, at the very least, this season. Arsenal have kept more clean sheets (4) and conceded fewer goals (3) away from home than any other team in the PL this season.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Che Adams scored the winner at Bournemouth and ran himself into the ground leading the line, while Romain Perraud has a goal and assist in his last two games and the French left back is a real threat going forward. Bukayo Saka scored the winner for Arsenal at Leeds, while the Gunners are digging deep and putting in gritty displays.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

Tino Livramento continues to work his way back to full fitness, while talented teenage midfielder Romeo Lavia is very close to a return. Armel Bella-Kotchap suffered a shoulder injury against West Ham and will be out for a few weeks, at least, while right back Kyle Walker-Peters hobbled off against Bournemouth in midweek. Saints may go to a back five for this game and play Djenepo as a right wing-back.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

Emile Smith Rowe and Mohamed Elneny remain out, while Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Martinelli are doubts. The back four and two holding midfielders are settled, while Fabio Vieira looks likely to start in an attacking role.

Manchester United statement on Cristiano Ronaldo exit controversy (video)

By Oct 20, 2022, 12:55 PM EDT
Cristiano Ronaldo had seen enough from Manchester United vs Tottenham, heading down the tunnel in the 90th-minute in a 2-0 win at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

And now United’s seen enough from him, at least for the weekend. From ManUtd.com:

“Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s Premier League game against Chelsea. The rest of the squad is fully focused on preparing for that fixture.”

Oof.

[ MORE: What we learned from Man Utd 2-0 Spurs ]

Here’s what happened Wednesday: As the stadium celebrated a big win, singing “Fred Will Tear You Apart” to the famous Joy Division tune, Ronaldo couldn’t wait to get into the team room despite the Red Devils holding two more subs in the game.

A report from the Daily Telegraph states that Ronaldo didn’t just walk off the sidelines and down the tunnel, but he walked straight out of the stadium and went home.

Erik Ten Hag tried to push off the reaction after the game to focus on the big three points, saying, “I will deal with that tomorrow, not today. We are now celebrating this victory.”

Understandably it was not something he prefered to talk about after out-foxing Antonio Conte to keep United in the thick of the top-four chase.

This shows that Ronaldo’s reasoning for skipping out early isn’t up to United’s snuff, as Ten Hag did not provide cover for the 37-year-old Portuguese star.

Ronaldo will certainly have known how it would look to leave the match early, especially when there was limited stoppage time and he’d merely have to wait a few minute to appear to be a good member of the team.

United faces old foes Chelsea at the weekend, so this is unneeded drama as fans and pundits would’ve predicted Ronaldo was being saved for the weekend in a congested week of fixtures.

Cristiano Ronaldo video: Manchester United star leaves early

Manchester City vs Brighton: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Oct 20, 2022, 11:50 AM EDT
Manchester City host Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday as Pep Guardiola’s side aim to bounce back from their first defeat of the season.

STREAM LIVE MANCHESTER CITY v BRIGHTON

City lost 1-0 at Liverpool last time out and although they dominated large swathes of the game, they once again came unstuck against Jurgen Klopp’s side. Guardiola will be eager to prove that was a one-off and after a rare free midweek, City’s superstars will be rested and raring to go.

As for Brighton, they haven’t won any of Roberto De Zerbi’s first four games in charge and scoring goals is once again looking like a problem for the Seagulls as they drew 0-0 at home against Nottingham Forest in midweek. They are always good value for a shock and will take the game to City with their possession-based style and bravery on the ball.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]  

Here’s everything you need for Manchester City vs Brighton.

How to watch Manchester City vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines

City have won nine of their 10 meetings against Brighton and they have won each of their last eight home league meetings against the Seagulls by an aggregate score of 21-2. The likes of Erling Haaland, Phil Foden and Kevin de Bruyne will be angry about losing at Liverpool last week but defeats like that happen throughout a season. City still look dominant and the reigning champs will come flying of the traps this weekend. Brighton had a fantastic start to this season but losing Graham Potter was obviously a huge blow and Roberto De Zerbi has a tough challenge to keep their rise going. They haven’t scored in their last three games under the Italian coach and although they are dominating possession and creating chances, that finishing touch is just missing once again.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Obviously Erling Haaland, who didn’t score at Liverpool but came close on a number of occasions. Phil Foden is also in superb form in attack and Kevin de Bruyne continues to pull all the strings and Rodri is a machine in midfield. Brighton’s Leandro Trossard continues to work wonders down the left flank, while Pascal Gross and Solly March are also creating chances galore.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

John Stones, Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips remain City’s three absentees through injury, although Walker and Stones could return sooner than expected. Given they’ve had a full week to rest, expect to see a similar lineup to the team which lost at Liverpool.

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

Jakub Moder and Kaoru Mitoma remain out, while Levi Colwill has a knock. The Seagulls may switch things up in attack and start Deniz Undaz to try and give Danny Welbeck a bit of a rest.

Chelsea vs Manchester United projected lineups, form, head-to-head, prediction

By Oct 20, 2022, 10:50 AM EDT
Chelsea host Manchester United in a proper heavyweight clash in the Premier League on Saturday (watch live, 12:30pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) at Stamford Bridge.

[ MORE: Preview, storylines, latest on Chelsea vs Man United ]

Graham Potter is unbeaten in seven games as Chelsea boss and the Blues are back to their best as they look solid defensively and have so many options in attack and midfield.

As for Manchester United, well, aside from another Cristiano Ronaldo strop things are looking decent under Erik ten Hag. After their midweek win against Tottenham they sit just one place and one point behind fourth-place Chelsea heading into this game.

Below we take a closer look at form, head-to-head info, projected lineups and a prediction for what promises to be a classic Chelsea vs Manchester United clash.

Chelsea vs Manchester United recent Premier League form

Chelsea last five fixtures – DWWWD | Last game: 0-0 draw at Brentford

Manchester United last five fixtures – WDWLW | Last game: 2-0 win vs Tottenham

Who has more wins, Chelsea or Manchester United? (all competitions head-to-head)

Chelsea wins: 55

Manchester United wins: 81

Draws: 55

Projected lineups

Chelsea (3-4-2-1)

—– Kepa —–

—- Chalobah —- Silva —- Koulibaly —-

— Loftus-Cheek — Kovacic — Jorginho — Cucurella —-

—- Mount —- Sterling —-

—– Aubameyang —–

Given his incredible form, and run of five-straight shutouts, Kepa will start in goal again and Edouard Mendy will have to wait to start after his recent comeback from injury. In defense Thiago Silva is expected to start, while Trevoh Chalobah and Kalidou Koulibaly are likely to keep their places but Cesar Azpilicueta could slot in. Ruben Loftus-Cheek at right wing-back makes sense to stop Jadon Sancho, while Kovacic should come into midfield with Jorginho after Gallagher came off against Brentford. Up top, expect Mason Mount and Raheem Sterling to start just behind Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. That said, Potter could start Cucurella as a left-sided center back and Sterling could play as a hybrid left wing-back as his lineups are so flexible. Potter will likely want plenty of recovery speed in his defensive positions to stop United’s counter attacks.

Manchester United (4-2-3-1)

—– De Gea —–

— Dalot — Varane — Martinez — Shaw —

—– Casemiro —– Fred —–

—– Antony —- Fernandes —- Sancho —-

—– Rashford —–

At this point the United team pretty much picks itself. The back four is settled with Shaw perhaps being rested for Tyrell Malacia the only possible change. In midfield Scott McTominay could come in to give Fred a rest, while the front four has a great balance about it so expect that to stay the same. The old adage ‘if ain’t broken don’t fix it’ comes to mind with Erik ten Hag’s side right now. That said, after the intensity of games against Newcastle and Tottenham in four days and then heading to Chelsea for this one, let’s see how the energy levels are in this United squad.

Chelsea vs Manchester United prediction

This is going to be a tight, tense clash and there will be contrasting styles of play on show. I expect Chelsea to have plenty of the ball but they have to be patient and alert defensively to stop United’s quality on the break. I think the latter may be too much for Chelsea to handle, so I’m going for an away win. Chelsea 1-2 Manchester United.

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Oct 20, 2022, 9:53 AM EDT
Nottingham Forest welcome Liverpool to the City Ground on Saturday as Steve Cooper’s side look to cause a huge upset Jurgen Klopp’s resurgent Reds.

STREAM LIVE NOTTINGHAM FOREST v LIVERPOOL

Forest drew away at Brighton in midweek which was a step in the right direction, but the Premier League new boys still sit in the bottom three and have won just once all season.

As for Liverpool, they’ve won back-to-back games 1-0 and Klopp will be delighted they’ve found defensive solidity. Maybe they aren’t out of the title race after all. Klopp has been charged by the FA after his actions towards the officials and being sent off against Manchester City, so it will be intriguing to see if he’s on the sidelines this weekend.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]  

Here’s everything you need for Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool down by the banks of the River Trent.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines

Forest are backing Steve Cooper after giving him a new contract but after firing their recruitment staff, there are a lot of questions around their extensive, and expensive, summer splurge. There is still no cohesion in this team but they are within touching distance of getting out of the bottom three. They badly need Brennan Johnson, Taiwo Awoniyi and Emmanuel Dennis to get going in attack. As for Liverpool, they are looking back to their energetic and aggressive best as they have won two on the spin and Klopp is happy with their hunger levels. There is still a long way for them to go to get back into the title race but they are improving despite injuries hitting them hard. This weekend they are, quite remarkably, searching for their first away win of the Premier League season.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Dean Henderson is playing well in goal for Forest, while Liverpool’s goalkeeper Alisson saved Jarrod Bowen’s penalty kick and continues to deliver fine saves when it matters most. Darwin Nunez is being rotated into the attack and with Diogo Jota out injured, he will play a lot more alongside Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options

Jack Colback, Moussa Niakhate and Omar Richards all remain out, while Lewis O’Brien, Renan Lodi and Harry Toffolo are all at different stages of their recoveries but getting closer. As for the lineup, well, Forest make a few changes to the lineup every game but the back four is becoming more settled and Johnson and Gibbs-White look sure to start in attack.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

Klopp is without several key players as Joel Matip, Naby Keita, Arthur Melo, Luis Diaz and now Diogo Jota are all out. Darwin Nunez felt a tweak against West Ham but should be okay, while Ibrahima Konate remains a doubt. Given all of that, expect Any Robertson to come back into the starting lineup, plus Fabinho and Harvey Elliott could also feature in midfield.

