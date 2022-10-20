Tottenham vs Newcastle: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

For those tempted to write off Erling Haaland’s historically-hot start to life as a Premier League striker, we get it.

There is something somewhat dull about not wondering the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, but just the number of his final tally.

Haaland’s Premier League-leading 15 goals from nine games has him six goals clear of the next closest challenger: Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

There was no hat trick this week, as Haaland scored the final goal in City’s 4-0 win over Southampton at the weekend, but the big Norwegian’s now on pace for 63 goals.

And the later this season goes with him projected so far over the current record, the less chucking is accompanied by marking out the pace (especially considering Haaland will be beat up by the World Cup, though he’d surely trade the chance for Norway to be in the tournament).

And even though Haaland is currently overperforming his expected goals total, it’s already becoming clear that projecting him for the Premier League record is not farfetched at all.

Take a look at these digits (right).

Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning.

Haaland is unlikely to hit even 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault

Mohamed Salah holds the 38-game season record with his 32 goals scored for Liverpool during the 2017-18 season, while Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer bagged 34 during 42-game seasons in the 20th century’s final decade.

Haaland also could topple the record for goal involvements (goals plus assists) in a single season, including beating the 42-game record. Alan Shearer put up 47 over 42, while Thierry Henry holds the 38-game record with 44.

Other records that Haaland could legitimately tie or topple:

30 goals in a first Premier League season (Kevin Phillips, Sunderland, 1999-2000)

Goals in 24 different Premier League matches (Salah, Liverpool, 2017-18)

Most goals in a Premier League match (Five tied with five)

11-straight Premier League games with a goal (Jamie Vardy, Leicester, 2014-15)

Read on to see the latest Premier League goal totals for the 2022-23 season, as Haaland looks to claim a Golden Boot in his first PL season.

Premier League 2022-23 Golden Boot race

Erling Haaland, Man City — 15 Harry Kane, Tottenham — 9 Ivan Toney, Brentford — 8 Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham — 8 Phil Foden, Man City — 6 Roberto Firmino, Liverpool — 6 James Maddison, Leicester City — 5 Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal — 5 Leandro Trossard — Brighton — 5 Wilfried Zaha, Crystal Palace — 5 Miguel Almiron, Newcastle — 5

