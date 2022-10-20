Tottenham vs Newcastle: How to watch, live stream link, team news

It’s a top-four litmus test when Tottenham Hotspur welcomes Newcastle United to North London on Sunday (watch live, 11:30am ET Sunday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).
Third-place Spurs have 23 points through 11 games, having played once more than Chelsea (three points back) and Man United (four).
STREAM LIVE TOTTENHAM vs NEWCASTLE
Newcastle’s played 11 times and has 18 points, meaning an an away win puts them right in the thick of the top-four fight with a handful of matches left before the World Cup.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Tottenham vs Newcastle.
[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]
How to watch Tottenham vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 11:30am ET, Sunday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & star players
Harry Kane’s been red-hot but was saved in-tight by David De Gea right before Man United took a 2-0 lead at midweek. Spurs have struggled to get the ball in dangerous places but he’s done a lot with it. That said, he’s gone 90 minutes in almost every game across all competitions and it remains to be seen whether he’s wearing down a bit.
Newcastle looks strong at the back when Sven Botman and Nick Pope, while fullback Kieran Trippier — the old Spurs mainstay — has been a magnificent leader and crosser. If MIguel Almiron’s career-best form can last and Allan Saint-Maximin returns to health in-form, the Magpies could find themselves as good as they’ve been in a decade.
Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options
QUESTIONABLE: Richarlison (calf). OUT: Dejan Kulusevski (thigh)
Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options
QUESTIONABLE: Joelinton (knee), Allan Saint-Maximin (thigh). OUT: Matt Ritchie (calf), Emil Krafth (knee), Alexander Isak (thigh), Karl Darlow (foot).