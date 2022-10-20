Wolves to keep Steve Davis in charge until year’s end

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Wolverhampton Wanderers have liked what they’ve seen from interim boss Steve Davis, who will stay in charge of the club until at least 2023.

Whether that means they have something lined up for after the World Cup is anyone’s guess.

Wolves have been linked with several coaches since sacking Bruno Lage earlier this month. The club has lost to Chelsea, beaten Nottingham Forest, and lost to Crystal Palace under his watch.

[ MORE: Man United issues statement on Ronaldo exit ]

Julen Lopetegui and Michael Beale have reportedly turned down the job, while Peter Bosz and former Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo have been linked with discussions.

Davis, 57, was player-manager at two of his former clubs before taking the player out of the title with Crewe Alexandria from 2011-17. He then led Leyton Orient for part of 2017.

Wolves chairman Jeff Shi says Davis “understands the culture of the club” and is a proper Steward for the club’s season:

“While there are no outstanding candidates to appoint on a permanent basis to the head coach position, we have complete faith in their ability and leadership to continue their roles into the World Cup break and new year. “We have no plans to rush our search for a new permanent head coach and will not compromise in any way our approach to appointing the person we believe to be the perfect fit for our club, our squad and the role of head coach at Wolves.”

The door looks open at least a crack for Davis to assert himself as a candidate for a job, but there are several managers who could become available at the conclusion of the World Cup.

Former Premier League bosses Louis van Gaal and Roberto Martinez will lead World Cup participants, while there will be natural Portuguese links to South Korea’s Paulo Bento and the national team’s Fernando Santos.

Follow @NicholasMendola