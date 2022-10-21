Aston Villa vs Brentford: Less than 72 hours after Steven Gerrard was sacked as manager, Villa will return to action when they host the Bees at Villa Park on Sunday (watch live, 9 am ET on Peacock Premium).
Gerrard was relieved of his duties after Aston Villa’s 3-0 defeat to Leeds on Thursday. It was the side’s sixth defeat of the season (11 games) and saw them drop to 17th in the Premier League table, level on points (9) with Leeds above them in 16th and Wolves below them in the relegation zone.
As for Brentford (14 points – 10th place), Thomas Frank and Co., are working toward a top-half finish as reports suggest the Dane could be a top option for the vacant manager’s chair at Villa Park.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Aston Villa vs Brentford.
How to watch Aston Villa vs Brentford live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 9 am ET, Sunday
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium
Key storylines & star players
Aston Villa’s seven goals scored are tied for 2nd-fewest in the Premier League this season (Wolves, with five), with the side’s offensive struggles really driven home and reinforced by the following (painful) stat: Through 11 PL games, not a single Aston Villa player has scored multiple goals. As a team, Villa have scored multiple goals just once in a game this season. Aaron Danks, who served as Gerrard’s assistant (and Dean Smith’s before him), will take charge of Sunday’s game as the search for a permanent replacement plays out off the field.
Thus far, it’s been hit or miss for the Brentford defense, which was largely determined their fate on a game-by-game basis. In their three losses (to Arsenal, Newcastle and Fulham), Brentford conceded 11 goals (3.66 per game); in their eight draws and losses, just six goals conceded. Ivan Toney is off to a flying start with eight goals and two assists while playing all 990 PL minutes.
Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Douglas Luiz (suspension), Diego Carlos (achilles), Lucas Digne (ankle), Boubacar Kamara (knee), Ludwig Augustinsson (hamstring)
Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Pontus Jansson (hamstring), Christian Norgaard (achilles), Aaron Hickey (ankle), Thomas Strakosha (ankle)