Graham Potter is unbeaten in his first seven games as Chelsea boss, winning five times, and he has rejuvenated this talented squad who are responding to his tactics.

Speaking of that, Erik ten Hag is also getting Manchester United back on track as they sit just one point and one place behind fourth-place Chelsea heading into this clash and they will be full of confidence after their big win against Tottenham.

Here’s everything you need to know for a massive Chelsea vs Manchester United clash.

How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET, Saturday

TV Channel: NBC

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines

The Blues look much better defensively and are clicking through the gears in attack. Potter has had to deal with injuries to Fofana, Kante, Gallagher and James but Chelsea’s squad is deep and they look like they will easily finish in the top four and challenge to win trophies. Going forward they are now more dangerous with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mason Mount and Raheem Sterling providing balance and Havertz, Broja and Pulisic are also being rotated in. However, Chelsea haven’t won any of their last nine Premier League games against Manchester United as the Red Devils have become a bogey team for the Blues.

As for Manchester United, yet another Cristiano Ronaldo saga has dominated the last few days as he walked off early against Tottenham after being an unused sub and will not be in the squad to face Chelsea. On the pitch Erik ten Hag’s side were excellent in their home win against Spurs and they have now won six of their 10 games this season and there is a real togetherness about this squad.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Mason Mount has been in fine form for Chelsea as he scored twice at Villa last weekend and is looking really sharp in the run of play. Kepa Arrizabalaga has kept five clean sheets in a row in all competitions and made some superb saves against Villa and Brentford as he’s keeping Edouard Mendy out of the team. As for United, Bruno Fernandes is getting back to his very best, while Casemiro has added extra steel in midfield and Antony is delivering real quality each and every game.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

Wesley Fofana, Reece James and N’Golo Kante remain long-term injury absentees for Chelsea, while Conor Gallagher came off in the first half of their midweek draw at Brentford due to illness. It will be intriguing to see what formation and personnel Potter goes with as he’s been mixing things up pretty much every single game. Aubameyang, Sterling and Mount are likely to start in attack.

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

Cristiano Ronaldo won’t be appearing for United after his actions in midweek, while Harry Maguire and Anthony Martial are working their way back to fitness. Donny van de Beek, Brandon Williams, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Axel Tuanzebe remain out. After a gruelling week, Erik ten Hag may make a few changes with Christian Eriksen, Tyrell Malacia and Scott McTominay potentially coming into the lineup.

