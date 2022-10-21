Chelsea vs Manchester United: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Oct 21, 2022, 1:20 PM EDT
0 Comments

Chelsea host Manchester United in a huge clash between two teams eager to finish in the top four, at the very least, this season.

STREAM LIVE CHELSEA v MANCHESTER UNITED

Graham Potter is unbeaten in his first seven games as Chelsea boss, winning five times, and he has rejuvenated this talented squad who are responding to his tactics.

Speaking of that, Erik ten Hag is also getting Manchester United back on track as they sit just one point and one place behind fourth-place Chelsea heading into this clash and they will be full of confidence after their big win against Tottenham.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]  

Here’s everything you need to know for a massive Chelsea vs Manchester United clash.

How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET, Saturday
TV Channel: NBC
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines

The Blues look much better defensively and are clicking through the gears in attack. Potter has had to deal with injuries to Fofana, Kante, Gallagher and James but Chelsea’s squad is deep and they look like they will easily finish in the top four and challenge to win trophies. Going forward they are now more dangerous with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mason Mount and Raheem Sterling providing balance and Havertz, Broja and Pulisic are also being rotated in. However, Chelsea haven’t won any of their last nine Premier League games against Manchester United as the Red Devils have become a bogey team for the Blues.

As for Manchester United, yet another Cristiano Ronaldo saga has dominated the last few days as he walked off early against Tottenham after being an unused sub and will not be in the squad to face Chelsea. On the pitch Erik ten Hag’s side were excellent in their home win against Spurs and they have now won six of their 10 games this season and there is a real togetherness about this squad.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Mason Mount has been in fine form for Chelsea as he scored twice at Villa last weekend and is looking really sharp in the run of play. Kepa Arrizabalaga has kept five clean sheets in a row in all competitions and made some superb saves against Villa and Brentford as he’s keeping Edouard Mendy out of the team. As for United, Bruno Fernandes is getting back to his very best, while Casemiro has added extra steel in midfield and Antony is delivering real quality each and every game.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

Wesley Fofana, Reece James and N’Golo Kante remain long-term injury absentees for Chelsea, while Conor Gallagher came off in the first half of their midweek draw at Brentford due to illness. It will be intriguing to see what formation and personnel Potter goes with as he’s been mixing things up pretty much every single game. Aubameyang, Sterling and Mount are likely to start in attack.

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

Cristiano Ronaldo won’t be appearing for United after his actions in midweek, while Harry Maguire and Anthony Martial are working their way back to fitness. Donny van de Beek, Brandon Williams, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Axel Tuanzebe remain out. After a gruelling week, Erik ten Hag may make a few changes with Christian Eriksen, Tyrell Malacia and Scott McTominay potentially coming into the lineup.

Manchester City vs Brighton: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Oct 21, 2022, 1:15 PM EDT
0 Comments

Manchester City host Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday as Pep Guardiola’s side aim to bounce back from their first defeat of the season.

STREAM LIVE MANCHESTER CITY v BRIGHTON

City lost 1-0 at Liverpool last time out and although they dominated large swathes of the game, they once again came unstuck against Jurgen Klopp’s side. Guardiola will be eager to prove that was a one-off and after a rare free midweek, City’s superstars will be rested and raring to go.

As for Brighton, they haven’t won any of Roberto De Zerbi’s first four games in charge and scoring goals is once again looking like a problem for the Seagulls as they drew 0-0 at home against Nottingham Forest in midweek. They are always good value for a shock and will take the game to City with their possession-based style and bravery on the ball.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]  

Here’s everything you need for Manchester City vs Brighton.

How to watch Manchester City vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines

City have won nine of their 10 meetings against Brighton and they have won each of their last eight home league meetings against the Seagulls by an aggregate score of 21-2. The likes of Erling Haaland, Phil Foden and Kevin de Bruyne will be angry about losing at Liverpool last week but defeats like that happen throughout a season. City still look dominant and the reigning champs will come flying of the traps this weekend. Brighton had a fantastic start to this season but losing Graham Potter was obviously a huge blow and Roberto De Zerbi has a tough challenge to keep their rise going. They haven’t scored in their last three games under the Italian coach and although they are dominating possession and creating chances, that finishing touch is just missing once again.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Obviously Erling Haaland, who didn’t score at Liverpool but came close on a number of occasions. Phil Foden is also in superb form in attack and Kevin de Bruyne continues to pull all the strings and Rodri is a machine in midfield. Brighton’s Leandro Trossard continues to work wonders down the left flank, while Pascal Gross and Solly March are also creating chances galore.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

John Stones, Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips remain City’s three absentees through injury, although Walker and Stones could return sooner than expected. Given they’ve had a full week to rest, expect to see a similar lineup to the team which lost at Liverpool.

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

Jakub Moder and Kaoru Mitoma remain out, while Levi Colwill has a knock. The Seagulls may switch things up in attack and start Deniz Undaz to try and give Danny Welbeck a bit of a rest.

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Oct 21, 2022, 1:10 PM EDT
0 Comments

Nottingham Forest welcome Liverpool to the City Ground on Saturday as Steve Cooper’s side look to cause a huge upset Jurgen Klopp’s resurgent Reds.

STREAM LIVE NOTTINGHAM FOREST v LIVERPOOL

Forest drew away at Brighton in midweek which was a step in the right direction, but the Premier League new boys still sit in the bottom three and have won just once all season.

As for Liverpool, they’ve won back-to-back games 1-0 and Klopp will be delighted they’ve found defensive solidity. Maybe they aren’t out of the title race after all. Klopp has been charged by the FA after his actions towards the officials and being sent off against Manchester City, so it will be intriguing to see if he’s on the sidelines this weekend.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]  

Here’s everything you need for Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool down by the banks of the River Trent.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines

Forest are backing Steve Cooper after giving him a new contract but after firing their recruitment staff, there are a lot of questions around their extensive, and expensive, summer splurge. There is still no cohesion in this team but they are within touching distance of getting out of the bottom three. They badly need Brennan Johnson, Taiwo Awoniyi and Emmanuel Dennis to get going in attack. As for Liverpool, they are looking back to their energetic and aggressive best as they have won two on the spin and Klopp is happy with their hunger levels. There is still a long way for them to go to get back into the title race but they are improving despite injuries hitting them hard. This weekend they are, quite remarkably, searching for their first away win of the Premier League season.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Dean Henderson is playing well in goal for Forest, while Liverpool’s goalkeeper Alisson saved Jarrod Bowen’s penalty kick and continues to deliver fine saves when it matters most. Darwin Nunez is being rotated into the attack and with Diogo Jota out injured, he will play a lot more alongside Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options

Jack Colback, Moussa Niakhate and Omar Richards all remain out, while Lewis O’Brien, Renan Lodi and Harry Toffolo are all at different stages of their recoveries but getting closer. As for the lineup, well, Forest make a few changes to the lineup every game but the back four is becoming more settled and Johnson and Gibbs-White look sure to start in attack.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

Klopp is without several key players as Joel Matip, Naby Keita, Arthur Melo, Luis Diaz and now Diogo Jota are all out. Darwin Nunez felt a tweak against West Ham but should be okay, while Ibrahima Konate remains a doubt. Given all of that, expect Any Robertson to come back into the starting lineup, plus Fabinho and Harvey Elliott could also feature in midfield.

Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season

By Oct 21, 2022, 9:30 AM EDT
0 Comments

Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 13 of the 2022-23 Premier League season, due to injury.

[ MORE: How to watch the Premier League on NBC ]

Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Players, like Chelsea and France star N’Golo Kante, designated “out for World Cup” will miss the 2022 tournament in Qatar before (hopefully) returning to club football shortly thereafter.

Let’s check out the latest Premier League injury news, below.

Arsenal injuries

OUT: Emile Smith Rowe (groin), Mohamed Elneny (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Bukayo Saka (undisclosed), Oleksandr Zinchenko (calf)

Aston Villa injuries

OUT: Douglas Luiz (suspension), Diego Carlos (achilles), Lucas Digne (ankle), Boubacar Kamara (knee), Ludwig Augustinsson (hamstring)

Bournemouth injuries

OUT: David Brooks (fitness), Lloyd Kelly (knee)

Brentford injuries

OUT: Pontus Jansson (hamstring), Christian Norgaard (achilles), Aaron Hickey (ankle), Thomas Strakosha (ankle)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

OUT: Jakub Moder (knee), Kaoru Mitoma (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Levi Colwill (knock)

Chelsea injuries

OUT: N’Golo Kante (hamstring – out for World Cup), Reece James (knee – out for World Cup), Wesley Fofana (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Conor Gallagher (illness)

Crystal Palace injuries

OUT: Chris Richards (leg), Jack Butland (hand), Nathaniel Clyne (ankle), James McArthur (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Nathan Ferguson (foot)

Everton injuries

OUT: Ben Godfrey (broken leg), Yerry Mina (ankle), Andros Townsend (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Nathan Patterson (ankle)

Fulham injuries

OUT: Daniel James (loan – parent club), Layvin Kurzawz (calf), Manor Solomon (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Kenny Tete (undisclosed)

Leeds United injuries

OUT: Stuart Dallas (thigh), Adam Forshaw (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Pascal Struijk (undisclosed), Archie Gray (ankle)

Leicester City injuries

OUT: James Maddison (suspension), Caglar Soyuncu (knee), Wilfried Ndidi (hamstring), Ricardo Pereira (achilles), Ryan Bertrand (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Jonny Evans (calf)

Liverpool injuries

OUT: Luis Diaz (knee), Diogo Jota (thigh), Joel Matip (calf), Naby Keita (undisclosed), Arthur Melo (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Ibrahima Konate (undisclosed), Darwin Nuñez (thigh)

Manchester City injuries

OUT: Kyle Walker (groin), Kalvin Phillips (shoulder), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: John Stones (hamstring)

Manchester United injuries

OUT: Cristiano Ronaldo (suspension – MORE), Donny van de Beek (knock), Axel Tuanzebe (undisclosed), Brandon Williams (undisclosed), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Harry Maguire (hamstring), Anthony Martial (back), Aaron Wan Bissaka (knock)

Newcastle United injuries

OUT: Aleksander Isak (thigh), Matt Ritchie (calf), Emil Krafth (knee), Karl Darlow (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Allan Saint-Maximin (hamstring), Joelinton (thigh)

Nottingham Forest injuries

OUT: Omar Richards (calf), Moussa Niakhate (thigh), Jack Colback (back), Lewis O’Brien (illness) | QUESTIONABLE: Renan Lodi (ankle), Harry Toffolo (thigh)

Southampton injuries

OUT: Armel Bella-Kotchap (shoulder), Valentino Livramento (knee), Kyle Walker-Peters (thigh), Ainsley Maitland-Nile (loan – parent club) | QUESTIONABLE: Romeo Lavia (thigh)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

OUT: Dejan Kulusevski (thigh), Richarlison (calf)

West Ham United injuries

OUT: Lucas Paqueta (shoulder), Nayef Aguerd (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Maxwel Cornet (calf), Craig Dawson (thigh)

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

OUT: Raul Jimenez (groin), Pedro Neto (ankle), Sasa Kalajdzic (torn ACL), Chiquinho (knee)

Chelsea vs Manchester United projected lineups, form, head-to-head, prediction

By Oct 21, 2022, 8:30 AM EDT
0 Comments

Chelsea host Manchester United in a proper heavyweight clash in the Premier League on Saturday (watch live, 12:30pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) at Stamford Bridge.

[ MORE: Preview, storylines, latest on Chelsea vs Man United ]

Graham Potter is unbeaten in seven games as Chelsea boss and the Blues are back to their best as they look solid defensively and have so many options in attack and midfield.

As for Manchester United, well, aside from another Cristiano Ronaldo strop things are looking decent under Erik ten Hag. After their midweek win against Tottenham they sit just one place and one point behind fourth-place Chelsea heading into this game.

Below we take a closer look at form, head-to-head info, projected lineups and a prediction for what promises to be a classic Chelsea vs Manchester United clash.

Chelsea vs Manchester United recent Premier League form

Chelsea last five fixtures – DWWWD | Last game: 0-0 draw at Brentford

Manchester United last five fixtures – WDWLW | Last game: 2-0 win vs Tottenham

Who has more wins, Chelsea or Manchester United? (all competitions head-to-head)

Chelsea wins: 55

Manchester United wins: 81

Draws: 55

Projected lineups

Chelsea (3-4-2-1)

—– Kepa —–

—- Chalobah —- Silva —- Koulibaly —-

— Loftus-Cheek — Kovacic — Jorginho — Cucurella —-

—- Mount —- Sterling —-

—– Aubameyang —–

Given his incredible form, and run of five-straight shutouts, Kepa will start in goal again and Edouard Mendy will have to wait to start after his recent comeback from injury. In defense Thiago Silva is expected to start, while Trevoh Chalobah and Kalidou Koulibaly are likely to keep their places but Cesar Azpilicueta could slot in. Ruben Loftus-Cheek at right wing-back makes sense to stop Jadon Sancho, while Kovacic should come into midfield with Jorginho after Gallagher came off against Brentford. Up top, expect Mason Mount and Raheem Sterling to start just behind Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. That said, Potter could start Cucurella as a left-sided center back and Sterling could play as a hybrid left wing-back as his lineups are so flexible. Potter will likely want plenty of recovery speed in his defensive positions to stop United’s counter attacks.

Manchester United (4-2-3-1)

—– De Gea —–

— Dalot — Varane — Martinez — Shaw —

—– Casemiro —– Fred —–

—– Antony —- Fernandes —- Sancho —-

—– Rashford —–

At this point the United team pretty much picks itself. The back four is settled with Shaw perhaps being rested for Tyrell Malacia the only possible change. In midfield Scott McTominay could come in to give Fred a rest, while the front four has a great balance about it so expect that to stay the same. The old adage ‘if ain’t broken don’t fix it’ comes to mind with Erik ten Hag’s side right now. That said, after the intensity of games against Newcastle and Tottenham in four days and then heading to Chelsea for this one, let’s see how the energy levels are in this United squad.

Chelsea vs Manchester United prediction

This is going to be a tight, tense clash and there will be contrasting styles of play on show. I expect Chelsea to have plenty of the ball but they have to be patient and alert defensively to stop United’s quality on the break. I think the latter may be too much for Chelsea to handle, so I’m going for an away win. Chelsea 1-2 Manchester United.