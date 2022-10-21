Everton vs Crystal Palace: The Toffees will try to avoid a four-game losing skid, while the Eagles try to go four games unbeaten, when they meet at Goodison Park on Saturday (watch live, 10 am ET on USA and online via NBCSports.com).
STREAM LIVE EVERTON vs CRYSTAL PALACE
Things were going quite well for Everton early in the season, as they sat 11th with 10 points from their first eight games. After their current slide, the Toffees are 15th, now just one point clear of the relegation zone (currently occupied by Wolves, Leicester and Nottingham Forest).
Palace, meanwhile, find themselves in fine form after winning two (Leeds and Wolves) of their last three (draw with Leicester). The Eagles’ three losses this season came against Arsenal (1st place), Manchester City (2nd) and Chelsea (4th). While they can say they haven’t lost to anyone outside the top-four, they also can’t say they’ve beaten anybody outside the bottom-five.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Everton vs Crystal Palace.
[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]
How to watch Everton vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 10 am ET, Saturday
TV channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & star players
On one hand, Everton have faced a difficult run of fixtures (Manchester United, Tottenham and Newcastle in quick succession). It would make sense that the results would be subpar, but the performances have been even worse — out-shot 16-1 by the Magpies; 21-4 by Spurs; 0.65 xG against Man United. Fortunately for Frank Lampard, Everton four of their next five games, including Saturday, are against sides currently occupying the bottom half of the Premier League table.
As for Palace, the 2022-23 season has followed a familiar storyline with Wilfried Zaha shouldering the majority of the goal-scoring load (5 of 11 goals thus far). Patrick Vieira’s side has sorely missed Conor Gallagher since the midfield playmaker’s loan expired in the summer, though his de facto replacement, Eberechi Eze, is in fantastic form after scoring two goals during Palace’s current run.
Everton team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Ben Godfrey (broken leg), Yerry Mina (ankle), Andros Townsend (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Nathan Patterson (ankle)
Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Chris Richards (leg), Jack Butland (hand), Nathaniel Clyne (ankle), James McArthur (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Nathan Ferguson (foot)