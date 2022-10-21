Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season

Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 13 of the 2022-23 Premier League season, due to injury.
Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.
Players, like Chelsea and France star N’Golo Kante, designated “out for World Cup” will miss the 2022 tournament in Qatar before (hopefully) returning to club football shortly thereafter.
Let’s check out the latest Premier League injury news, below.
Arsenal injuries
OUT: Emile Smith Rowe (groin), Mohamed Elneny (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Bukayo Saka (undisclosed), Oleksandr Zinchenko (calf)
Aston Villa injuries
OUT: Douglas Luiz (suspension), Diego Carlos (achilles), Lucas Digne (ankle), Boubacar Kamara (knee), Ludwig Augustinsson (hamstring)
Bournemouth injuries
OUT: David Brooks (fitness), Lloyd Kelly (knee)
Brentford injuries
OUT: Pontus Jansson (hamstring), Christian Norgaard (achilles), Aaron Hickey (ankle), Thomas Strakosha (ankle)
Brighton & Hove Albion injuries
OUT: Jakub Moder (knee), Kaoru Mitoma (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Levi Colwill (knock)
Chelsea injuries
OUT: N’Golo Kante (hamstring – out for World Cup), Reece James (knee – out for World Cup), Wesley Fofana (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Conor Gallagher (illness)
Crystal Palace injuries
OUT: Chris Richards (leg), Jack Butland (hand), Nathaniel Clyne (ankle), James McArthur (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Nathan Ferguson (foot)
Everton injuries
OUT: Ben Godfrey (broken leg), Yerry Mina (ankle), Andros Townsend (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Nathan Patterson (ankle)
Fulham injuries
OUT: Daniel James (loan – parent club), Layvin Kurzawz (calf), Manor Solomon (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Kenny Tete (undisclosed)
Leeds United injuries
OUT: Stuart Dallas (thigh), Adam Forshaw (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Pascal Struijk (undisclosed), Archie Gray (ankle)
Leicester City injuries
OUT: James Maddison (suspension), Caglar Soyuncu (knee), Wilfried Ndidi (hamstring), Ricardo Pereira (achilles), Ryan Bertrand (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Jonny Evans (calf)
Liverpool injuries
OUT: Luis Diaz (knee), Diogo Jota (thigh), Joel Matip (calf), Naby Keita (undisclosed), Arthur Melo (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Ibrahima Konate (undisclosed), Darwin Nuñez (thigh)
Manchester City injuries
OUT: Kyle Walker (groin), Kalvin Phillips (shoulder), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: John Stones (hamstring)
Manchester United injuries
OUT: Cristiano Ronaldo (suspension – MORE), Donny van de Beek (knock), Axel Tuanzebe (undisclosed), Brandon Williams (undisclosed), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Harry Maguire (hamstring), Anthony Martial (back), Aaron Wan Bissaka (knock)
Newcastle United injuries
OUT: Aleksander Isak (thigh), Matt Ritchie (calf), Emil Krafth (knee), Karl Darlow (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Allan Saint-Maximin (hamstring), Joelinton (thigh)
Nottingham Forest injuries
OUT: Omar Richards (calf), Moussa Niakhate (thigh), Jack Colback (back), Lewis O’Brien (illness) | QUESTIONABLE: Renan Lodi (ankle), Harry Toffolo (thigh)
Southampton injuries
OUT: Armel Bella-Kotchap (shoulder), Valentino Livramento (knee), Kyle Walker-Peters (thigh), Ainsley Maitland-Nile (loan – parent club) | QUESTIONABLE: Romeo Lavia (thigh)
Tottenham Hotspur injuries
OUT: Dejan Kulusevski (thigh), Richarlison (calf)
West Ham United injuries
OUT: Lucas Paqueta (shoulder), Nayef Aguerd (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Maxwel Cornet (calf), Craig Dawson (thigh)
Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries
OUT: Raul Jimenez (groin), Pedro Neto (ankle), Sasa Kalajdzic (torn ACL), Chiquinho (knee)