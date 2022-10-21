Southampton host Premier League leaders at Arsenal on Sunday hoping for a huge upset at St Mary’s.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side took four points from their last two games against West Ham United and Bournemouth, as pressure has eased on the Austrian coach after their midweek win away at Bournemouth.

Mikel Arteta’s side are flying after nine wins from 10 games to start the season, as the Gunners face a tight turnaround after playing against PSV Eindhoven on Thursday in a rearranged Europa League game.

Here’s everything you need for Southampton vs Arsenal.

How to watch Southampton vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9am ET, Sunday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines

Saints got a much-needed win after a terrible run of form and Hasenhuttl has gone back to a more experienced starting lineup for a crucial stretch of games. Che Adams is leading the line superbly and Saints look much better defensively this season. They are a very strange team as they’ve beaten Chelsea at home this season but lost to the likes of Aston Villa, Everton and Wolves. Saints need consistency and that will allow Hasenhuttl to play his talented youngsters more often. Saints’ last shutout at home came in their 1-0 win against Arsenal in April and the last two teams they’ve hosted an Arsenal side who were top of the PL they’ve one won and drawn one of those encounters.

As for Arsenal, well, they battled to a 1-0 win away at Leeds last weekend and this should be a similar test for Arteta’s side. They lost 1-0 at Southampton last season in a game they dominated but couldn’t finish off chances. With Gabriel Jesus now around, these are the type of games they have to win if they want to seal a top four finish, at the very least, this season. Arsenal have kept more clean sheets (4) and conceded fewer goals (3) away from home than any other team in the PL this season.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Che Adams scored the winner at Bournemouth and ran himself into the ground leading the line, while Romain Perraud has a goal and assist in his last two games and the French left back is a real threat going forward. Bukayo Saka scored the winner for Arsenal at Leeds, while the Gunners are digging deep and putting in gritty displays.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

Tino Livramento continues to work his way back to full fitness, while talented teenage midfielder Romeo Lavia is very close to a return. Armel Bella-Kotchap suffered a shoulder injury against West Ham and will be out for a few weeks, at least, while right back Kyle Walker-Peters hobbled off against Bournemouth in midweek and is out for a long time with a hamstring issue. Saints may go to a back five for this game and play Djenepo as a right wing-back.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

Emile Smith Rowe and Mohamed Elneny remain out, while Oleksandr Zinchenko is a doubt but Gabriel Martinelli is fit. The back four and two holding midfielders are settled, while Fabio Vieira looks likely to start in an attacking role.

