Chelsea vs Manchester United: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Oct 22, 2022, 9:30 AM EDT
0 Comments

Chelsea host Manchester United in a huge clash between two teams eager to finish in the top four, at the very least, this season.

STREAM LIVE CHELSEA v MANCHESTER UNITED

Graham Potter is unbeaten in his first seven games as Chelsea boss, winning five times, and he has rejuvenated this talented squad who are responding to his tactics.

Speaking of that, Erik ten Hag is also getting Manchester United back on track as they sit just one point and one place behind fourth-place Chelsea heading into this clash and they will be full of confidence after their big win against Tottenham.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]  

Here’s everything you need to know for a massive Chelsea vs Manchester United clash.

Premier League news

Newcastle
Ever Wonder why Newcastle fans are called Geordies?
Chelsea vs Manchester United
Chelsea vs Manchester United projected lineups, form, head-to-head, prediction
Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool
Nottingham Forest stuns Liverpool

How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET, Saturday
TV Channel: NBC
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines

The Blues look much better defensively and are clicking through the gears in attack. Potter has had to deal with injuries to Fofana, Kante, Gallagher and James but Chelsea’s squad is deep and they look like they will easily finish in the top four and challenge to win trophies. Going forward they are now more dangerous with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mason Mount and Raheem Sterling providing balance and Havertz, Broja and Pulisic are also being rotated in. However, Chelsea haven’t won any of their last nine Premier League games against Manchester United as the Red Devils have become a bogey team for the Blues.

As for Manchester United, yet another Cristiano Ronaldo saga has dominated the last few days as he walked off early against Tottenham after being an unused sub and will not be in the squad to face Chelsea. On the pitch Erik ten Hag’s side were excellent in their home win against Spurs and they have now won six of their 10 games this season and there is a real togetherness about this squad.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Mason Mount has been in fine form for Chelsea as he scored twice at Villa last weekend and is looking really sharp in the run of play. Kepa Arrizabalaga has kept five clean sheets in a row in all competitions and made some superb saves against Villa and Brentford as he’s keeping Edouard Mendy out of the team. As for United, Bruno Fernandes is getting back to his very best, while Casemiro has added extra steel in midfield and Antony is delivering real quality each and every game.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

Wesley Fofana, Reece James and N’Golo Kante remain long-term injury absentees for Chelsea, while Conor Gallagher came off in the first half of their midweek draw at Brentford due to illness but is available for this clash. It will be intriguing to see what formation and personnel Potter goes with as he’s been mixing things up pretty much every single game. Aubameyang, Sterling and Mount are likely to start in attack.

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

Cristiano Ronaldo won’t be appearing for United after his actions in midweek, while Harry Maguire and Anthony Martial are working their way back to fitness but won’t be ready for this. Donny van de Beek, Brandon Williams, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Axel Tuanzebe remain out. After a gruelling week, Erik ten Hag may make a few changes with Christian Eriksen, Tyrell Malacia and Scott McTominay potentially coming into the lineup.

Latest USMNT news

World Cup 2022 schedule
World Cup 2022 schedule – groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets,...
World Cup kits
Ranking the 2022 World Cup kits
World Cup 2022 Group B
World Cup 2022 Group B: England, USA, Iran, Wales schedule, fixtures, rankings

Ever Wonder why Newcastle fans are called Geordies?

By Oct 22, 2022, 9:59 AM EDT
0 Comments

Our ‘Ever Wonder’ series will run throughout the 2022-23 Premier League season and focuses on key stories behind the history, tradition and culture of all 20 Premier League clubs.

[ MORE: Check out our ‘Ever Wonder’ series in full ]

Have you ever sat there and wondered why certain chants became iconic at a club? Why a team has a certain nickname? Why they play in those colors? How they were founded? Yep, us too.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA

This season we will be digging deep to tell the stories of the rich history, tradition and culture from around the Premier League and give you the answers to things you want to know more about.

Latest Premier League news

Chelsea vs Manchester United
Chelsea vs Manchester United projected lineups, form, head-to-head, prediction
Chelsea vs Manchester United live
Chelsea vs Manchester United: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool
Nottingham Forest stuns Liverpool

Ever wonder why Newcastle fans are called Geordies?

Newcastle’s fans are some of the most passionate in the Premier League and across the soccer world.

But have you ever wondered why Newcastle’s fans are called Geordies?

What is a Geordie?

A Geordie is defined as someone who hails from the far North East of England, particularly in the Tyneside area where the City of Newcastle-upon-Tyne, and Newcastle United, are based. Where does this term come from?

There are many theories including George being a very popular name for boys in the North East, a miners lamp created by George Stephenson and because the town supported King George I against the Jacobites in the mid 1700s

Geographically Newcastle is tucked away in the far north of England and a good distance away from Manchester, London and other large cities. That gives Geordies a distinct identity.

Speaking Geordie

A Geordie speaks, you guessed it, Geordie. The Geordie accent and local dialect is extremely distinctive and hails from the Anglo-Saxon settlers in the 5th century.

After all, Scandinavia is just a short hop across the North Sea from Newcastle.

Newcastle’s fans chant “Geordies’ throughout their games and it is a key part of who they are.

Geordie culture

From Newcastle Brown Ale being served in a glass called a Geordie Schooner to the TV show Geordie Shore (yes, it’s a spin-off of Jersey Shore) and the famed chant ‘ho’way the lads’ the Geordie culture engulfs the City of Newcastle and its beloved club, Newcastle United.

‘Wey aye, man! I went doon the toon to see Newcastle play. Eddie Howe is a canny bloke, like, and we’re gannin well. But I divven naw if we’ll get top 4. Gey it some welly, lads!”

Chelsea vs Manchester United projected lineups, form, head-to-head, prediction

By Oct 22, 2022, 9:35 AM EDT
0 Comments

Chelsea host Manchester United in a proper heavyweight clash in the Premier League on Saturday (watch live, 12:30pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com) at Stamford Bridge.

[ MORE: Preview, storylines, latest on Chelsea vs Man United ]

Graham Potter is unbeaten in seven games as Chelsea boss and the Blues are back to their best as they look solid defensively and have so many options in attack and midfield.

As for Manchester United, well, aside from another Cristiano Ronaldo strop things are looking decent under Erik ten Hag. After their midweek win against Tottenham they sit just one place and one point behind fourth-place Chelsea heading into this game.

Below we take a closer look at form, head-to-head info, projected lineups and a prediction for what promises to be a classic Chelsea vs Manchester United clash.

Latest Premier League news

Newcastle
Ever Wonder why Newcastle fans are called Geordies?
Chelsea vs Manchester United live
Chelsea vs Manchester United: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool
Nottingham Forest stuns Liverpool

Chelsea vs Manchester United recent Premier League form

Chelsea last five fixtures – DWWWD | Last game: 0-0 draw at Brentford

Manchester United last five fixtures – WDWLW | Last game: 2-0 win vs Tottenham

Who has more wins, Chelsea or Manchester United? (all competitions head-to-head)

Chelsea wins: 55

Manchester United wins: 81

Draws: 55

Projected lineups

Chelsea (3-4-2-1)

—– Kepa —–

—- Chalobah —- Silva —- Koulibaly —-

— Loftus-Cheek — Kovacic — Jorginho — Cucurella —-

—- Mount —- Sterling —-

—– Aubameyang —–

Given his incredible form, and run of five-straight shutouts, Kepa will start in goal again and Edouard Mendy will have to wait to start after his recent comeback from injury. In defense Thiago Silva is expected to start, while Trevoh Chalobah and Kalidou Koulibaly are likely to keep their places but Cesar Azpilicueta could slot in. Ruben Loftus-Cheek at right wing-back makes sense to stop Jadon Sancho, while Kovacic should come into midfield with Jorginho after Gallagher came off against Brentford but is back available for this game after a short illness. Up top, expect Mason Mount and Raheem Sterling to start just behind Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. That said, Potter could start Cucurella as a left-sided center back and Sterling could play as a hybrid left wing-back as his lineups are so flexible. Potter will likely want plenty of recovery speed in his defensive positions to stop United’s counter attacks.

Manchester United (4-2-3-1)

—– De Gea —–

— Dalot — Varane — Martinez — Shaw —

—– Casemiro —– Fred —–

—– Antony —- Fernandes —- Sancho —-

—– Rashford —–

At this point the United team pretty much picks itself. The back four is settled with Shaw perhaps being rested for Tyrell Malacia the only possible change. In midfield Scott McTominay could come in to give Fred a rest, while the front four has a great balance about it so expect that to stay the same. The old adage ‘if ain’t broken don’t fix it’ comes to mind with Erik ten Hag’s side right now and up top they don’t have many options with Martial out injured and Ronaldo suspended. After the intensity of games against Newcastle and Tottenham in four days and then heading to Chelsea for this one, let’s see how the energy levels are in this United squad.

Chelsea vs Manchester United prediction

This is going to be a tight, tense clash and there will be contrasting styles of play on show. I expect Chelsea to have plenty of the ball but they have to be patient and alert defensively to stop United’s quality on the break. I think the latter may be too much for Chelsea to handle, so I’m going for an away win. Chelsea 1-2 Manchester United.

Nottingham Forest stuns Liverpool

By Oct 22, 2022, 9:30 AM EDT
0 Comments

Nottingham Forest pulled off a huge shock to beat Liverpool at the City Ground on Saturday.

The Tricky Trees felled a Premier League Redwood for a first win in 10 games and just their second of the season.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]  

Taiwo Awoniyi, a Liverpool academy product, was the hero for Forest as his second half strike sealed the 1-0 win for Steve Cooper’s side as the home fans went bonkers throughout.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool continue to struggle at the start of the season as they suffered this shock defeat after pulling off successive 1-0 home wins against Manchester City and West Ham at Anfield.

With the victory Forest move on to nine points for the season. Liverpool remain on 16 as they’ve now lost three of their opening 11 games.

WATCH FULL MATCH REPLAY

Latest Premier League news

Newcastle
Ever Wonder why Newcastle fans are called Geordies?
Chelsea vs Manchester United
Chelsea vs Manchester United projected lineups, form, head-to-head, prediction
Chelsea vs Manchester United live
Chelsea vs Manchester United: How to watch live, stream link, team news

What we learned from Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool

Salah struggling in central role: The Egyptian King is missing the right wing as Salah started up top again in Liverpool’s 4-4-2 and it just isn’t working. He isn’t able to find pockets of space like he does when he cuts in off the right and Forest’s center backs marked him pretty easily throughout. He snatched at chances and just looked off it, as he has done in recent weeks. He also went down in the first half and had Liverpool had other forward options on the bench, perhaps he would have come off?

Forest have found a blueprint for success: It wasn’t pretty but it got the job done. Big time. Forest have looked more physical in recent games and their draw at Brighton gave them confidence they could sit back, dig deep and hurt teams on the counter. Ryan Yates in midfield has summed up how tough they have become to beat and it was always going to take time for Cooper to find a winning formula with a whole new squad. This victory will give Forest huge belief.

Van Dijk misses big chances as Liverpool definitely out of title race: In the first half he tried to set up Firmino instead of nodding home from six yards out and late on he was totally unmarked but Henderson saved his header which was straight down the middle of the goal. Of course, Virgil van Dijk is a colossus of a defender but he had Liverpool’s best two chances and squandered them both. That lack of focus when it mattered most is what has cost Liverpool dear this season and even if their levels have only dipped about 10 percent, it makes a huge difference for what Klopp demands. He said a few weeks ago they were out of the title race and after a few dogged wins it looked like they could be back in it. But this defeat to Forest proves they will not be title contenders this season.

Tactical focus

Graphic via FotMob.com

Liverpool once again went with what was mostly a 4-4-2 system with Salah and Firmino up top as Jota and now Nunez are out injured. They just never looked comfortable and they were overrun in midfield. The issue with this formation has been not getting the ball to Salah, and other forwards, early and often enough. Forest had Kouyate and Yates sat in front of their defense and they snapped into challenges, won the ball back so many times and set the tone for a huge win.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Stars of the show

Dean Henderson: Made fine stops in the second half to deny Liverpool especially late on from Virgil van Dijk’s header.

Cheikhou Kouyate: The Senegalese midfielder dominated midfield and cut off the supply line to Salah and Firmino. He pushed his luck in the first half with some reckless challenges but his incredible energy set the tone for this win.

What’s next?

Forest travel to Arsenal next Sunday Oct. 30, while Liverpool host Leeds on Saturday Oct. 29.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines

Forest are backing Steve Cooper after giving him a new contract but after firing their recruitment staff, there are a lot of questions around their extensive, and expensive, summer splurge. There is still no cohesion in this team but they are within touching distance of getting out of the bottom three. They badly need Brennan Johnson, Taiwo Awoniyi and Emmanuel Dennis to get going in attack. As for Liverpool, they are looking back to their energetic and aggressive best as they have won two on the spin and Klopp is happy with their hunger levels. There is still a long way for them to go to get back into the title race but they are improving despite injuries hitting them hard. This weekend they are, quite remarkably, searching for their first away win of the Premier League season.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Dean Henderson is playing well in goal for Forest, while Liverpool’s goalkeeper Alisson saved Jarrod Bowen’s penalty kick and continues to deliver fine saves when it matters most. Darwin Nunez is being rotated into the attack and with Diogo Jota out injured, he will play a lot more alongside Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup

Jack Colback, Moussa Niakhate and Omar Richards all remain out, while Lewis O’Brien, Renan Lodi and Harry Toffolo are all at different stages of their recoveries but getting closer. As for the lineup, well, Forest make two changes as Kouyate and Awoniyi come in.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup

Klopp is without several key players as Joel Matip, Naby Keita, Arthur Melo, Luis Diaz and now Diogo Jota are all out. Darwin Nunez felt a tweak against West Ham but should be okay, while Ibrahima Konate remains a doubt. Given all of that, Andy Robertson comes back into the starting lineup, plus Fabinho and Harvey Elliott start and Curtis Jones makes his long-awaited return. Darwin Nunez isn’t in the squad after suffering a small Injury against West Ham in midweek.

Latest USMNT news

World Cup 2022 schedule
World Cup 2022 schedule – groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets,...
World Cup kits
Ranking the 2022 World Cup kits
World Cup 2022 Group B
World Cup 2022 Group B: England, USA, Iran, Wales schedule, fixtures, rankings

Everton vs Crystal Palace, live! How to watch, stream link, lineups, score

By Oct 22, 2022, 9:20 AM EDT
0 Comments

Everton vs Crystal Palace: The Toffees will try to avoid a four-game losing skid, while the Eagles try to go four games unbeaten, when they meet at Goodison Park on Saturday (watch live, 10 am ET on USA and online via NBCSports.com). 

STREAM LIVE EVERTON vs CRYSTAL PALACE

Things were going quite well for Everton early in the season, as they sat 11th with 10 points from their first eight games. After their current slide, the Toffees are 15th, now just one point clear of the relegation zone (currently occupied by Wolves, Leicester and Nottingham Forest).

Palace, meanwhile, find themselves in fine form after winning two (Leeds and Wolves) of their last three (draw with Leicester). The Eagles’ three losses this season came against Arsenal (1st place), Manchester City (2nd) and Chelsea (4th). While they can say they haven’t lost to anyone outside the top-four, they also can’t say they’ve beaten anybody outside the bottom-five.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Everton vs Crystal Palace

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

Newcastle
Ever Wonder why Newcastle fans are called Geordies?
Chelsea vs Manchester United
Chelsea vs Manchester United projected lineups, form, head-to-head, prediction
Chelsea vs Manchester United live
Chelsea vs Manchester United: How to watch live, stream link, team news

How to watch Everton vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10 am ET, Saturday
TV channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

On one hand, Everton have faced a difficult run of fixtures (Manchester United, Tottenham and Newcastle in quick succession). It would make sense that the results would be subpar, but the performances have been even worse — out-shot 16-1 by the Magpies; 21-4 by Spurs; 0.65 xG against Man United. Fortunately for Frank Lampard, Everton four of their next five games, including Saturday, are against sides currently occupying the bottom half of the Premier League table.

As for Palace, the 2022-23 season has followed a familiar storyline with Wilfried Zaha shouldering the majority of the goal-scoring load (5 of 11 goals thus far). Patrick Vieira’s side has sorely missed Conor Gallagher since the midfield playmaker’s loan expired in the summer, though his de facto replacement, Eberechi Eze, is in fantastic form after scoring two goals during Palace’s current run.

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Ben Godfrey (broken leg), Yerry Mina (ankle), Andros Townsend (knee), Nathan Patterson (ankle)

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Chris Richards (leg), Jack Butland (hand), Nathaniel Clyne (ankle), James McArthur (groin), Nathan Ferguson (foot)

Follow @AndyEdMLS