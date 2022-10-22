Everton vs Crystal Palace, live! How to watch, stream link, lineups, score

Everton vs Crystal Palace: The Toffees will try to avoid a four-game losing skid, while the Eagles try to go four games unbeaten, when they meet at Goodison Park on Saturday (watch live, 10 am ET on USA and online via NBCSports.com).
Things were going quite well for Everton early in the season, as they sat 11th with 10 points from their first eight games. After their current slide, the Toffees are 15th, now just one point clear of the relegation zone (currently occupied by Wolves, Leicester and Nottingham Forest).
Palace, meanwhile, find themselves in fine form after winning two (Leeds and Wolves) of their last three (draw with Leicester). The Eagles’ three losses this season came against Arsenal (1st place), Manchester City (2nd) and Chelsea (4th). While they can say they haven’t lost to anyone outside the top-four, they also can’t say they’ve beaten anybody outside the bottom-five.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Everton vs Crystal Palace.
On one hand, Everton have faced a difficult run of fixtures (Manchester United, Tottenham and Newcastle in quick succession). It would make sense that the results would be subpar, but the performances have been even worse — out-shot 16-1 by the Magpies; 21-4 by Spurs; 0.65 xG against Man United. Fortunately for Frank Lampard, Everton four of their next five games, including Saturday, are against sides currently occupying the bottom half of the Premier League table.
As for Palace, the 2022-23 season has followed a familiar storyline with Wilfried Zaha shouldering the majority of the goal-scoring load (5 of 11 goals thus far). Patrick Vieira’s side has sorely missed Conor Gallagher since the midfield playmaker’s loan expired in the summer, though his de facto replacement, Eberechi Eze, is in fantastic form after scoring two goals during Palace’s current run.
Everton team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Ben Godfrey (broken leg), Yerry Mina (ankle), Andros Townsend (knee), Nathan Patterson (ankle)
What we learned from Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool
Salah struggling in central role: The Egyptian King is missing the right wing as Salah started up top again in Liverpool’s 4-4-2 and it just isn’t working. He isn’t able to find pockets of space like he does when he cuts in off the right and Forest’s center backs marked him pretty easily throughout. He snatched at chances and just looked off it, as he has done in recent weeks. He also went down in the first half and had Liverpool had other forward options on the bench, perhaps he would have come off?
Forest have found a blueprint for success: It wasn’t pretty but it got the job done. Big time. Forest have looked more physical in recent games and their draw at Brighton gave them confidence they could sit back, dig deep and hurt teams on the counter. Ryan Yates in midfield has summed up how tough they have become to beat and it was always going to take time for Cooper to find a winning formula with a whole new squad. This victory will give Forest huge belief.
Van Dijk misses big chances as Liverpool definitely out of title race: In the first half he tried to set up Firmino instead of nodding home from six yards out and late on he was totally unmarked but Henderson saved his header which was straight down the middle of the goal. Of course, Virgil van Dijk is a colossus of a defender but he had Liverpool’s best two chances and squandered them both. That lack of focus when it mattered most is what has cost Liverpool dear this season and even if their levels have only dipped about 10 percent, it makes a huge difference for what Klopp demands. He said a few weeks ago they were out of the title race and after a few dogged wins it looked like they could be back in it. But this defeat to Forest proves they will not be title contenders this season.
Tactical focus
Liverpool once again went with what was mostly a 4-4-2 system with Salah and Firmino up top as Jota and now Nunez are out injured. They just never looked comfortable and they were overrun in midfield. The issue with this formation has been not getting the ball to Salah, and other forwards, early and often enough. Forest had Kouyate and Yates sat in front of their defense and they snapped into challenges, won the ball back so many times and set the tone for a huge win.
Dean Henderson: Made fine stops in the second half to deny Liverpool especially late on from Virgil van Dijk’s header.
Cheikhou Kouyate: The Senegalese midfielder dominated midfield and cut off the supply line to Salah and Firmino. He pushed his luck in the first half with some reckless challenges but his incredible energy set the tone for this win.
What’s next?
Forest travel to Arsenal next Sunday Oct. 30, while Liverpool host Leeds on Saturday Oct. 29.
How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday TV Channel: USA Network Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines
Forest are backing Steve Cooper after giving him a new contract but after firing their recruitment staff, there are a lot of questions around their extensive, and expensive, summer splurge. There is still no cohesion in this team but they are within touching distance of getting out of the bottom three. They badly need Brennan Johnson, Taiwo Awoniyi and Emmanuel Dennis to get going in attack. As for Liverpool, they are looking back to their energetic and aggressive best as they have won two on the spin and Klopp is happy with their hunger levels. There is still a long way for them to go to get back into the title race but they are improving despite injuries hitting them hard. This weekend they are, quite remarkably, searching for their first away win of the Premier League season.
In-form players to keep an eye on
Dean Henderson is playing well in goal for Forest, while Liverpool’s goalkeeper Alisson saved Jarrod Bowen’s penalty kick and continues to deliver fine saves when it matters most. Darwin Nunez is being rotated into the attack and with Diogo Jota out injured, he will play a lot more alongside Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.
Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup
Jack Colback, Moussa Niakhate and Omar Richards all remain out, while Lewis O’Brien, Renan Lodi and Harry Toffolo are all at different stages of their recoveries but getting closer. As for the lineup, well, Forest make two changes as Kouyate and Awoniyi come in.
✌️ Two changes for The Reds 🇸🇳 Kouyaté comes into the starting XI 🇳🇬 Awoniyi leads the line
Klopp is without several key players as Joel Matip, Naby Keita, Arthur Melo, Luis Diaz and now Diogo Jota are all out. Darwin Nunez felt a tweak against West Ham but should be okay, while Ibrahima Konate remains a doubt. Given all of that, Andy Robertson comes back into the starting lineup, plus Fabinho and Harvey Elliott start and Curtis Jones makes his long-awaited return. Darwin Nunez isn’t in the squad after suffering a small Injury against West Ham in midweek.
Our line-up to take on Nottingham Forest today 👊⚪#NOTLIV
Will Manchester City win yet another Premier League title? Can Chelsea and Liverpool push them all the way? How will Manchester United’s new-look side fare? What about Tottenham and Arsenal? How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package?
Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.
While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.
The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET.
The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.
When will the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?
The season will take a pause after Match round 16, which ends on November 13. After the World Cup is finished on Dec. 18, Premier League games will then restart on December 26.
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
