Everton midfield controls Crystal Palace in feel-good three-goal win (video)

Everton snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-0 defeat of Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on Saturday.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored early and Anthony Gordon tapped in a late rebound goal initially ruled offside but overturned by VAR.
Dwight McNeil came off the bench to finish the scoring with an 84th-minute goal set up by an Alex Iwobi backheel.
Everton climbs into 11th with 13 points, the two-goal win boosting the Toffees ahead of Palace on goal differential.
What we learned from Everton vs Crystal Palace
McNeil flashes off the bench for loaded Toffees midfield: On a good day for Everton midfielders, Dwight McNeil flashed for Frank Lampard when he came off the bench. McNeil drove the ball into Palace territory before working a very stylish 1-2 with Alex Iwobi to round out Saturday’s scoring. It’s a cluttered midfield for Everton now that Frank Lampard’s help take Alex Iwobi to another level, as Amadou Onana (just 21 years old), Idrissa Gana Gueye, McNeil, and James Garner give him a well-stocked cupboard at a position he knows better than most.
Palace can’t find Zaha with too many attack-first pieces: Wilfried Zaha cut a frustrated figure — we’ve heard that before — as Palace could not often put him in places to frighten Everton. Patrick Vieira had Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise, Odsonne Edouard, and a lively Jordan Ayew joining Zaha as five of 11 players on the field, and that too often left Luka Milivojevic alone atop a cautious back four. Eze was busy with seven recoveries but Olise left something to be desired on the day just days after both looked strong in a comeback win over Wolves.
Tactical focus
Everton’s midfield just controlled the proceedings with Amadou Onana, Idrissa Gana Gueye, and Alex Iwobi having a field day. Lampard added a fourth central man in James Garner to salt away the win against a Palace side who struggled to get the ball to its difference makers in dangerous places.
Stars of the show
Amadou Onana
Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Joachim Andersen
Seamus Coleman
What’s next?
Palace will host Southampton at 10am ET Saturday, two and a half hours before Everton pays a visit to Fulham at Craven Cottage.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin goal video: Turn and finish makes it 1-0 Toffees
Key storylines & star players
On one hand, Everton have faced a difficult run of fixtures (Manchester United, Tottenham and Newcastle in quick succession). It would make sense that the results would be subpar, but the performances have been even worse — out-shot 16-1 by the Magpies; 21-4 by Spurs; 0.65 xG against Man United. Fortunately for Frank Lampard, Everton four of their next five games, including Saturday, are against sides currently occupying the bottom half of the Premier League table.
As for Palace, the 2022-23 season has followed a familiar storyline with Wilfried Zaha shouldering the majority of the goal-scoring load (5 of 11 goals thus far). Patrick Vieira’s side has sorely missed Conor Gallagher since the midfield playmaker’s loan expired in the summer, though his de facto replacement, Eberechi Eze, is in fantastic form after scoring two goals during Palace’s current run.
Everton team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Ben Godfrey (broken leg), Yerry Mina (ankle), Andros Townsend (knee), Nathan Patterson (ankle)
Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Chris Richards (leg), Jack Butland (hand), Nathaniel Clyne (ankle), James McArthur (groin), Nathan Ferguson (foot)
