How to watch Leeds vs Fulham live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 9am ET, Sunday TV Channel: CNBC Online:Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & star players
Patrick Bamford simply has to start finishing his chances. The Leeds center forward has an expected goals total of 3.84 this season but has zero goals on his account. Leeds was led by Rodrigo early in the season but he’s gone cold, too. Brenden Aaronson and Jack Harrison have been bright, but brightness without finish is an optical illusion and could cost American boss Jesse Marsch big time.
Only Harry Kane and Erling Haaland have scored more goals than Aleksandar Mitrovic, whose penalty Thursday leaves him tied with Ivan Toney for third in the Premier League for goals. Fulham’s fullbacks and wide men have certainly played their part, while Bernd Leno was wonderful early against Villa.
Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options
QUESTIONABLE: Pascal Struijk (other), Archie Gray (toe). OUT: Leo Fuhr Hjelde (appendectomy), Adam Forshaw (ankle), Stuart Dallas (thigh)
Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options
QUESTIONABLE: Kenny Tete (fitness). OUT: Daniel James (parent club), Layvin Kurzawa (calf), Manor Solomon (knee)
How to watch Tottenham vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 11:30am ET, Sunday TV Channel: USA Network Online:Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & star players
Harry Kane’s been red-hot but was saved in-tight by David De Gea right before Man United took a 2-0 lead at midweek. Spurs have struggled to get the ball in dangerous places but he’s done a lot with it. That said, he’s gone 90 minutes in almost every game across all competitions and it remains to be seen whether he’s wearing down a bit.
Newcastle looks strong at the back when Sven Botman and Nick Pope, while fullback Kieran Trippier — the old Spurs mainstay — has been a magnificent leader and crosser. If MIguel Almiron’s career-best form can last and Allan Saint-Maximin returns to health in-form, the Magpies could find themselves as good as they’ve been in a decade.
How to watch Southampton vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 9am ET, Sunday TV Channel: Peacock Online: Stream via Peacock Premium
Key storylines
Saints got a much-needed win after a terrible run of form and Hasenhuttl has gone back to a more experienced starting lineup for a crucial stretch of games. Che Adams is leading the line superbly and Saints look much better defensively this season. They are a very strange team as they’ve beaten Chelsea at home this season but lost to the likes of Aston Villa, Everton and Wolves. Saints need consistency and that will allow Hasenhuttl to play his talented youngsters more often. Saints’ last shutout at home came in their 1-0 win against Arsenal in April and the last two teams they’ve hosted an Arsenal side who were top of the PL they’ve one won and drawn one of those encounters.
As for Arsenal, well, they battled to a 1-0 win away at Leeds last weekend and this should be a similar test for Arteta’s side. They lost 1-0 at Southampton last season in a game they dominated but couldn’t finish off chances. With Gabriel Jesus now around, these are the type of games they have to win if they want to seal a top four finish, at the very least, this season. Arsenal have kept more clean sheets (4) and conceded fewer goals (3) away from home than any other team in the PL this season.
In-form players to keep an eye on
Che Adams scored the winner at Bournemouth and ran himself into the ground leading the line, while Romain Perraud has a goal and assist in his last two games and the French left back is a real threat going forward. Bukayo Saka scored the winner for Arsenal at Leeds, while the Gunners are digging deep and putting in gritty displays.
Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options
Tino Livramento continues to work his way back to full fitness, while talented teenage midfielder Romeo Lavia is very close to a return. Armel Bella-Kotchap suffered a shoulder injury against West Ham and will be out for a few weeks, at least, while right back Kyle Walker-Peters hobbled off against Bournemouth in midweek and is out for a long time with a hamstring issue. Saints may go to a back five for this game and play Djenepo as a right wing-back.
Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options
Emile Smith Rowe and Mohamed Elneny remain out, while Oleksandr Zinchenko is a doubt but Gabriel Martinelli is fit. The back four and two holding midfielders are settled, while Fabio Vieira looks likely to start in an attacking role.
A late Jorginho penalty looked to have won the three points for Chelsea but Casemiro’s header deep into stoppage time just crept over the to grab United a deserved point.
Graham Potter’s unbeaten run as Chelsea boss has been extended to eight games in all competitions, while Erik ten Hag will be delighted with this side backing up a win against Tottenham with this battling point at Chelsea.
With the point Chelsea have 21 on the season, one point ahead of Manchester United.
Chess match ends even: This was an intriguing tactical battle as both managers teased the other to try and be more attack-minded. United and Chelsea both tried to leave as many forward players forward as possible and it turned the game into a bit of a stalemate. Potter’s decision to bring on Kovacic after 35 minutes gave Chelsea the control they wanted as they switched to a back four and went to a 4-2-3-1. It worked. Erik ten Hag then replied early in the second half by bringing on Fred to solidify midfield and move Eriksen further forward. United won the first half. Chelsea won the second. There was no check mate this time.
Casemiro and Eriksen class gives United sturdy foundation: The experienced duo of Eriksen and Casemiro got United off to a fine start as they ticked things over nicely in midfield and gave United a foundation to get something from the game. It wasn’t their fault Antony and Marcus Rashford missed chances. The way Eriksen and Casemiro were so calm under pressure was incredible to watch up close and their movement off the ball makes everything look so easy when they’re on it. And then of course Casemiro had the quality to finish when it mattered most.
Rashford, Aubameyang struggle: The forwards on both teams struggled to have an impact and perhaps both Chelsea and Manchester United will be better without a true No. 9? Their fluid attacking systems rely on speed and movement and having a static forward just sees everything break down. Aubameyang and Rashford were isolated for most of this match and that meant Mount, Sterling, Sancho and Antony couldn’t build off them and combine in the final third.
Tactical focus
This was a tactical journey. United dominated midfield early on and got the ball to Sancho, Bruno Fernandes and Antony often and Chelsea couldn’t get going. Both teams tried to press high on the other from goal kicks but United played out better than Chelsea. Then came the big switch. Kovacic on for Cucurella as Potter went to a back four and an extra man in midfield. It worked a treat and helped Chelsea grab a point.
Mateo Kovacic: His clever movement and forward passes got Chelsea going after he was brought on.
Casemiro: Silky on the ball, shut Chelsea’s attacking lanes down in the first half and then popped up with the equalizer when United needed him most.
Trevoh Chalobah: Fantastic display as he bullied Marcus Rashford, was calm on the ball and his positioning was excellent.
What’s next?
Chelsea head to RB Salzburg on Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League and then head to Brighton on Saturday, Oct. 29. Manchester United host Sheriff Tiraspol in the Europa League on Thursday and then host West Ham on Sunday, Oct. 30.
Graham Potter reaction: On tactical switch, why Kovacic didn’t start
from Joe Prince-Wright at Stamford Bridge.
“The first 30 minutes, I thought Manchester United were better and forced us back, we had to adjust a little bit there and get an extra player in the midfield and put a little bit more pressure on them. From that point I thought we did well in the game. We are disappointed to concede late but over the course of the game I think a point is about right for us. I don’t think we can sit here and say we deserved to win because we didn’t perform. We didn’t do enough to win the game but effort wise what the boys put in was amazing.”
“[Kovacic] has been nursing a knee all season pretty much and then you look at the schedule, it’s Sunday, Wednesday, Saturday — it is impossible for him to start all the games. We had planned for him to have less time on the pitch but things have conspired.”
How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 12:30pm ET, Saturday TV Channel: NBC Online: Stream via NBCSports.com
Chelsea vs Manchester United live analysis! – By Joe Prince-Wright at Stamford Bridge
🤯🔵🔴 Chelsea 1-1 Manchester United. Wow. What a finish!
Chelsea have had the better of the play in the second half. The ball just hasn’t dropped to Raheem Sterling in the right areas on a few occasions. United are trying to get back into this game but Chelsea are dominant.
Raphael Varane is off with what looked like a knee injury. He was down for a while and looked to be in tears but then refused the stretcher to carry him off and walked around the pitch pretty easily. His reaction said a lot. He reacted like someone who thinks they might not be going to the World Cup due to injury.
Fred is on for Jadon Sancho. Bruno Fernandes is out on the left now.
Second half is underway here at Chelsea. Fred is getting instructions from Erik ten Hag as United will make an early change. His channeling his inner Graham Potter.
Chelsea’s young American goalkeeper, Gabriel ‘Gaga’ Slonina, is here at Stamford Bridge. He was chatting with Peter Schmeichel at half time and is over on a trip to London. Chelsea signed him in the summer and he’s been on loan back at Chicago Fire.
🧤Goalkeepers union in the press room here at Chelsea.
Lovely to see 🇺🇸 #USMNT rising star Gabriel Slonina, 18, chatting with Peter Schmeichel and Hilario.
HALF TIME: Chelsea 0-0 Manchester United – Not a classic 45 minutes but very intriguing tactically.
CHANCE! Huge chance missed for Manchester United by Antony. He is played clean through and Thiago Silva does just enough to put him off as Antony drills the effort wide. He can’t believe it. The United bench here at Stamford Bridge are equally stunned.
CHANCE! Another great opportunity for Chelsea as Mount finds Sterling and his touch towards Aubameyang is too heavy. Chelsea much more dangerous now.
CLOSE! The sub has already had an impact. Kovacic finds Sterling and the loose ball is swept towards goal by Aubameyang but it’s just off target.
Kovacic comes on for Chelsea. 35 minutes in. This is needed. Chelsea have no control. Cucurella off. Chelsea have gone to a back 4 with the trio of Kovacic, Jorginho and Loftus-Cheek in midfield. Intriguing. Potter was not liking what he was seeing.
SAVE! Great stop down low by Kepa. Marcus Rashford surged towards goal but his powerful shot across goal is pushed away.
It’s all United at the moment…
SAVE! Brilliant stop by Kepa. Fernandes played in Rashford, who tried to dink it over Kepa, but the Chelsea stopper once again was up to the task. #CFC 0-0 #MUFC#CHEMUN
It has all calmed down a bit now. Only three total shots so far. Slow burner.
Casemiro and Eriksen playing some lovely passes to get United out of midfield. They ooze class and experience.
At the other end a magnificent sliding clearance from Varane with Aubameyang lurking. This is opening up now. Lovely stuff.
SAVE! Kepa with a good stop down low as Antony curls an effort from the edge of the box. United look dangerous going forward.
This is like a chess game. Erik ten Hag and Graham Potter both trying to draw the other out.
Chelsea are lining up in a 3-3-1-3 formation when Manchester United have goal kicks. Trying to push high and stop United building out of the back. Didn't work that time as United just played it out and Shaw fired just wide with Azpilicueta caught out. #CFC 0-0 #MUFC#CHEMUN
Teams are out warming up here at the Bridge and Bruno Fernandes is having a lovely time whacking balls into the net. Casemiro just scored a lovely header too. At the other end Christian Pulisic is slapping Broja on the head after he messed up with the keppy-ups.
There is optimism surrounding the Manchester United camp here in west London. Putting the Cristiano Ronaldo ridiculousness to one side, they were very good against Spurs in midweek. Can they match that intensity again?
Team news is here! Four changes for Chelsea with Chilwell, Sterling, Aubameyang and Thiago Silva all coming in. Looks like Azpilicueta at right wing-back with Chilwell at left wing-back and Cucurella at left-sided center back. United make one change with Eriksen coming in for Fred. United’s bench is looking pretty weak…
Welcome to Stamford Bridge! It is lovely and warm for late October here. And this rivalry has been very heated over the years. Chelsea are unbeaten under Graham Potter and Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United also look like a team who believes in what they’re doing. Obviously, no Cristiano Ronaldo today given his antics in midweek but there are still so many superstars who are set to dazzle.
🔵🔴🔥 Great atmosphere building here at Stamford Bridge!
The Blues look much better defensively and are clicking through the gears in attack. Potter has had to deal with injuries to Fofana, Kante, Gallagher and James but Chelsea’s squad is deep and they look like they will easily finish in the top four and challenge to win trophies. Going forward they are now more dangerous with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mason Mount and Raheem Sterling providing balance and Havertz, Broja and Pulisic are also being rotated in. However, Chelsea haven’t won any of their last nine Premier League games against Manchester United as the Red Devils have become a bogey team for the Blues.
As for Manchester United, yet another Cristiano Ronaldo saga has dominated the last few days as he walked off early against Tottenham after being an unused sub and will not be in the squad to face Chelsea. On the pitch Erik ten Hag’s side were excellent in their home win against Spurs and they have now won six of their 10 games this season and there is a real togetherness about this squad.
In-form players to keep an eye on
Mason Mount has been in fine form for Chelsea as he scored twice at Villa last weekend and is looking really sharp in the run of play. Kepa Arrizabalaga has kept five clean sheets in a row in all competitions and made some superb saves against Villa and Brentford as he’s keeping Edouard Mendy out of the team. As for United, Bruno Fernandes is getting back to his very best, while Casemiro has added extra steel in midfield and Antony is delivering real quality each and every game.
Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup
Wesley Fofana, Reece James and N’Golo Kante remain long-term injury absentees for Chelsea, while Conor Gallagher came off in the first half of their midweek draw at Brentford due to illness but is available for this clash. It will be intriguing to see what formation and personnel Potter goes with as he’s been mixing things up pretty much every single game. Aubameyang, Sterling and Mount all start in attack, while Thiago Silva comes in at center back and Ben Chilwell starts.
Cristiano Ronaldo won’t be appearing for United after his actions in midweek, while Harry Maguire and Anthony Martial are working their way back to fitness but won’t be ready for this. Donny van de Beek, Brandon Williams, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Axel Tuanzebe remain out. After a gruelling week, Erik ten Hag only makes one change with Christian Eriksen coming in for Fred in central midfield.
🔵⚔️🔴 Introducing your 1️⃣1️⃣ Reds to take on Chelsea…#MUFC || #CHEMUN
Aston Villa vs Brentford: Less than 72 hours after Steven Gerrard was sacked as manager, Villa will return to action when they host the Bees at Villa Park on Sunday (watch live, 9 am ET on Peacock Premium).
Gerrard was relieved of his duties after Aston Villa’s 3-0 defeat to Leeds on Thursday. It was the side’s sixth defeat of the season (11 games) and saw them drop to 17th in the Premier League table, level on points (9) with Leeds above them in 16th and Wolves below them in the relegation zone.
As for Brentford (14 points – 10th place), Thomas Frank and Co., are working toward a top-half finish as reports suggest the Dane could be a top option for the vacant manager’s chair at Villa Park.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Aston Villa vs Brentford.
Aston Villa’s seven goals scored are tied for 2nd-fewest in the Premier League this season (Wolves, with five), with the side’s offensive struggles really driven home and reinforced by the following (painful) stat: Through 11 PL games, not a single Aston Villa player has scored multiple goals. As a team, Villa have scored multiple goals just once in a game this season. Aaron Danks, who served as Gerrard’s assistant (and Dean Smith’s before him), will take charge of Sunday’s game as the search for a permanent replacement plays out off the field.
Thus far, it’s been hit or miss for the Brentford defense, which was largely determined their fate on a game-by-game basis. In their three losses (to Arsenal, Newcastle and Fulham), Brentford conceded 11 goals (3.66 per game); in their eight draws and losses, just six goals conceded. Ivan Toney is off to a flying start with eight goals and two assists while playing all 990 PL minutes.
Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Douglas Luiz (suspension), Diego Carlos (achilles), Lucas Digne (ankle), Boubacar Kamara (knee), Ludwig Augustinsson (hamstring)
Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options
OUT: Pontus Jansson (hamstring), Christian Norgaard (achilles), Aaron Hickey (ankle), Thomas Strakosha (ankle)