Nottingham Forest stuns Liverpool: Analysis, Jurgen Klopp reaction

By Oct 22, 2022, 10:30 AM EDT
Nottingham Forest pulled off a huge shock to beat Liverpool at the City Ground on Saturday.

The Tricky Trees felled a Premier League Redwood for a first win in 10 games and just their second of the season.

Taiwo Awoniyi, a Liverpool academy product, was the hero for Forest as his second half strike sealed the 1-0 win for Steve Cooper’s side as the home fans went bonkers throughout.

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool continue to struggle at the start of the season as they suffered this shock defeat after pulling off successive 1-0 home wins against Manchester City and West Ham at Anfield.

With the victory Forest move on to nine points for the season. Liverpool remain on 16 as they’ve now lost three of their opening 11 games.

What we learned from Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool

Salah struggling in central role: The Egyptian King is missing the right wing as Salah started up top again in Liverpool’s 4-4-2 and it just isn’t working. He isn’t able to find pockets of space like he does when he cuts in off the right and Forest’s center backs marked him pretty easily throughout. He snatched at chances and just looked off it, as he has done in recent weeks. He also went down in the first half and had Liverpool had other forward options on the bench, perhaps he would have come off?

Forest have found a blueprint for success: It wasn’t pretty but it got the job done. Big time. Forest have looked more physical in recent games and their draw at Brighton gave them confidence they could sit back, dig deep and hurt teams on the counter. Ryan Yates (who could have scored a second late on) in midfield has summed up how tough they have become to beat and it was always going to take time for Cooper to find a winning formula with a whole new squad. This victory will give Forest huge belief and now they have become tough to beat, the onus is now on their attacking talents to deliver when it matters most.

Van Dijk misses big chances as Liverpool definitely out of title race: In the first half he tried to set up Firmino instead of nodding home from six yards out and late on he was totally unmarked but Henderson saved his header which was straight down the middle of the goal. Of course, Virgil van Dijk is a colossus of a defender but he had Liverpool’s best two chances and squandered them both. That lack of focus when it mattered most is what has cost Liverpool dear this season and even if their levels have only dipped about 10 percent, it makes a huge difference for what Klopp demands. He said a few weeks ago they were out of the title race and after a few dogged wins it looked like they could be back in it. But this defeat to Forest proves they will not be title contenders this season.

Tactical focus

Graphic via FotMob.com

Liverpool once again went with what was mostly a 4-4-2 system with Salah and Firmino up top as Jota and now Nunez are out injured. They just never looked comfortable and they were overrun in midfield. The issue with this formation has been not getting the ball to Salah, and other forwards, early and often enough. Forest had Kouyate and Yates sat in front of their defense and they snapped into challenges, won the ball back so many times and set the tone for a huge win.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Stars of the show

Dean Henderson: Made fine stops in the second half to deny Liverpool especially late on from Virgil van Dijk’s header.

Cheikhou Kouyate: The Senegalese midfielder dominated midfield and cut off the supply line to Salah and Firmino. He pushed his luck in the first half with some reckless challenges but his incredible energy set the tone for this win.

Jurgen Klopp reaction: Liverpool dominated but is tired, injured

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says his team was dominant but did not finish its chances, blaming part of it on the busy Premier League week that saw 19 of 20 clubs playing three games (Man City did not, with Arsenal playing PSV Eindhoven in Europa League play).

“We arrived with consistency but we had six games with a limited squad playing three high intense games,” Klopp said, noting the wins over Man City and West Ham. “That’s how it is, we cannot change that and we have to fight through. Result-wise we should have showed consistency today. We could have had it by finishing situations off.

“Giving a team six clear chances after a set piece I’m not sure where I should put the praise to be honest. [Forest is] a great team and Steve is a great manager but for us today we have to win here and we didn’t, so credit to Nottingham.”

What’s next?

Forest travel to Arsenal next Sunday Oct. 30, while Liverpool host Leeds on Saturday Oct. 29.

Taiwo Awoniyi goal video: Ex-Reds striker strikes back

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines

Forest are backing Steve Cooper after giving him a new contract but after firing their recruitment staff, there are a lot of questions around their extensive, and expensive, summer splurge. There is still no cohesion in this team but they are within touching distance of getting out of the bottom three. They badly need Brennan Johnson, Taiwo Awoniyi and Emmanuel Dennis to get going in attack. As for Liverpool, they are looking back to their energetic and aggressive best as they have won two on the spin and Klopp is happy with their hunger levels. There is still a long way for them to go to get back into the title race but they are improving despite injuries hitting them hard. This weekend they are, quite remarkably, searching for their first away win of the Premier League season.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Dean Henderson is playing well in goal for Forest, while Liverpool’s goalkeeper Alisson saved Jarrod Bowen’s penalty kick and continues to deliver fine saves when it matters most. Darwin Nunez is being rotated into the attack and with Diogo Jota out injured, he will play a lot more alongside Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup

Jack Colback, Moussa Niakhate and Omar Richards all remain out, while Lewis O’Brien, Renan Lodi and Harry Toffolo are all at different stages of their recoveries but getting closer. As for the lineup, well, Forest make two changes as Kouyate and Awoniyi come in.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup

Klopp is without several key players as Joel Matip, Naby Keita, Arthur Melo, Luis Diaz and now Diogo Jota are all out. Darwin Nunez felt a tweak against West Ham but should be okay, while Ibrahima Konate remains a doubt. Given all of that, Andy Robertson comes back into the starting lineup, plus Fabinho and Harvey Elliott start and Curtis Jones makes his long-awaited return. Darwin Nunez isn’t in the squad after suffering a small Injury against West Ham in midweek.

Chelsea vs Manchester United, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream

By Oct 22, 2022, 1:35 PM EDT
LONDON — Chelsea host Manchester United in a huge clash between two teams eager to finish in the top four, at the very least, this season.

Graham Potter is unbeaten in his first seven games as Chelsea boss, winning five times, and he has rejuvenated this talented squad who are responding to his tactics.

Speaking of that, Erik ten Hag is also getting Manchester United back on track as they sit just one point and one place behind fourth-place Chelsea heading into this clash and they will be full of confidence after their big win against Tottenham.

Here’s everything you need to know for a massive Chelsea vs Manchester United clash.

How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET, Saturday
TV Channel: NBC
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Chelsea vs Manchester United live analysis! – By Joe Prince-Wright at Stamford Bridge

Fred is on for Jadon Sancho. Bruno Fernandes is out on the left now.

Second half is underway here at Chelsea. Fred is getting instructions from Erik ten Hag as United will make an early change. His channeling his inner Graham Potter.

Chelsea’s young American goalkeeper, Gabriel ‘Gaga’ Slonina, is here at Stamford Bridge. He was chatting with Peter Schmeichel at half time and is over on a trip to London. Chelsea signed him in the summer and he’s been on loan back at Chicago Fire.

HALF TIME: Chelsea 0-0 Manchester United – Not a classic 45 minutes but very intriguing tactically.

CHANCE! Huge chance missed for Manchester United by Antony. He is played clean through and Thiago Silva does just enough to put him off as Antony drills the effort wide. He can’t believe it. The United bench here at Stamford Bridge are equally stunned.

CHANCE! Another great opportunity for Chelsea as Mount finds Sterling and his touch towards Aubameyang is too heavy. Chelsea much more dangerous now.

CLOSE! The sub has already had an impact. Kovacic finds Sterling and the loose ball is swept towards goal by Aubameyang but it’s just off target.

Kovacic comes on for Chelsea. 35 minutes in. This is needed. Chelsea have no control. Cucurella off. Chelsea have gone to a back 4 with the trio of Kovacic, Jorginho and Loftus-Cheek in midfield. Intriguing. Potter was not liking what he was seeing.

SAVE! Great stop down low by Kepa. Marcus Rashford surged towards goal but his powerful shot across goal is pushed away.

It’s all United at the moment…

It has all calmed down a bit now. Only three total shots so far. Slow burner.

Casemiro and Eriksen playing some lovely passes to get United out of midfield. They ooze class and experience.

At the other end a magnificent sliding clearance from Varane with Aubameyang lurking. This is opening up now. Lovely stuff.

SAVE! Kepa with a good stop down low as Antony curls an effort from the edge of the box. United look dangerous going forward.

This is like a chess game. Erik ten Hag and Graham Potter both trying to draw the other out.

Antony clattered by Cucurella and the Brazilian wasn’t exactly delighted with it. We are right behind the bench here and Erik ten Hag is demanding more from his team. Lots of gesticulating going on.

“Just like London, your city is blue!” sing the Chelsea fans to Manchester United. Terrific banter.

KICK OFF: We are underway here at the Bridge! A clash of new managers and a clash of styles between two Premier League giants. This should be epic.

Teams are out warming up here at the Bridge and Bruno Fernandes is having a lovely time whacking balls into the net. Casemiro just scored a lovely header too. At the other end Christian Pulisic is slapping Broja on the head after he messed up with the keppy-ups.

There is optimism surrounding the Manchester United camp here in west London. Putting the Cristiano Ronaldo ridiculousness to one side, they were very good against Spurs in midweek. Can they match that intensity again?

Team news is here! Four changes for Chelsea with Chilwell, Sterling, Aubameyang and Thiago Silva all coming in. Looks like Azpilicueta at right wing-back with Chilwell at left wing-back and Cucurella at left-sided center back. United make one change with Eriksen coming in for Fred. United’s bench is looking pretty weak…

Welcome to Stamford Bridge! It is lovely and warm for late October here. And this rivalry has been very heated over the years. Chelsea are unbeaten under Graham Potter and Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United also look like a team who believes in what they’re doing. Obviously, no Cristiano Ronaldo today given his antics in midweek but there are still so many superstars who are set to dazzle.

Key storylines

The Blues look much better defensively and are clicking through the gears in attack. Potter has had to deal with injuries to Fofana, Kante, Gallagher and James but Chelsea’s squad is deep and they look like they will easily finish in the top four and challenge to win trophies. Going forward they are now more dangerous with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mason Mount and Raheem Sterling providing balance and Havertz, Broja and Pulisic are also being rotated in. However, Chelsea haven’t won any of their last nine Premier League games against Manchester United as the Red Devils have become a bogey team for the Blues.

As for Manchester United, yet another Cristiano Ronaldo saga has dominated the last few days as he walked off early against Tottenham after being an unused sub and will not be in the squad to face Chelsea. On the pitch Erik ten Hag’s side were excellent in their home win against Spurs and they have now won six of their 10 games this season and there is a real togetherness about this squad.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Mason Mount has been in fine form for Chelsea as he scored twice at Villa last weekend and is looking really sharp in the run of play. Kepa Arrizabalaga has kept five clean sheets in a row in all competitions and made some superb saves against Villa and Brentford as he’s keeping Edouard Mendy out of the team. As for United, Bruno Fernandes is getting back to his very best, while Casemiro has added extra steel in midfield and Antony is delivering real quality each and every game.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup

Wesley Fofana, Reece James and N’Golo Kante remain long-term injury absentees for Chelsea, while Conor Gallagher came off in the first half of their midweek draw at Brentford due to illness but is available for this clash. It will be intriguing to see what formation and personnel Potter goes with as he’s been mixing things up pretty much every single game. Aubameyang, Sterling and Mount all start in attack, while Thiago Silva comes in at center back and Ben Chilwell starts.

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup

Cristiano Ronaldo won’t be appearing for United after his actions in midweek, while Harry Maguire and Anthony Martial are working their way back to fitness but won’t be ready for this. Donny van de Beek, Brandon Williams, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Axel Tuanzebe remain out. After a gruelling week, Erik ten Hag only makes one change with Christian Eriksen coming in for Fred in central midfield.

Wolves vs Leicester: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news

By Oct 22, 2022, 1:18 PM EDT
Wolves vs Leicester: Two sides currently occupying the relegation zone will be desperate to reverse their early-season struggles when they meet at Molineux Stadium on Sunday (watch live, 9 am ET on USA and online via NBCSports.com). 

The Foxes picked up a rare victory (their second of the season) as they beat Leeds 2-0 on Thursday. Brendan Rodgers’ side has taken at least a point from three of their last four Premier League games (1W-2D-1L), but they remain bottom of the table with 8 points from 11 games.

Wolves (9 points) sit 18th ahead of Sunday’s clash after taking just three points (and scoring just two goals) from their last five games. Interim manager Steve Davis will remain in charge for the foreseeable future after Wolves were rejected by at least two targets to replace the recently departed Bruno Lage.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Wolves vs Leicester

How to watch Wolves vs Leicester live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9 am ET, Sunday
TV channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Leicester’s resurgence has largely been driven by a series of improved defensive performances. After conceding 11 goals in back-to-back defeats to Brighton and Tottenham, Leicester have conceded just two (both to Bournemouth, in the lone loss) in their last four games.

As for Wolves, chance creation and goal scoring remain serious problems. Adama Traore’s goal in the 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace was just the 5th goal (in 11 games) for Wolves this season. The next time Wolves score multiple goals in a game will be the first time this season.

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Raul Jimenez (groin), Pedro Neto (ankle), Sasa Kalajdzic (torn ACL), Chiquinho (knee)

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: James Maddison (suspension), Caglar Soyuncu (knee), Wilfried Ndidi (hamstring), Ricardo Pereira (achilles), Ryan Bertrand (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Jonny Evans (calf)

Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne fire Man City past pesky Seagulls

By and Oct 22, 2022, 12:10 PM EDT
Manchester City vs Brighton recap: Erling Haaland scored two more goals, and Kevin De Bruyne chipped in one of his own, as the two-time defending Premier League champions won 3-1 at Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Saturday’s brace gives Haaland 17 goals in 11 PL games (plus five more goals in three Champions League games) to start the season and his Man City career. The victory moves Manchester City to within a point of Premier League leaders Arsenal, who are set to face Southampton on Sunday.

What we learned from Manchester City vs Brighton

Man City not at their best, but they have Haaland

When a side has a goalscorer of Haaland’s quality and consistency, they’ll win more games than not even when they turn in a 5/10 or 6/10 performance (by their own standards), and that’s the biggest difference between Manchester City this season and in years past. Saturday’s game is one they might have very well drawn a season (or two or three) ago, as they created just a handful of scoring chances and found themselves uncharacteristically out-possessed and out-passed.

Now, they have the undisputed best striker in the world to make the absolute most of those key moments that too often went against Man City before his arrival, and he’s putting up the most gaudy, absurd numbers we’ve ever seen in the Premier League.

Brighton back down from no one

The Seagulls have earned every last plaudit they’ve received over the years for their steadfast commitment to dominating possession and playing some of the prettiest free-flowing football anywhere outside of Manchester. First under Graham Potter and now Roberto De Zerbi, Brighton play the same way whether they’re hosting Swindon Town in the FA Cup or visiting the champs on their best day.

The sides posted virtually identical numbers across the board, as they gave Guardiola and Co., a small taste of their own medicine (only without the same success in front of goal). The way Brighton play out of the back, build through midfield with overlapping full backs and unlock defenses in the final third often looks eerily similar to what we’ve come to expect from Man City over the years, and they acquitted themselves well against the best in the world.

How to watch Manchester City vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines

City have won nine of their 10 meetings against Brighton and they have won each of their last eight home league meetings against the Seagulls by an aggregate score of 21-2. The likes of Erling Haaland, Phil Foden and Kevin de Bruyne will be angry about losing at Liverpool last week but defeats like that happen throughout a season. City still look dominant and the reigning champs will come flying of the traps this weekend. Brighton had a fantastic start to this season but losing Graham Potter was obviously a huge blow and Roberto De Zerbi has a tough challenge to keep their rise going. They haven’t scored in their last three games under the Italian coach and although they are dominating possession and creating chances, that finishing touch is just missing once again.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Obviously Erling Haaland, who didn’t score at Liverpool but came close on a number of occasions. Phil Foden is also in superb form in attack and Kevin de Bruyne continues to pull all the strings and Rodri is a machine in midfield. Brighton’s Leandro Trossard continues to work wonders down the left flank, while Pascal Gross and Solly March are also creating chances galore.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

John Stones, Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips remain City’s three absentees through injury, although Walker and Stones could return sooner than expected. Given they’ve had a full week to rest, expect to see a similar lineup to the team which lost at Liverpool.

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

Jakub Moder and Kaoru Mitoma remain out, while Levi Colwill has a knock. The Seagulls may switch things up in attack and start Deniz Undaz to try and give Danny Welbeck a bit of a rest.

Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

By Oct 22, 2022, 12:05 PM EDT
For those tempted to write off Erling Haaland’s historically-hot start to life as a Premier League striker, we get it.

There is something somewhat dull about not wondering the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, but just the number of his final tally.

Haaland’s Premier League-leading 17 goals from 11 games has him eight goals clear of the next closest challenger: Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

Haaland scored twice in City’s 3-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion at the weekend, as the big Norwegian’s now on pace for a record 58.7 goals.

And the later this season goes with him projected so far over the current record, the less chucking is accompanied by marking out the pace (especially considering Haaland will be beat up by the World Cup, though he’d surely trade the chance for Norway to be in the tournament).

And even though Haaland is currently overperforming his expected goals total, it’s already becoming clear that projecting him for the Premier League record is not farfetched at all.

Premier League Golden Boot
Erling Haaland stats (fotmob.com)

Take a look at these digits (right).

Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning.

Haaland is unlikely hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd.

Mohamed Salah holds the 38-game season record with his 32 goals scored for Liverpool during the 2017-18 season, while Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer bagged 34 during 42-game seasons in the 20th century’s final decade.

Haaland also could topple the record for goal involvements (goals plus assists) in a single season, including beating the 42-game record. Alan Shearer put up 47 over 42, while Thierry Henry holds the 38-game record with 44.

Other records that Haaland could legitimately tie or topple:

  • 30 goals in a first Premier League season (Kevin Phillips, Sunderland, 1999-2000)
  • Goals in 24 different Premier League matches (Salah, Liverpool, 2017-18)
  • Most goals in a Premier League match (Five tied with five)
  • 11-straight Premier League games with a goal (Jamie Vardy, Leicester, 2014-15)

Read on to see the latest Premier League goal totals for the 2022-23 season, as Haaland looks to claim a Golden Boot in his first PL season.

Premier League 2022-23 Golden Boot race

  1. Erling Haaland, Man City — 17
  2. Harry Kane, Tottenham — 9
  3. Ivan Toney, Brentford — 8
  4. Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham — 8
  5. Phil Foden, Man City — 6
  6. Roberto Firmino, Liverpool — 6
  7. Leandro Trossard — Brighton — 6
  8. James Maddison, Leicester City — 5
  9. Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal — 5
  10. Wilfried Zaha, Crystal Palace — 5
  11. Miguel Almiron, Newcastle — 5