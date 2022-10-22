Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

By Oct 22, 2022, 12:05 PM EDT
0 Comments

For those tempted to write off Erling Haaland’s historically-hot start to life as a Premier League striker, we get it.

There is something somewhat dull about not wondering the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, but just the number of his final tally.

Haaland’s Premier League-leading 17 goals from 11 games has him eight goals clear of the next closest challenger: Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

Haaland scored twice in City’s 3-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion at the weekend, as the big Norwegian’s now on pace for a record 58.7 goals.

And the later this season goes with him projected so far over the current record, the less chucking is accompanied by marking out the pace (especially considering Haaland will be beat up by the World Cup, though he’d surely trade the chance for Norway to be in the tournament).

And even though Haaland is currently overperforming his expected goals total, it’s already becoming clear that projecting him for the Premier League record is not farfetched at all.

Premier League Golden Boot
Erling Haaland stats (fotmob.com)

Take a look at these digits (right).

Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning.

Haaland is unlikely hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd.

Mohamed Salah holds the 38-game season record with his 32 goals scored for Liverpool during the 2017-18 season, while Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer bagged 34 during 42-game seasons in the 20th century’s final decade.

Haaland also could topple the record for goal involvements (goals plus assists) in a single season, including beating the 42-game record. Alan Shearer put up 47 over 42, while Thierry Henry holds the 38-game record with 44.

Other records that Haaland could legitimately tie or topple:

  • 30 goals in a first Premier League season (Kevin Phillips, Sunderland, 1999-2000)
  • Goals in 24 different Premier League matches (Salah, Liverpool, 2017-18)
  • Most goals in a Premier League match (Five tied with five)
  • 11-straight Premier League games with a goal (Jamie Vardy, Leicester, 2014-15)

Read on to see the latest Premier League goal totals for the 2022-23 season, as Haaland looks to claim a Golden Boot in his first PL season.

Premier League 2022-23 Golden Boot race

  1. Erling Haaland, Man City — 17
  2. Harry Kane, Tottenham — 9
  3. Ivan Toney, Brentford — 8
  4. Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham — 8
  5. Phil Foden, Man City — 6
  6. Roberto Firmino, Liverpool — 6
  7. Leandro Trossard — Brighton — 6
  8. James Maddison, Leicester City — 5
  9. Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal — 5
  10. Wilfried Zaha, Crystal Palace — 5
  11. Miguel Almiron, Newcastle — 5

Chelsea vs Manchester United, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream

By Oct 22, 2022, 1:45 PM EDT
0 Comments

LONDON — Chelsea host Manchester United in a huge clash between two teams eager to finish in the top four, at the very least, this season.

Graham Potter is unbeaten in his first seven games as Chelsea boss, winning five times, and he has rejuvenated this talented squad who are responding to his tactics.

Speaking of that, Erik ten Hag is also getting Manchester United back on track as they sit just one point and one place behind fourth-place Chelsea heading into this clash and they will be full of confidence after their big win against Tottenham.

Here’s everything you need to know for a massive Chelsea vs Manchester United clash.

How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET, Saturday
TV Channel: NBC
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Chelsea vs Manchester United live analysis! – By Joe Prince-Wright at Stamford Bridge

Raphael Varane is off with what looked like a knee injury. He was down for a while and looked to be in tears but then refused the stretcher to carry him off and walked around the pitch pretty easily. His reaction said a lot. He reacted like someone who thinks they might not be going to the World Cup due to injury.

Fred is on for Jadon Sancho. Bruno Fernandes is out on the left now.

Second half is underway here at Chelsea. Fred is getting instructions from Erik ten Hag as United will make an early change. His channeling his inner Graham Potter.

Chelsea’s young American goalkeeper, Gabriel ‘Gaga’ Slonina, is here at Stamford Bridge. He was chatting with Peter Schmeichel at half time and is over on a trip to London. Chelsea signed him in the summer and he’s been on loan back at Chicago Fire.

HALF TIME: Chelsea 0-0 Manchester United – Not a classic 45 minutes but very intriguing tactically.

CHANCE! Huge chance missed for Manchester United by Antony. He is played clean through and Thiago Silva does just enough to put him off as Antony drills the effort wide. He can’t believe it. The United bench here at Stamford Bridge are equally stunned.

CHANCE! Another great opportunity for Chelsea as Mount finds Sterling and his touch towards Aubameyang is too heavy. Chelsea much more dangerous now.

CLOSE! The sub has already had an impact. Kovacic finds Sterling and the loose ball is swept towards goal by Aubameyang but it’s just off target.

Kovacic comes on for Chelsea. 35 minutes in. This is needed. Chelsea have no control. Cucurella off. Chelsea have gone to a back 4 with the trio of Kovacic, Jorginho and Loftus-Cheek in midfield. Intriguing. Potter was not liking what he was seeing.

SAVE! Great stop down low by Kepa. Marcus Rashford surged towards goal but his powerful shot across goal is pushed away.

It’s all United at the moment…

It has all calmed down a bit now. Only three total shots so far. Slow burner.

Casemiro and Eriksen playing some lovely passes to get United out of midfield. They ooze class and experience.

At the other end a magnificent sliding clearance from Varane with Aubameyang lurking. This is opening up now. Lovely stuff.

SAVE! Kepa with a good stop down low as Antony curls an effort from the edge of the box. United look dangerous going forward.

This is like a chess game. Erik ten Hag and Graham Potter both trying to draw the other out.

Antony clattered by Cucurella and the Brazilian wasn’t exactly delighted with it. We are right behind the bench here and Erik ten Hag is demanding more from his team. Lots of gesticulating going on.

“Just like London, your city is blue!” sing the Chelsea fans to Manchester United. Terrific banter.

KICK OFF: We are underway here at the Bridge! A clash of new managers and a clash of styles between two Premier League giants. This should be epic.

Teams are out warming up here at the Bridge and Bruno Fernandes is having a lovely time whacking balls into the net. Casemiro just scored a lovely header too. At the other end Christian Pulisic is slapping Broja on the head after he messed up with the keppy-ups.

There is optimism surrounding the Manchester United camp here in west London. Putting the Cristiano Ronaldo ridiculousness to one side, they were very good against Spurs in midweek. Can they match that intensity again?

Team news is here! Four changes for Chelsea with Chilwell, Sterling, Aubameyang and Thiago Silva all coming in. Looks like Azpilicueta at right wing-back with Chilwell at left wing-back and Cucurella at left-sided center back. United make one change with Eriksen coming in for Fred. United’s bench is looking pretty weak…

Welcome to Stamford Bridge! It is lovely and warm for late October here. And this rivalry has been very heated over the years. Chelsea are unbeaten under Graham Potter and Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United also look like a team who believes in what they’re doing. Obviously, no Cristiano Ronaldo today given his antics in midweek but there are still so many superstars who are set to dazzle.

Key storylines

The Blues look much better defensively and are clicking through the gears in attack. Potter has had to deal with injuries to Fofana, Kante, Gallagher and James but Chelsea’s squad is deep and they look like they will easily finish in the top four and challenge to win trophies. Going forward they are now more dangerous with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mason Mount and Raheem Sterling providing balance and Havertz, Broja and Pulisic are also being rotated in. However, Chelsea haven’t won any of their last nine Premier League games against Manchester United as the Red Devils have become a bogey team for the Blues.

As for Manchester United, yet another Cristiano Ronaldo saga has dominated the last few days as he walked off early against Tottenham after being an unused sub and will not be in the squad to face Chelsea. On the pitch Erik ten Hag’s side were excellent in their home win against Spurs and they have now won six of their 10 games this season and there is a real togetherness about this squad.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Mason Mount has been in fine form for Chelsea as he scored twice at Villa last weekend and is looking really sharp in the run of play. Kepa Arrizabalaga has kept five clean sheets in a row in all competitions and made some superb saves against Villa and Brentford as he’s keeping Edouard Mendy out of the team. As for United, Bruno Fernandes is getting back to his very best, while Casemiro has added extra steel in midfield and Antony is delivering real quality each and every game.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup

Wesley Fofana, Reece James and N’Golo Kante remain long-term injury absentees for Chelsea, while Conor Gallagher came off in the first half of their midweek draw at Brentford due to illness but is available for this clash. It will be intriguing to see what formation and personnel Potter goes with as he’s been mixing things up pretty much every single game. Aubameyang, Sterling and Mount all start in attack, while Thiago Silva comes in at center back and Ben Chilwell starts.

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup

Cristiano Ronaldo won’t be appearing for United after his actions in midweek, while Harry Maguire and Anthony Martial are working their way back to fitness but won’t be ready for this. Donny van de Beek, Brandon Williams, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Axel Tuanzebe remain out. After a gruelling week, Erik ten Hag only makes one change with Christian Eriksen coming in for Fred in central midfield.

Wolves vs Leicester: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news

By Oct 22, 2022, 1:18 PM EDT
0 Comments

Wolves vs Leicester: Two sides currently occupying the relegation zone will be desperate to reverse their early-season struggles when they meet at Molineux Stadium on Sunday (watch live, 9 am ET on USA and online via NBCSports.com). 

The Foxes picked up a rare victory (their second of the season) as they beat Leeds 2-0 on Thursday. Brendan Rodgers’ side has taken at least a point from three of their last four Premier League games (1W-2D-1L), but they remain bottom of the table with 8 points from 11 games.

Wolves (9 points) sit 18th ahead of Sunday’s clash after taking just three points (and scoring just two goals) from their last five games. Interim manager Steve Davis will remain in charge for the foreseeable future after Wolves were rejected by at least two targets to replace the recently departed Bruno Lage.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Wolves vs Leicester

How to watch Wolves vs Leicester live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9 am ET, Sunday
TV channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Leicester’s resurgence has largely been driven by a series of improved defensive performances. After conceding 11 goals in back-to-back defeats to Brighton and Tottenham, Leicester have conceded just two (both to Bournemouth, in the lone loss) in their last four games.

As for Wolves, chance creation and goal scoring remain serious problems. Adama Traore’s goal in the 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace was just the 5th goal (in 11 games) for Wolves this season. The next time Wolves score multiple goals in a game will be the first time this season.

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Raul Jimenez (groin), Pedro Neto (ankle), Sasa Kalajdzic (torn ACL), Chiquinho (knee)

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: James Maddison (suspension), Caglar Soyuncu (knee), Wilfried Ndidi (hamstring), Ricardo Pereira (achilles), Ryan Bertrand (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Jonny Evans (calf)

Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne fire Man City past pesky Seagulls

By and Oct 22, 2022, 12:10 PM EDT
0 Comments

Manchester City vs Brighton recap: Erling Haaland scored two more goals, and Kevin De Bruyne chipped in one of his own, as the two-time defending Premier League champions won 3-1 at Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Saturday’s brace gives Haaland 17 goals in 11 PL games (plus five more goals in three Champions League games) to start the season and his Man City career. The victory moves Manchester City to within a point of Premier League leaders Arsenal, who are set to face Southampton on Sunday.

What we learned from Manchester City vs Brighton

Man City not at their best, but they have Haaland

When a side has a goalscorer of Haaland’s quality and consistency, they’ll win more games than not even when they turn in a 5/10 or 6/10 performance (by their own standards), and that’s the biggest difference between Manchester City this season and in years past. Saturday’s game is one they might have very well drawn a season (or two or three) ago, as they created just a handful of scoring chances and found themselves uncharacteristically out-possessed and out-passed.

Now, they have the undisputed best striker in the world to make the absolute most of those key moments that too often went against Man City before his arrival, and he’s putting up the most gaudy, absurd numbers we’ve ever seen in the Premier League.

Brighton back down from no one

The Seagulls have earned every last plaudit they’ve received over the years for their steadfast commitment to dominating possession and playing some of the prettiest free-flowing football anywhere outside of Manchester. First under Graham Potter and now Roberto De Zerbi, Brighton play the same way whether they’re hosting Swindon Town in the FA Cup or visiting the champs on their best day.

The sides posted virtually identical numbers across the board, as they gave Guardiola and Co., a small taste of their own medicine (only without the same success in front of goal). The way Brighton play out of the back, build through midfield with overlapping full backs and unlock defenses in the final third often looks eerily similar to what we’ve come to expect from Man City over the years, and they acquitted themselves well against the best in the world.

How to watch Manchester City vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines

City have won nine of their 10 meetings against Brighton and they have won each of their last eight home league meetings against the Seagulls by an aggregate score of 21-2. The likes of Erling Haaland, Phil Foden and Kevin de Bruyne will be angry about losing at Liverpool last week but defeats like that happen throughout a season. City still look dominant and the reigning champs will come flying of the traps this weekend. Brighton had a fantastic start to this season but losing Graham Potter was obviously a huge blow and Roberto De Zerbi has a tough challenge to keep their rise going. They haven’t scored in their last three games under the Italian coach and although they are dominating possession and creating chances, that finishing touch is just missing once again.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Obviously Erling Haaland, who didn’t score at Liverpool but came close on a number of occasions. Phil Foden is also in superb form in attack and Kevin de Bruyne continues to pull all the strings and Rodri is a machine in midfield. Brighton’s Leandro Trossard continues to work wonders down the left flank, while Pascal Gross and Solly March are also creating chances galore.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

John Stones, Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips remain City’s three absentees through injury, although Walker and Stones could return sooner than expected. Given they’ve had a full week to rest, expect to see a similar lineup to the team which lost at Liverpool.

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

Jakub Moder and Kaoru Mitoma remain out, while Levi Colwill has a knock. The Seagulls may switch things up in attack and start Deniz Undaz to try and give Danny Welbeck a bit of a rest.

Everton midfield controls Crystal Palace in feel-good three-goal win (video)

By Oct 22, 2022, 11:52 AM EDT
0 Comments

Everton snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-0 defeat of Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored early and Anthony Gordon tapped in a late rebound goal initially ruled offside but overturned by VAR.

Dwight McNeil came off the bench to finish the scoring with an 84th-minute goal set up by an Alex Iwobi backheel.

Everton climbs into 11th with 13 points, the two-goal win boosting the Toffees ahead of Palace on goal differential.

What we learned from Everton vs Crystal Palace

McNeil flashes off the bench for loaded Toffees midfield: On a good day for Everton midfielders, Dwight McNeil flashed for Frank Lampard when he came off the bench. McNeil drove the ball into Palace territory before working a very stylish 1-2 with Alex Iwobi to round out Saturday’s scoring. It’s a cluttered midfield for Everton now that Frank Lampard’s help take Alex Iwobi to another level, as Amadou Onana (just 21 years old), Idrissa Gana Gueye, McNeil, and James Garner give him a well-stocked cupboard at a position he knows better than most.

Palace can’t find Zaha with too many attack-first pieces: Wilfried Zaha cut a frustrated figure — we’ve heard that before — as Palace could not often put him in places to frighten Everton. Patrick Vieira had Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise, Odsonne Edouard, and a lively Jordan Ayew joining Zaha as five of 11 players on the field, and that too often left Luka Milivojevic alone atop a cautious back four. Eze was busy with seven recoveries but Olise left something to be desired on the day just days after both looked strong in a comeback win over Wolves.

Tactical focus

Everton’s midfield just controlled the proceedings with Amadou Onana, Idrissa Gana Gueye, and Alex Iwobi having a field day. Lampard added a fourth central man in James Garner to salt away the win against a Palace side who struggled to get the ball to its difference makers in dangerous places.

[ MORE: Liverpool stunned by Nottingham Forest ]

Stars of the show

Amadou Onana

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Joachim Andersen

Seamus Coleman

What’s next?

Palace will host Southampton at 10am ET Saturday, two and a half hours before Everton pays a visit to Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin goal video: Turn and finish makes it 1-0 Toffees

How to watch Everton vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10 am ET, Saturday
TV channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

On one hand, Everton have faced a difficult run of fixtures (Manchester United, Tottenham and Newcastle in quick succession). It would make sense that the results would be subpar, but the performances have been even worse — out-shot 16-1 by the Magpies; 21-4 by Spurs; 0.65 xG against Man United. Fortunately for Frank Lampard, Everton four of their next five games, including Saturday, are against sides currently occupying the bottom half of the Premier League table.

As for Palace, the 2022-23 season has followed a familiar storyline with Wilfried Zaha shouldering the majority of the goal-scoring load (5 of 11 goals thus far). Patrick Vieira’s side has sorely missed Conor Gallagher since the midfield playmaker’s loan expired in the summer, though his de facto replacement, Eberechi Eze, is in fantastic form after scoring two goals during Palace’s current run.

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Ben Godfrey (broken leg), Yerry Mina (ankle), Andros Townsend (knee), Nathan Patterson (ankle)

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Chris Richards (leg), Jack Butland (hand), Nathaniel Clyne (ankle), James McArthur (groin), Nathan Ferguson (foot)

