10 things we learned in the Premier League: Week 13

1. Van Dijk misses big chances as Liverpool definitely out of title race (Nottingham Forest 1-0 Liverpool): Virgil van DIjk tried to set up Roberto Firmino in the first half instead of nodding home from six yards out. Late on he was totally unmarked but Dean Henderson saved his header which was straight down the middle of the goal. Of course, Van Dijk is a colossus of a defender but he had Liverpool’s best two chances and squandered them both. That lack of focus when it mattered most has cost Liverpool dearly this season and even if their levels have only dipped about 10 percent, it makes a huge difference for what Klopp demands from them. Klopp said a few weeks ago they were out of the title race and after a few dogged wins it looked like they could be back in it. But this defeat to Forest proves they will not be title contenders this season. (JPW)
2. Newcastle’s in the discussion (Spurs 1-2 Newcastle): There’s a lot of work to be done and a lot of season to be played but there’s very little in the first three months of the season that shows Newcastle cannot be a serious part of the top seven fight and perhaps even compete for a cup. The club is doing it without Jonjo Shelvey having a kick this season until the final moments of this match and with Allan Saint-Maximin missing for some time. And we know there’s a segment of Newcastle fans just happy to see their Premier League status appear safe in October for the first time in years. With Villa, Saints, and Chelsea the final three fixtures before the World Cup, Newcastle should enter the winter break in the mix. (NM)
3. Early goal remains key for Gunners (Southampton 1-1 Arsenal): Arsenal have set the tone early in games all season long, flying out of the traps and scoring early when they’re on top. The rest then usually takes care of itself as Arsenal can sit back and tempt opponents to take more chances to get back in the game. It is clearly something Mikel Arteta is demanding and this young team is full of energy, pace, and excitement. Sometimes the game is as simple as starting fast and then having the right to control the tempo. However, maybe fatigue kicked in Sunday and the Gunners couldn’t get over the line to make it 10 wins out of 11 to start the season. (JPW)
4.Man City not at its best, but Erling Haaland still is… (Man City 3-1 Brighton): When a side has a goalscorer of Erling Haaland’s quality and consistency, they’ll win more games than not even when they turn in a 5/10 or 6/10 performance (by their own standards). That’s the biggest difference between Manchester City this season and in years past. Saturday’s game is one they might have very well drawn a season (or two or three) ago, as they created just a handful of scoring chances and found themselves uncharacteristically out-possessed and out-passed. As for now? They have the undisputed best striker in the world to make the absolute most of those key moments that too often went against Man City before his arrival, and he’s putting up the most gaudy, absurd numbers we’ve ever seen in the Premier League. (AE)
5. Class of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen gives United sturdy foundation (Chelsea 1-1 Man Utd – Player ratings): The experienced duo of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro got Man United off to a fine start at Chelsea as they ticked things over nicely in midfield and gave the visitors a foundation to get something from the game. It wasn’t their fault Antony and Marcus Rashford missed chances. The way Eriksen and Casemiro were so calm under pressure was incredible to watch up close and their movement off the ball makes everything look so easy when they’re on it. And then of course Casemiro had the quality to finish when it mattered most. (JPW)
6. Everton’s loaded midfield delivers as McNeil flashes off the bench (Everton 3-0 Crystal Palace): On a good day for Everton midfielders, Dwight McNeil flashed for Frank Lampard when he entered the fray with the Toffees holding the lead. McNeil drove the ball into Palace territory before working a very stylish 1-2 with Alex Iwobi to round out Saturday’s scoring. It’s a cluttered midfield for Everton now that Frank Lampard’s helped Iwobi to another level, as Amadou Onana (just 21 years old), Idrissa Gana Gueye, McNeil, and James Garner give him a well-stocked cupboard at a position he knows better than most. (NM)
7. Coaching change, positional tweaks propel Villa to huge win (Aston Villa 4-0 Brentford): Sure there will have been emotions after Steven Gerrard was fired by Villa, but credit caretaker boss Aaron Danks for making some lineups moves that may’ve been coming from midweek anyway. Leander Dendoncker was immense in place of John McGinn, and playmaker Emiliano Buendia showed why any of his absences from the Starting XI were questioned by supporters. Ollie Watkins was more of a winger on Sunday and Leon Bailey was splendid on the left. (NM)
8.Finishing continues to betray Marsch, taking Elland Road to full boil– (Leeds 2-3 Fulham): Jesse Marsch has not done what he needs to do to inspire confidence out of Patrick Bamford, it seems, as Leeds’ center forward continues to get himself into position for goals but do anything other than put the ball over the line. Bamford had terrific chances in the 1-0 loss to Arsenal and the 2-0 loss to Leicester City, and he missed a prime chance to put Leeds ahead after coming on for scorer Rodrigo. Bamford was 1v1 with Bernd Leno and was denied by the Fulham keeper, and he later just missed reaching a cross from the right that could’ve given Leeds a late lifeline. Instead, Leeds will face another week of questions about their boss. (NM)
9. Quality strikes prove Leicester’s false position (Wolves 0-4 Leicester City): There is so much quality in this Leicester City side that it has been so surprising to see where they are in the league. Youri Tielemans’ strike was incredible and the movement and finish on Harvey Barnes’ effort was Leicester at its very best. And we all know what James Maddison can do. Leicester can carve opponents apart and now they have confidence back and they’re winning games. That will push them up the table very quickly. (JPW)
10. Kieran Trippier is ideal right back for Newcastle (and post-Reece James England) (Spurs 1-2 Newcastle): Who knows how long this can last — he’s 32 but still runs like a 25-year-old — but right now Kieran Trippier looks the perfect mix of adventure, grit, and wisdom in one right back. Eddie Howe’s general leads from the right side. Right now, he looks the top option for start for England at the World Cup following the injury to Reece James. The ex-Spurs back also highlights everything the club is missing on its right flank, but we’ll leave that for the Tottenham fans to lament. (NM)
Will Manchester City win yet another Premier League title? Can Chelsea and Liverpool push them all the way? How will Manchester United’s new-look side fare? What about Tottenham and Arsenal? How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package?
Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.
While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.
The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.
The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.
When will the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?
The season will take a pause after Match round 16, which ends on November 13. After the World Cup is finished on Dec. 18, Premier League games will then restart on December 26.
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
Newcastle United put an early shock into Tottenham Hotspur and held on for a 2-1 win in North London on Sunday, putting the Premier League on increased notice that Eddie Howe’s plan is ahead of schedule.
Callum Wilson scored off a Hugo Lloris error and Miguel Almiron continued his red-hot form to help the Magpies build a 2-0 away lead, with Harry Kane bringing Spurs back within one after halftime.
Kieran Trippier is the ideal right back: Who knows how long this can last — he’s 32 but still runs like a 25-year-old — but right now Kieran Trippier looks the perfect mix of adventure, grit, and wisdom in one right back. Eddie Howe’s general leads from the right side. Right now, he looks the top option for start for England at the World Cup following the injury to Reece James. The ex-Spurs back also highlights everything the club is missing on its right flank, but we’ll leave that for the Tottenham fans to lament.
Antonio Conte adapts, but too late: He’s one of the greatest tacticians and motivators to ever do it, but Antonio Conte’s been so slow to adapt his system to better suit Spurs current predicament. Down Dejan Kulusevski and RIcharlison, getting the ball to Harry Kane and Heung-min Son has been no small ask. Some would say that even a healthy Spurs would struggle with this thanks to a missing ball progressor. Regardless, Lucas Moura’s entry for the final 24 minutes was probably needed earlier and joined Ivan Perisic’s final half-hour as showing Conte what he was missing on Sunday.
Newcastle’s in the discussion: There’s a lot of work to be done and a lot of season to be played but there’s very little in the first three months of the season that shows Newcastle cannot be a serious part of the top seven fight and perhaps even compete for a cup. The club is doing it without Jonjo Shelvey having a kick this season until the final moments of this match and with Allan Saint-Maximin missing for some time. And we know there’s a segment of Newcastle fans just happy to see their Premier League status appear safe in October for the first time in years. With Villa, Saints, and Chelsea the final three fixtures before the World Cup, Newcastle should enter the winter break in the mix.
Stars of the show
Miguel Almiron
Nick Pope
Harry Kane
Sven Botman
Kieran Trippier
Eddie Howe reaction: On top-four, big spending talk
“The problem is if you associate with money it takes away credit from the players,” Howe said, via the BBC. “A lot of them were here anyway. Credit the players for the performance, don’t look at how the team were put together.
“There is a long way to go. Very tight divison. We’re enjoying the moment but we won’t get ahead of ourselves. We’ll try to win. I’m sure people will talk us up but I don’t want to put any external pressure on my players.”
Antonio Conte reaction: This will take time
Conte’s built more than a few contenders and cautions that Spurs have more building to do before the team can reach its potential:
“If we played one game every six or seven days, we could fight for something important,” Conte said, via the BBC. “To play every three days we have to continue to build our path and have patience. If someone thinks we can invent the win and do a miracle, we need to continue to work. … If someone doesn’t want to listen it’s not my problem. Fingers crossed we don’t have many injuries. Many injuries can affect our season.
“When you start this type of process, I can tell the line to follow. We have to finish this period of games and then in January we’ll see where we are, which improvement we need. Together with the club. The club knows very well. I was very clear in the summer. If we want to play in the Premier League and Champions League you need to improve the squad. When you play, play, play, injuries happen. When three to five players are out it becomes a problem for a team like Tottenham.”
What’s next?
Newcastle hosts Aston Villa at 10am ET Saturday, while Spurs have a big Champions League match at home to Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday before tangling with Bournemouth on the South Coast at 10am ET Saturday.
Callum Wilson goal video: Lloris strays, is punished
Miguel Almiron goal video: MLS export stays hot
Harry Kane goal video: Tottenham hero stoops to score
How to watch Tottenham vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 11:30am ET, Sunday TV Channel: USA Network Online:Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & star players
Harry Kane’s been red-hot but was saved in-tight by David De Gea right before Man United took a 2-0 lead at midweek. Spurs have struggled to get the ball in dangerous places but he’s done a lot with it. That said, he’s gone 90 minutes in almost every game across all competitions and it remains to be seen whether he’s wearing down a bit.
Newcastle looks strong at the back when Sven Botman and Nick Pope, while fullback Kieran Trippier — the old Spurs mainstay — has been a magnificent leader and crosser. If MIguel Almiron’s career-best form can last and Allan Saint-Maximin returns to health in-form, the Magpies could find themselves as good as they’ve been in a decade.
For those tempted to write off Erling Haaland’s historically-hot start to life as a Premier League striker, we get it.
There is something somewhat dull about not wondering the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, but just the number of his final tally.
Haaland’s Premier League-leading 17 goals from 11 games has him seven goals clear of the next closest challenger: Tottenham’s Harry Kane.
Haaland scored twice in City’s 3-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion at the weekend, as the big Norwegian’s now on pace for a record 58.7 goals.
And the later this season goes with him projected so far over the current record, the less chucking is accompanied by marking out the pace (especially considering Haaland will not be beat up by the World Cup, though he’d surely trade the chance for Norway to be in the tournament).
And even though Haaland is currently overperforming his expected goals total, it’s already becoming clear that projecting him for the Premier League record is not farfetched at all.
Take a look at these digits (right).
Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning.
Haaland is unlikely hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd.
Mohamed Salah holds the 38-game season record with his 32 goals scored for Liverpool during the 2017-18 season, while Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer bagged 34 during 42-game seasons in the 20th century’s final decade.
Haaland also could topple the record for goal involvements (goals plus assists) in a single season, including beating the 42-game record. Alan Shearer put up 47 over 42, while Thierry Henry holds the 38-game record with 44.
Other records that Haaland could legitimately tie or topple:
30 goals in a first Premier League season (Kevin Phillips, Sunderland, 1999-2000)
Goals in 24 different Premier League matches (Salah, Liverpool, 2017-18)
Most goals in a Premier League match (Five tied with five)
11-straight Premier League games with a goal (Jamie Vardy, Leicester, 2014-15)
Read on to see the latest Premier League goal totals for the 2022-23 season, as Haaland looks to claim a Golden Boot in his first PL season.
Fulham continued its habit of feasting on teams under stress, coming back from an early deficit to beat Leeds United 3-2 at Elland Road on Sunday.
Jesse Marsch’s hosts went in front through Rodrigo but Fulham responded through Aleksandar Mitrovic before Bobby Decordova-Reid’s clever header joined a sliding Willian finish to uncork a two-goal lead.
Crysencio Summerville scored in the first minute of stoppage time to bring Leeds within one and provide for an ultra-dramatic couple of minutes.
Finishing continues to betray Marsch as Elland Road at a boil: Jesse Marsch has not done what he needs to do to inspire confidence out of Patrick Bamford, it seems, as Leeds’ center forward continues to get himself into position for goals but do anything other than put the ball over the line. Bamford had terrific chances in the 1-0 loss to Arsenal and the 2-0 loss to Leicester City, and he missed a prime chance to put Leeds ahead after coming on for scorer Rodrigo. Bamford was 1v1 with Bernd Leno and was denied by the Fulham keeper, and he later just missed reaching a cross from the right that could’ve given Leeds a late life line.
Fulham’s defense a strength this time around: Remember when Fulham came and went from the Premier League a couple of years ago and got a slow start due to some lapses at the back? Tosin has grown from that time and Tim Ream is a steady force next to him. While the late Summerville goal makes this point look goofy to those who didn’t watch the game, the fight from this bunch is solid and competition certainly helps: Kevin Mbabu, Shane Duffy, and Issa Diop were on the bench to start the match.
Tactical focus
Fulham’s front three were a problem for Leeds back four, which looks unequipped to deal with this level. Robin Koch struggled and so, too, did Liam Cooper as Leeds keeper Illan Meslier saved an early breakaway that could’ve had the ugliness starting early. Andreas Pereira cued up so many moves for Willian, Mitrovic, and Harry Wilson, the first two names producing plenty.
“We are unified here, from the board to the staff and the players. We are hurting, it’s painful. We feel we’re doing little things that aren’t getting a reward.
“I understand the fans, their ire should be directed at me. I’ve got to find ways for us to get wins and points. But I’m focused on helping this team to get better and improve.”
Here’s more from Marsch on the fans (video below):
“I understand their frustration. We’re all in that boat. I’m responsible for making this team better and I’m going to work tirelessly to try to help them gain their confidence, to find solutions, to show belief in them and stay strong and keep pushing.”
“I’m here, I’ve said from the beginning, for the long term. I love this club and I’m investing everything I have to try and make things better. We always knew the league was incredibly difficult. We never took anything for granted, even staying up last year. We’re going to use that mentality, we never give up til the end even today, and we’ll figure out ways to get better.”
Fulham hosts Everton at 12:30pm ET Saturday, while Leeds heads to Liverpool two hours at 15 minutes later.
Rodrigo goal video: Leeds goes in front
Aleksandar Mitrovic goal video: Because of course Mitro scored
How to watch Leeds vs Fulham live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 9am ET, Sunday TV Channel: CNBC Online:Stream via NBCSports.com
Key storylines & star players
Patrick Bamford simply has to start finishing his chances. The Leeds center forward has an expected goals total of 3.84 this season but has zero goals on his account. Leeds was led by Rodrigo early in the season but he’s gone cold, too. Brenden Aaronson and Jack Harrison have been bright, but brightness without finish is an optical illusion and could cost American boss Jesse Marsch big time.
Only Harry Kane and Erling Haaland have scored more goals than Aleksandar Mitrovic, whose penalty Thursday leaves him tied with Ivan Toney for third in the Premier League for goals. Fulham’s fullbacks and wide men have certainly played their part, while Bernd Leno was wonderful early against Villa.
OUT: Leo Fuhr Hjelde (appendectomy), Adam Forshaw (ankle), Stuart Dallas (thigh), Archie Gray (toe), Tyler Adams (undisclosed)