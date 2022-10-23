Fulham keeps firing as Leeds fightback falls short at booing Elland Road

By Oct 23, 2022, 11:47 AM EDT
0 Comments

Fulham continued its habit of feasting on teams under stress, coming back from an early deficit to beat Leeds United 3-2 at Elland Road on Sunday.

Jesse Marsch’s hosts went in front through Rodrigo but Fulham responded through Aleksandar Mitrovic before Bobby Decordova-Reid’s clever header joined a sliding Willian finish to uncork a two-goal lead.

Crysencio Summerville scored in the first minute of stoppage time to bring Leeds within one and provide for an ultra-dramatic couple of minutes.

Leeds had arguably been performing just as well as Fulham but cannot get finish from its forwards, as Patrick Bamford came off the bench and had a breakaway stopped by Bernd Leno.

Sunday’s hosts finish the match in the bottom three with nine points while Fulham surges into seventh with 18 points.

What we learned from Leeds vs Fulham

Finishing continues to betray Marsch as Elland Road at a boil: Jesse Marsch has not done what he needs to do to inspire confidence out of Patrick Bamford, it seems, as Leeds’ center forward continues to get himself into position for goals but do anything other than put the ball over the line. Bamford had terrific chances in the 1-0 loss to Arsenal and the 2-0 loss to Leicester City, and he missed a prime chance to put Leeds ahead after coming on for scorer Rodrigo. Bamford was 1v1 with Bernd Leno and was denied by the Fulham keeper, and he later just missed reaching a cross from the right that could’ve given Leeds a late life line.

Fulham’s defense a strength this time around: Remember when Fulham came and went from the Premier League a couple of years ago and got a slow start due to some lapses at the back? Tosin has grown from that time and Tim Ream is a steady force next to him. While the late Summerville goal makes this point look goofy to those who didn’t watch the game, the fight from this bunch is solid and competition certainly helps: Kevin Mbabu, Shane Duffy, and Issa Diop were on the bench to start the match.

Tactical focus

Fulham’s front three were a problem for Leeds back four, which looks unequipped to deal with this level. Robin Koch struggled and so, too, did Liam Cooper as Leeds keeper Illan Meslier saved an early breakaway that could’ve had the ugliness starting early. Andreas Pereira cued up so many moves for Willian, Mitrovic, and Harry Wilson, the first two names producing plenty.

Stars of the show

Tosin

Tim Ream

Rodrigo

Aleksandar Mitrovic

Brenden Aaronson

Willian

Jesse Marsch reaction

“We are unified here, from the board to the staff and the players. We are hurting, it’s painful. We feel we’re doing little things that aren’t getting a reward.

“I understand the fans, their ire should be directed at me. I’ve got to find ways for us to get wins and points. But I’m focused on helping this team to get better and improve.”

Here’s more from Marsch on the fans (video below):

“I understand their frustration. We’re all in that boat. I’m responsible for making this team better and I’m going to work tirelessly to try to help them gain their confidence, to find solutions, to show belief in them and stay strong and keep pushing.”

“I’m here, I’ve said from the beginning, for the long term. I love this club and I’m investing everything I have to try and make things better. We always knew the league was incredibly difficult. We never took anything for granted, even staying up last year. We’re going to use that mentality, we never give up til the end even today, and we’ll figure out ways to get better.”

What’s next?

Fulham hosts Everton at 12:30pm ET Saturday, while Leeds heads to Liverpool two hours at 15 minutes later.

Rodrigo goal video: Leeds goes in front

Aleksandar Mitrovic goal video: Because of course Mitro scored

Key storylines & star players

Patrick Bamford simply has to start finishing his chances. The Leeds center forward has an expected goals total of 3.84 this season but has zero goals on his account. Leeds was led by Rodrigo early in the season but he’s gone cold, too. Brenden Aaronson and Jack Harrison have been bright, but brightness without finish is an optical illusion and could cost American boss Jesse Marsch big time.

Only Harry Kane and Erling Haaland have scored more goals than Aleksandar Mitrovic, whose penalty Thursday leaves him tied with Ivan Toney for third in the Premier League for goals. Fulham’s fullbacks and wide men have certainly played their part, while Bernd Leno was wonderful early against Villa.

OUT: Leo Fuhr Hjelde (appendectomy), Adam Forshaw (ankle), Stuart Dallas (thigh), Archie Gray (toe), Tyler Adams (undisclosed)

Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Daniel James (parent club), Layvin Kurzawa (calf), Manor Solomon (knee), Kenny Tete (fitness)

Newcastle into top-four with win at Tottenham

By Oct 23, 2022, 2:20 PM EDT
0 Comments

Newcastle United put an early shock into Tottenham Hotspur and held on for a 2-1 win in North London on Sunday, putting the Premier League on increased notice that Eddie Howe’s plan is ahead of schedule.

Callum Wilson scored off a Hugo Lloris error and Miguel Almiron continued his red-hot form to help the Magpies build a 2-0 away lead, with Harry Kane bringing Spurs back within one after halftime.

Newcastle moves to 21 points through 12 matches, a fourth-place spot (though Chelsea has the same points with a match-in-hand).

Tottenham has two more points but does not take advantage of the points dropped by North London derby rivals Arsenal on Sunday.

What we learned from Tottenham vs Newcastle

Kieran Trippier is the ideal right back: Who knows how long this can last — he’s 32 but still runs like a 25-year-old — but right now Kieran Trippier looks the perfect mix of adventure, grit, and wisdom in one right back. Eddie Howe’s general leads from the right side. Right now, he looks the top option for start for England at the World Cup following the injury to Reece James. The ex-Spurs back also highlights everything the club is missing on its right flank, but we’ll leave that for the Tottenham fans to lament.

Antonio Conte adapts, but too late: He’s one of the greatest tacticians and motivators to ever do it, but Antonio Conte’s been so slow to adapt his system to better suit Spurs current predicament. Down Dejan Kulusevski and RIcharlison, getting the ball to Harry Kane and Heung-min Son has been no small ask. Some would say that even a healthy Spurs would struggle with this thanks to a missing ball progressor. Regardless, Lucas Moura’s entry for the final 24 minutes was probably needed earlier and joined Ivan Perisic’s final half-hour as showing Conte what he was missing on Sunday.

Newcastle’s in the discussion: There’s a lot of work to be done and a lot of season to be played but there’s very little in the first three months of the season that shows Newcastle cannot be a serious part of the top seven fight and perhaps even compete for a cup. The club is doing it without Jonjo Shelvey having a kick this season until the final moments of this match and with Allan Saint-Maximin missing for some time. And we know there’s a segment of Newcastle fans just happy to see their Premier League status appear safe in October for the first time in years. With Villa, Saints, and Chelsea the final three fixtures before the World Cup, Newcastle should enter the winter break in the mix.

Stars of the show

Miguel Almiron

Nick Pope

Harry Kane

Sven Botman

Kieran Trippier

Tottenham vs Newcastle
fotmob.com

Eddie Howe reaction: On top-four, big spending talk

“The problem is if you associate with money it takes away credit from the players,” Howe said, via the BBC. “A lot of them were here anyway. Credit the players for the performance, don’t look at how the team were put together.

“There is a long way to go. Very tight divison. We’re enjoying the moment but we won’t get ahead of ourselves. We’ll try to win. I’m sure people will talk us up but I don’t want to put any external pressure on my players.”

Antonio Conte reaction: This will take time

Conte’s built more than a few contenders and cautions that Spurs have more building to do before the team can reach its potential:

“If we played one game every six or seven days, we could fight for something important,” Conte said, via the BBC. “To play every three days we have to continue to build our path and have patience. If someone thinks we can invent the win and do a miracle, we need to continue to work. … If someone doesn’t want to listen it’s not my problem. Fingers crossed we don’t have many injuries. Many injuries can affect our season.

“When you start this type of process, I can tell the line to follow. We have to finish this period of games and then in January we’ll see where we are, which improvement we need. Together with the club. The club knows very well. I was very clear in the summer. If we want to play in the Premier League and Champions League you need to improve the squad. When you play, play, play, injuries happen. When three to five players are out it becomes a problem for a team like Tottenham.”

What’s next?

Newcastle hosts Aston Villa at 10am ET Saturday, while Spurs have a big Champions League match at home to Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday before tangling with Bournemouth on the South Coast at 10am ET Saturday.

Callum Wilson goal video: Lloris strays, is punished

Miguel Almiron goal video: MLS export stays hot

Harry Kane goal video: Tottenham hero stoops to score

Key storylines & star players

Harry Kane’s been red-hot but was saved in-tight by David De Gea right before Man United took a 2-0 lead at midweek. Spurs have struggled to get the ball in dangerous places but he’s done a lot with it. That said, he’s gone 90 minutes in almost every game across all competitions and it remains to be seen whether he’s wearing down a bit.

Newcastle looks strong at the back when Sven Botman and Nick Pope, while fullback Kieran Trippier — the old Spurs mainstay — has been a magnificent leader and crosser. If MIguel Almiron’s career-best form can last and Allan Saint-Maximin returns to health in-form, the Magpies could find themselves as good as they’ve been in a decade.

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Dejan Kulusevski (thigh), Richarlison (calf).

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Matt Ritchie (calf), Emil Krafth (knee), Alexander Isak (thigh), Karl Darlow (foot), Allan Saint-Maximin (thigh).

Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

By Oct 23, 2022, 1:40 PM EDT
0 Comments

For those tempted to write off Erling Haaland’s historically-hot start to life as a Premier League striker, we get it.

There is something somewhat dull about not wondering the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, but just the number of his final tally.

Haaland’s Premier League-leading 17 goals from 11 games has him seven goals clear of the next closest challenger: Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

Haaland scored twice in City’s 3-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion at the weekend, as the big Norwegian’s now on pace for a record 58.7 goals.

And the later this season goes with him projected so far over the current record, the less chucking is accompanied by marking out the pace (especially considering Haaland will not be beat up by the World Cup, though he’d surely trade the chance for Norway to be in the tournament).

And even though Haaland is currently overperforming his expected goals total, it’s already becoming clear that projecting him for the Premier League record is not farfetched at all.

Premier League Golden Boot
Erling Haaland stats (fotmob.com)

Take a look at these digits (right).

Haaland isn’t just punching in goals; He’s made an almost seamless transition to Pep Guardiola’s system, producing chances for others in addition to his powerful self-positioning.

Haaland is unlikely hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd.

Mohamed Salah holds the 38-game season record with his 32 goals scored for Liverpool during the 2017-18 season, while Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer bagged 34 during 42-game seasons in the 20th century’s final decade.

Haaland also could topple the record for goal involvements (goals plus assists) in a single season, including beating the 42-game record. Alan Shearer put up 47 over 42, while Thierry Henry holds the 38-game record with 44.

Other records that Haaland could legitimately tie or topple:

  • 30 goals in a first Premier League season (Kevin Phillips, Sunderland, 1999-2000)
  • Goals in 24 different Premier League matches (Salah, Liverpool, 2017-18)
  • Most goals in a Premier League match (Five tied with five)
  • 11-straight Premier League games with a goal (Jamie Vardy, Leicester, 2014-15)

Read on to see the latest Premier League goal totals for the 2022-23 season, as Haaland looks to claim a Golden Boot in his first PL season.

Premier League 2022-23 Golden Boot race

  1. Erling Haaland, Man City — 17
  2. Harry Kane, Tottenham — 10
  3. Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham — 9
  4. Ivan Toney, Brentford — 8
  5. Phil Foden, Man City — 6
  6. Miguel Almiron, Newcastle — 6
  7. Roberto Firmino, Liverpool — 6
  8. Leandro Trossard — Brighton — 6
  9. James Maddison, Leicester City — 6
  10. Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal — 5
  11. Wilfried Zaha, Crystal Palace — 5
  12. Rodrigo, Leeds United — 5

Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?

By Oct 23, 2022, 11:29 AM EDT
0 Comments

Kevin De Bruyne’s gaudy assist numbers give rise to any number of considerations, and we have to wonder if the Manchester City star has ever wondered if the Premier League record would be his in a world in which Jose Mourinho found better use for him at Chelsea.

De Bruyne’s nine assists this Premier League season are more than double his closest competitors — teammate Bernardo Silva and Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka — to give him 95 for his career. That’s tied for fifth all-time with Dennis Bergkamp, 71 behind record holder Ryan Giggs.

The Belgian star, 31, arrived at Chelsea from Werder Bremen at the age of 22 and managed only 425 in a half-season before being offloaded to Wolfsburg. Back in the Bundesliga, De Bruyne got six assists the rest of the way before setting up 21 goals the next season to set up a move to Man City.

He’s since won the nascent Premier League Playmaker of the Season Award twice, including a 20-assist 2019-20 season, and he’s on pace to make it three of six. Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, and Eden Hazard have also won the award, which is only five years old.

De Bruyne also led the Premier League in assists in 2016-17, the year before the league but a name on the honor.

His stats hint that there’s more to come, as ‘KDB’ is creating a gaudy 3.75 chances per 90 minutes. After a season in which he scored 15 times with eight assists, De Bruyne is back taunting those who’d dare chase him in terms of setting up goals (Some guy named Erling Haaland is helping…).

Take a look at De Bruyne’s shining stats, and read on to see who’s chasing him in a list of the Premier League assist leaders for the 2022-23 season.

Premier League assist leaders
Kevin De Bruyne page at fotmob.com

Premier League 2022-23 assist leaders

  1. Kevin De Bruyne, Man City — 9
  2. Bernardo Silva, Man City — 5
  3. Alex Iwobi, Everton — 5
  4. Bukayo Saka, Arsenal — 4
  5. Andreas Pereira, Fulham — 4
  6. Jamie Vardy, Leicester City — 4
  7. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool — 3
  8. Dejan Kulusevski, Tottenham Hotspur — 3
  9. Erling Haaland, Man City — 3
  10. Ivan Perisic, Tottenham Hotspur — 3
  11. Roberto Firmino, Liverpool — 3
  12. Jack Harrison, Leeds United — 3
  13. Granit Xhaka, Arsenal — 3
  14. Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal — 3
  15. Kenny Tete, Fulham — 3
  16. Mohamed Salah, Liverpool — 3
  17. Phil Foden, Man City — 3
  18. Jack Harrison, Leeds — 3
  19. Rodri, Man City — 3
  20. Neeskens Kebano, Fulham — 3
  21. Dominic Solanke, Bournemouth — 3
  22. Bernardo Silva, Man City — 3
  23. Kostas Tsimikas, Liverpool — 3

Villans unleashed! Aston Villa scores four vs Bees to start life after Gerrard

By Oct 23, 2022, 11:05 AM EDT
0 Comments

Aston Villa’s manager-change bounce was more like propulsion as the Villans pummeled Brentford 4-0 at Villa Park on Sunday.

Villa took the field less than 72 hours after Steven Gerrard was sacked as manager, and tweaks to personnel and where they lined up appeared to make some difference.

Danny Ings scored twice as Villa struck for three goals in the game’s first 14 minutes. Leon Bailey had a goal and an assist and Ollie Watkins made it 4-0 before the hour mark.

Brentford remains in 10th with 14 points. The Bees managed 10 shots but Villa put 11 of their 19 attempts on target in climbing into 14th place, two points off the bottom three.

What we learned from Aston Villa vs Brentford

Tweaks matter: Sure there will have been emotions after Steven Gerrard was fired by Villa, but credit caretaker boss Aaron Danks for making some lineups moves that may’ve been coming from midweek anyway. Leander Dendoncker was immense in place of John McGinn, and playmaker Emiliano Buendia showed why any of his absences from the Starting XI were questioned by supporters. Ollie Watkins was more of a winger on Sunday and Leon Bailey was splendid on the left.

Thomas Frank’s future: The Dane’s been linked to the Villa vacancy but will be more concerned with what’s become an “Ivan Toney and hopefully someone else” attack. Bryan Mbeumo struggled big time and the attack did improve over the game but the match was also out of reach. The defending was brutal without Ben Mee, whose absence really highlighted what he’s meant to the Bees.

Tactical focus

Scoring three goals in 14 minutes makes it hard to focus on tactics, so we’ll again point to Aaron Danks’ tweaks. Danny Ings as the target man was certainly an inspired choice.

Stars of the show

Leon Bailey

Danny Ings

Leander Dendoncker

Emiliano Martinez

What’s next?

Villa heads to Newcastle at 10am ET Saturday, while Brentford hosts Wolves at the same time.

Leon Bailey goal video: Villa off to a flyer

Danny Ings goal video: Bailey adds assist

Danny Ings goal video: Rout’s on

Key storylines & star players

Aston Villa’s seven goals scored are tied for 2nd-fewest in the Premier League this season (Wolves, with five), with the side’s offensive struggles really driven home and reinforced by the following (painful) stat: Through 11 PL games, not a single Aston Villa player has scored multiple goals. As a team, Villa have scored multiple goals just once in a game this season. Aaron Danks, who served as Gerrard’s assistant (and Dean Smith’s before him), will take charge of Sunday’s game as the search for a permanent replacement plays out off the field.

Thus far, it’s been hit or miss for the Brentford defense, which was largely determined their fate on a game-by-game basis. In their three losses (to Arsenal, Newcastle and Fulham), Brentford conceded 11 goals (3.66 per game); in their eight draws and losses, just six goals conceded. Ivan Toney is off to a flying start with eight goals and two assists while playing all 990 PL minutes.

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Diego Carlos (achilles), Lucas Digne (ankle), Boubacar Kamara (knee), Ludwig Augustinsson (hamstring)

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Pontus Jansson (hamstring), Christian Norgaard (achilles), Aaron Hickey (ankle), Thomas Strakosha (ankle)

