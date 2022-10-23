Tottenham vs Newcastle, live! Score, lineups, how to watch, stream link

By Oct 23, 2022, 10:30 AM EDT
0 Comments

It’s a top-four litmus test when Tottenham Hotspur welcomes Newcastle United to North London on Sunday (watch live, 11:30am ET Sunday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

Third-place Spurs have 23 points through 11 games, having played once more than Chelsea (three points back) and Man United (four).

STREAM LIVE TOTTENHAM vs NEWCASTLE

Newcastle’s played 11 times and has 18 points, meaning an an away win puts them right in the thick of the top-four fight with a handful of matches left before the World Cup.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Tottenham vs Newcastle.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

Aston Villa vs Brentford live
Villans unleashed! Aston Villa scores four vs Bees to start life after Gerrard
Leeds vs Fulham live
Fulham keeps firing as Leeds fightback falls short at booing Elland Road
Southampton vs Arsenal
Battling Southampton pegs back Arsenal

How to watch Tottenham vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:30am ET, Sunday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Harry Kane’s been red-hot but was saved in-tight by David De Gea right before Man United took a 2-0 lead at midweek. Spurs have struggled to get the ball in dangerous places but he’s done a lot with it. That said, he’s gone 90 minutes in almost every game across all competitions and it remains to be seen whether he’s wearing down a bit.

Newcastle looks strong at the back when Sven Botman and Nick Pope, while fullback Kieran Trippier — the old Spurs mainstay — has been a magnificent leader and crosser. If MIguel Almiron’s career-best form can last and Allan Saint-Maximin returns to health in-form, the Magpies could find themselves as good as they’ve been in a decade.

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Dejan Kulusevski (thigh), Richarlison (calf).

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Matt Ritchie (calf), Emil Krafth (knee), Alexander Isak (thigh), Karl Darlow (foot), Allan Saint-Maximin (thigh).

More Premier League

Aston Villa vs Brentford live
Villans unleashed! Aston Villa scores four vs Bees to start life after Gerrard
Chelsea vs Manchester United player ratings
Chelsea vs Manchester United player ratings out of 10
Leicester vs Leeds
Resourceful Leicester City moving on up after flummoxing Leeds

Villans unleashed! Aston Villa scores four vs Bees to start life after Gerrard

By and Oct 23, 2022, 11:05 AM EDT
0 Comments

Aston Villa’s manager-change bounce was more like propulsion as the Villans pummeled Brentford 4-0 at Villa Park on Sunday.

Villa took the field less than 72 hours after Steven Gerrard was sacked as manager, and tweaks to personnel and where they lined up appeared to make some difference.

STREAM LIVE ASTON VILLA vs BRENTFORD

Danny Ings scored twice as Villa struck for three goals in the game’s first 14 minutes. Leon Bailey had a goal and an assist and Ollie Watkins made it 4-0 before the hour mark.

Brentford remains in 10th with 14 points. The Bees managed 10 shots but Villa put 11 of their 19 attempts on target in climbing into 14th place, two points off the bottom three.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

Leeds vs Fulham live
Fulham keeps firing as Leeds fightback falls short at booing Elland Road
Southampton vs Arsenal
Battling Southampton pegs back Arsenal
Wolves vs Leicester live
Leicester hammers Wolves to continue resurgence

What we learned from Aston Villa vs Brentford

Tweaks matter: Sure there will have been emotions after Steven Gerrard was fired by Villa, but credit caretaker boss Aaron Danks for making some lineups moves that may’ve been coming from midweek anyway. Leander Dendoncker was immense in place of John McGinn, and playmaker Emiliano Buendia showed why any of his absences from the Starting XI were questioned by supporters. Ollie Watkins was more of a winger on Sunday and Leon Bailey was splendid on the left.

Thomas Frank’s future: The Dane’s been linked to the Villa vacancy but will be more concerned with what’s become an “Ivan Toney and hopefully someone else” attack. Bryan Mbeumo struggled big time and the attack did improve over the game but the match was also out of reach. The defending was brutal without Ben Mee, whose absence really highlighted what he’s meant to the Bees.

Tactical focus

Scoring three goals in 14 minutes makes it hard to focus on tactics, so we’ll again point to Aaron Danks’ tweaks. Danny Ings as the target man was certainly an inspired choice.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Stars of the show

Leon Bailey

Danny Ings

Leander Dendoncker

Emiliano Martinez

What’s next?

Villa heads to Newcastle at 10am ET Saturday, while Brentford hosts Wolves at the same time.

Leon Bailey goal video: Villa off to a flyer

Danny Ings goal video: Bailey adds assist

Danny Ings goal video: Rout’s on

How to watch Aston Villa vs Brentford live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9 am ET, Sunday
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Aston Villa’s seven goals scored are tied for 2nd-fewest in the Premier League this season (Wolves, with five), with the side’s offensive struggles really driven home and reinforced by the following (painful) stat: Through 11 PL games, not a single Aston Villa player has scored multiple goals. As a team, Villa have scored multiple goals just once in a game this season. Aaron Danks, who served as Gerrard’s assistant (and Dean Smith’s before him), will take charge of Sunday’s game as the search for a permanent replacement plays out off the field.

Thus far, it’s been hit or miss for the Brentford defense, which was largely determined their fate on a game-by-game basis. In their three losses (to Arsenal, Newcastle and Fulham), Brentford conceded 11 goals (3.66 per game); in their eight draws and losses, just six goals conceded. Ivan Toney is off to a flying start with eight goals and two assists while playing all 990 PL minutes.

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Diego Carlos (achilles), Lucas Digne (ankle), Boubacar Kamara (knee), Ludwig Augustinsson (hamstring)

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Pontus Jansson (hamstring), Christian Norgaard (achilles), Aaron Hickey (ankle), Thomas Strakosha (ankle)

Follow @AndyEdMLS

Fulham keeps firing as Leeds fightback falls short at booing Elland Road

By Oct 23, 2022, 10:55 AM EDT
0 Comments

Fulham continued its habit of feasting on teams under stress, coming back from an early deficit to beat Leeds United 3-2 at Elland Road on Sunday.

Jesse Marsch’s hosts went in front through Rodrigo but Fulham responded through Aleksandar Mitrovic before Bobby Decordova-Reid’s clever header joined a sliding Willian finish to uncork a two-goal lead.

Crysencio Summerville scored in the first minute of stoppage time to bring Leeds within one and provide for an ultra-dramatic couple of minutes.

WATCH LEEDS vs FULHAM FULL MATCH REPLAY STREAM – LINK

Leeds had arguably been performing just as well as Fulham but cannot get finish from its forwards, as Patrick Bamford came off the bench and had a breakaway stopped by Bernd Leno.

Sunday’s hosts finish the match in the bottom three with nine points while Fulham surges into seventh with 18 points.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Premier League news

Aston Villa vs Brentford live
Villans unleashed! Aston Villa scores four vs Bees to start life after Gerrard
Southampton vs Arsenal
Battling Southampton pegs back Arsenal
Wolves vs Leicester live
Leicester hammers Wolves to continue resurgence

What we learned from Leeds vs Fulham

Finishing continues to betray Marsch as Elland Road at a boil: Jesse Marsch has not done what he needs to do to inspire confidence out of Patrick Bamford, it seems, as Leeds’ center forward continues to get himself into position for goals but do anything other than put the ball over the line. Bamford had terrific chances in the 1-0 loss to Arsenal and the 2-0 loss to Leicester City, and he missed a prime chance to put Leeds ahead after coming on for scorer Rodrigo. Bamford was 1v1 with Bernd Leno and was denied by the Fulham keeper, and he later just missed reaching a cross from the right that could’ve given Leeds a late life line.

Fulham’s defense a strength this time around: Remember when Fulham came and went from the Premier League a couple of years ago and got a slow start due to some lapses at the back? Tosin has grown from that time and Tim Ream is a steady force next to him. While the late Summerville goal makes this point look goofy to those who didn’t watch the game, the fight from this bunch is solid and competition certainly helps: Kevin Mbabu, Shane Duffy, and Issa Diop were on the bench to start the match.

Tactical focus

Fulham’s front three were a problem for Leeds back four, which looks unequipped to deal with this level. Robin Koch struggled and so, too, did Liam Cooper as Leeds keeper Illan Meslier saved an early breakaway that could’ve had the ugliness starting early. Andreas Pereira cued up so many moves for Willian, Mitrovic, and Harry Wilson, the first two names producing plenty.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Stars of the show

Tosin

Tim Ream

Rodrigo

Aleksandar Mitrovic

Brenden Aaronson

Willian

What’s next?

Fulham hosts Everton at 12:30pm ET Saturday, while Leeds heads to Liverpool two hours at 15 minutes later.

Rodrigo goal video: Leeds goes in front

Aleksandar Mitrovic goal video: Because of course Mitro scored

How to watch Leeds vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9am ET, Sunday
TV Channel: CNBC
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Patrick Bamford simply has to start finishing his chances. The Leeds center forward has an expected goals total of 3.84 this season but has zero goals on his account. Leeds was led by Rodrigo early in the season but he’s gone cold, too. Brenden Aaronson and Jack Harrison have been bright, but brightness without finish is an optical illusion and could cost American boss Jesse Marsch big time.

Only Harry Kane and Erling Haaland have scored more goals than Aleksandar Mitrovic, whose penalty Thursday leaves him tied with Ivan Toney for third in the Premier League for goals. Fulham’s fullbacks and wide men have certainly played their part, while Bernd Leno was wonderful early against Villa.

OUT: Leo Fuhr Hjelde (appendectomy), Adam Forshaw (ankle), Stuart Dallas (thigh), Archie Gray (toe), Tyler Adams (undisclosed)

Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Daniel James (parent club), Layvin Kurzawa (calf), Manor Solomon (knee), Kenny Tete (fitness)

More Premier League

Aston Villa vs Brentford live
Villans unleashed! Aston Villa scores four vs Bees to start life after Gerrard
Chelsea vs Manchester United player ratings
Chelsea vs Manchester United player ratings out of 10
Leicester vs Leeds
Resourceful Leicester City moving on up after flummoxing Leeds

Battling Southampton pegs back Arsenal

By Oct 23, 2022, 10:55 AM EDT
0 Comments

SOUTHAMPTON – Premier League leaders Arsenal were held by Southampton at St Mary’s as they drew for the first time this season.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]  

Granit Xhaka’s first half strike gave Arsenal a deserved lead but Stuart Armstrong scored a second half equalizer and Southampton were good value for that point as at raucous home crowd roared them over the line.

With the draw Arsenal remain two points clear atop the table, while Southampton move on to 12 points.

WATCH FULL MATCH REPLAY

Latest Premier League news

Aston Villa vs Brentford live
Villans unleashed! Aston Villa scores four vs Bees to start life after Gerrard
Leeds vs Fulham live
Fulham keeps firing as Leeds fightback falls short at booing Elland Road
Wolves vs Leicester live
Leicester hammers Wolves to continue resurgence

What we learned from Southampton vs Arsenal

Early goal key for Gunners: All season long they’ve set the tone early in games, come flying out of the traps and scored early when they’re on top. The rest then usually takes care of itself as Arsenal can sit back and tempt opponents to take more chances to get back in the game. It is clearly something Mikel Arteta is demanding and this young team is full of energy, pace and excitement. Sometimes the game is as simple as starting fast and then having the right to control the tempo. However, maybe fatigue kicked in and they couldn’t get over the line to make it 10 wins out of 11 to start the season.

Saints finding some rhythm: Missing Che Adams from the start after a slight hamstring issue, plus several other regulars through injury, this was a brave lineup selection from Hasenhuttl. They went for a 4-4-2 system and when they won the ball back high, they caused problems. Saints will be in a battle to stay out of the relegation battle this season but they’ve had a tough start to the season as six of their opening 12 games have come against teams in the top seven. They’ve shown enough to suggest they can push towards midtable and the pressure is off Hasenhuttl for now.

Tactical focus

Saints were brave and went with a 4-4-2 from the start. On the odd occasion they won the ball back high they looked a threat but Arsenal picked holes in their midfield pretty easily and it was a huge shock that it was only 1-0 to the Gunners at half time. The second half saw Saints player with a real bravery and they got their reward.

 [ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

What’s next?

Southampton head to Crystal Palace next Saturday, Oct. 29, while Arsenal travel to PSV Eindhoven on Thursday in the Europa League and then host Nottingham Forest on Sunday, Oct. 30.

How to watch Southampton vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9am ET, Sunday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines

Saints got a much-needed win after a terrible run of form and Hasenhuttl has gone back to a more experienced starting lineup for a crucial stretch of games. Che Adams is leading the line superbly and Saints look much better defensively this season. They are a very strange team as they’ve beaten Chelsea at home this season but lost to the likes of Aston Villa, Everton and Wolves. Saints need consistency and that will allow Hasenhuttl to play his talented youngsters more often. Saints’ last shutout at home came in their 1-0 win against Arsenal in April and the last two teams they’ve hosted an Arsenal side who were top of the PL they’ve one won and drawn one of those encounters.

As for Arsenal, well, they battled to a 1-0 win away at Leeds last weekend and this should be a similar test for Arteta’s side. They lost 1-0 at Southampton last season in a game they dominated but couldn’t finish off chances. With Gabriel Jesus now around, these are the type of games they have to win if they want to seal a top four finish, at the very least, this season. Arsenal have kept more clean sheets (4) and conceded fewer goals (3) away from home than any other team in the PL this season.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Che Adams scored the winner at Bournemouth and ran himself into the ground leading the line, while Romain Perraud has a goal and assist in his last two games and the French left back is a real threat going forward. Bukayo Saka scored the winner for Arsenal at Leeds, while the Gunners are digging deep and putting in gritty displays.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup

Tino Livramento continues to work his way back to full fitness, while talented teenage midfielder Romeo Lavia is very close to a return. Armel Bella-Kotchap suffered a shoulder injury against West Ham and will be out for a few weeks, at least, while right back Kyle Walker-Peters hobbled off against Bournemouth in midweek and is out for a long time with a hamstring issue. Saints go to a back five for this game.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup

Emile Smith Rowe and Mohamed Elneny remain out, while Oleksandr Zinchenko is out but Gabriel Martinelli is fit. The back four and two holding midfielders are settled.

Latest USMNT news

World Cup 2022 schedule
World Cup 2022 schedule – groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets,...
World Cup kits
Ranking the 2022 World Cup kits
World Cup 2022 Group B
World Cup 2022 Group B: England, USA, Iran, Wales schedule, fixtures, rankings

Leicester hammers Wolves to continue resurgence

By Oct 23, 2022, 10:50 AM EDT
0 Comments

Leicester secured a huge win away at Wolves as the Foxes secured back-to-back wins to move themselves out of the relegation zone.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]  

Youri Tielemans smashed home a beauty early on to make it 1-0, then Harvey Barnes finished off a fine move to make it two before half time.

James Maddison sealed the win with a third and Jamie Vardy added a fourth off the bench as Wolves huffed and puffed but never really got going.

With the win Leicester move on to 11 points, two points above Wolves who have now lost five of their last six games.

WATCH FULL MATCH REPLAY

Latest Premier League news

Aston Villa vs Brentford live
Villans unleashed! Aston Villa scores four vs Bees to start life after Gerrard
Leeds vs Fulham live
Fulham keeps firing as Leeds fightback falls short at booing Elland Road
Southampton vs Arsenal
Battling Southampton pegs back Arsenal

What we learned from Wolves vs Leicester

Defensive solidity returns for Foxes: Wolves still got in-behind Leicester on numerous occasions but it seemed like the Foxes were less fragile and the settled back four they have is a huge part of that. That was always going to be the way Rodgers would turn around this slow start to the season. Defensively Leicester have been woeful but they’ve now found a system and personnel who give them a platform to succeed.

Quality strikes prove Leicester’s false position: There is so much quality in this Leicester side that is has been so surprising to see where they are in the league. Tielemans’ strike was incredible and the movement and finish on Harvey Barnes’ effort was Leicester at their very best. And we all know what Maddison can do. Leicester can carve opponents apart and now they have confidence back and they’re winning games, that will push them up the table very quickly.

Wolves have no cutting edge: It has been a problem for years now and Diego Costa’s arrival hasn’t solved it. They had 20 shot to Leicester three when they went 3-0 down and they tells the story. Wolves are so hard-working but they just don’t have a cutting edge in the final third and Raul Jimenez being out is a huge miss. Caretaker boss Steve Davis has to push his team to take more chances in the final third.

Tactical focus

Leicester got the early goals, sat back and soaked up pressure and got their attacking players in the right position when they needed to. Wolves pushed hard to get back in the game but they never looked like they believed they would get back into it.

 [ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Stars of the show

Youri Tielemans: Classy goal and so slick in central midfield. Set the tone for a big win.

Wout Faes: He is a big reason why Leicester have turned things around. Great positioning and is growing in confidence.

What’s next?

Wolves travel to Brentford on Saturday, Oct. 29 and Leicester City host Manchester City on the same day.

How to watch Wolves vs Leicester live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9 am ET, Sunday
TV channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Leicester’s resurgence has largely been driven by a series of improved defensive performances. After conceding 11 goals in back-to-back defeats to Brighton and Tottenham, Leicester have conceded just two (both to Bournemouth, in the lone loss) in their last four games.

As for Wolves, chance creation and goal scoring remain serious problems. Adama Traore’s goal in the 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace was just the 5th goal (in 11 games) for Wolves this season. The next time Wolves score multiple goals in a game will be the first time this season.

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Raul Jimenez (groin), Pedro Neto (ankle), Sasa Kalajdzic (torn ACL), Chiquinho (knee)

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: James Maddison (suspension), Caglar Soyuncu (knee), Wilfried Ndidi (hamstring), Ricardo Pereira (achilles), Ryan Bertrand (knee), Jonny Evans (calf)

Follow @AndyEdMLS