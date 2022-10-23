Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Leicester secured a huge win away at Wolves as the Foxes secured back-to-back wins to move themselves out of the relegation zone.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Youri Tielemans smashed home a beauty early on to make it 1-0, then Harvey Barnes finished off a fine move to make it two before half time.

James Maddison sealed the win with a third and Jamie Vardy added a fourth off the bench as Wolves huffed and puffed but never really got going.

With the win Leicester move on to 11 points, two points above Wolves who have now lost five of their last six games.

WATCH FULL MATCH REPLAY

What we learned from Wolves vs Leicester

Defensive solidity returns for Foxes: Wolves still got in-behind Leicester on numerous occasions but it seemed like the Foxes were less fragile and the settled back four they have is a huge part of that. That was always going to be the way Rodgers would turn around this slow start to the season. Defensively Leicester have been woeful but they’ve now found a system and personnel who give them a platform to succeed.

Quality strikes prove Leicester’s false position: There is so much quality in this Leicester side that is has been so surprising to see where they are in the league. Tielemans’ strike was incredible and the movement and finish on Harvey Barnes’ effort was Leicester at their very best. And we all know what Maddison can do. Leicester can carve opponents apart and now they have confidence back and they’re winning games, that will push them up the table very quickly.

Wolves have no cutting edge: It has been a problem for years now and Diego Costa’s arrival hasn’t solved it. They had 20 shot to Leicester three when they went 3-0 down and they tells the story. Wolves are so hard-working but they just don’t have a cutting edge in the final third and Raul Jimenez being out is a huge miss. Caretaker boss Steve Davis has to push his team to take more chances in the final third.

Tactical focus

Leicester got the early goals, sat back and soaked up pressure and got their attacking players in the right position when they needed to. Wolves pushed hard to get back in the game but they never looked like they believed they would get back into it.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Stars of the show

Youri Tielemans: Classy goal and so slick in central midfield. Set the tone for a big win.

Wout Faes: He is a big reason why Leicester have turned things around. Great positioning and is growing in confidence.

What’s next?

Wolves travel to Brentford on Saturday, Oct. 29 and Leicester City host Manchester City on the same day.

How to watch Wolves vs Leicester live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9 am ET, Sunday

TV channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

What a strike by Youri Tielemans! Leicester City take the 1-0 lead over Wolves. 📺 @USA_Network #WOLLEI | #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/Qb5ZXUhQjE — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) October 23, 2022

Key storylines & star players

Leicester’s resurgence has largely been driven by a series of improved defensive performances. After conceding 11 goals in back-to-back defeats to Brighton and Tottenham, Leicester have conceded just two (both to Bournemouth, in the lone loss) in their last four games.

As for Wolves, chance creation and goal scoring remain serious problems. Adama Traore’s goal in the 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace was just the 5th goal (in 11 games) for Wolves this season. The next time Wolves score multiple goals in a game will be the first time this season.

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Raul Jimenez (groin), Pedro Neto (ankle), Sasa Kalajdzic (torn ACL), Chiquinho (knee)

✌️ Two changes.

🔙 Moutinho and Jonny back in the XI. How we line-up to face @LCFC. 📋🐺 pic.twitter.com/qt0t8wuhQo — Wolves (@Wolves) October 23, 2022

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: James Maddison (suspension), Caglar Soyuncu (knee), Wilfried Ndidi (hamstring), Ricardo Pereira (achilles), Ryan Bertrand (knee), Jonny Evans (calf)

Follow @AndyEdMLS