West Ham jump into top half with win over Bournemouth

By Oct 24, 2022, 6:08 AM EDT
0 Comments

West Ham vs Bournemouth recap: With a 2-0 victory over the Cherries on Monday, the Hammers climbed seven places in the Premier League table, from 17th to 10th.

Kurt Zouma opened the scoring (in somewhat controversial fashion — someone else, not Zouma, was responsible the controversy) just before halftime, and Said Benrahma added West Ham’s second goal from the penalty spot during second-half stoppage time.

West Ham (14 points) are now unbeaten in four of their last five PL games (3W-1D-1L) after winning just one of their first seven games to start the season. Bournemouth (13 points – 14th place), meanwhile, have lost two straight and are down two places in the table from where they began the weekend.

What we learned from West Ham vs Bournemouth

West Ham goal stands VAR scrutiny despite Thilo Kehrer handling the ball (video)

How to watch West Ham vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3 pm ET, Monday
TV channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

West Ham’s saving grace has been David Moyes’ reliably sturdy defensive foundation (12 goals conceded in 11 games, 5th-fewest in the PL). Though they have kept just two clean sheets this season, the defense has kept West Ham in games when they struggled to put their own chances away. Gianluca Scamacca, Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio each have two goals to their name thus far, as Moyes continues to search for the system which best suits his side.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, have been woefully inept when in possession of the ball, yet they somehow sit mid-table ahead of Monday’s clash. The Cherries average 0.63 xG per 90 minutes this season, which is the lowest total in the league by some margin (Wolves – 0.89 per 90). There are currently six sides in the PL averaging less than 1.0 xG per 90. West Ham, it should be noted, are not among them (1.27).

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Lucas Paqueta (shoulder), Nayef Aguerd (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Maxwel Cornet (calf), Craig Dawson (thigh)

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: David Brooks (fitness), Lloyd Kelly (knee)

Aston Villa appoint Unai Emery as head coach

By Oct 24, 2022, 4:09 PM EDT
Unai Emery
Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images
0 Comments

Following the departure of Steven Gerrard last Thursday, Aston Villa named former Arsenal and current Villarreal boss Unai Emery the club’s new manager on Monday, effective Nov. 1.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Emery had been at Villarreal since July 2020, eight months after he left Arsenal and was replaced by Mikel Arteta. Since returning to Spain Emery has added another Europa League trophy to his honors list, having beaten Manchester United on penalty kicks in the 2022-21 final in Gdansk, Poland.

Per the club, Unai Emery is set to take over on Nov. 1 after his work permit formalities are completed.

Aston Villa sit 14th (12 points) in the Premier League after 12 games. Gerrard was fired after a 3-0 defeat to newly promoted Fulham. With assistant manager Aaron Danks installed as interim manager for Sunday’s game against Brentford, Aston Villa won 4-0 on the back of three goals in the opening 15 minutes. It was just the second time all season Aston Villa had scored multiple goals in a game (and the first since matchweek 2, on Aug. 13).

Danks will remain in charge for Saturday’s clash with 5th-place Newcastle at St. Jame’s Park, before Emery resumes total control of the first-team squad ahead of his debut on Nov. 6, at home against Manchester United.

RB Salzburg vs Chelsea: How to watch live, team news, prediction

By Oct 24, 2022, 11:54 AM EDT
0 Comments

Graham Potter’s Chelsea are hoping to seal their spot in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League as they head to Austria.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

Potter is unbeaten in his first eight games in all competitions as Chelsea boss as their defensive solidity has returned but finishing off chances remains a big issue.

They will face a RB Salzburg side who are well in the mix for qualification to the knockout rounds too, as a win for the hosts will see them sit top of the table and ahead of Chelsea, Dinamo Zagreb and AC Milan in the standings with one game to go in a very tight Group E.

A win for Chelsea seals their spot in the last 16, while a win for RB Salzburg coupled with a draw between Dinamo Zagreb and AC Milan in the other Group E game will see the Austrian side seal their spot in the knockout rounds.

How to watch RB Salzburg vs Chelsea live, stream link, kick off time

Date: Tuesday, 12:45pm ET
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Key storylines

Things are going very well for Potter in his first few months in charge but coughing up a late, late equalizer at home to Manchester United at the weekend hurt. Chelsea’s tactics remain fluid and Potter, much like Thomas Tuchel, has yet to find the right combination in attack. Heading into this game Chelsea will rotate their squad once again as Potter looks to get the best out of Aubameyang, Sterling, Havertz and Co. in the final third.

Lowdown on RB Salzburg

The perennial overachievers are at it again. Forward Benjamin Sesko is one of the top young strikers on the planet as Salzburg have unearthed another gem. The Slovenian striker will cause the Blues plenty of problems, just like he did in the return game at Stamford Bridge, a 1-1 draw which was Potter’s first game in charge of Chelsea. Noah Okafor scored Salzburg’s late equalizer in that game and he’s also a handful. Salzburg’s identity remains in line with the Red Bull system and high-pressing is paramount to their playing style.

Chelsea team news, lineup options

Chelsea are missing a few key players through injury as Reece James and Wesley Fofana are both out, while N’Golo Kante is also a long-term absentee and his presence in midfield is hugely missed. Havertz, Pulisic, Gallagher and Kovacic could all come into the starting lineup, while Koulibaly missed the draw against United due to a small issue. Kepa should continue in goal after his incredible return to form following Edouard Mendy’s injury.

RB Salzburg vs Chelsea prediction

Okay, this won’t be easy for Chelsea. Especially after the gruelling 90 minutes they put in against Manchester United on Saturday. Graham Potter will have to freshen up his squad but I think they have just enough quality to get over the line. This will be tight and a draw isn’t a terrible result, but Chelsea will get the win they need to advance. RB Salzburg 1-2 Chelsea.

By Oct 24, 2022, 10:50 AM EDT
1 Comment

The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stage has been sensational and we are ready for the final two matchweeks.

With a congested schedule due to the 2022 World Cup kicking off in November, Champions League action has dominated most midweeks.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

Can Real Madrid win back-to-back Champions League titles? Or will the Premier League giants continue to reach the final (at least one PL team has reached four of the last five finals with two all-English finals in the last four) and go one better this season?

Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Inter Milan are together in the “group of death,” while Tottenham were handed a (relatively) easy draw with Eintracht Frankfurt, Sporting CP and Marseille in Group D. Manchester City will face perennial European noise-makers in Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla in Group G, while PSG and Juventus were paired up in Group H.

Rangers are back in the Champions League group stage for the first time since 2010, joining bitter Glasgow rivals Celtic to give the Scottish Premiership two clubs in the UCL group stage for the first time in 15 years. Both have struggled massively.

Elsewhere, Benfica, Copenhagen, Dinamo Zagreb, Viktoria Plzen and Maccabi Haifi made it through the playoffs, while this is the first time the Bundesliga has had five teams in the group stage after Frankfurt won the Europa League last season to qualify.

Below is everything you need following the UEFA Champions League group stage.

UEFA Champions League schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Group stage to be played September to November
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Champions League group stage fixtures (all kick off times ET)

Tuesday, 25 October
Salzburg vs Chelsea (12:45)
Sevilla vs Copenhagen (12:45)
Dinamo Zagreb vs AC Milan (3:00)
Celtic vs Shakhtar (3:00)
Leipzig vs Real Madrid (3:00)
Dortmund vs Man City (3:00)
Paris vs Maccabi Haifa (3:00)
Benfica vs Juventus (3:00)

Wednesday, 26 October
Club Brugge vs Porto (12:45)
Inter vs Plzen (12:45)
Napoli vs Rangers (3:00)
Ajax vs Liverpool (3:00)
Atletico vs Leverkusen (3:00)
Barcelona vs Bayern (3:00)
Tottenham vs Sporting CP (3:00)
Frankfurt vs Marseille (3:00)

JPW’s Champions League predictions – Matchday 5

Tuesday, 25 October
Salzburg 1-2 Chelsea
Sevilla 1-1 Copenhagen
Dinamo Zagreb 1-2 AC Milan
Celtic 2-2 Shakhtar
Leipzig 1-2 Real Madrid
Dortmund 1-2 Man City
Paris 3-1 Maccabi Haifa
Benfica 1-2 Juventus

Wednesday, 26 October
Club Brugge 1-1 Porto
Inter 4-1 Plzen
Napoli 3-1 Rangers
Ajax 2-3 Liverpool
Atletico 1-2 Leverkusen
Barcelona 2-1 Bayern
Tottenham 2-0 Sporting CP
Frankfurt 3-2 Marseille

Matchday 6

Tuesday, 1 November
Porto vs Atletico (18:45)
Leverkusen vs Club Brugge (18:45)
Liverpool vs Napoli (21:00)
Rangers vs Ajax (21:00)
Bayern vs Inter (21:00)
Plzen vs Barcelona (21:00)
Sporting CP vs Frankfurt (21:00)
Marseille vs Tottenham (21:00)

Wednesday, 2 November
Real Madrid vs Celtic (12:45)
Shakhtar vs Leipzig (12:45)
Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb (3:00)
AC Milan vs Salzburg (3:00)
Man City vs Sevilla (3:00)
Copenhagen vs Dortmund (3:00)
Juventus vs Paris (3:00)
Maccabi Haifa vs Benfica (3:00)

Knockout stage dates

Round of 16 draw: 7 November
Round of 16: 14/15/21/22 February & 7/8/14/15 March 2023
Quarter-final and semi-final draw: 17 March 2023
Quarter-finals: 11/12 & 18/19 April 2023
Semi-finals: 9/10 & 16/17 May 2023
Final: 10 June 2023

UEFA Champions League group stage standings

*qualified for knockout stage

Group A
*Napoli — 12 points (+13 GD)
Liverpool — 9 (+6)
Ajax — 3 (-4)
Rangers — 0 (-15)

Group B
*Club Brugge — 10 (+7)
Porto — 6 (0)
Atletico Madrid — 4 (-3)
Bayer Leverkusen — 3 (-4)

Group C
*Bayern Munich — 12 (+11)
Inter Milan — 7 (+1)
Barcelona — 4 (+1)
Viktoria Plzen — 0 (-13)

Group D
Tottenham Hotspur — 7 (+1)
Marseille — 6 (+2)
Sporting CP — 6 (0)
Eintracht Frankfurt — 4 (-3)

Group E
Chelsea — 7 (+4)
Red Bull Salzburg — 6 (+1)
Dinamo Zagreb — 4 (-2)
AC Milan — 4 (-3)

Group F
*Real Madrid — 10 (+6)
RB Leipzig — 6 (-1)
Shakhtar Donetsk — 5 (+2)
Celtic — 1 (-7)

Group G
*Manchester City — 10 (+10)
Borussia Dortmund — 7 (+5)
Sevilla — 2 (-7)
Copenhagen — 2 (-8)

Group H
Paris Saint-Germain — 8 (+3)
Benfica — 8 (+3)
Juventus — 3 (-2)
Maccabi Haifa — 3 (-4)

World Cup 2022 schedule – groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets, dates

By Oct 24, 2022, 6:15 AM EDT
2 Comments

The World Cup 2022 schedule is locked in and there is so much to look forward to ahead of the tournament in Qatar in November to December.

From the USMNT facing England the day after Thanksgiving to Mexico and Argentina squaring off in the group stages, Spain facing Germany, and Belgium vs Canada, there are plenty of intriguing games in the opening round.

Then we have the Round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals, and final to look forward to.

Below is the schedule in full, details on how to watch the games and everything else you need..

World Cup 2022 schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live

When: November 20, 2022 to December 18, 2022
Group stage game kick off times: 5am, 8am, 11am, 2pm (all ET)
Location: Qatar
TV channel in English: Fox
TV channel in Spanish: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock

Group A schedule (all kick off times ET)

November, 20: Qatar vs Ecuador – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 12pm
November, 21: Senegal vs Netherlands – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 5am
November, 25: Qatar vs Senegal – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 8am
November, 25: Netherlands vs Ecuador – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 11am
November, 29: Netherlands vs Qatar – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 10am
November, 29: Ecuador vs Senegal –  Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

Group B schedule

November, 21: England vs Iran – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
November, 21: USA vs Wales- Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm
November, 25: England vs USA – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm
November, 25: Wales vs Iran – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 5am
November, 29: Wales vs England – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm
November, 29: Iran vs USA – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Group C schedule

November, 22: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 5am
November, 22: Mexico vs Poland – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am
November, 26: Argentina vs Mexico – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm
November, 26: Poland vs Saudi Arabia – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
November, 30: Poland vs Argentina – Stadium 974, Doha – 2pm
November, 30: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm

Group D schedule

November, 22: France vs Australia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 2pm
November, 22: Denmark vs Tunisia – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
November, 26: France vs Denmark – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am
November, 26: Tunisia vs Australia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 5am
November, 30: Tunisia vs France –  Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am
November, 30: Australia vs Denmark – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 10am

Group E schedule

November, 23: Spain vs Costa Rica- Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 11am
November, 23: Germany vs Japan – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
November, 27: Spain vs Germany – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm
November, 27: Japan vs Costa Rica – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 5am
December, 1: Japan vs Spain – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm
December, 1: Costa Rica vs Germany – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Group F schedule

November, 23: Belgium vs Canada – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm
November, 23: Morocco vs Croatia – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 5am
November, 27: Belgium vs Morocco – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 8am
November, 27: Croatia vs Canada – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 11am
December, 1: Croatia vs Belgium – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am
December, 1: Canada vs Morocco – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 10am

Group G schedule

November, 24: Brazil vs Serbia – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm
November, 24: Switzerland vs Cameroon – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 5am
November, 28: Brazil vs Switzerland – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am
November, 28: Cameroon vs Serbia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 5am
December, 2: Cameroon vs Brazil – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm
December, 2: Serbia vs Switzerland – Stadium 974, Doha – 2pm

Group H schedule

November, 24: Portugal vs Ghana – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am
November, 24: Uruguay vs South Korea – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
November, 28: Portugal vs Uruguay – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm
November, 28: South Korea vs Ghana – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
December, 2: South Korea vs Portugal – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am
December, 2: Ghana vs Uruguay – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 10am

Round of 16 schedule

Match 49 – December, 3: Winner Group A vs Runners up Group B – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

Match 50 – December, 3:  Winners Group C vs Runners up Group D – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm

Match 52 -December, 4: Winners Group D vs Runners up Group C – Al Thumama Stadium, Doha – 10am

Match 51 – December, 4: Winners Group B vs Runners up Group A – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Match 53 -December, 5: Winners Group E vs Runners up Group F – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 10am

Match 54 – December, 5: Winners Group G vs Runners up Group H – Stadium 974, Doha – 2pm

Match 55 – December, 6: Winners Group F vs Runners up Group E – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

Match 56 – December, 6: Winners Group H vs Runners up Group G – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm

Quarterfinal schedule

Match 58 – December, 9: Winners Match 53 vs Winners Match 54 – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

Match 57 – December, 9: Winners Match 49 vs Winners Match 50 – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 10am

Match 60 – December, 10: Winners Match 55 vs Winners Match 56 – Al Thumama Stadium, Doha – 10am

Match 59 – December, 10: Winners Match 51 vs Winners Match 52 – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Semifinal schedule

Match 61 – December, 13: Winners Match 57 vs Winners Match 58 – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm

Match 62 – December, 14: Winners Match 59 vs Winners Match 60 – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Third-place play-off

Match 63 – December, 17: Losers Match 61 vs Losers Match 62 – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm

Final

Match 64 – December, 18: Winners Match 61 vs Winners Match 62 – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 10am