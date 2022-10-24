Graham Potter’s Chelsea are hoping to seal their spot in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League as they head to Austria.

Potter is unbeaten in his first eight games in all competitions as Chelsea boss as their defensive solidity has returned but finishing off chances remains a big issue.

They will face a RB Salzburg side who are well in the mix for qualification to the knockout rounds too, as a win for the hosts will see them sit top of the table and ahead of Chelsea, Dinamo Zagreb and AC Milan in the standings with one game to go in a very tight Group E.

A win for Chelsea seals their spot in the last 16, while a win for RB Salzburg coupled with a draw between Dinamo Zagreb and AC Milan in the other Group E game will see the Austrian side seal their spot in the knockout rounds.

How to watch RB Salzburg vs Chelsea live, stream link, kick off time

Date: Tuesday, 12:45pm ET

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Key storylines

Things are going very well for Potter in his first few months in charge but coughing up a late, late equalizer at home to Manchester United at the weekend hurt. Chelsea’s tactics remain fluid and Potter, much like Thomas Tuchel, has yet to find the right combination in attack. Heading into this game Chelsea will rotate their squad once again as Potter looks to get the best out of Aubameyang, Sterling, Havertz and Co. in the final third.

Lowdown on RB Salzburg

The perennial overachievers are at it again. Forward Benjamin Sesko is one of the top young strikers on the planet as Salzburg have unearthed another gem. The Slovenian striker will cause the Blues plenty of problems, just like he did in the return game at Stamford Bridge, a 1-1 draw which was Potter’s first game in charge of Chelsea. Noah Okafor scored Salzburg’s late equalizer in that game and he’s also a handful. Salzburg’s identity remains in line with the Red Bull system and high-pressing is paramount to their playing style.

Chelsea team news, lineup options

Chelsea are missing a few key players through injury as Reece James and Wesley Fofana are both out, while N’Golo Kante is also a long-term absentee and his presence in midfield is hugely missed. Havertz, Pulisic, Gallagher and Kovacic could all come into the starting lineup, while Koulibaly missed the draw against United due to a small issue. Kepa should continue in goal after his incredible return to form following Edouard Mendy’s injury.

RB Salzburg vs Chelsea prediction

Okay, this won’t be easy for Chelsea. Especially after the gruelling 90 minutes they put in against Manchester United on Saturday. Graham Potter will have to freshen up his squad but I think they have just enough quality to get over the line. This will be tight and a draw isn’t a terrible result, but Chelsea will get the win they need to advance. RB Salzburg 1-2 Chelsea.

