West Ham vs Bournemouth: How to watch live, stream link, TV, team news

By Oct 24, 2022, 2:08 AM EDT
West Ham vs Bournemouth: Both the Hammers and the Cherries will be looking for three points to pull themselves away from the relegation zone when they meet at London Stadium on Monday (watch live, 3 pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). 

STREAM LIVE WEST HAM vs BOURNEMOUTH

For West Ham (11 points – 17th place), it’s been a mighty struggle to score goals this season (9 in 11 games, 3rd-fewest in the Premier League). For Bournemouth (13 points – 13th place), it’s been much the same story (10 goals scored).

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of West Ham vs Bournemouth

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch West Ham vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3 pm ET, Monday
TV channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

West Ham’s saving grace has been David Moyes’ reliably sturdy defensive foundation (12 goals conceded in 11 games, 5th-fewest in the PL). Though they have kept just two clean sheets this season, the defense has kept West Ham in games when they struggled to put their own chances away. Gianluca Scamacca, Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio each have two goals to their name thus far, as Moyes continues to search for the system which best suits his side.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, have been woefully inept when in possession of the ball, yet they somehow sit mid-table ahead of Monday’s clash. The Cherries average 0.63 xG per 90 minutes this season, which is the lowest total in the league by some margin (Wolves – 0.89 per 90). There are currently six sides in the PL averaging less than 1.0 xG per 90. West Ham, it should be noted, are not among them (1.27).

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Lucas Paqueta (shoulder), Nayef Aguerd (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Maxwel Cornet (calf), Craig Dawson (thigh)

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: David Brooks (fitness), Lloyd Kelly (knee)

Battling Southampton pegs back Arsenal

By Oct 23, 2022, 6:55 PM EDT
SOUTHAMPTON – Premier League leaders Arsenal were held by Southampton at St Mary’s as they drew for the first time this season.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]  

Granit Xhaka’s first half strike gave Arsenal a deserved lead but Stuart Armstrong scored a second half equalizer and Southampton were good value for that point as a raucous home crowd roared them over the line.

With the draw Arsenal remain two points clear atop the table, while Southampton move on to 12 points.

WATCH FULL MATCH REPLAY

What we learned from Southampton vs Arsenal

Early goal remains key for Gunners: All season long they’ve set the tone early in games, come flying out of the traps and scored early when they’re on top. The rest then usually takes care of itself as Arsenal can sit back and tempt opponents to take more chances to get back in the game. It is clearly something Mikel Arteta is demanding and this young team is full of energy, pace and excitement. Sometimes the game is as simple as starting fast and then having the right to control the tempo. However, maybe fatigue kicked in and they couldn’t get over the line to make it 10 wins out of 11 to start the season.

Saints finding some rhythm: Missing Che Adams from the start after a slight hamstring issue, plus several other regulars through injury, this was a brave lineup selection from Hasenhuttl. They went for a 4-4-2 system and when they won the ball back high, they caused problems. Saints will be in a battle to stay out of the relegation battle this season but they’ve had a tough start to the campaign as six of their opening 12 games have come against teams in the top seven. They’ve shown enough to suggest they can push towards midtable and the pressure is off Hasenhuttl for now.

Tactical focus

Graphic via FotMob.com

Saints were brave and went with a 4-4-2 from the start. On the odd occasion they won the ball back high they looked a threat but Arsenal picked holes in their midfield pretty easily and it was a huge shock that it was only 1-0 to the Gunners at half time. The second half saw Saints play with real bravery and they got their reward.

 [ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Stars of the show

Lyanco: Brilliant defending out of position at right back. Set the tone for a dogged Saints display.

Duje Caleta-Car: Excellent. Kept Jesus quiet and calm on the ball. Building a good partnership with Salisu at center back.

Granit Xhaka: Got the goal and oozed class on the ball. His great season continues.

What’s next?

Southampton head to Crystal Palace next Saturday, Oct. 29, while Arsenal travel to PSV Eindhoven on Thursday in the Europa League and then host Nottingham Forest on Sunday, Oct. 30.

How to watch Southampton vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9am ET, Sunday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines

Saints got a much-needed win after a terrible run of form and Hasenhuttl has gone back to a more experienced starting lineup for a crucial stretch of games. Che Adams is leading the line superbly and Saints look much better defensively this season. They are a very strange team as they’ve beaten Chelsea at home this season but lost to the likes of Aston Villa, Everton and Wolves. Saints need consistency and that will allow Hasenhuttl to play his talented youngsters more often. Saints’ last shutout at home came in their 1-0 win against Arsenal in April and the last two teams they’ve hosted an Arsenal side who were top of the PL they’ve one won and drawn one of those encounters.

As for Arsenal, well, they battled to a 1-0 win away at Leeds last weekend and this should be a similar test for Arteta’s side. They lost 1-0 at Southampton last season in a game they dominated but couldn’t finish off chances. With Gabriel Jesus now around, these are the type of games they have to win if they want to seal a top four finish, at the very least, this season. Arsenal have kept more clean sheets (4) and conceded fewer goals (3) away from home than any other team in the PL this season.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Che Adams scored the winner at Bournemouth and ran himself into the ground leading the line, while Romain Perraud has a goal and assist in his last two games and the French left back is a real threat going forward. Bukayo Saka scored the winner for Arsenal at Leeds, while the Gunners are digging deep and putting in gritty displays.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup

Tino Livramento continues to work his way back to full fitness, while talented teenage midfielder Romeo Lavia is very close to a return. Armel Bella-Kotchap suffered a shoulder injury against West Ham and will be out for a few weeks, at least, while right back Kyle Walker-Peters hobbled off against Bournemouth in midweek and is out for a long time with a hamstring issue. Saints go to a back five for this game.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup

Emile Smith Rowe and Mohamed Elneny remain out, while Oleksandr Zinchenko is out but Gabriel Martinelli is fit. The back four and two holding midfielders are settled.

10 things we learned in the Premier League: Week 13

By Oct 23, 2022, 3:25 PM EDT
We’ve learned plenty from Week 13 of the 2022-23 Premier League season, and there’s still a match between Hammers and Cherries to entertain us on Monday.

West Ham hosts AFC Bournemouth at 3:15pm ET Monday (Watch live on USA Network and stream online via NBCSports.com), the final act of a weekend that saw a stunning stat.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

That stat?

Arsenal, Tottenham, Manchester United, Chelsea, and Liverpool combined for a total of three points between them, as Manchester City was the lone “Big Six” team to pick up all three points.

VIDEO: PL highlights ]

Or is it “Big Seven” now? Read on…

Here’s a look at 10 things that stood out, as our writers Joe Prince-Wright (JPW), Andy Edwards (AE), and Nicholas Mendola (NM) share their observations from across the most recent PL games.

1. Van Dijk misses big chances as Liverpool definitely out of title race (Nottingham Forest 1-0 Liverpool): Virgil van DIjk tried to set up Roberto Firmino in the first half instead of nodding home from six yards out. Late on he was totally unmarked but Dean Henderson saved his header which was straight down the middle of the goal. Of course, Van Dijk is a colossus of a defender but he had Liverpool’s best two chances and squandered them both. That lack of focus when it mattered most has cost Liverpool dearly this season and even if their levels have only dipped about 10 percent, it makes a huge difference for what Klopp demands from them. Klopp said a few weeks ago they were out of the title race and after a few dogged wins it looked like they could be back in it. But this defeat to Forest proves they will not be title contenders this season. (JPW)

2. Newcastle’s in the discussion (Spurs 1-2 Newcastle): There’s a lot of work to be done and a lot of season to be played but there’s very little in the first three months of the season that shows Newcastle cannot be a serious part of the top seven fight and perhaps even compete for a cup. The club is doing it without Jonjo Shelvey having a kick this season until the final moments of this match and with Allan Saint-Maximin missing for some time. And we know there’s a segment of Newcastle fans just happy to see their Premier League status appear safe in October for the first time in years. With Villa, Saints, and Chelsea the final three fixtures before the World Cup, Newcastle should enter the winter break in the mix. (NM)

3. Early goal remains key for Gunners (Southampton 1-1 Arsenal): Arsenal have set the tone early in games all season long, flying out of the traps and scoring early when they’re on top. The rest then usually takes care of itself as Arsenal can sit back and tempt opponents to take more chances to get back in the game. It is clearly something Mikel Arteta is demanding and this young team is full of energy, pace, and excitement. Sometimes the game is as simple as starting fast and then having the right to control the tempo. However, maybe fatigue kicked in Sunday and the Gunners couldn’t get over the line to make it 10 wins out of 11 to start the season. (JPW)

4. Man City not at its best, but Erling Haaland still is… (Man City 3-1 Brighton): When a side has a goalscorer of Erling Haaland’s quality and consistency, they’ll win more games than not even when they turn in a 5/10 or 6/10 performance (by their own standards). That’s the biggest difference between Manchester City this season and in years past. Saturday’s game is one they might have very well drawn a season (or two or three) ago, as they created just a handful of scoring chances and found themselves uncharacteristically out-possessed and out-passed. As for now? They have the undisputed best striker in the world to make the absolute most of those key moments that too often went against Man City before his arrival, and he’s putting up the most gaudy, absurd numbers we’ve ever seen in the Premier League. (AE)

5. Class of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen gives United sturdy foundation (Chelsea 1-1 Man Utd – Player ratings): The experienced duo of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro got Man United off to a fine start at Chelsea as they ticked things over nicely in midfield and gave the visitors a foundation to get something from the game. It wasn’t their fault Antony and Marcus Rashford missed chances. The way Eriksen and Casemiro were so calm under pressure was incredible to watch up close and their movement off the ball makes everything look so easy when they’re on it. And then of course Casemiro had the quality to finish when it mattered most. (JPW)

6. Everton’s loaded midfield delivers as McNeil flashes off the bench (Everton 3-0 Crystal Palace): On a good day for Everton midfielders, Dwight McNeil flashed for Frank Lampard when he entered the fray with the Toffees holding the lead. McNeil drove the ball into Palace territory before working a very stylish 1-2 with Alex Iwobi to round out Saturday’s scoring. It’s a cluttered midfield for Everton now that Frank Lampard’s helped Iwobi to another level, as Amadou Onana (just 21 years old), Idrissa Gana Gueye, McNeil, and James Garner give him a well-stocked cupboard at a position he knows better than most. (NM)

7. Coaching change, positional tweaks propel Villa to huge win (Aston Villa 4-0 Brentford): Sure there will have been emotions after Steven Gerrard was fired by Villa, but credit caretaker boss Aaron Danks for making some lineups moves that may’ve been coming from midweek anyway. Leander Dendoncker was immense in place of John McGinn, and playmaker Emiliano Buendia showed why any of his absences from the Starting XI were questioned by supporters. Ollie Watkins was more of a winger on Sunday and Leon Bailey was splendid on the left. (NM)

8. Finishing continues to betray Marsch, taking Elland Road to full boil– (Leeds 2-3 Fulham): Jesse Marsch has not done what he needs to do to inspire confidence out of Patrick Bamford, it seems, as Leeds’ center forward continues to get himself into position for goals but do anything other than put the ball over the line. Bamford had terrific chances in the 1-0 loss to Arsenal and the 2-0 loss to Leicester City, and he missed a prime chance to put Leeds ahead after coming on for scorer Rodrigo. Bamford was 1v1 with Bernd Leno and was denied by the Fulham keeper, and he later just missed reaching a cross from the right that could’ve given Leeds a late lifeline. Instead, Leeds will face another week of questions about their boss. (NM)

9. Quality strikes prove Leicester’s false position (Wolves 0-4 Leicester City): There is so much quality in this Leicester City side that it has been so surprising to see where they are in the league. Youri Tielemans’ strike was incredible and the movement and finish on Harvey Barnes’ effort was Leicester at its very best. And we all know what James Maddison can do. Leicester can carve opponents apart and now they have confidence back and they’re winning games. That will push them up the table very quickly. (JPW)

10. Kieran Trippier is ideal right back for Newcastle (and post-Reece James England) (Spurs 1-2 Newcastle): Who knows how long this can last — he’s 32 but still runs like a 25-year-old — but right now Kieran Trippier looks the perfect mix of adventure, grit, and wisdom in one right back. Eddie Howe’s general leads from the right side. Right now, he looks the top option for start for England at the World Cup following the injury to Reece James. The ex-Spurs back also highlights everything the club is missing on its right flank, but we’ll leave that for the Tottenham fans to lament. (NM)

Tottenham vs Newcastle
Premier League fixtures for 2022-23 season: How to watch, TV schedule, live stream links, Peacock, channel

By Oct 23, 2022, 2:25 PM EDT
The 2022-23 Premier League fixtures are front and center as the new season has delivered so much drama so far.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights

Remember: you can watch all 380 Premier League games across NBC, USA Network, NBCSports.com and Peacock. We’ve got you covered.

Will Manchester City win yet another Premier League title? Can Chelsea and Liverpool push them all the way? How will Manchester United’s new-look side fare? What about Tottenham and Arsenal? How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package?

So. Many. Questions.

[ MORE: Watch Premier League live | Peacock Premium details ]

Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.

While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.

The 2022-23 Premier League fixtures

The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.

The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.

When will the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?

The season will take a pause after Match round 16, which ends on November 13. After the World Cup is finished on Dec. 18, Premier League games will then restart on December 26.

When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?

The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?

These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:

Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers

Predictions for 2022-23 Premier League season

We made a few bold predictions ahead of the Premier League campaign, which you can read in full here. And we’ve also predicted how we think the Premier League table will look at the end of the 2022-23 campaign. I’m sure you agree wholeheartedly with these predictions…

2022-23 Premier League TV schedule

Below are the Premier League fixtures in full, with all kick offs listed at 10am ET unless otherwise stated:

Matchweek 13

Saturday 22 October

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Liverpool – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Everton 3-0 Crystal Palace – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Man City 3-1 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Chelsea 1-1 Man Utd – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/HighlightsPlayer ratings

Sunday 23 October

Aston Villa 4-0 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Leeds 2-3 Fulham – CNBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights/Reaction
Southampton 1-1 Arsenal – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Wolves 0-4 Leicester – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Spurs 1-2 Newcastle – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights/Reaction

Monday 24 October

3pm: West Ham v AFC Bournemouth – USA Network – WATCH LIVE ON NBCSPORTS.COM

Premier League table – October 23, 2022

Premier League table
https://scoreboard.nbcsports.com/soccer/season/93741/standings

Matchweek 1

Friday 5 August

Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Saturday 6 August

Fulham 2-2 Liverpool – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
AFC Bournemouth 2-0 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Leeds 2-1 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Newcastle 2-0 Nottingham Forest – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Spurs 4-1 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Everton 0-1 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 7 August

Leicester 2-2 Brentford – FULL MATCH  REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man Utd 1-2 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 0-2 Man City – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 2

Saturday 13 August

Aston Villa 2-1 Everton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Arsenal 4-2 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brighton 0-0 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man City 4-0 AFC Bournemouth – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Southampton 2-2 Leeds – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Wolves 0-0 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brentford 4-0 Man Utd – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 14 August

Nottingham Forest 1-0 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Chelsea 2-2 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Monday 15 August

Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 3

Saturday 20 August

Spurs 1-0 Wolves – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Crystal Palace 3-1 Aston Villa – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Everton 1-1 Nottingham Forest – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Fulham 3-2 Brentford – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Leicester 1-2 Southampton – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
AFC Bournemouth 0-3 Arsenal – NBC – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 21 August

Leeds 3-0 Chelsea – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 0-2 Brighton – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Newcastle 3-3 Man City – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Monday 22 August

Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 4

Saturday 27 August

Southampton 0-1 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brentford 1-1 Everton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brighton 1-0 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Chelsea 2-1 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Liverpool 9-0 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man City 4-2 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Arsenal 2-1 Fulham – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 28 August

Aston Villa 0-1 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Wolves 1-1 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Nottingham Forest 0-2 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 5

Tuesday 30 August

Crystal Palace 1-1 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Fulham 2-1 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Southampton 2-1 Chelsea – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Leeds 1-1 Everton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Wednesday 31 August

AFC Bournemouth 0-0 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Arsenal 2-1 Aston Villa – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man City 6-0 Nottingham Forest –  FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 1-1 Spurs – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Thursday 1 September

Leicester 0-1 Man Utd – USA Network –  FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 6

Saturday 3 September

Everton 0-0 Liverpool – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Chelsea 2-1 West Ham FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brentford 5-2 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Newcastle 0-0 Crystal Palace – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Nottingham Forest 2-3 AFC Bournemouth – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Spurs 2-1 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Wolves 1-0 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Aston Villa 1-1 Man City – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 4 September

Brighton 5-2 Leicester – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man Utd 3-1 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 7 – POSTPONED

Saturday 10 September

7:30am: Fulham v Chelsea – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
AFC Bournemouth v Brighton – Watch live on Peacock Premium
Leicester v Aston Villa – Watch live on Peacock Premium
Liverpool v Wolves – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
Southampton v Brentford – Watch live on Peacock Premium
12:30pm: Man City v Spurs – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Sunday 11 September

9am: Arsenal v Everton – Watch live on Peacock Premium
9am: West Ham v Newcastle – USA Network – WATCH LIVE
11:30am: Crystal Palace v Man Utd – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Monday 12 September

3pm: Leeds v Nottingham Forest – USA Network – WATCH LIVE

Matchweek 8

Friday 16 September

Aston Villa 1-0 Southampton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Nottingham Forest 2-3 Fulham – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Saturday 17 September

Wolves 0-3 Man City – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brighton v Crystal Palace – POSTPONED
Newcastle 1-1 Bournemouth – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Spurs 6-2 Leicester – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 18 September

Brentford 0-3 Arsenal – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Everton 1-0 West Ham – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
9am: Man Utd v Leeds – POSTPONED
11:30am: Chelsea v Liverpool – POSTPONED

Matchweek 9

Saturday 1 October

Arsenal 3-1 Spurs – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
AFC Bournemouth 0-0 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Fulham 1-4 Newcastle – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Liverpool 3-3 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Southampton 1-2 Everton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 2-0 Wolves – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday 2 October

Man City 6-3 Man Utd – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Leeds 0-0 Aston Villa – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Monday 3 October

Leicester 4-0 Nottingham Forest – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 10

Saturday October 8

AFC Bournemouth 2-1 Leicester – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Chelsea 3-0 Wolves – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Man City 4-0 Southampton – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Newcastle 5-1 Brentford – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Brighton 0-1 Spurs – NBC – WATCH LIVE ON NBCSPORTS.COMRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Sunday October 9

Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
West Ham 3-1 Fulham – CNBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS
Everton 1-2 Man Utd – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Monday October 10

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Aston Villa – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAY – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS

Matchweek 11

Friday 14 October

Brentford 2-1 Brighton – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights

Saturday 15 October

Leicester 1-1 Crystal Palace – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Fulham 2-2 Bournemouth – Peacock Premium – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Wolves 1-0 Nottingham Forest – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Spurs 2-0 Everton – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights

Sunday 16 October

Aston Villa 0-2 Chelsea – Peacock Premium – STREAM LIVERecap/Highlights
Leeds 0-1 Arsenal – Peacock Premium – STREAM LIVERecap/Highlights
Man Utd 0-0 Newcastle – USA Network – STREAM LIVERecap/Highlights
Southampton 1-1 West Ham – Peacock Premium – STREAM LIVERecap/Highlights
Liverpool 1-0 Man City – USA Network – STREAM LIVERecap/Highlights

Matchweek 12

Tuesday 18 October

2:30pm: Brighton 0-0 Nottingham Forest – USA Network – Full match replayRecap/highlights
3:15pm: Crystal Palace 2-1 Wolves – Full match replayRecap/highlights

Wednesday 19 October

Liverpool 1-0 West Ham – Full match replay Recap/highlights
Newcastle 1-0 Everton – Full match replay Recap/highlights
Brentford 0-0 Chelsea – USA Network – Full match replay Recap/highlights
Man Utd 2-0 Spurs – Full match replay Recap/highlights
AFC Bournemouth 0-1 Southampton – Full match replay Recap/highlights
Arsenal v Man City — Postponed due to Arsenal’s Europa League game

Thursday 20 October

Fulham 3-0 Aston Villa – USA Network – Full match replay– Recap/highlights
Leicester 2-0 Leeds – Full match replay– Recap/highlights

Matchweek 13

Saturday 22 October

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Liverpool – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Everton 3-0 Crystal Palace – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Man City 3-1 Brighton – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Chelsea 1-1 Man Utd – NBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/HighlightsPlayer ratings

Sunday 23 October

Aston Villa 4-0 Brentford – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Leeds 2-3 Fulham – CNBC – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights/Reaction
Southampton 1-1 Arsenal – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Wolves 0-4 Leicester – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights
Spurs 1-2 Newcastle – USA Network – FULL MATCH REPLAYRecap/Highlights/Reaction

Monday 24 October

3pm: West Ham v AFC Bournemouth – USA Network – WATCH LIVE ON NBCSPORTS.COM

Matchweek 14

Saturday 29 October

7:30am: Leicester v Man City
AFC Bournemouth v Spurs
Brentford v Wolves
Brighton v Chelsea
Crystal Palace v Southampton
Newcastle v Aston Villa
12:30pm: Fulham v Everton
2:45pm: Liverpool v Leeds

Sunday October 30

10am: Arsenal v Nottingham Forest
12:30pm: Man Utd v West Ham

Matchweek 15

Saturday 5 November

8:30am: Leeds v AFC Bournemouth
11am: Man City v Fulham
11am: Nottingham Forest v Brentford
11am: Wolves v Brighton
1:30pm: Everton v Leicester

Sunday 6 November

7am: Chelsea v Arsenal
9am: Aston Villa v Man Utd
9am: Southampton v Newcastle
9am: West Ham v Crystal Palace
11:30am: Spurs v Liverpool

Matchweek 16

Saturday 12 November

7:30am: Man City v Brentford
AFC Bournemouth v Everton
Liverpool v Southampton
Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace
Spurs v Leeds
West Ham v Leicester
12:30pm: Newcastle v Chelsea
2:45pm: Wolves v Arsenal

Sunday 13 November

9am: Brighton v Aston Villa
11:30am: Fulham v Man Utd

Monday 26 December

Arsenal v West Ham
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Brentford v Spurs
Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth
Crystal Palace v Fulham
Everton v Wolves
Leeds v Man City
Leicester v Newcastle
Man Utd v Nottingham Forest
Southampton v Brighton

Saturday 31 December

AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
Brighton v Arsenal
Fulham v Southampton
Liverpool v Leicester
Man City v Everton
Newcastle v Leeds
Nottingham Forest v Chelsea
Spurs v Aston Villa
West Ham v Brentford
Wolves v Man Utd

Monday 2 January

Arsenal v Newcastle
Aston Villa v Wolves
Brentford v Liverpool
Chelsea v Man City
Crystal Palace v Spurs
Everton v Brighton
Leeds v West Ham
Leicester v Fulham
Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth
Southampton v Nottingham Forest

Saturday 14 January

Aston Villa v Leeds
Brentford v AFC Bournemouth
Brighton v Liverpool
Chelsea v Crystal Palace
Everton v Southampton
Man Utd v Man City
Newcastle v Fulham
Nottingham Forest v Leicester
Spurs v Arsenal
Wolves v West Ham

Saturday 21 January

AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest
Arsenal v Man Utd
Crystal Palace v Newcastle
Fulham v Spurs
Leeds v Brentford
Leicester v Brighton
Liverpool v Chelsea
Man City v Wolves
Southampton v Aston Villa
West Ham v Everton

Saturday 4 February

Aston Villa v Leicester
Brentford v Southampton
Brighton v AFC Bournemouth
Chelsea v Fulham
Everton v Arsenal
Man Utd v Crystal Palace
Newcastle v West Ham
Nottingham Forest v Leeds
Spurs v Man City
Wolves v Liverpool

Saturday 11 February

AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle
Arsenal v Brentford
Crystal Palace v Brighton
Fulham v Nottingham Forest
Leeds v Man Utd
Leicester v Spurs
Liverpool v Everton
Man City v Aston Villa
Southampton v Wolves
West Ham v Chelsea

Saturday 18 February

Aston Villa v Arsenal
Brentford v Crystal Palace
Brighton v Fulham
Chelsea v Southampton
Everton v Leeds
Man Utd v Leicester
Newcastle v Liverpool
Nottingham Forest v Man City
Spurs v West Ham
Wolves v AFC Bournemouth

Saturday 25 February

AFC Bournemouth v Man City
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Everton v Aston Villa
Fulham v Wolves
Leeds v Southampton
Leicester v Arsenal
Man Utd v Brentford
Newcastle v Brighton
Spurs v Chelsea
West Ham v Nottingham Forest

Saturday 4 March

Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Brentford v Fulham
Brighton v West Ham
Chelsea v Leeds
Liverpool v Man Utd
Man City v Newcastle
Nottingham Forest v Everton
Southampton v Leicester
Wolves v Spurs

Saturday 11 March

AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool
Crystal Palace v Man City
Everton v Brentford
Fulham v Arsenal
Leeds v Brighton
Leicester v Chelsea
Man Utd v Southampton
Newcastle v Wolves
Spurs v Nottingham Forest
West Ham v Aston Villa

Saturday 18 March

Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth
Brentford v Leicester
Brighton v Man Utd
Chelsea v Everton
Liverpool v Fulham
Man City v West Ham
Nottingham Forest v Newcastle
Southampton v Spurs
Wolves v Leeds

Saturday 1 April

AFC Bournemouth v Fulham
Arsenal v Leeds
Brighton v Brentford
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Leicester
Everton v Spurs
Man City v Liverpool
Newcastle v Man Utd
Nottingham Forest v Wolves
West Ham v Southampton

Saturday 8 April

Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
Brentford v Newcastle
Fulham v West Ham
Leeds v Crystal Palace
Leicester v AFC Bournemouth
Liverpool v Arsenal
Man Utd v Everton
Southampton v Man City
Spurs v Brighton
Wolves v Chelsea

Saturday 15 April

Aston Villa v Newcastle
Chelsea v Brighton
Everton v Fulham
Leeds v Liverpool
Man City v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Man Utd
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Spurs v AFC Bournemouth
West Ham v Arsenal
Wolves v Brentford

Saturday 22 April

AFC Bournemouth v West Ham
Arsenal v Southampton
Brentford v Aston Villa
Brighton v Man City
Crystal Palace v Everton
Fulham v Leeds
Leicester v Wolves
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Man Utd v Chelsea
Newcastle v Spurs

Tuesday 25 April

19:45 Everton v Newcastle
19:45 Leeds v Leicester
19:45 Nottingham Forest v Brighton
19:45 Spurs v Man Utd
19:45 West Ham v Liverpool
19:45 Wolves v Crystal Palace
20:00 Aston Villa v Fulham

Wednesday 26 April

19:45 Chelsea v Brentford
19:45 Southampton v AFC Bournemouth
20:00 Man City v Arsenal

Saturday 29 April

AFC Bournemouth v Leeds
Arsenal v Chelsea
Brentford v Nottingham Forest
Brighton v Wolves
Crystal Palace v West Ham
Fulham v Man City
Leicester v Everton
Liverpool v Spurs
Man Utd v Aston Villa
Newcastle v Southampton

Saturday 6 May

AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Brighton v Everton
Fulham v Leicester
Liverpool v Brentford
Man City v Leeds
Newcastle v Arsenal
Nottingham Forest v Southampton
Spurs v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Man Utd
Wolves v Aston Villa

Saturday 13 May

Arsenal v Brighton
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v West Ham
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Everton v Man City
Leeds v Newcastle
Leicester v Liverpool
Man Utd v Wolves
Southampton v Fulham

Saturday 20 May

AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Brighton v Southampton
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man City v Chelsea
Newcastle v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Spurs v Brentford
West Ham v Leeds
Wolves v Everton

Sunday 28 May

16:00 Arsenal v Wolves
16:00 Aston Villa v Brighton
16:00 Brentford v Man City
16:00 Chelsea v Newcastle
16:00 Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
16:00 Everton v AFC Bournemouth
16:00 Leeds v Spurs
16:00 Leicester v West Ham
16:00 Man Utd v Fulham
16:00 Southampton v Liverpool

Newcastle into top-four with win at Tottenham

By Oct 23, 2022, 2:20 PM EDT
Newcastle United put an early shock into Tottenham Hotspur and held on for a 2-1 win in North London on Sunday, putting the Premier League on increased notice that Eddie Howe’s plan is ahead of schedule.

Callum Wilson scored off a Hugo Lloris error and Miguel Almiron continued his red-hot form to help the Magpies build a 2-0 away lead, with Harry Kane bringing Spurs back within one after halftime.

WATCH TOTTENHAM vs NEWCASTLE FULL MATCH REPLAY STREAM – LINK

Newcastle moves to 21 points through 12 matches, a fourth-place spot (though Chelsea has the same points with a match-in-hand).

Tottenham has two more points but does not take advantage of the points dropped by North London derby rivals Arsenal on Sunday.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

What we learned from Tottenham vs Newcastle

Kieran Trippier is the ideal right back: Who knows how long this can last — he’s 32 but still runs like a 25-year-old — but right now Kieran Trippier looks the perfect mix of adventure, grit, and wisdom in one right back. Eddie Howe’s general leads from the right side. Right now, he looks the top option for start for England at the World Cup following the injury to Reece James. The ex-Spurs back also highlights everything the club is missing on its right flank, but we’ll leave that for the Tottenham fans to lament.

Antonio Conte adapts, but too late: He’s one of the greatest tacticians and motivators to ever do it, but Antonio Conte’s been so slow to adapt his system to better suit Spurs current predicament. Down Dejan Kulusevski and RIcharlison, getting the ball to Harry Kane and Heung-min Son has been no small ask. Some would say that even a healthy Spurs would struggle with this thanks to a missing ball progressor. Regardless, Lucas Moura’s entry for the final 24 minutes was probably needed earlier and joined Ivan Perisic’s final half-hour as showing Conte what he was missing on Sunday.

Newcastle’s in the discussion: There’s a lot of work to be done and a lot of season to be played but there’s very little in the first three months of the season that shows Newcastle cannot be a serious part of the top seven fight and perhaps even compete for a cup. The club is doing it without Jonjo Shelvey having a kick this season until the final moments of this match and with Allan Saint-Maximin missing for some time. And we know there’s a segment of Newcastle fans just happy to see their Premier League status appear safe in October for the first time in years. With Villa, Saints, and Chelsea the final three fixtures before the World Cup, Newcastle should enter the winter break in the mix.

Stars of the show

Miguel Almiron

Nick Pope

Harry Kane

Sven Botman

Kieran Trippier

Eddie Howe reaction: On top-four, big spending talk

“The problem is if you associate with money it takes away credit from the players,” Howe said, via the BBC. “A lot of them were here anyway. Credit the players for the performance, don’t look at how the team were put together.

“There is a long way to go. Very tight divison. We’re enjoying the moment but we won’t get ahead of ourselves. We’ll try to win. I’m sure people will talk us up but I don’t want to put any external pressure on my players.”

Antonio Conte reaction: This will take time

Conte’s built more than a few contenders and cautions that Spurs have more building to do before the team can reach its potential:

“If we played one game every six or seven days, we could fight for something important,” Conte said, via the BBC. “To play every three days we have to continue to build our path and have patience. If someone thinks we can invent the win and do a miracle, we need to continue to work. … If someone doesn’t want to listen it’s not my problem. Fingers crossed we don’t have many injuries. Many injuries can affect our season.

“When you start this type of process, I can tell the line to follow. We have to finish this period of games and then in January we’ll see where we are, which improvement we need. Together with the club. The club knows very well. I was very clear in the summer. If we want to play in the Premier League and Champions League you need to improve the squad. When you play, play, play, injuries happen. When three to five players are out it becomes a problem for a team like Tottenham.”

What’s next?

Newcastle hosts Aston Villa at 10am ET Saturday, while Spurs have a big Champions League match at home to Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday before tangling with Bournemouth on the South Coast at 10am ET Saturday.

Callum Wilson goal video: Lloris strays, is punished

Miguel Almiron goal video: MLS export stays hot

Harry Kane goal video: Tottenham hero stoops to score

How to watch Tottenham vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:30am ET, Sunday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Harry Kane’s been red-hot but was saved in-tight by David De Gea right before Man United took a 2-0 lead at midweek. Spurs have struggled to get the ball in dangerous places but he’s done a lot with it. That said, he’s gone 90 minutes in almost every game across all competitions and it remains to be seen whether he’s wearing down a bit.

Newcastle looks strong at the back when Sven Botman and Nick Pope, while fullback Kieran Trippier — the old Spurs mainstay — has been a magnificent leader and crosser. If MIguel Almiron’s career-best form can last and Allan Saint-Maximin returns to health in-form, the Magpies could find themselves as good as they’ve been in a decade.

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Dejan Kulusevski (thigh), Richarlison (calf).

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Matt Ritchie (calf), Emil Krafth (knee), Alexander Isak (thigh), Karl Darlow (foot), Allan Saint-Maximin (thigh).

