The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stage has been sensational and we are ready for the final two matchweeks.

With a congested schedule due to the 2022 World Cup kicking off in November, Champions League action has dominated most midweeks.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

Can Real Madrid win back-to-back Champions League titles? Or will the Premier League giants continue to reach the final (at least one PL team has reached four of the last five finals with two all-English finals in the last four) and go one better this season?

Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Inter Milan are together in the “group of death,” while Tottenham were handed a (relatively) easy draw with Eintracht Frankfurt, Sporting CP and Marseille in Group D. Manchester City will face perennial European noise-makers in Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla in Group G, while PSG and Juventus were paired up in Group H.

Rangers are back in the Champions League group stage for the first time since 2010, joining bitter Glasgow rivals Celtic to give the Scottish Premiership two clubs in the UCL group stage for the first time in 15 years. Both have struggled massively.

Elsewhere, Benfica, Copenhagen, Dinamo Zagreb, Viktoria Plzen and Maccabi Haifi made it through the playoffs, while this is the first time the Bundesliga has had five teams in the group stage after Frankfurt won the Europa League last season to qualify.

Below is everything you need following the UEFA Champions League group stage.

UEFA Champions League schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Group stage to be played September to November

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+



Champions League group stage fixtures (all kick off times ET)

Tuesday, 25 October

Salzburg vs Chelsea (12:45)

Sevilla vs Copenhagen (12:45)

Dinamo Zagreb vs AC Milan (3:00)

Celtic vs Shakhtar (3:00)

Leipzig vs Real Madrid (3:00)

Dortmund vs Man City (3:00)

Paris vs Maccabi Haifa (3:00)

Benfica vs Juventus (3:00)

Wednesday, 26 October

Club Brugge vs Porto (12:45)

Inter vs Plzen (12:45)

Napoli vs Rangers (3:00)

Ajax vs Liverpool (3:00)

Atletico vs Leverkusen (3:00)

Barcelona vs Bayern (3:00)

Tottenham vs Sporting CP (3:00)

Frankfurt vs Marseille (3:00)

JPW’s Champions League predictions – Matchday 5

Tuesday, 25 October

Salzburg 1-2 Chelsea

Sevilla 1-1 Copenhagen

Dinamo Zagreb 1-2 AC Milan

Celtic 2-2 Shakhtar

Leipzig 1-2 Real Madrid

Dortmund 1-2 Man City

Paris 3-1 Maccabi Haifa

Benfica 1-2 Juventus

Wednesday, 26 October

Club Brugge 1-1 Porto

Inter 4-1 Plzen

Napoli 3-1 Rangers

Ajax 2-3 Liverpool

Atletico 1-2 Leverkusen

Barcelona 2-1 Bayern

Tottenham 2-0 Sporting CP

Frankfurt 3-2 Marseille

Matchday 1

Tuesday, 6 September

Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea — Highlights, Tuchel’s furious response

Dortmund 3-0 Copenhagen — WATCH: Reyna’s two assists

Salzburg 1-1 AC Milan — Dest makes Milan debut off bench

Celtic 0-3 Real Madrid — Carter-Vickers’ Bhoys eventually falter

Leipzig 1-4 Shakhtar — Ukrainians off to rollicking start

Sevilla 0-4 Man City– Highlights, Guardiola’s glowing reaction

Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 Juventus — McKennie scores in loss

Benfica 2-0 Maccabi Haifa — Cohen makes 3 saves in loss

Wednesday, 7 September

Ajax 4-0 Rangers — Dutch giants hammer Gers as Alvarez gets ball rolling

Frankfurt 0-3 Sporting CP — Portuguese giants led by Edwards’ opener

Napoli 4-1 Liverpool — Highlights as Klopp’s boys run ragged

Atletico 2-1 Porto — Griezmann scores 101st minute winner amid late drama

Club Brugge 1-0 Leverkusen — Sylla seals big win for Belgian champs

Barcelona 5-1 Plzen — Lewandowski hat trick leads rout

Inter 0-2 Bayern — Sane unplayable as Bayern ease to win

Tottenham 2-0 Marseille — Richarlison the late hero on his UCL debut

Matchday 2

Tuesday, 13 September

Plzen 0-2 Inter — Goal, assist for Dzeko in win over 10-man hosts

Sporting CP 2-0 Tottenham – Conte rues details plus video highlights

Liverpool 2-1 Ajax –Klopp relief at rebound win; Video highlights

Porto 0-4 Club Brugge — Four different scorers highlight blowout

Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 Atletico Madrid — Frimpong sets up two late goals

Bayern Munich 2-0 Barcelona — Wasteful finishing haunts Lewandowski return

Marseille 0-1 Eintracht Frankfurt — Late first-half Lindstrom goal the difference

Wednesday, 14 September

AC Milan 3-1 Dinamo Zagreb

Shakhtar 1-1 Celtic

Chelsea 1-1 Salzburg – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS

Rangers 0-3 Napoli

Real Madrid 2-0 RB Leipzig

Man City 2-1 Dortmund – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS

Copenhagen 0-0 Sevilla

Juventus 1-2 Benfica

Maccabi Haifa 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain

Matchday 3

Tuesday, 4 October

Bayern Munich 5-0 Viktoria Plzen

Marseille 4-1 Sporting CP

Liverpool 2-0 Rangers

Ajax 1-6 Napoli

Porto 2-0 Leverkusen

Club Brugge 2-0 Atletico Madrid

Inter Milan 1-0 Barcelona

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Wednesday, 5 October

Salzburg 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb

Leipzig 3-1 Celtic

Chelsea 3-0 AC Milan

Real Madrid 2-1 Shakhtar

Man City 5-0 Copenhagen

Sevilla 1-4 Dortmund

Juventus 3-1 Maccabi Haifa

Benfica 1-1 Paris

Matchday 4

Tuesday, 11 October

Copenhagen 0-0 Man City: 10-man City misses penalty, has goal reversed by VAR

Maccabi Haifa 2-0 Juventus: Israeli hosts spring upset on poor Juve

Dinamo Zagreb 1-1 Salzburg: Draw keeps Group E extremely tight

AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea: Blues sweep of MIlan puts them atop Group E

Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 Real Madrid: Warsaw-based Ukrainians give up late equalizer to champs

Celtic 0-2 Leipzig: Wasteful hosts done in by late Timo Werner goal, assist

Dortmund 1-1 Sevilla: USMNT’s Giovanni Reyna returns off bench in draw

Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 Benfica: Mbappe scores penalty after controversial exit reports

Wednesday, 12 October

Napoli 4-2 Ajax

Atletico Madrid 0-0 Club Brugge

Rangers 1-7 Liverpool

Bayer Leverkusen 0-3 Porto

Barcelona 3-3 Inter Milan

Viktoria Plzen 2-4 Bayern Munich

Tottenham 3-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

Sporting CP 0-2 Marseille

Matchday 5

Matchday 6

Tuesday, 1 November

Porto vs Atletico (18:45)

Leverkusen vs Club Brugge (18:45)

Liverpool vs Napoli (21:00)

Rangers vs Ajax (21:00)

Bayern vs Inter (21:00)

Plzen vs Barcelona (21:00)

Sporting CP vs Frankfurt (21:00)

Marseille vs Tottenham (21:00)

Wednesday, 2 November

Real Madrid vs Celtic (12:45)

Shakhtar vs Leipzig (12:45)

Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb (3:00)

AC Milan vs Salzburg (3:00)

Man City vs Sevilla (3:00)

Copenhagen vs Dortmund (3:00)

Juventus vs Paris (3:00)

Maccabi Haifa vs Benfica (3:00)

Knockout stage dates

Round of 16 draw: 7 November

Round of 16: 14/15/21/22 February & 7/8/14/15 March 2023

Quarter-final and semi-final draw: 17 March 2023

Quarter-finals: 11/12 & 18/19 April 2023

Semi-finals: 9/10 & 16/17 May 2023

Final: 10 June 2023

UEFA Champions League group stage standings

*qualified for knockout stage

Group A

*Napoli — 12 points (+13 GD)

Liverpool — 9 (+6)

Ajax — 3 (-4)

Rangers — 0 (-15)

Group B

*Club Brugge — 10 (+7)

Porto — 6 (0)

Atletico Madrid — 4 (-3)

Bayer Leverkusen — 3 (-4)

Group C

*Bayern Munich — 12 (+11)

Inter Milan — 7 (+1)

Barcelona — 4 (+1)

Viktoria Plzen — 0 (-13)

Group D

Tottenham Hotspur — 7 (+1)

Marseille — 6 (+2)

Sporting CP — 6 (0)

Eintracht Frankfurt — 4 (-3)

Group E

Chelsea — 7 (+4)

Red Bull Salzburg — 6 (+1)

Dinamo Zagreb — 4 (-2)

AC Milan — 4 (-3)

Group F

*Real Madrid — 10 (+6)

RB Leipzig — 6 (-1)

Shakhtar Donetsk — 5 (+2)

Celtic — 1 (-7)

Group G

*Manchester City — 10 (+10)

Borussia Dortmund — 7 (+5)

Sevilla — 2 (-7)

Copenhagen — 2 (-8)

Group H

Paris Saint-Germain — 8 (+3)

Benfica — 8 (+3)

Juventus — 3 (-2)

Maccabi Haifa — 3 (-4)

