Dortmund vs Manchester City recap: Riyad Mahrez missed a second-half penalty kick as Pep Guardiola’s side cliched the top spot in UEFA Champions League Group G with a 0-0 draw in Germany on Tuesday.

Man City entered matchday 5 with a three-point advantage over Dortmund, with 3rd-place Sevilla three points back and inferior on tiebreakers, meaning a draw would confirm each side’s place in the round of 16 with a game to spare.

It was Mahrez who earned, and squandered, what was obviously the game’s best scoring chance in the 59th minute, with Erling Haaland subbed off at halftime in a tactical change. Mahrez put it to Gregor Kobel’s right, but at a height that made it possible to get fingertips to it and push it onto the post.

Key storylines

Haaland’s all-out assault of the Premier League continued over the weekend, with two more goals in a 3-1 win over Brighton. That’s 17 goals in 11 PL games (plus another five goals in three games in the Champions League) for the big Norwegian, who scored 62 Bundesliga goals (plus another 15 in Europe) in two and a half seasons with Dortmund.

Lowdown on Borussia Dortmund

As was the case this with Haaland time a year ago, the departure of Jude Bellingham not only feels inevitable, but also potentially imminent. Man City have been linked with England’s newest teenage sensation, and Guardiola held back absolutely nothing in singing his praises — quotes from via Sky Sports:

“Borussia Dortmund is the perfect place for young talent to come. Maybe if he went to a top Premier League club, he wouldn’t have got the minutes. The best thing for young players is to play minutes. “It’s not just about the quality, it’s about how he was leading and kicking and going to the referee, this guy is something special and has the mentality. He already is one of the captains [at Dortmund], the whole package is really good. “He’s already in the national team for England at 19 years old, we know the quality he has. We will try to impose our game and win the game.”

Manchester City team news, lineup options

OUT: Kyle Walker (groin), Kalvin Phillips (shoulder), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE)

Dortmund vs Man City prediction

Even with all the absurd hype and expectations, Haaland has exceeded expectations to an incredible degree, so it’s hard to imagine a scenario in which he doesn’t score against his former club. Had City beaten Copenhagen, this would be a game of little consequence, and the face thy need three more points to secure top spot is bad news for Dortmund. Dortmund 1-3 Man City.

