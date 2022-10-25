Dortmund vs Manchester City live: The reigning Premier League champions will try to extend their unbeaten UEFA Champions League record when Erling Haaland returns to Dortmund on Tuesday.

It’s been three wins and a draw (last time out, away to Copenhagen) from four games thus far for Pep Guardiola’s side, as they enter the homestretch in Group G. Dortmund (7 points) sit 2nd with Sevilla and Copenhagen (2 points apiece) still mathematically alive.

How to watch Dortmund vs Manchester City live, stream link, kick off time

Date: Tuesday, 3pm ET

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Key storylines

Haaland’s all-out assault of the Premier League continued over the weekend, with two more goals in a 3-1 win over Brighton. That’s 17 goals in 11 PL games (plus another five goals in three games in the Champions League) for the big Norwegian, who scored 62 Bundesliga goals (plus another 15 in Europe) in two and a half seasons with Dortmund.

Lowdown on Borussia Dortmund

As was the case this with Haaland time a year ago, the departure of Jude Bellingham not only feels inevitable, but also potentially imminent. Man City have been linked with England’s newest teenage sensation, and Guardiola held back absolutely nothing in singing his praises — quotes from via Sky Sports:

“Borussia Dortmund is the perfect place for young talent to come. Maybe if he went to a top Premier League club, he wouldn’t have got the minutes. The best thing for young players is to play minutes. “It’s not just about the quality, it’s about how he was leading and kicking and going to the referee, this guy is something special and has the mentality. He already is one of the captains [at Dortmund], the whole package is really good. “He’s already in the national team for England at 19 years old, we know the quality he has. We will try to impose our game and win the game.”

Manchester City team news, lineup options

OUT: Kyle Walker (groin), Kalvin Phillips (shoulder), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE)

Dortmund vs Man City prediction

Even with all the absurd hype and expectations, Haaland has exceeded expectations to an incredible degree, so it’s hard to imagine a scenario in which he doesn’t score against his former club. Had City beaten Copenhagen, this would be a game of little consequence, and the face thy need three more points to secure top spot is bad news for Dortmund. Dortmund 1-3 Man City.

