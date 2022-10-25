Gaga Slonina, Jordan Morris in USMNT pre-World Cup training camp

CHICAGO (AP) Chelsea-bound goalkeeper Gaga Slonina is among nine players from eliminated teams in Major League Soccer invited to fitness training by the U.S. Soccer Federation ahead of the national team’s World Cup roster announcement on Nov. 9.

Defenders Aaron Long, Shaq Moore, DeAndre Yedlin and Walker Zimmerman also were invited to the training camp that started Tuesday in Frisco, Texas, along with midfielder Cristian Roldan and forwards Paul Arriola, Jesus Ferreira and Jordan Morris

The players’ inclusion does not indicate they have earned spots on coach Gregg Berhalter’s 26-man roster. The majority of the roster is expected to be from European clubs, which have matches through Nov. 13.

Slonina has never played for the national team. Matt Turner of Arsenal, Zack Steffen of Middlesbrough, Ethan Horvath of Luton and Sean Johnson of New York City have been the top four goalkeepers in the U.S. player pool. Johnson and Los Angeles midfielder Kellyn Acosta are on teams that have reached this Sunday’s MLS conference finals and hope to be in the championship game on Nov. 5.

Cincinnati forward Brandon Vazquez was not included.

Slonina, 18, debuted for the Chicago Fire in August 2021 and agreed this past August to a contract with Chelsea under which he was loaned to the Fire for the rest of the 2022 MLS season. Slonina missed Chicago’s last two MLS games because of a head injury and has not played a competitive match since Sept. 17.

Morris and Roldan last played on Oct. 9, Long, Moore and Zimmerman on Oct. 15, Yedlin on Oct. 17 and Arriola and Ferreira on Sunday.

Back in the World Cup after missing the 2018 tournament, the U.S. opens against Wales on Nov. 21, plays England in a Black Friday matchup four days later and closes group play on Nov. 29 against Iran.

The training camp roster:

Goalkeepers: Gaga Slonina (Chicago)

Defenders: Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Shaq Moore (Nashville), DeAndre Yedlin (Miami), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville)

Midfielder: Cristian Roldan (Seattle)

Forwards: Paul Arriola (Dallas), Jesus Ferreira (Dallas), Jordan Morris (Seattle)

Kai Havertz stunner wins Chelsea’s Champions League group

By Oct 25, 2022, 3:30 PM EDT
0 Comments

RB Salzburg vs Chelsea recap: Kai Havertz scored a sensational winning goal as the Blues clinched top spot in UEFA Champions League Group E with a 2-1 victory in Austria on Tuesday.

Mateo Kovacic hit a first-time beauty to open the scoring in the 23rd minute, but Salzburg hit back four minutes into the second half when Maximilian Wober found Junior Adamu with a brilliant early cross into the box. Havertz’s stunner came midway through the second half just as the Chelsea began to apply the pressure in pursuit of a winner.

Christian Pulisic received the ball 35 yards from goal and charged straight ahead before running into a cul de sac, spinning and re-routing centrally. Doing so forced one more defender to step up and out of position, leaving plenty of time for Havertz to switch the ball to his left and uncork a curler from the edge of the D.

With 10 points from five games, Chelsea have won Group E and will be one of eight seeded sides in the draw for the round of 16. Salzburg (6 points) will face AC Milan on the final day of the group stage, with both eyeing a 2nd-place finish to sneak into the knockout rounds.

How to watch RB Salzburg vs Chelsea live, stream link, kick off time

Date: Tuesday, 12:45pm ET
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Key storylines

Things are going very well for Potter in his first few months in charge but coughing up a late, late equalizer at home to Manchester United at the weekend hurt. Chelsea’s tactics remain fluid and Potter, much like Thomas Tuchel, has yet to find the right combination in attack. Heading into this game Chelsea will rotate their squad once again as Potter looks to get the best out of Aubameyang, Sterling, Havertz and Co. in the final third.

Lowdown on RB Salzburg

The perennial overachievers are at it again. Forward Benjamin Sesko is one of the top young strikers on the planet as Salzburg have unearthed another gem. The Slovenian striker will cause the Blues plenty of problems, just like he did in the return game at Stamford Bridge, a 1-1 draw which was Potter’s first game in charge of Chelsea. Noah Okafor scored Salzburg’s late equalizer in that game and he’s also a handful. Salzburg’s identity remains in line with the Red Bull system and high-pressing is paramount to their playing style.

Chelsea team news, lineup options

Chelsea are missing a few key players through injury as Reece James and Wesley Fofana are both out, while N’Golo Kante is also a long-term absentee and his presence in midfield is hugely missed. Havertz, Pulisic, Gallagher and Kovacic could all come into the starting lineup, while Koulibaly missed the draw against United due to a small issue. Kepa should continue in goal after his incredible return to form following Edouard Mendy’s injury.

RB Salzburg vs Chelsea prediction

Okay, this won’t be easy for Chelsea. Especially after the gruelling 90 minutes they put in against Manchester United on Saturday. Graham Potter will have to freshen up his squad but I think they have just enough quality to get over the line. This will be tight and a draw isn’t a terrible result, but Chelsea will get the win they need to advance. RB Salzburg 1-2 Chelsea.

Dortmund vs Man City, live! How to watch, team news, prediction

By Oct 25, 2022, 2:10 PM EDT
0 Comments

Dortmund vs Manchester City live: The reigning Premier League champions will try to extend their unbeaten UEFA Champions League record when Erling Haaland returns to Dortmund on Tuesday.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

It’s been three wins and a draw (last time out, away to Copenhagen) from four games thus far for Pep Guardiola’s side, as they enter the homestretch in Group G. Dortmund (7 points) sit 2nd with Sevilla and Copenhagen (2 points apiece) still mathematically alive.

How to watch Dortmund vs Manchester City live, stream link, kick off time

Date: Tuesday, 3pm ET
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Key storylines

Haaland’s all-out assault of the Premier League continued over the weekend, with two more goals in a 3-1 win over Brighton. That’s 17 goals in 11 PL games (plus another five goals in three games in the Champions League) for the big Norwegian, who scored 62 Bundesliga goals (plus another 15 in Europe) in two and a half seasons with Dortmund.

Lowdown on Borussia Dortmund

As was the case this with Haaland time a year ago, the departure of Jude Bellingham not only feels inevitable, but also potentially imminent. Man City have been linked with England’s newest teenage sensation, and Guardiola held back absolutely nothing in singing his praises — quotes from via Sky Sports:

“Borussia Dortmund is the perfect place for young talent to come. Maybe if he went to a top Premier League club, he wouldn’t have got the minutes. The best thing for young players is to play minutes.

“It’s not just about the quality, it’s about how he was leading and kicking and going to the referee, this guy is something special and has the mentality. He already is one of the captains [at Dortmund], the whole package is really good.

“He’s already in the national team for England at 19 years old, we know the quality he has. We will try to impose our game and win the game.”

Manchester City team news, lineup options

OUT: Kyle Walker (groin), Kalvin Phillips (shoulder), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE)

Dortmund vs Man City prediction

Even with all the absurd hype and expectations, Haaland has exceeded expectations to an incredible degree, so it’s hard to imagine a scenario in which he doesn’t score against his former club. Had City beaten Copenhagen, this would be a game of little consequence, and the face thy need three more points to secure top spot is bad news for Dortmund. Dortmund 1-3 Man City.

World Cup 2022 schedule – groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets, dates

By Oct 25, 2022, 12:05 PM EDT
2 Comments

The World Cup 2022 schedule is locked in and there is so much to look forward to ahead of the tournament in Qatar in November to December.

From the USMNT facing England the day after Thanksgiving to Mexico and Argentina squaring off in the group stages, Spain facing Germany, and Belgium vs Canada, there are plenty of intriguing games in the opening round.

Then we have the Round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals, and final to look forward to.

Below is the schedule in full, details on how to watch the games and everything else you need..

World Cup 2022 schedule, start time, dates, how to watch live

When: November 20, 2022 to December 18, 2022
Group stage game kick off times: 5am, 8am, 11am, 2pm (all ET)
Location: Qatar
TV channel in English: Fox
TV channel in Spanish: Telemundo, Universo, Peacock

Group A schedule (all kick off times ET)

November, 20: Qatar vs Ecuador – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 12pm
November, 21: Senegal vs Netherlands – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 5am
November, 25: Qatar vs Senegal – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 8am
November, 25: Netherlands vs Ecuador – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 11am
November, 29: Netherlands vs Qatar – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 10am
November, 29: Ecuador vs Senegal –  Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

Group B schedule

November, 21: England vs Iran – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
November, 21: USA vs Wales- Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm
November, 25: England vs USA – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm
November, 25: Wales vs Iran – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 5am
November, 29: Wales vs England – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm
November, 29: Iran vs USA – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Group C schedule

November, 22: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 5am
November, 22: Mexico vs Poland – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am
November, 26: Argentina vs Mexico – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm
November, 26: Poland vs Saudi Arabia – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
November, 30: Poland vs Argentina – Stadium 974, Doha – 2pm
November, 30: Saudi Arabia vs Mexico – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm

Group D schedule

November, 22: France vs Australia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 2pm
November, 22: Denmark vs Tunisia – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
November, 26: France vs Denmark – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am
November, 26: Tunisia vs Australia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 5am
November, 30: Tunisia vs France –  Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am
November, 30: Australia vs Denmark – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 10am

Group E schedule

November, 23: Spain vs Costa Rica- Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 11am
November, 23: Germany vs Japan – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
November, 27: Spain vs Germany – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm
November, 27: Japan vs Costa Rica – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 5am
December, 1: Japan vs Spain – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm
December, 1: Costa Rica vs Germany – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Group F schedule

November, 23: Belgium vs Canada – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm
November, 23: Morocco vs Croatia – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 5am
November, 27: Belgium vs Morocco – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 8am
November, 27: Croatia vs Canada – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 11am
December, 1: Croatia vs Belgium – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am
December, 1: Canada vs Morocco – Al Thumama Stadium, Al Khor – 10am

Group G schedule

November, 24: Brazil vs Serbia – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm
November, 24: Switzerland vs Cameroon – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 5am
November, 28: Brazil vs Switzerland – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am
November, 28: Cameroon vs Serbia – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 5am
December, 2: Cameroon vs Brazil – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm
December, 2: Serbia vs Switzerland – Stadium 974, Doha – 2pm

Group H schedule

November, 24: Portugal vs Ghana – Stadium 974, Doha – 11am
November, 24: Uruguay vs South Korea – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
November, 28: Portugal vs Uruguay – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm
November, 28: South Korea vs Ghana – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 8am
December, 2: South Korea vs Portugal – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am
December, 2: Ghana vs Uruguay – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 10am

Round of 16 schedule

Match 49 – December, 3: Winner Group A vs Runners up Group B – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

Match 50 – December, 3:  Winners Group C vs Runners up Group D – Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm

Match 52 -December, 4: Winners Group D vs Runners up Group C – Al Thumama Stadium, Doha – 10am

Match 51 – December, 4: Winners Group B vs Runners up Group A – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Match 53 -December, 5: Winners Group E vs Runners up Group F – Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah – 10am

Match 54 – December, 5: Winners Group G vs Runners up Group H – Stadium 974, Doha – 2pm

Match 55 – December, 6: Winners Group F vs Runners up Group E – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

Match 56 – December, 6: Winners Group H vs Runners up Group G – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm

Quarterfinal schedule

Match 58 – December, 9: Winners Match 53 vs Winners Match 54 – Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan – 10am

Match 57 – December, 9: Winners Match 49 vs Winners Match 50 – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 10am

Match 60 – December, 10: Winners Match 55 vs Winners Match 56 – Al Thumama Stadium, Doha – 10am

Match 59 – December, 10: Winners Match 51 vs Winners Match 52 – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Semifinal schedule

Match 61 – December, 13: Winners Match 57 vs Winners Match 58 – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 2pm

Match 62 – December, 14: Winners Match 59 vs Winners Match 60 – Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor – 2pm

Third-place play-off

Match 63 – December, 17: Losers Match 61 vs Losers Match 62 – Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan – 2pm

Final

Match 64 – December, 18: Winners Match 61 vs Winners Match 62 – Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail – 10am

UEFA Champions League: How to watch, predictions, updates, scores, schedule, fixtures

By Oct 25, 2022, 12:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stage has been sensational and we are ready for the final two matchweeks.

With a congested schedule due to the 2022 World Cup kicking off in November, Champions League action has dominated most midweeks.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

Can Real Madrid win back-to-back Champions League titles? Or will the Premier League giants continue to reach the final (at least one PL team has reached four of the last five finals with two all-English finals in the last four) and go one better this season?

Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Inter Milan are together in the “group of death,” while Tottenham were handed a (relatively) easy draw with Eintracht Frankfurt, Sporting CP and Marseille in Group D. Manchester City will face perennial European noise-makers in Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla in Group G, while PSG and Juventus were paired up in Group H.

Rangers are back in the Champions League group stage for the first time since 2010, joining bitter Glasgow rivals Celtic to give the Scottish Premiership two clubs in the UCL group stage for the first time in 15 years. Both have struggled massively.

Elsewhere, Benfica, Copenhagen, Dinamo Zagreb, Viktoria Plzen and Maccabi Haifi made it through the playoffs, while this is the first time the Bundesliga has had five teams in the group stage after Frankfurt won the Europa League last season to qualify.

Below is everything you need following the UEFA Champions League group stage.

UEFA Champions League schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Group stage to be played September to November
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Champions League group stage fixtures (all kick off times ET)

Tuesday, 25 October
Salzburg vs Chelsea (12:45)
Sevilla vs Copenhagen (12:45)
Dinamo Zagreb vs AC Milan (3:00)
Celtic vs Shakhtar (3:00)
Leipzig vs Real Madrid (3:00)
Dortmund vs Man City (3:00)
Paris vs Maccabi Haifa (3:00)
Benfica vs Juventus (3:00)

Wednesday, 26 October
Club Brugge vs Porto (12:45)
Inter vs Plzen (12:45)
Napoli vs Rangers (3:00)
Ajax vs Liverpool (3:00)
Atletico vs Leverkusen (3:00)
Barcelona vs Bayern (3:00)
Tottenham vs Sporting CP (3:00)
Frankfurt vs Marseille (3:00)

JPW’s Champions League predictions – Matchday 5

Tuesday, 25 October
Salzburg 1-2 Chelsea
Sevilla 1-1 Copenhagen
Dinamo Zagreb 1-2 AC Milan
Celtic 2-2 Shakhtar
Leipzig 1-2 Real Madrid
Dortmund 1-2 Man City
Paris 3-1 Maccabi Haifa
Benfica 1-2 Juventus

Wednesday, 26 October
Club Brugge 1-1 Porto
Inter 4-1 Plzen
Napoli 3-1 Rangers
Ajax 2-3 Liverpool
Atletico 1-2 Leverkusen
Barcelona 2-1 Bayern
Tottenham 2-0 Sporting CP
Frankfurt 3-2 Marseille

Matchday 1

Tuesday, 6 September
Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea — Highlights, Tuchel’s furious response
Dortmund 3-0 Copenhagen — WATCH: Reyna’s two assists
Salzburg 1-1 AC Milan — Dest makes Milan debut off bench
Celtic 0-3 Real Madrid — Carter-Vickers’ Bhoys eventually falter
Leipzig 1-4 Shakhtar — Ukrainians off to rollicking start
Sevilla 0-4 Man City– Highlights, Guardiola’s glowing reaction
Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 Juventus — McKennie scores in loss
Benfica 2-0 Maccabi Haifa — Cohen makes 3 saves in loss

Wednesday, 7 September
Ajax 4-0 Rangers — Dutch giants hammer Gers as Alvarez gets ball rolling
Frankfurt 0-3 Sporting CP — Portuguese giants led by Edwards’ opener
Napoli 4-1 Liverpool — Highlights as Klopp’s boys run ragged
Atletico 2-1 Porto — Griezmann scores 101st minute winner amid late drama
Club Brugge 1-0 Leverkusen — Sylla seals big win for Belgian champs
Barcelona 5-1 Plzen — Lewandowski hat trick leads rout
Inter 0-2 Bayern — Sane unplayable as Bayern ease to win
Tottenham 2-0 Marseille — Richarlison the late hero on his UCL debut

Matchday 2

Tuesday, 13 September
Plzen 0-2 Inter — Goal, assist for Dzeko in win over 10-man hosts
Sporting CP 2-0 Tottenham – Conte rues details plus video highlights
Liverpool 2-1 Ajax –Klopp relief at rebound win; Video highlights
Porto 0-4 Club Brugge — Four different scorers highlight blowout
Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 Atletico Madrid — Frimpong sets up two late goals
Bayern Munich 2-0 Barcelona — Wasteful finishing haunts Lewandowski return
Marseille 0-1 Eintracht Frankfurt — Late first-half Lindstrom goal the difference

Wednesday, 14 September
AC Milan 3-1 Dinamo Zagreb
Shakhtar 1-1 Celtic
Chelsea 1-1 Salzburg – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Rangers 0-3 Napoli
Real Madrid 2-0 RB Leipzig
Man City 2-1 Dortmund – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Copenhagen 0-0 Sevilla
Juventus 1-2 Benfica
Maccabi Haifa 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain

Matchday 3

Tuesday, 4 October
Bayern Munich 5-0 Viktoria Plzen
Marseille 4-1 Sporting CP
Liverpool 2-0 Rangers
Ajax 1-6 Napoli
Porto 2-0 Leverkusen
Club Brugge 2-0 Atletico Madrid
Inter Milan 1-0 Barcelona
Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Wednesday, 5 October
Salzburg 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb
Leipzig 3-1 Celtic
Chelsea 3-0 AC Milan
Real Madrid 2-1 Shakhtar
Man City 5-0 Copenhagen
Sevilla 1-4 Dortmund
Juventus 3-1 Maccabi Haifa
Benfica 1-1 Paris

Matchday 4

Tuesday, 11 October
Copenhagen 0-0 Man City: 10-man City misses penalty, has goal reversed by VAR
Maccabi Haifa 2-0 Juventus: Israeli hosts spring upset on poor Juve
Dinamo Zagreb 1-1 Salzburg: Draw keeps Group E extremely tight
AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea: Blues sweep of MIlan puts them atop Group E
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 Real Madrid: Warsaw-based Ukrainians give up late equalizer to champs
Celtic 0-2 Leipzig: Wasteful hosts done in by late Timo Werner goal, assist
Dortmund 1-1 Sevilla: USMNT’s Giovanni Reyna returns off bench in draw
Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 Benfica: Mbappe scores penalty after controversial exit reports

Wednesday, 12 October
Napoli 4-2 Ajax
Atletico Madrid 0-0 Club Brugge
Rangers 1-7 Liverpool
Bayer Leverkusen 0-3 Porto
Barcelona 3-3 Inter Milan
Viktoria Plzen 2-4 Bayern Munich
Tottenham 3-2 Eintracht Frankfurt
Sporting CP 0-2 Marseille

Matchday 6

Tuesday, 1 November
Porto vs Atletico (18:45)
Leverkusen vs Club Brugge (18:45)
Liverpool vs Napoli (21:00)
Rangers vs Ajax (21:00)
Bayern vs Inter (21:00)
Plzen vs Barcelona (21:00)
Sporting CP vs Frankfurt (21:00)
Marseille vs Tottenham (21:00)

Wednesday, 2 November
Real Madrid vs Celtic (12:45)
Shakhtar vs Leipzig (12:45)
Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb (3:00)
AC Milan vs Salzburg (3:00)
Man City vs Sevilla (3:00)
Copenhagen vs Dortmund (3:00)
Juventus vs Paris (3:00)
Maccabi Haifa vs Benfica (3:00)

Knockout stage dates

Round of 16 draw: 7 November
Round of 16: 14/15/21/22 February & 7/8/14/15 March 2023
Quarter-final and semi-final draw: 17 March 2023
Quarter-finals: 11/12 & 18/19 April 2023
Semi-finals: 9/10 & 16/17 May 2023
Final: 10 June 2023

UEFA Champions League group stage standings

*qualified for knockout stage

Group A
*Napoli — 12 points (+13 GD)
Liverpool — 9 (+6)
Ajax — 3 (-4)
Rangers — 0 (-15)

Group B
*Club Brugge — 10 (+7)
Porto — 6 (0)
Atletico Madrid — 4 (-3)
Bayer Leverkusen — 3 (-4)

Group C
*Bayern Munich — 12 (+11)
Inter Milan — 7 (+1)
Barcelona — 4 (+1)
Viktoria Plzen — 0 (-13)

Group D
Tottenham Hotspur — 7 (+1)
Marseille — 6 (+2)
Sporting CP — 6 (0)
Eintracht Frankfurt — 4 (-3)

Group E
Chelsea — 7 (+4)
Red Bull Salzburg — 6 (+1)
Dinamo Zagreb — 4 (-2)
AC Milan — 4 (-3)

Group F
*Real Madrid — 10 (+6)
RB Leipzig — 6 (-1)
Shakhtar Donetsk — 5 (+2)
Celtic — 1 (-7)

Group G
*Manchester City — 10 (+10)
Borussia Dortmund — 7 (+5)
Sevilla — 2 (-7)
Copenhagen — 2 (-8)

Group H
Paris Saint-Germain — 8 (+3)
Benfica — 8 (+3)
Juventus — 3 (-2)
Maccabi Haifa — 3 (-4)