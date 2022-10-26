UEFA Champions League: How to watch, predictions, updates, scores, schedule, fixtures

By Oct 26, 2022, 3:30 PM EDT
1 Comment

The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stage has been sensational and we are ready for the final two matchweeks.

With a congested schedule due to the 2022 World Cup kicking off in November, Champions League action has dominated most midweeks.

Can Real Madrid win back-to-back Champions League titles? Or will the Premier League giants continue to reach the final (at least one PL team has reached four of the last five finals with two all-English finals in the last four) and go one better this season?

Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Inter Milan are together in the “group of death,” while Tottenham were handed a (relatively) easy draw with Eintracht Frankfurt, Sporting CP and Marseille in Group D. Manchester City will face perennial European noise-makers in Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla in Group G, while PSG and Juventus were paired up in Group H.

Rangers are back in the Champions League group stage for the first time since 2010, joining bitter Glasgow rivals Celtic to give the Scottish Premiership two clubs in the UCL group stage for the first time in 15 years. Both have struggled massively.

Elsewhere, Benfica, Copenhagen, Dinamo Zagreb, Viktoria Plzen and Maccabi Haifi made it through the playoffs, while this is the first time the Bundesliga has had five teams in the group stage after Frankfurt won the Europa League last season to qualify.

Below is everything you need following the UEFA Champions League group stage.

UEFA Champions League schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Group stage to be played September to November
How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Champions League group stage fixtures (all kick off times ET)

Tuesday, 25 October
Salzburg 1-2 Chelsea — Recap & highlights
Dortmund 0-0 Man City — Recap & highlights
Sevilla 3-0 Copenhagen
Dinamo Zagreb 0-4 AC Milan
Celtic 1-1 Shakhtar
Leipzig 3-2 Real Madrid
Paris Saint-Germain 7-2 Maccabi Haifa
Benfica 4-3 Juventus

Wednesday, 26 October
Tottenham 1-1 Sporting CP — Recap & highlights
Ajax 0-3 Liverpool — Recap & highlights
Club Brugge 0-4 Porto
Inter Milan 4-0 Plzen
Napoli 3-0 Rangers
Atletico 2-2 Leverkusen
Barcelona 0-3 Bayern
Frankfurt vs Marseille

JPW’s Champions League predictions – Matchday 5

Tuesday, 25 October
Salzburg 1-2 Chelsea
Sevilla 1-1 Copenhagen
Dinamo Zagreb 1-2 AC Milan
Celtic 2-2 Shakhtar
Leipzig 1-2 Real Madrid
Dortmund 1-2 Man City
Paris 3-1 Maccabi Haifa
Benfica 1-2 Juventus

Wednesday, 26 October
Club Brugge 1-1 Porto
Inter 4-1 Plzen
Napoli 3-1 Rangers
Ajax 2-3 Liverpool
Atletico 1-2 Leverkusen
Barcelona 2-1 Bayern
Tottenham 2-0 Sporting CP
Frankfurt 3-2 Marseille

Matchday 1

Tuesday, 6 September
Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Chelsea — Highlights, Tuchel’s furious response
Dortmund 3-0 Copenhagen — WATCH: Reyna’s two assists
Salzburg 1-1 AC Milan — Dest makes Milan debut off bench
Celtic 0-3 Real Madrid — Carter-Vickers’ Bhoys eventually falter
Leipzig 1-4 Shakhtar — Ukrainians off to rollicking start
Sevilla 0-4 Man City– Highlights, Guardiola’s glowing reaction
Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 Juventus — McKennie scores in loss
Benfica 2-0 Maccabi Haifa — Cohen makes 3 saves in loss

Wednesday, 7 September
Ajax 4-0 Rangers — Dutch giants hammer Gers as Alvarez gets ball rolling
Frankfurt 0-3 Sporting CP — Portuguese giants led by Edwards’ opener
Napoli 4-1 Liverpool — Highlights as Klopp’s boys run ragged
Atletico 2-1 Porto — Griezmann scores 101st minute winner amid late drama
Club Brugge 1-0 Leverkusen — Sylla seals big win for Belgian champs
Barcelona 5-1 Plzen — Lewandowski hat trick leads rout
Inter 0-2 Bayern — Sane unplayable as Bayern ease to win
Tottenham 2-0 Marseille — Richarlison the late hero on his UCL debut

Matchday 2

Tuesday, 13 September
Plzen 0-2 Inter — Goal, assist for Dzeko in win over 10-man hosts
Sporting CP 2-0 Tottenham – Conte rues details plus video highlights
Liverpool 2-1 Ajax –Klopp relief at rebound win; Video highlights
Porto 0-4 Club Brugge — Four different scorers highlight blowout
Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 Atletico Madrid — Frimpong sets up two late goals
Bayern Munich 2-0 Barcelona — Wasteful finishing haunts Lewandowski return
Marseille 0-1 Eintracht Frankfurt — Late first-half Lindstrom goal the difference

Wednesday, 14 September
AC Milan 3-1 Dinamo Zagreb
Shakhtar 1-1 Celtic
Chelsea 1-1 Salzburg – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Rangers 0-3 Napoli
Real Madrid 2-0 RB Leipzig
Man City 2-1 Dortmund – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Copenhagen 0-0 Sevilla
Juventus 1-2 Benfica
Maccabi Haifa 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain

Matchday 3

Tuesday, 4 October
Bayern Munich 5-0 Viktoria Plzen
Marseille 4-1 Sporting CP
Liverpool 2-0 Rangers
Ajax 1-6 Napoli
Porto 2-0 Leverkusen
Club Brugge 2-0 Atletico Madrid
Inter Milan 1-0 Barcelona
Eintracht Frankfurt 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Wednesday, 5 October
Salzburg 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb
Leipzig 3-1 Celtic
Chelsea 3-0 AC Milan
Real Madrid 2-1 Shakhtar
Man City 5-0 Copenhagen
Sevilla 1-4 Dortmund
Juventus 3-1 Maccabi Haifa
Benfica 1-1 Paris

Matchday 4

Tuesday, 11 October
Copenhagen 0-0 Man City: 10-man City misses penalty, has goal reversed by VAR
Maccabi Haifa 2-0 Juventus: Israeli hosts spring upset on poor Juve
Dinamo Zagreb 1-1 Salzburg: Draw keeps Group E extremely tight
AC Milan 0-2 Chelsea: Blues sweep of MIlan puts them atop Group E
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-1 Real Madrid: Warsaw-based Ukrainians give up late equalizer to champs
Celtic 0-2 Leipzig: Wasteful hosts done in by late Timo Werner goal, assist
Dortmund 1-1 Sevilla: USMNT’s Giovanni Reyna returns off bench in draw
Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 Benfica: Mbappe scores penalty after controversial exit reports

Wednesday, 12 October
Napoli 4-2 Ajax
Atletico Madrid 0-0 Club Brugge
Rangers 1-7 Liverpool
Bayer Leverkusen 0-3 Porto
Barcelona 3-3 Inter Milan
Viktoria Plzen 2-4 Bayern Munich
Tottenham 3-2 Eintracht Frankfurt
Sporting CP 0-2 Marseille

Matchday 5

Tuesday, 25 October
Salzburg vs Chelsea (12:45)
Sevilla vs Copenhagen (12:45)
Dinamo Zagreb vs AC Milan (3:00)
Celtic vs Shakhtar (3:00)
Leipzig vs Real Madrid (3:00)
Dortmund vs Man City (3:00)
Paris vs Maccabi Haifa (3:00)
Benfica vs Juventus (3:00)

Wednesday, 26 October
Club Brugge vs Porto (12:45)
Inter vs Plzen (12:45)
Napoli vs Rangers (3:00)
Ajax vs Liverpool (3:00)
Atletico vs Leverkusen (3:00)
Barcelona vs Bayern (3:00)
Tottenham vs Sporting CP (3:00)
Frankfurt vs Marseille (3:00)

Matchday 6

Tuesday, 1 November
Porto vs Atletico (18:45)
Leverkusen vs Club Brugge (18:45)
Liverpool vs Napoli (21:00)
Rangers vs Ajax (21:00)
Bayern vs Inter (21:00)
Plzen vs Barcelona (21:00)
Sporting CP vs Frankfurt (21:00)
Marseille vs Tottenham (21:00)

Wednesday, 2 November
Real Madrid vs Celtic (12:45)
Shakhtar vs Leipzig (12:45)
Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb (3:00)
AC Milan vs Salzburg (3:00)
Man City vs Sevilla (3:00)
Copenhagen vs Dortmund (3:00)
Juventus vs Paris (3:00)
Maccabi Haifa vs Benfica (3:00)

Knockout stage dates

Round of 16 draw: 7 November
Round of 16: 14/15/21/22 February & 7/8/14/15 March 2023
Quarter-final and semi-final draw: 17 March 2023
Quarter-finals: 11/12 & 18/19 April 2023
Semi-finals: 9/10 & 16/17 May 2023
Final: 10 June 2023

UEFA Champions League group stage standings

*qualified for knockout stage

Group A
*Napoli — 15 points (+15 GD)
*Liverpool — 12 (+9)
Ajax — 3 (-7)
Rangers — 0 (-18)

Group B
*Club Brugge — 10 (+3)
*Porto — 9 (+4)
Atletico Madrid — 5 (-3)
Bayer Leverkusen — 4 (-4)

Group C
*Bayern Munich — 15 (+14)
*Inter Milan — 10 (+5)
Barcelona — 4 (+2)
Viktoria Plzen — 0 (-17)

Group D
Tottenham Hotspur — 8 (+1)
Sporting CP — 7 (0)
Eintracht Frankfurt — 7 (-2)
Marseille — 6 (+1)

Group E
*Chelsea — 10 (+5)
AC Milan — 7 (-1)
Red Bull Salzburg — 6 (0)
Dinamo Zagreb — 4 (-6)

Group F
*Real Madrid — 10 (+5)
RB Leipzig — 9 (0)
Shakhtar Donetsk — 6 (+2)
Celtic — 2 (-7)

Group G
*Manchester City — 11 (+10)
*Borussia Dortmund — 8 (+5)
Sevilla — 5 (-4)
Copenhagen — 2 (-11)

Group H
*Paris Saint-Germain — 11 (+38
*Benfica — 11 (+4)
Juventus — 3 (-3)
Maccabi Haifa — 3 (-9)

Tottenham snatch UCL draw from jaws of defeat, victory (video)

By Oct 26, 2022, 5:25 PM EDT
Tottenham vs Sporting CP recap: Spurs made impossible, dramatic work (once again) of a 1-1 draw in Group D of the UEFA Champions League in north London on Wednesday.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Former Tottenham academy starlet Marcus Edwards opened the scoring for Sporting in the 22nd minute, as the home side got off to a miserably slow start. It could have been 2-0 and 3-0 by the midway point of the second half, before Rodrigo Bentancur headed home Ivan Perisic’s corner kick in the 80th minute.

Antonio Conte and Co., thought they had won it with 20 seconds of stoppage time remaining, when Harry Kane hooked the ball home from a tight angle inside the six-yard box. However, a four-plus-minute video review determined that Kane was a few inches ahead of the ball when Emerson Royal headed it down to him at the near post.

The draw leaves Tottenham (8 points) still atop the group with one game left to place (away to 4th-place Marseille, who have 6 points of their own). Sporting CP and Eintracht Frankfurt are 2nd and 3rd, respectively (7 points each). As they say, it’s all to play for on matchday 6.

What we learned from Tottenham vs Sporting

Predictable patterns of play, with no spark

When Spurs began the 2022-23 Premier League season seven games unbeaten, even though their performances underwhelmed and lacked excitement. The hope was that Conte was simply bringing the side along slowly after making five first-team signings in the summer, that better, more adventurous football was on the horizon. Just have a bit of patience. They were getting good results, after all — until they weren’t, and still aren’t (4W-2D-4L in their last nine games – all competitions).

It was all too predictable how they would try to play on Wednesday: defend deep without the ball, try to spring quick counter-attacks the other way. Conte even brought Lucas Moura into the team, a third attacker in place of the usual trio of defensive midfielders, but the plan proved ill-fitting for Spurs’ squad once again, unable to stretch the field and open up spaces between or in behind Sporting’s defense.

By the time Tottenham took a foothold and dominated the run of play, Sporting went into a deeper defensive shell of their own, which posed another glaring issue: the lack of a creative provider in midfield or one of the wings. Dejan Kulusevski typically fills this role out wide, but he has missed Spurs’ last eight games with a thigh injury; and Bryan Gil injected some much needed energy and attacking intent through the middle after he came on in the 71st minute.

The draw felt harsh on Sporting at the time, given how well they played away from home against a PL side, until Tottenham nearly took all three points in stoppage time, nearly pulling off the perfect highway robbery.

How to watch Tottenham vs Sporting CP live, stream link, kick off time

Date: Wednesday, 3pm ET
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Key storylines

There’s no two ways about it: Conte’s football has been downright difficult to watch, for Tottenham fans and neutrals alike. The overly safe, negative tactics don’t suit a side short on youth and athleticism as they struggle to create chances on the counter, and the midfield is missing the accomplished ball progressor to build out of the (deep) back when they regain possession. Now, with Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison out injured, Harry Kane and Son Heung-min are being leaned upon rather heavily with a game every three or four days for six straight weeks leading up to the World Cup.

And still, Tottenham (7 points) sit atop Group D with two games left to play. Marseille (6 points, +2 GD) and Sporting (0 GD) are just behind in 2nd and 3rd, with Eintracht Frankfurt (4 points) still very much within striking distance. Every can still win it

Tottenham team news, lineup options

OUT: Dejan Kulusevski (thigh), Richarlison (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Cristian Romero (calf), Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (thigh)

Tottenham vs Sporting CP prediction

Scoring chances are few and far between these days (for both sides) when Spurs are involved — a far cry from the final days of last season, when they attacked with freedom and confidence. Something will have to change eventually, or else it’s difficult to see the results doing the same. Tottenham 1-1 Sporting CP.

Liverpool continue UCL dominance with 3-0 win away to Ajax (video)

By and Oct 26, 2022, 5:20 PM EDT
Ajax vs Liverpool recap: Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott each scored a goal during a 10-minute rout by the Reds, as they won 3-0 in Amsterdam on Wednesday.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Liverpool, who didn’t register their first shot of the game until the 26th minute, roared to life right on the half-hour mark, with Salah’s opener coming in the 42nd minute, following by Nunez in the 49th and Elliott in the 52nd. It was a sensational, classic Liverpool domination that Jurgen Klopp’s side will be hoping to carry over to the Premier League, where the Reds have won just two of their last six games (2W-2D-2L) as they sit 8th (16 points from 11 games), five points behind 4th-place Newcastle.

As for Group A of the Champions League, Liverpool (12 points) are still in with a shout of finishing top, but they’ll need to beat Napoli (15 points) by and overturn their 4-1 defeat in the sides’ first meeting on matchday 1.

How to watch Ajax vs Liverpool live, stream link, kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, 3pm ET
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Key storylines

Forget the big picture: Liverpool has to produce on the heels of a stunning loss to Nottingham Forest at the City Ground at the weekend. Jurgen Klopp is never bothered by schedule congestion — we jest, Liverpool fans, we jest — but the Reds tangle with Ajax in Holland on Wednesday before going home to meet Leeds on Saturday and then entertaining Napoli on Tuesday. Tottenham away follows, and there is not an opponent who won’t be able to test the Reds. Let’s be clear in acknowledging that Liverpool’s complaints/excuses about the season are understandable if not justified, but a club that’s rested its hat on its manager and his “mentality monsters” has to, at some point, show it’s able to fight through big obstacles.

Ajax is coming off successive lopsided losses to Napoli but is pounding away at the Eredivisie. The Dutch powers stayed within one of Liverpool at Anfield but the game was not close, so taking a point here and holding an advantage on Rangers to keep Europa League footing in play is big.

Liverpool team news, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Thiago Alcantara (ear infection) | OUT: Arthur (thigh), Diogo Jota (calf), Naby Keita (thigh), Joel Matip (calf), Luis Diaz (knee)

There aren’t a lot of reasons to expect Liverpool to fall apart from the challenge that is great atmosphere at Amsterdam Arena. That said, Liverpool’s used to those sorts of environments, and this really should be a result for the visitors if they are who we think they are (even this season). Ajax 1-2 Liverpool.

Brighton vs Chelsea: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Oct 26, 2022, 10:54 AM EDT
0 Comments

Brighton host red-hot Chelsea as Graham Potter makes a return to the Amex Stadium just a few weeks after swapping the Seagulls for the Blues.

STREAM LIVE BRIGHTON v CHELSEA

The man who replaced him, Roberto De Zerbi, has yet to win any of his first five games as Brighton boss. However, the Seagulls have faced Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester City in that run. Still, they play some lovely stuff and are just missing that cutting edge to finish off chances.

The same can be said for Potter’s Chelsea too. They secured their spot in the UEFA Champions League last 16 in midweek with a gutsy win away at RB Salzburg and are nine games unbeaten in all competitions since Potter took charge. His clear playing style and philosophy has already had a huge impact on this Chelsea squad.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]  

Here’s everything you need for Brighton vs Chelsea.

How to watch Brighton vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines

De Zerbi’s Brighton have continued where Potter left off and they look very similar with a few more attack-minded tweaks in their play. That has yet to yield a win but it feels like they aren’t far off grabbing a big victory. Brighton’s players will want to make a point to Potter that he should have stayed, while some may think they could be in line for a move to Chelsea if they impress. As for the Blues, well, Potter continues to rotate his lineup expertly and the likes of Azpilicueta, Mount and Loftus-Cheek are all likely to start at Brighton.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Brighton’s Leandro Trossard has scored four goals in his last five games, including a hat trick at Liverpool, and those are the only four goals Brighton have scored so far under De Zerbi. The Belgian ace is in fine form ahead of the World Cup and his hybrid role on the left flank causes so many problems. Chelsea’s Mason Mount has been excellent in recent weeks, while Kepa Arrizabalaga has been sensational in goal and is keeping Edouard Mendy out of the team.

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

Jakub Moder and Kaoru Mitoma remain out with long-term issues, while Adam Lallana and Joel Veltman are both doubts with the latter unlikely to feature. Tariq Lamptey and Pervis Estupinan could come into the starting lineup.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

Chelsea are without star players Reece James, Wesley Fofana and N’Golo Kante, while Kalidou Koulibaly remains a doubt with a knee injury. Potter will likely rotate his team once again and it will be intriguing to see if Pulisic and Sterling will be deployed in the hybrid wing-back roles the Chelsea boss loves to use. Or will he go with a more conventional 4-2-3-1 system against his former club?

Crystal Palace vs Southampton: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Oct 26, 2022, 9:55 AM EDT
0 Comments

Just one point separates Crystal Palace and Southampton heading into this game as these perennial midtable battlers aim to move into the top 10.

STREAM LIVE CRYSTAL PALACE v SOUTHAMPTON

Patrick Vieira’s side are extremely strong at home but he will have been very disappointed with their 3-0 hammering at Everton last time out.

As for Southampton, well, last week was probably their best of the season so far. After a poor run they got back on track with a win at in-form Bournemouth sandwiched between two 1-1 home draws against West Ham and Arsenal. The pressure has eased on Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl for now.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]  

Here’s everything you need for Crystal Palace vs Southampton.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Southampton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines

The Eagles have a knack of winning at home and also coming back from behind to win at home. Vieira’s young side are resilient and feed off the energy of their raucous home crowd at Selhurst Park. Heading into this game all eyes are on Wilfried Zaha to see if he can make the most of Southampton’s injury issues at right back. Speaking of that, Hasenhuttl has had to deal with plenty of injuries to key players but his side are digging deep. They may not deploy their high-pressing tactics as much as they used to but they look more solid defensively this season.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Palace’s Eberechi Eze and Wilfried Zaha continue to be their main threats, with the former playing more centrally and causing havoc with his driving runs. Saints’ Che Adams looks back to his very best up top, while Romain Perraud is a real threat down the left flank and goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu is improving week by week. Watch out for Lyanco’s battle with Zaha if the former starts out of position at right back for Saints. That could get spicy.

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options

Nathaniel Clyne, Chris Richards, Jack Butland and James McArthur all remain out injured, while Cheick Doucoure is back after missing the defeat at Everton through suspension. Vieira could bring Schlupp, Mateta and Doucoure back into the lineup.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

Saints are without Armel Bella-Kotchap, Kyle Walker-Peters and Tino Livramento, while Romeo Lavia is very close to his long-awaited return. Ralph Hasenhuttl could start with largely the same lineup which faced Arsenal but Che Adams should come in up top and loanee Ainsley Maitland-Niles could return in midfield after he couldn’t face his parent club Arsenal.

