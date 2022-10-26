Crystal Palace vs Southampton: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Oct 26, 2022, 9:55 AM EDT
0 Comments

Just one point separates Crystal Palace and Southampton heading into this game as these perennial midtable battlers aim to move into the top 10.

STREAM LIVE CRYSTAL PALACE v SOUTHAMPTON

Patrick Vieira’s side are extremely strong at home but he will have been very disappointed with their 3-0 hammering at Everton last time out.

As for Southampton, well, last week was probably their best of the season so far. After a poor run they got back on track with a win at in-form Bournemouth sandwiched between two 1-1 home draws against West Ham and Arsenal. The pressure has eased on Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl for now.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]  

Here’s everything you need for Crystal Palace vs Southampton.

Premier League news

Brighton vs Chelsea live
Brighton vs Chelsea: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Ajax vs Liverpool live
Ajax vs Liverpool: How to watch live, stream, team news, prediction
Leicester vs Manchester City live
Leicester vs Manchester City: How to watch live, stream link, team news

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Southampton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: Peacock
Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines

The Eagles have a knack of winning at home and also coming back from behind to win at home. Vieira’s young side are resilient and feed off the energy of their raucous home crowd at Selhurst Park. Heading into this game all eyes are on Wilfried Zaha to see if he can make the most of Southampton’s injury issues at right back. Speaking of that, Hasenhuttl has had to deal with plenty of injuries to key players but his side are digging deep. They may not deploy their high-pressing tactics as much as they used to but they look more solid defensively this season.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Palace’s Eberechi Eze and Wilfried Zaha continue to be their main threats, with the former playing more centrally and causing havoc with his driving runs. Saints’ Che Adams looks back to his very best up top, while Romain Perraud is a real threat down the left flank and goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu is improving week by week. Watch out for Lyanco’s battle with Zaha if the former starts out of position at right back for Saints. That could get spicy.

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options

Nathaniel Clyne, Chris Richards, Jack Butland and James McArthur all remain out injured, while Cheick Doucoure is back after missing the defeat at Everton through suspension. Vieira could bring Schlupp, Mateta and Doucoure back into the lineup.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

Saints are without Armel Bella-Kotchap, Kyle Walker-Peters and Tino Livramento, while Romeo Lavia is very close to his long-awaited return. Ralph Hasenhuttl could start with largely the same lineup which faced Arsenal but Che Adams should come in up top and loanee Ainsley Maitland-Niles could return in midfield after he couldn’t face his parent club Arsenal.

Latest USMNT news

World Cup 2022 schedule
World Cup 2022 schedule – groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets,...
World Cup 2022 Group B
World Cup 2022 Group B: England, USA, Iran, Wales schedule, fixtures, rankings
USMNT
Gaga Slonina, Jordan Morris in USMNT pre-World Cup training camp

Brighton vs Chelsea: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Oct 26, 2022, 10:54 AM EDT
0 Comments

Brighton host red-hot Chelsea as Graham Potter makes a return to the Amex Stadium just a few weeks after swapping the Seagulls for the Blues.

STREAM LIVE BRIGHTON v CHELSEA

The man who replaced him, Roberto De Zerbi, has yet to win any of his first five games as Brighton boss. However, the Seagulls have faced Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester City in that run. Still, they play some lovely stuff and are just missing that cutting edge to finish off chances.

The same can be said for Potter’s Chelsea too. They secured their spot in the UEFA Champions League last 16 in midweek with a gutsy win away at RB Salzburg and are nine games unbeaten in all competitions since Potter took charge. His clear playing style and philosophy has already had a huge impact on this Chelsea squad.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]  

Here’s everything you need for Brighton vs Chelsea.

Premier League news

Ajax vs Liverpool live
Ajax vs Liverpool: How to watch live, stream, team news, prediction
Crystal Palace vs Southampton live
Crystal Palace vs Southampton: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Leicester vs Manchester City live
Leicester vs Manchester City: How to watch live, stream link, team news

How to watch Brighton vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines

De Zerbi’s Brighton have continued where Potter left off and they look very similar with a few more attack-minded tweaks in their play. That has yet to yield a win but it feels like they aren’t far off grabbing a big victory. Brighton’s players will want to make a point to Potter that he should have stayed, while some may think they could be in line for a move to Chelsea if they impress. As for the Blues, well, Potter continues to rotate his lineup expertly and the likes of Azpilicueta, Mount and Loftus-Cheek are all likely to start at Brighton.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Brighton’s Leandro Trossard has scored four goals in his last five games, including a hat trick at Liverpool, and those are the only four goals Brighton have scored so far under De Zerbi. The Belgian ace is in fine form ahead of the World Cup and his hybrid role on the left flank causes so many problems. Chelsea’s Mason Mount has been excellent in recent weeks, while Kepa Arrizabalaga has been sensational in goal and is keeping Edouard Mendy out of the team.

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

Jakub Moder and Kaoru Mitoma remain out with long-term issues, while Adam Lallana and Joel Veltman are both doubts with the latter unlikely to feature. Tariq Lamptey and Pervis Estupinan could come into the starting lineup.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

Chelsea are without star players Reece James, Wesley Fofana and N’Golo Kante, while Kalidou Koulibaly remains a doubt with a knee injury. Potter will likely rotate his team once again and it will be intriguing to see if Pulisic and Sterling will be deployed in the hybrid wing-back roles the Chelsea boss loves to use. Or will he go with a more conventional 4-2-3-1 system against his former club?

Latest USMNT news

World Cup 2022 schedule
World Cup 2022 schedule – groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets,...
World Cup 2022 Group B
World Cup 2022 Group B: England, USA, Iran, Wales schedule, fixtures, rankings
USMNT
Gaga Slonina, Jordan Morris in USMNT pre-World Cup training camp

Ajax vs Liverpool: How to watch live, stream, team news, prediction

By Oct 26, 2022, 10:39 AM EDT
0 Comments

Just a point will do, thanks! Liverpool heads to Amsterdam to meet Ajax on Wednesday, and the Reds are virtually assured of a UEFA Champions League knockout round berth after four matches.

Liverpool enters the fixture three points behind perfect Napoli and six clear of third-place Ajax, and its final group stage match will see the Serie A giants coming to Anfield next week.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

First things first, though: Getting a point in Holland means the guaranteed spot in the knockout rounds. A win also cracks open the door to a seeded spot.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Latest Premier League

Brighton vs Chelsea live
Brighton vs Chelsea: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Crystal Palace vs Southampton live
Crystal Palace vs Southampton: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Leicester vs Manchester City live
Leicester vs Manchester City: How to watch live, stream link, team news

How to watch Ajax vs Liverpool live, stream link, kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, 3pm ET
Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com
How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Key storylines

Forget the big picture: Liverpool has to produce on the heels of a stunning loss to Nottingham Forest at the City Ground at the weekend. Jurgen Klopp is never bothered by schedule congestion — we jest, Liverpool fans, we jest — but the Reds tangle with Ajax in Holland on Wednesday before going home to meet Leeds on Saturday and then entertaining Napoli on Tuesday. Tottenham away follows, and there is not an opponent who won’t be able to test the Reds. Let’s be clear in acknowledging that Liverpool’s complaints/excuses about the season are understandable if not justified, but a club that’s rested its hat on its manager and his “mentality monsters” has to, at some point, show it’s able to fight through big obstacles.

Ajax is coming off successive lopsided losses to Napoli but is pounding away at the Eredivisie. The Dutch powers stayed within one of Liverpool at Anfield but the game was not close, so taking a point here and holding an advantage on Rangers to keep Europa League footing in play is big.

Liverpool team news, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Thiago Alcantara (ear infection) | OUT: Arthur (thigh), Diogo Jota (calf), Naby Keita (thigh), Joel Matip (calf), Luis Diaz (knee).

Tottenham vs Sporting CP prediction

There aren’t a lot of reasons to expect Liverpool to fall apart from the challenge that is great atmosphere at Amsterdam Arena. That said, Liverpool’s used to those sorts of environments, and this really should be a result for the visitors if they are who we think they are (even this season). Ajax 1-2 Liverpool.

World Cup Countdown: 2022 Qatar preview, rules, format, rosters, match info, how to watch

By Oct 26, 2022, 8:55 AM EDT
0 Comments

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is so close and the countdown is well and truly on ahead of the first-ever World Cup tournament to be held in the Middle East.

[ MORE: World Cup 2022 hub ]

32 nations have qualified and all eyes will be on them for 29 days from mid-November to mid-December, as a truly unique tournament will take place across Qatar.

Over the last 12 years Qatar have been planning to host the world and this tournament will be unlike any other.

Below are answers to some of the key questions ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

Latest World Cup news

World Cup 2022 schedule
World Cup 2022 schedule – groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets,...
World Cup 2022 Group B
World Cup 2022 Group B: England, USA, Iran, Wales schedule, fixtures, rankings
World Cup 2022 Group D
World Cup 2022 Group D: France, Denmark, Australia, Tunisia schedule, fixtures,...

Why is the World Cup in November this year?

After the World Cup was awarded to Qatar in 2010 it was quickly decided that it would be too hot to host the tournament during its normal window in the summer months of June and July. Therefore the first-ever winter World Cup would take place. Domestic leagues around the world, and particularly in Europe, have had to postpone their seasons to accommodate this winter World Cup. Most will restart in late December and early January.

What are the laws in Qatar for the World Cup?

Laws around drinking alcohol in Qatar have been relaxed for the tournament as fans will have certain zones were they can drink inside and outside stadiums. There are also designated fan zones and drunk tanks where fans can sober up. In a recent interview with our partners in the UK at Sky Sports, the leader of Qatar’s World Cup bid, Nasser Al Khater, said everybody is welcome in Qatar, including people from the LGBTQ+ community. He also said fans from the LGBTQ+ community can bring rainbow flags and show affection. Qatar has not changed anti-LGBTQ+ laws amid concerns of visiting fans, but Al Khater told Sky that “none will be discriminated against during the 29-day tournament and that gay fans can hold hands.”

What dates are the World Cup 2022?

The World Cup starts on November 20, 2022 and the final is on December 18, 2022.

What time do games kick off at the World Cup?

Group stage game kick off times will be at 5am, 8am, 11am, 2pm (all ET).

Where and how can I watch the World Cup games live in the USA?

In the USA you can watch on TV in English on Fox and on TV in Spanish on Telemundo and NBC Universo. You can also stream the games live in Spanish on Peacock.

How do World Cup groups work?

Each of the eight World Cup groups have four teams in them. The top two teams in each group advance to the last 16 to participate in the knockout rounds. The bottom two teams in each group are knocked out. If you win a game in the knockout round you advance to the next round and if you lose, you’re out.

If teams finish level on points in their World Cup group stage standings, the following criteria is used to determine which team will advance to the last 16:

1) goal difference in all matches
2) number of goals scored in all group matches
3) points obtained in matches played between teams in question
4) goal difference in matches played between teams in question
5) number of goals scored in matches played between teams in question
6) Fair play points in all group matches
7) Drawing of lots

How many players can you bring to the World Cup? What is the size of the roster?

Each team can select a 26-man squad for their World Cup roster. That is an increase on the usual 23-man squad due to the extra demands of squeezing in a World Cup in the middle of the club season.

What is the World Cup mascot called for 2022?

The mascot for Qatar 2022 is called Laʼeeb. That name is an Arabic term for ‘super-skilled player’ and Qatar say the mascot will be known for his ‘youthful spirit’ and ‘spreading joy and confidence’ everywhere he travels.

How many tickets have been sold for the 2022 World Cup? And which countries have bought the most tickets?

95 percent of tickets have been sold for the World Cup. That amounts to almost three million tickets. The top 10 countries where tickets have been purchased are: Qatar, USA, Saudi Arabia, England, Mexico, United Arab Emirates, Argentina, France, Brazil and Germany.

What are the record viewership stats for the World Cup?

Highest average attendance at a tournament remains in the USA in 1994, as an average of 68,991 fans watched each game.

How many people will watch the World Cup?

It is predicted that 5 billion people around the world will watch the World Cup action. That will surpass the 3.5 billion who watched the 2018 tournament in Russia.

Which World Cup had the most goals?

Both the 1998 and 2014 tournaments had the most goals scored, with 171 scored at each. The World Cup with the most goals per game ratio is 1954, which averaged 5.38 goals per game.

Which World Cup had the least goals?

Both the 1930 and 1934 tournaments had the fewest goals, with 70 in each. However, that is understandable as the 1930 tournament had just 13 teams and 1934 had 16 teams compared to 32 teams today. The World Cup with the fewest goals per game ratio is 1990, which had 2.21 per game.

Leicester vs Manchester City: How to watch live, stream link, team news

By Oct 26, 2022, 7:55 AM EDT
0 Comments

A resurgent Leicester City host Manchester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday as the latter can momentarily go top of the Premier League table.

STREAM LIVE LEICESTER v MANCHESTER CITY

Brendan Rodgers’ side have secured three wins in their last five games to get their season back on track, as back-to-back wins last week eased plenty of the pressure on the Foxes.

Manchester City drew 0-0 at Borussia Dortmund in midweek in the UEFA Champions League, as their passage to the last 16 was already secured and they have now topped the group. In the Premier League they breezed past Brighton last week as they responded well to their first defeat of the season, which came in a tight loss at Liverpool.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]  

Here’s everything you need for Leicester vs Manchester City.

Premier League news

Brighton vs Chelsea live
Brighton vs Chelsea: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Ajax vs Liverpool live
Ajax vs Liverpool: How to watch live, stream, team news, prediction
Crystal Palace vs Southampton live
Crystal Palace vs Southampton: How to watch live, stream link, team news

How to watch Leicester vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday
TV Channel: USA Network
Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines

The Foxes look much better defensively and have recorded three-straight shutouts and four in their last five. Going forward they have been ruthless with James Maddison, Jamie Vardy, Harvey Barnes and Youri Tielemans all getting back to their best. Daniel Amartey and Wout Faes are developing a solid partnership at center back.

Manchester City sit two points behind leaders Arsenal and a win in the early game on Saturday would move them top of the table. Pep Guardiola’s side missed yet another penalty kick in midweek as they drew at Dortmund and Ederson must be relishing his chance to finally come forward and take a spot kick…

In-form players to keep an eye on

Leicester’s James Maddison is in fine form, while Youri Tielemans is looking focused, sharp and his quality is undoubted. Defensively Wout Faes looks like being one of the signings of the season and that’s handy because he was Leicester’s only purchase after a summer of austerity. Man City’s Kevin de Bruyne is looking imperious, while Rodri is the heartbeat of the team and Joao Cancelo is having a phenomenal campaign. The only weakness in this City side is penalty kicks.

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup options

The Foxes are still without full back Ricardo Pereira and Ryan Bertrand but their injury issues are finally easing, with Jonny Evans and Wilfred Ndidi close to a return. After two superb wins last week, it’s unlikely Brendan Rodgers will change this team.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

John Stones and Kyle Walker remain out, while Erling Haaland is a doubt. He was taken off at half time at Dortmund after not feeling great and also suffering a whack on his foot. If Haaland is out, Julian Alvarez could start. And if Haaland is out, PL Fantasy managers everywhere will let out a scream laced with both fury and despair.

Latest USMNT news

World Cup 2022 schedule
World Cup 2022 schedule – groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets,...
World Cup 2022 Group B
World Cup 2022 Group B: England, USA, Iran, Wales schedule, fixtures, rankings
USMNT
Gaga Slonina, Jordan Morris in USMNT pre-World Cup training camp