Tottenham vs Sporting CP live: Spurs will be desperate to put an end to their recent struggles and book their place in the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds when they host the Portuguese giants in north London on Wednesday.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

Antonio Conte’s side has struggled for consistency since losing 2-0 away to Sporting on Sept. 13. Since that defeat in Lisbon (Tottenham’s first of the season, in any competition), they have won four, lost four and drawn one. Back-to-back defeats to Manchester United and Newcastle have certainly dented Spurs’ confidence, but to what degree?

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Tottenham vs Sporting CP live, stream link, kick off time

Date: Wednesday, 3pm ET

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Key storylines

There’s no two ways about it: Conte’s football has been downright difficult to watch, for Tottenham fans and neutrals alike. The overly safe, negative tactics don’t suit a side short on youth and athleticism as they struggle to create chances on the counter, and the midfield is missing the accomplished ball progressor to build out of the (deep) back when they regain possession. Now, with Dejan Kulusevski and Richarlison out injured, Harry Kane and Son Heung-min are being leaned upon rather heavily with a game every three or four days for six straight weeks leading up to the World Cup.

And still, Tottenham (7 points) sit atop Group D with two games left to play. Marseille (6 points, +2 GD) and Sporting (0 GD) are just behind in 2nd and 3rd, with Eintracht Frankfurt (4 points) still very much within striking distance. Every can still win it

Tottenham team news, lineup options

OUT: Dejan Kulusevski (thigh), Richarlison (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Cristian Romero (calf), Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (thigh)

Tottenham vs Sporting CP prediction

Scoring chances are few and far between these days (for both sides) when Spurs are involved — a far cry from the final days of last season, when they attacked with freedom and confidence. Something will have to change eventually, or else it’s difficult to see the results doing the same. Tottenham 1-1 Sporting CP.

Follow @AndyEdMLS