Ajax vs Liverpool recap: Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott each scored a goal during a 10-minute rout by the Reds, as they won 3-0 in Amsterdam on Wednesday.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Liverpool, who didn’t register their first shot of the game until the 26th minute, roared to life right on the half-hour mark, with Salah’s opener coming in the 42nd minute, following by Nunez in the 49th and Elliott in the 52nd. It was a sensational, classic Liverpool domination that Jurgen Klopp’s side will be hoping to carry over to the Premier League, where the Reds have won just two of their last six games (2W-2D-2L) as they sit 8th (16 points from 11 games), five points behind 4th-place Newcastle.

As for Group A of the Champions League, Liverpool (12 points) are still in with a shout of finishing top, but they’ll need to beat Napoli (15 points) by and overturn their 4-1 defeat in the sides’ first meeting on matchday 1.

The perfect touch from Mo Salah to send it in to the goal 👨‍🍳😗 pic.twitter.com/1HTjG9vJMI — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 26, 2022

HE WASN’T GOING TO MISS THIS ONE 🎯 pic.twitter.com/BIehjCH6P7 — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 26, 2022

Harvey Eliott on the tight angle 📐😰 pic.twitter.com/MQM4JS6dQS — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) October 26, 2022

Latest Premier League news Crystal Palace vs Southampton: How to watch live, stream link, team news Tottenham snatch UCL draw from jaws of defeat, victory (video) Brighton vs Chelsea: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Follow @AndyEdMLS

How to watch Ajax vs Liverpool live, stream link, kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, 3pm ET

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Key storylines

Forget the big picture: Liverpool has to produce on the heels of a stunning loss to Nottingham Forest at the City Ground at the weekend. Jurgen Klopp is never bothered by schedule congestion — we jest, Liverpool fans, we jest — but the Reds tangle with Ajax in Holland on Wednesday before going home to meet Leeds on Saturday and then entertaining Napoli on Tuesday. Tottenham away follows, and there is not an opponent who won’t be able to test the Reds. Let’s be clear in acknowledging that Liverpool’s complaints/excuses about the season are understandable if not justified, but a club that’s rested its hat on its manager and his “mentality monsters” has to, at some point, show it’s able to fight through big obstacles.

Ajax is coming off successive lopsided losses to Napoli but is pounding away at the Eredivisie. The Dutch powers stayed within one of Liverpool at Anfield but the game was not close, so taking a point here and holding an advantage on Rangers to keep Europa League footing in play is big.

Liverpool team news, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Thiago Alcantara (ear infection) | OUT: Arthur (thigh), Diogo Jota (calf), Naby Keita (thigh), Joel Matip (calf), Luis Diaz (knee)

How we line-up to face Ajax tonight in the #UCL. 📋 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 26, 2022

Tottenham vs Sporting CP prediction

There aren’t a lot of reasons to expect Liverpool to fall apart from the challenge that is great atmosphere at Amsterdam Arena. That said, Liverpool’s used to those sorts of environments, and this really should be a result for the visitors if they are who we think they are (even this season). Ajax 1-2 Liverpool.

Follow @NicholasMendola