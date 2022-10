Bournemouth vs Tottenham: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur both look to snap out of mini-funks when the Cherries and Spurs meet up at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday (watch live, 10am ET online via NBCSports.com ).

Bournemouth’s strong run of results has slowed and the Cherries are losers of two-straight and winless in three. Interim boss Gary O’Neil has a big task ahead of him if he’s to get back in the win column by defeating stung Tottenham.

Spurs have lost to Manchester United and Newcastle and will also be dealing with some real fatigue in attack as Heung-min Son and Harry Kane have been asked to log a lot of minutes with Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski still recovering from injuries.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Bournemouth vs Tottenham.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Tottenham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday

TV Channel/ Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

It’s been grit and defense that has served Bournemouth well during its better moments, and Lloyd Kelly and Philip Billing have joined Jefferson Lerma in making sure the opposition pays for its chances.

Spurs are more than Harry Kane, but it’s difficult to say that anyone in the Premier League not named Erling Haaland is having a better and more important season than England’s center forward.

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Dominic Solanke (ankle). OUT: David Brooks (thigh), Lloyd Kelly (ankle), Neto (thigh).

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Dejan Kulusevski (thigh), Richarlison (calf)

