Brighton host red-hot Chelsea as Graham Potter makes a return to the Amex Stadium just a few weeks after swapping the Seagulls for the Blues.

STREAM LIVE BRIGHTON v CHELSEA

The man who replaced him, Roberto De Zerbi, has yet to win any of his first five games as Brighton boss. However, the Seagulls have faced Tottenham, Liverpool and Manchester City in that run. Still, they play some lovely stuff and are just missing that cutting edge to finish off chances.

The same can be said for Potter’s Chelsea too. They secured their spot in the UEFA Champions League last 16 in midweek with a gutsy win away at RB Salzburg and are nine games unbeaten in all competitions since Potter took charge. His clear playing style and philosophy has already had a huge impact on this Chelsea squad.

Here’s everything you need for Brighton vs Chelsea.

Premier League news Crystal Palace vs Southampton: How to watch live, stream link, team news Tottenham snatch UCL draw from jaws of defeat, victory (video) Leicester vs Manchester City: How to watch live, stream link, team news

How to watch Brighton vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines

De Zerbi’s Brighton have continued where Potter left off and they look very similar with a few more attack-minded tweaks in their play. That has yet to yield a win but it feels like they aren’t far off grabbing a big victory. Brighton’s players will want to make a point to Potter that he should have stayed, while some may think they could be in line for a move to Chelsea if they impress. As for the Blues, well, Potter continues to rotate his lineup expertly and the likes of Azpilicueta, Mount and Loftus-Cheek are all likely to start at Brighton.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Brighton’s Leandro Trossard has scored four goals in his last five games, including a hat trick at Liverpool, and those are the only four goals Brighton have scored so far under De Zerbi. The Belgian ace is in fine form ahead of the World Cup and his hybrid role on the left flank causes so many problems. Chelsea’s Mason Mount has been excellent in recent weeks, while Kepa Arrizabalaga has been sensational in goal and is keeping Edouard Mendy out of the team.

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

Jakub Moder and Kaoru Mitoma remain out with long-term issues, while Adam Lallana and Joel Veltman are both doubts with the latter unlikely to feature. Tariq Lamptey and Pervis Estupinan could come into the starting lineup.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

Chelsea are without star players Reece James, Wesley Fofana and N’Golo Kante, while Kalidou Koulibaly remains a doubt with a knee injury. Potter will likely rotate his team once again and it will be intriguing to see if Pulisic and Sterling will be deployed in the hybrid wing-back roles the Chelsea boss loves to use. Or will he go with a more conventional 4-2-3-1 system against his former club?

Latest USMNT news World Cup 2022 schedule – groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets,... World Cup 2022 Group B: England, USA, Iran, Wales schedule, fixtures, rankings Gaga Slonina, Jordan Morris in USMNT pre-World Cup training camp

Follow @JPW_NBCSports