Just one point separates Crystal Palace and Southampton heading into this game as these perennial midtable battlers aim to move into the top 10.

Patrick Vieira’s side are extremely strong at home but he will have been very disappointed with their 3-0 hammering at Everton last time out.

As for Southampton, well, last week was probably their best of the season so far. After a poor run they got back on track with a win at in-form Bournemouth sandwiched between two 1-1 home draws against West Ham and Arsenal. The pressure has eased on Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl for now.

Here’s everything you need for Crystal Palace vs Southampton.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Southampton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines

The Eagles have a knack of winning at home and also coming back from behind to win at home. Vieira’s young side are resilient and feed off the energy of their raucous home crowd at Selhurst Park. Heading into this game all eyes are on Wilfried Zaha to see if he can make the most of Southampton’s injury issues at right back. Speaking of that, Hasenhuttl has had to deal with plenty of injuries to key players but his side are digging deep. They may not deploy their high-pressing tactics as much as they used to but they look more solid defensively this season.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Palace’s Eberechi Eze and Wilfried Zaha continue to be their main threats, with the former playing more centrally and causing havoc with his driving runs. Saints’ Che Adams looks back to his very best up top, while Romain Perraud is a real threat down the left flank and goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu is improving week by week. Watch out for Lyanco’s battle with Zaha if the former starts out of position at right back for Saints. That could get spicy.

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options

Nathaniel Clyne, Chris Richards, Jack Butland and James McArthur all remain out injured, while Cheick Doucoure is back after missing the defeat at Everton through suspension. Vieira could bring Schlupp, Mateta and Doucoure back into the lineup.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

Saints are without Armel Bella-Kotchap, Kyle Walker-Peters and Tino Livramento, while Romeo Lavia is very close to his long-awaited return. Ralph Hasenhuttl could start with largely the same lineup which faced Arsenal but Che Adams should come in up top and loanee Ainsley Maitland-Niles could return in midfield after he couldn’t face his parent club Arsenal.

