A resurgent Leicester City host Manchester City at the King Power Stadium on Saturday as the latter can momentarily go top of the Premier League table.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have secured three wins in their last five games to get their season back on track, as back-to-back wins last week eased plenty of the pressure on the Foxes.

Manchester City drew 0-0 at Borussia Dortmund in midweek in the UEFA Champions League, as their passage to the last 16 was already secured and they have now topped the group. In the Premier League they breezed past Brighton last week as they responded well to their first defeat of the season, which came in a tight loss at Liverpool.

Here’s everything you need for Leicester vs Manchester City.

How to watch Leicester vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines

The Foxes look much better defensively and have recorded three-straight shutouts and four in their last five. Going forward they have been ruthless with James Maddison, Jamie Vardy, Harvey Barnes and Youri Tielemans all getting back to their best. Daniel Amartey and Wout Faes are developing a solid partnership at center back.

Manchester City sit two points behind leaders Arsenal and a win in the early game on Saturday would move them top of the table. Pep Guardiola’s side missed yet another penalty kick in midweek as they drew at Dortmund and Ederson must be relishing his chance to finally come forward and take a spot kick…

In-form players to keep an eye on

Leicester’s James Maddison is in fine form, while Youri Tielemans is looking focused, sharp and his quality is undoubted. Defensively Wout Faes looks like being one of the signings of the season and that’s handy because he was Leicester’s only purchase after a summer of austerity. Man City’s Kevin de Bruyne is looking imperious, while Rodri is the heartbeat of the team and Joao Cancelo is having a phenomenal campaign. The only weakness in this City side is penalty kicks.

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup options

The Foxes are still without full back Ricardo Pereira and Ryan Bertrand but their injury issues are finally easing, with Jonny Evans and Wilfred Ndidi close to a return. After two superb wins last week, it’s unlikely Brendan Rodgers will change this team.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

John Stones and Kyle Walker remain out, while Erling Haaland is a doubt. He was taken off at half time at Dortmund after not feeling great and also suffering a whack on his foot. If Haaland is out, Julian Alvarez could start. And if Haaland is out, PL Fantasy managers everywhere will let out a scream laced with both fury and despair.

