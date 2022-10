Newcastle vs Aston Villa: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Newcastle United will be wary of a reinvigorated Aston Villa when it tries to stretch its Premier League unbeaten streak to eight with a Saturday morning home match at St. James’ Park (watch live, 10am ET online via Peacock Premium ).

That stretch includes four wins from their last five games, the lone dropped points coming from a scoreless draw at Manchester United.

But Villa surged out of the gates following the firing of Steven Gerrard, scoring four goals and shutting out Brentford at Villa Park last weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Newcastle vs Aston Villa.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Newcastle vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday

TV Channel/Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

The Magpies are flying, as Bruno Guimares has been running the ship in the center of the park while solid performances surround him. Sven Botman and Nick Pope are solid behind him and Kieran Trippier is tearing up the right side. Allan Saint-Maximin and Alexander Isak are still awaiting returns to the lineup, but Jonjo Shelvey has returned to the fold. Will he start ahead of Joelinton, Sean Longstaff, or Joe Willock?

Villa looked very, very good against Brentford, and Danny Ings in-form is a problem for Premier League defenses because he only needs a half-chance to make danger into a number on the scoreboard. Leon Bailey had a fantastic game and Emiliano Buendia also looked unleashed, but will going too offensive be too much for the Villans.

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

QUESTIONABLE: Allan Saint-Maximin (thigh), Elliott Anderson (ankle). OUT: Matt Ritchie (calf), Emil Krafth (knee), Paul Dummett (calf), Karl Darlow (ankle), Alexander Isak (thigh)

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Boubacar Kamara (knee), Lucas Digne (calf), Ludwig Augustinsson (thigh), Diego Carlos (calf)

